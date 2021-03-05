Gary Jordan
On Sunday, an irate Irish society finally said ‘no more’. For a year they had been subjected to a criminally long lockdown to the detriment of their physical, emotional, and financial well being.
Thousands of them took to the streets of Dublin to display their dissatisfaction with a Davos-owned political class and the police state they were held hostage in. Besides one or two trouble-makers the protests were peaceful and the message was loud and clear.
Enough is enough. The Irish did what they do best – demanded freedom, stood up to their oppressors and sang songs.
The oligarchs winced. Butterflies were doing somersaults in their overfed bellies. Panic set in and beads of sweat dripped down their deranged little heads. Their biggest fear was realised; the people refused to comply. As a result, what followed was an onslaught of desperation from every political party and establishment sycophant in the nation.
The usual rhetoric was thrown out; anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, far-right, etc, etc.
Yawn!
In fact, the head henchman of the political Fianna Fail and Fine Gael cartel, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, was in such a desperate state of mind that he screwed up his lines and said that the far-left were involved as well – much to the outrage of the far-left radicalised mainstream media, forcing him to withdraw his statement later.
It sure was a sight to behold, watching their faces as the reality dawned on them that at any point the people could, with the click of a finger, take back their power and there was absolutely nothing they could do about it. It was only the inaction of a remaining portion of the population, consisting of indoctrinated zombies, rejecting any effort to reclaim their livelihoods, who saved their backsides.
But for sure it showed them, in case they needed confirmation, that if large enough numbers of people refuse their dictatorial, arbitrary mandates it crushes their illusory power. How would they explain that to the banking and pharmaceutical dynasties that they exist to serve?
In the fallout, widespread establishment media condemnation followed – for the greatest enemy of the tyrant is the advocate of liberty.
The act of peaceful protestors speaking out against elitist Fascism, the medical mafia and the Church of Scientism was too much for the Fourth Estate. It was a sin against the Cult of Covid and there was no excuse for any Irish person demanding the most basic of liberties, according to them.
With the millions and millions of dollars that disgraced Irish state broadcaster, RTE, have been receiving from the pharmaceutical and government vaccine PR institutes, the idea of peasants marching through the streets against the kakistocracy risked putting an end to the lucrative pandemic illusion.
No way could that be allowed to happen. The age-old Bolshevik tactic of using psychiatry to stifle resistance had to be rolled out.
So it was imperative that the protestors were viewed as being an unhinged small minority of the Irish population. Former Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar called them ‘bonkers’. Others said they were part of ‘the lunatic fringe’.
Like all forms of Fascist propaganda, it was predictable.
But were those comments warranted?
Is it true that the estimated 4000-5000 people who took to the streets of Dublin on Sunday were all, in actual fact, nut-jobs? Were they dangerous conspiracy theorists? Were they expressing the views of a minority? Were they really ‘the lunatic fringe’?
I had to consider this and here’s what I concluded.
There is undoubtedly a fringe element of society in Ireland that are lunatics. There is undoubtedly a small group of people in our island nation that are, as Leo said, ‘bonkers’. But they are not the people who were on Grafton Street on Sunday.
Aside from the occasional follower of the US Military intelligence-created QAnon movement, the majority of people who marched on Sunday were hard-working, decent, law-abiding Irish men and women who voiced their discontent at the current status quo and who want to get back to making a living and chasing their dreams.
The ACTUAL fringe lunatics are, unfortunately, as they say, running the asylum. They are the people who are in charge. They are the ones who have proved to be utterly, completely, inarguably insane. It is these people who are completely bat-shit crazy. It is they who are bonkers.
Imagine, if you will, a portion of the population who are so helplessly detached from reality that they would shut down the economy of a nation, plunge its people into joblessness and destitution and keep them living under North Korean-style, Communist travel restrictions, using the pretence of a flu virus with a 99.98% survival rate for those who are infected.
Imagine being so severely sick in the head, as Professor Anthony Staines of Dublin City University (DCU) evidently is, that you would encourage your colleagues in private messages, soon leaked, to ‘increase insecurity, anxiety and uncertainty’ among the public to further mendacious medical agendas.
Imagine being as clinically insane as GSK and Eli Lilly-funded Professor Luke O’Neill of Trinity College, that you would advocate for attending music concerts, gigs and festivals in ridiculous plastic bubbles.
Imagine being so severely deluded, as he is, that you would suggest students attending their graduation night should wear non-removable bracelets to prove they’ve been vaccinated and then chuckle at the concept of civil liberties.
Imagine Looney Luke being so sociopathic that he would promote the idea of mandatory mask-wearing and then appear in public without wearing one himself. And all this only a few months after stating on live TV that masks are unnecessary for asymptomatic people.
The next display of Narcissistic Personality Disorder would come from Labour leader, Alan ‘Rules for Thee but Not For Me’ Kelly who, after tiresomely preaching to the masses about the importance of wearing their shame muzzles, appeared on public transport without wearing his, advising later he was too busy watching a game of football on his phone to be concerned about public health policy.
Then there’s Fine Gael politician Damien English who is so far gone that, during a live debate on national TV, dealing with the subject of retail outlets and their necessity during lockdown, he stated that clothes were not essential. Even the RTE host at the time, Miriam O’Callaghan, remarked ‘but, that seems mad Minister’ making us privy to a rare moment when the State broadcaster airs truthful content.
It gets worse.
Imagine a truly certifiable, callous, demented doctor, Chief Medical Officer and High Priest of the Covidians, Dr. Tony Holohan who is so psychopathically inclined and so devoid of empathy that he would refuse, unequivocally, to apologise for his negligent actions and subsequent cover-up which led to the death of multiple women, on his watch, due to the failures of the now notorious cervical smear scandal.
And consider a gang of thugs so mentally unbalanced they would turn up in their droves to forcibly block off public streets and intimidate passers-by, before harassing and abducting a lady (one in desperate need to open her business so she could pay her bills) in broad daylight and having no shame for it.
In a nation where a sinister gang of psychopathic hoodlums will deploy a patrol car and a riot van just to confiscate an electric bicycle from one citizen; search through the shopping bags of the elderly as they return from the supermarket; one that will humiliate and embarrass a victim of psychological illness to the point she commits suicide and one that will don balaclavas and wield batons and pepper spray while intimidating human rights and housing activists, perhaps the media and their government overlords are searching in the wrong places for the psychos in our society.
Then, we must also consider the deeply disturbed minds of the academics who are campaigning for the absolute subjugation of an entire nation. Consider the Independent Scientific Advisory Group (ISAG) and its zany wackos who want to see the nation subjected to further tyranny, with even more extreme restrictions on freedom of movement, as part of a bizarre and dangerous ‘Zero Covid’ push.
Ironically, and quite disconcertingly, one of the faces of this anti-human movement refers to herself as a human rights activist. Could you be any more dissociated from reality?
The men in white coats have a lot of work to do. This becomes obvious when we observe the Covidian sect known as NPHET (Ireland’s Coronavirus advisory group, who happen to dictate policy to a cuckolded government,) and their troubling desire to put muzzles on small children as young as four years of age, demanding that they are kept on all day for 7 to 8 hours, with no consideration for children with attention deficits or a history of trauma. Truly berserk.
Unsurprisingly, one of Ireland’s leading physicians, Dr. Gabriel Scally approves of these medieval measures on children. As a man who recently distributed a book known as Rules for Radicals to the fellow fanatics in his field, which in the introduction pays tribute to Lucifer, his support for inflicting torturous conditions on children can be expected.
We find more loose screws even at the very top of the ladder in Irish politics. When I say the top, of course, I mean the top that’s visible to the public eye, just before you reach the actual unelected government.
Here you’ll find Micheal Martin, the current Irish Taoiseach. Martin at times suffers from psychosis and lives in a land of make-believe. At one point he even suffered from false memory syndrome. In 2008, years after syphoning off and leeching from the Irish public, the banks in the nation went belly up and, inevitably (as banks do) turned to the government (read; taxpayer) for bailouts. Not according to Micheal Martin though.
In an obvious bout of neurosis, he argued that it never happened.
Assuming that this was a one-off, we moved on – until Micheal’s psychosis returned. This time he advised the public that the acts of torture, sexual abuse, imprisonment, slavery, rape, infanticide, child trafficking and GSK medical experimentation which occurred in the Catholic Church, Fianna Fail and Fine Gael-created Mother and Baby Institutions were a result of a profound failure of Irish ‘society’, insinuating that we were all to blame. He quickly corrected this after much backlash.
As a side note, GSK, despite their own documentation verifying the crimes against children, has declined to apologise for the horrors they carried out.
But what more can we expect from Micheal Martin – a clown who stands by the people of Belarus and their right to protest as he begrudges his own people that very same right.
You could fill up a funny farm with these people. But in their view, it’s the freedom-loving men and women of Ireland who are ‘bonkers’.
Leo himself is fit to be admitted. Who else, if not a disarranged, unzipped bozo, would stand in front of a nation of people economically and personally devastated by government policy during a supposed-pandemic and play silly games with celebrity millionaire associates on live press briefings.
As the nation buckled under the weight of a bought-and-paid-for, treasonous political class, Leo engaged in stagecraft, quoting Hollywood movie lines. If that’s not bonkers then I can’t say what is.
No wonder then Leo appears as a card-carrying member of the Young Leader program on the website of the World Economic Forum – founded by the stark raving mad son of a former Nazi Party member.
A keen student of war-mongering maniac Henry Kissinger, Klaus Schwab would grow into a man who has a need to read the mind of every human being alive and force them to eat insects. I guess we should judge Leo by the company he keeps.
How ironic it is that a man who often throws out the ‘far right’ label should be courted by an individual who was born in the 1930s Reich to a family highly regarded by the SS.
And then there’s the cuckoo climate extremists – a rabid cluster of fanatics who have lost the plot. Eamon Ryan is the perfect example of one. Absolutely nuts, he believes that the burning of fossil fuels, a practice that has existed in Ireland for literally thousands and thousands of years, is suddenly a life or death situation and if we don’t stop it we’ll all be doomed in the next 9 years.
As a result of this Ireland’s peat harvesting and production are to be brought to a halt and solid fuels are to be imported from overseas. This is the brainchild of the leader of the Green Party who believes, in his paranoid state of mind, that anything less would result in catastrophe.
To prevent such calamity, Eamon has also promised to take action that will force us to share a single car between ten families. This is all to make Ireland CO2 neutral, which will mean life itself cannot continue, as human beings, animals and plant life cannot exist without it.
The dangerous schizoids in charge of policy are completely bonkers. If any more proof of this is needed, then you only need to look at some of the agendas that they and those before them have signed the nation up to.
For example, Ireland is firmly committed to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, a push for Global Socialism and totalitarianism which promises a future in which ‘wealth is shared’ as part of what many Fabian progressives and academics in the nation believe should be the next ‘Great Leap Forward’ – referencing Chairman Mao Zedong of China’s movement which ended up causing the deaths of 45 million people.
In my book, The COVID-19 Illusion; A Cacophony of Lies, I show how the entire pandemic debacle is contrived in order to achieve these malevolent ends.
Then there’s the Irish government’s Industry 4.0 Strategy, a salute to Klaus Schwab’s Fourth Industrial Revolution and the Great Reset, which promises that soon ‘you’ll own nothing and be happy’, living in a surveillance state among the Internet of Things and an A.I-driven dystopia.
This is the tomorrow envisioned by the mad hatters in control of the nation. No wonder they are so averse to the idea of a freedom.
Of course there’s Leo’s unhealthy obsession with having us all tagged, traced and tracked through his endorsement of the Mark of the Beast Vaccine Passport program, whilst ignoring the advice of the Council of Europe, the Irish Council for Civil Liberties and many others who anticipate a tsunami of discrimination and an apartheid system – as is already being experienced in Israel.
In truth, Leo Varadkar and his cronies know full well that the protestors who marched on Sunday were not ‘bonkers’. He knows that they are part of an ever-growing segment of Irish people who are tiring of the powers-that-should-not-be.
In truth, Leo knows that those same people have the power to end his hustle at a moment’s notice.
In truth, Leo and his associates know that it is they who are insane. And as soon as the vast majority of Irish people wake up to this insanity and realise that it is destructive to their freedom, their liberties and their way of life, then it’s game over for him.
Leo knows this is not very far away.
The lunatic fringe, indeed.
The notion that Fianna Fail and Fine Gael are communists is delusional.
Prague 1989. THIS is the kind of crowd we need to assemble if we want to be heard.
https://images.app.goo.gl/CsBuLfb9nUfAhgnW7
No! The demonstrations in Prague, so-called Velvet Revolution, only took place when the fall of the Iron Curtain was inevitable. My former compatriots played it real safe.
This is much more like it ….
Since when did off-G let any random yankified fool pen articles? Would love to see a Grover furr or someone pen an article to shut up the anti worker anti communists! It’s the easiest thing in the world debunking and debating anti communists!
Why go to such lengths to refute obvious bullshit?
Let’s simplify things.
I’d suggest starting with the spelling of Taoiseach. That’s a word with five sounds, spelled with nine friggin’ letters. Sure you Irish people must have better things to do than type your fingers away needlessly! Who wants to spend their life typing, eh? Or writing? In my native language, Taoiseach would be spelled Týšak. Same pronunciation, half the number of letters. I’d say we’d be willing to license our ortographic system to you people for a commensurate fee. Ha! Just kidding, you can probably just take it.
Anyway, there is no need for anyone to justify their actions, to dissect from every imaginable angle their right to assert their rights and freedoms. These motherfuckers are fucking with us. In a diabolically unscrupulous way, foisting indiscriminate destruction on our lives, the world we have built. People have the right to self-defense when threatened, put a foot to the attacker’s ass, smash his face, knock out their teeth. kick them in the crotch.
That’s all there is to it. Fuck them!
“Garda Commissioner Drew Harris, was in such a desperate state of mind that he screwed up his lines and said that the far-left were involved as well – much to the outrage of the far-left radicalised mainstream media, forcing him to withdraw his statement later.”
what the fuck is the far left radicalised media? The Belfast torygraph?
My wife I and our daughter visited Dublin in one of the hottest summers about the year 2000. She would be about 9 or10. It was extremely hot in England. The 3 of us had rucksacks shorts and T-shirts
We arrived at Dublin Airport and got on the bus, and tried to buy 3 tickets all cold and sopping wet. I tried to hand him a 20 Euro note….he says no no..just come into my bus…and so we were still stood at the front…and he drove his bus to the ticket office, stopped it, and got off it to get us a family ticket..One third the price
I thought arriving in Amsterdam the year before was pretty good, but the Welcome in Dublin to us soggy English was completely amazing..so we toured Dublin over the next few days, and we learnt to completely love The Irish, and felt so incredibly ashamed of us English. The Irish told us the real history. The Irish dancing was Amazing
So when we did lots of parties, (mainly heavy rock) I used to sometimes put this on to change the mood…Everyone stopped, shut up and listened. We saw them about 3 years ago at Hammersmith Odeon (now Apollo)
“Dead Can Dance – the wind that shakes the barley”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FkBQggRBqEY
Tony
We have a very laid back approach to things (when we want to be) coincidentally it was about the year 2000 up in the notth after the signing of the pointless good Friday agreement that the Brits tried to make us pay water rates. They said “why don’t you be like the rest of mainland Britain and pay water like we do?” and we said “eh, A) what the fuck do you mean by ‘the rest of mainland Britain’ and B) what the fuck do you mean by ‘pay water rates’?” And we rioted for two days. You haven’t been back since asking. Take note violence works. That’s why our own governments uses it so readily
the people have a right to Protest, there is no illegality to it, it the arrests that are unlawful, and threat of fines a deterrent, nothing more …. But it seems to me, that the people are Fragmented – they allow their fellow cohorts to be violated, as they…walk on – this is Wrong, and plays into the hands of the oppressor – be better organized, coordinate as one. If an individual has been seized, then surround them, restrict their removal, so requiring a greater force and therefore, a greater number of detentions, Overwhelm the System, make that the Priority, not the overweening chants of “Freedom” soaked up by inconversant walls.
This is from the ‘Guardian’, so it must be true.
Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebre-yes-us, Director-General of WHO, says he supports patent waiver to help countries make and sell cheap vaccine copies. Companies will be paid royalties for the products they manufacture,” he says.
That’s a ‘patent’ waiver (not patient).
Next week’s WHO meeting will be held on the birthday of the declaration of the scam. UN member governments are split on the issue, with low and middle income countries in support and rich countries opposed.
Naturally the greedy pHARMa industry is not pleased – Pharmaceutical companies and governments in the US, UK and Europe are strongly opposed to the waiver, with or without compensation. They back the argument of the International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers and Associations, based in Switzerland, that cutting companies’ returns is a disincentive to innovation.
But wait, there’s more …… “New variants are appearing that are less susceptible to vaccines and more transmissible. “The threat is clear: as long as the virus is spreading anywhere, it has more opportunities to mutate and potentially undermine the efficacy of vaccines everywhere. We could end up back at square one,” Tedros says.”
My inner cynic can’t help wondering if Dr. Ghebre-yes-us has already set up (not the Great Set Up) his own company (a little set up) which can produce and sell copies of the magic injection. After all, he wants to help poor people (not).
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/mar/05/covid-vaccines-who-chief-backs-patent-waiver-to-boost-production
“a push for Global Socialism and totalitarianism which promises a future in which ‘wealth is shared’ as part of what many Fabian progressives and academics in the nation believe should be the next ‘Great Leap Forward’”
Q: “How does the above conform with the expression ‘own nothing and be happy?‘
A: It doesn’t. ‘Own nothing and be happy‘ is the exact opposite of honest socialism in the spirit of Eugene Victor Debs. In fact it is slavery.
“‘Own nothing and be happy‘ is folderol / nonsensical rubbish / twaddle/ balderdash that jackbooted crocodile teared CORPORATE FASCIST FABIAN EUGENICIST charlatan fraudster OLIGARCH SLAVEMASTER victimizers contemptuously throw out to try cover their crimes against WE THE PEOPLE (HUMANITY).
THE GREAT RIPOFF SHALL NEVER BE!
It’s the civil war we do not mention in England. They will fuk you right up. Good. We need to fight fire with fire. Look and learn. By the way, if you are a respected of the Crown, WTF is all that with the Queen on zoom about?. Universal deceleration of human rights;- Article 3, pt 2. “Society does not supercede the rights of the individual” and Article 6-“consent may be withdrawn at any time”.
Blatant. 😎
Anti lockdown protest today in the heart of the rebel county, Cork city. There so worried there drafting in extra Gaurda(Police).
This article implies, and often states, that our Overlords, as well as their gofer minions, (human and/or otherwise) are insane. This opens an interesting and deep philosophical question regarding the nature of reality. The term insane basically states that the individual labeled as such is totally out of touch with reality. The sociopath psychologists who have compiled the DSM through 5 editions, inventing diseases more fallacious than covid-1984 with a rapidity that would create intense envy for the drivers of the central bank printing presses, state through their categorizations that psychopathy, regardless of how brutal, is not insanity. They do this by filing psychopathy as a personality disorder rather than a psychosis. This reminds me of an article I read several years ago where it turned out that the then president of the American Psychological Association was taking home substantial paychecks by coaching the torturer/interrogators at Gitmo how to be more effective.
What we are seeing now is the unfolding of a giant, global Rube Goldberg machine designed, when all the multitudinous pieces have fallen into their long ago designated slots, to remake the world into a dystopian nightmare for 99% of the survivors. Is this insane? Can a technically brilliant process, designed and effectuated over centuries if not millennia, be created by entities out of touch with reality? Was the fictitious character of Silence of the Lambs, Hannibal Lector, with his astronomical IQ, insane? I personally think not.
While there are with little doubt people on this planet so broken by brutality, usually from childhood on, that they live in a world divorced from any concept of consensual reality, I am coming to the conclusion that psychiatric psychopathy or insanity is a smokescreen for evil. EVIL is so unWOKE, so unenlightened, so not with it. It implies that there are absolute moral standard in this Universe.
Interesting points on perception.
This current attempt at the ultra-centralisation of legalism appears to be predicated on Act Utilitarianism.
Having demolished (they think) religion and put atheism on a pedestal, in our schools and universities, in politics and popular culture, you would think they’d proudly illustrate for our eager eyes their new and improved world.
Instead, just utter the word evil and see them snap with the sensitivity of a personal insult.
Having abolished the opium of the masses and freed us pious, submissive drones from our daily recitations and mumbled prayers, what of those perfect, rational, atheist uplands of Utopia… … …
They have sprung upon us a conspiracy involving the physical destruction of people (murder, poisoning) and culture (replaced by mass psychosis). It is the blood-stained dawn to a feudalism more repressive than the world has seen.
Evil it is.
Change the names to Canadian politicians, the Irish broadcaster to the CBC, and this essay could easily be applied to Canada. An excellent read. Thank you sir.
There, fixed it for ya, Klaus
5000, mostly young people, protesting in Dublin, are not representative of Ireland as a whole. Let us know when the numbers reach 100,000, as in the water protest marches.
Brilliant. Pulling no punches, and actually referencing Agenda 21. And bravo for having the honesty to label QAnon for what it really is, an NSA created psy-op.
We need to end these unlawful lockdowns and emergency laws before the psychopaths in charge manufacture a cyber pandemic and crash the market, later this year.
Only a few of us in my circle of Facebook friends (yes, I’m very aware about FB, R) seem to know of the almost certain cyber pandemic, and the deliberately induced economic collapse. Most seem to have all their attention fully focused on the vaccines and things like censorship.
A fellow friend mentioned about this a few days ago; and that people should stock up on candles, batteries, non perishable food, portable gas stove, etc, and nearly everyone who replied to his post didn’t know what he was talking about.
The psychopaths behind the scamdemic are absolutely going for broke with this.
They want absolute control.
They are going to fail, again. And yes, I am going to keep on my mission to make it happen relentlessly forever.
Well, I haven’t given up yet. Odds may not look good right now, but I have NO intention of rolling over and becoming a conformist, compliant sheep.
What a sad, soulless way to live…
Majority of my Aunts and Uncles had farms, mainly in the Canterbury area, K. I grew up around four legged sheep during the holidays!
More soul, and more rebelliousness than the 2 legged ones here in Melbourne. God, the level of conformity here is just ridiculous.
I can live off weetbix and muesli and tins of fruit for quite a while Shin.
Klaus Schwab has been dropping ominous hints about what they intend doing…
Such a diet will eventually make you unwell (the Royal Navy did experiments with these sorts of diets)…
You must include greens in your diet (may I suggest Spirulina or Chlorella (portabilty))
Also quite obviously you need a clean potable water supply and castile soap.
Attempting to add wisdom. Remember the motto, we are all in this together.
This author has a lot of western ideological baggage to work through. A lot of corporate mainstream media sources quoted! The Independent piece on Mao is propaganda and many of the other sources are from propaganda rags like Gizmoda! The usual anti communist examples of North Korea and the USSR get shoehorned in to somehow describe what is happening in western capitalist systems, which are totally different social systems! The naivety of the author to think that North Korea can build a socialist society while being totally open to the regime change machinations of the west is childish. Many of the misunderstood “repressive” measures employed by communist countries were/are just practical measures to keep the west from sabotaging those societies. China firewalling Google is just pure common sense and not anything to do with curtailing freedoms.
His/her rhetoric is relplete with usual misuse of terms like “socialism”. The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is “a push for Global Socialism”? Socialism? Are you kidding?They are going to nationalise the big corporations, expropriate the rich ( make them do a decent day’s work) and establish free health care and education systems?
I agree with the sentiment of the article but the author flaunts his shortcomings rather embarrassingly and thus his/her article is in itself a form of propaganda, albeit a relatively informative one!
Indeed, many people forget 9or simply are too lazy to discover) what the USA promised to the North Koreans and then what they did to the North Koreans.
If you don’t know > find out.
And you will most likely have deep sympathy for that lied to and mass murdered culture.
‘The usual rhetoric was thrown out; anti-vaxxers, anti-maskers, far-right, etc, etc.’
These are all so many words for antisemitism…
Traumatise and rebuild.
“A great big shout-out from Murphy-Virus infected Nueva Jersey. You show them Ireland. THE GREAT RIP-OFF shall never be! May WE THE PEOPLE (HUMANITY) prevail.”
Time for the WAR RACKETEER CORPORATE FASCIST OLIGARCH MOBSTER PSYCHOPATH criminals TO GET OFF THE PLANET!”
“May the Debs be with them.”
https://www.tumblr.com/search/v%20debs
Consistently great articles on this site.
“The powers that should not be.” Thank youGary Jordan.
This is possibly one of the best articles I’ve read. Very well written indeed.
I always look at Ireland and wonder how it’s been taken over by the globalists. A land of the gentle, intelligent, witty and knowledgeable
What ever happened?
Taking kindness as weakness.
It’s got us in neck deep in shit creek.
The threat of ‘the globalists’ is a fantasy spread by the American far-right or Alt-right, It is a rehash of the old ‘Jewish international conspiracy’ story pushed by the Nazis, and is just as invalid. It is a fantasy used to cover up for the real poison of the USA’s neo-liberal roll-out, and their Corporate takeover. The CIA and their agents like Alex jones are doing a good job of putting out this illogical nonsense.
Brainwashing through the schools curriculum, over the last 2 – 3 generations.
The government, Big Pharma, and central banks are using the excuse of a “virus” to hide from the fact that they’re assaulting us on all fronts. The overwhelming evidence that Covid™ is a massive scam has been at everyone’s fingertips this entire time.
“Scientists”, who get ma$$ive kickbacks from pharmaceutical companies are saying that every single human being will require said pharmaceutical companies’ products several times a year, every year, to get their lives back to “normal.” How there’s a soul alive that can’t see right through this is hard to fathom. Anyone who can’t figure this out by now is a dumb ass of the lowest order.
Keep in mind:
The pandemic didn’t use erroneous data to model an inflated estimate of mortality.
The pandemic didn’t write hyperbolic headlines.
The pandemic didn’t create overly-inclusive reporting requirements.
The pandemic didn’t design a PCR test unfit for this purpose.
The pandemic didn’t isolate the elderly.
The pandemic didn’t increase child abuse.
The pandemic didn’t increase teen suicides.
The pandemic didn’t quarantine the healthy.
The pandemic didn’t initiate lockdowns.
The pandemic didn’t decimate small businesses.
The pandemic didn’t close schools, some going on a full year.
The pandemic didn’t reduce the healthcare workforce.
The pandemic didn’t ignore basic tenets of public health.
The pandemic didn’t exploit itself for political leverage and financial gain.
The pandemic didn’t create a lucrative products/industries dependent upon its continuation.
The pandemic didn’t siphon resources from other deadly threats.
The pandemic didn’t use fear to control people’s behavior.
The pandemic didn’t threaten people with social, financial, and professional extortion for
pointing out the harms caused by all of the above.
People did those things. Politicians and public health officials did all of this and more.
These were and are crimes which need to be prosecuted aggressively.
” To assent to obvious lies is in some small way to become evil oneself. A society of emasculated liars is easy to control. ”
— Theodore Dalrymple
I would add [fake] before “pandemic”!
But that’s just me…
Does anyone still remember the 2016 FAKE ZIKA PANDEMIC?!
Again, nailed it Maxwell. And you’re right, irrational fear and mass compliance is keeping this scamdemic pantomime going. Am at a suburban shopping centre right now with an Extinction Rebellion protest happening in one corner, and the local Labor Party MP in another corner. This MP would’ve voted for the recent State of Emergency extension here in Victoria, like the snivelling sycophant he is.
If he comes anywhere near me, he will be getting an ear full.
There isn’t a pandemic. There never was a pandemic. They created one out of thin air, like their fiat money but with a fraudulent test.
Also read: “The Chinese Communist Party’s Global Lockdown Fraud” – https://ccpgloballockdownfraud.medium.com/the-chinese-communist-partys-global-lockdown-fraud-88e1a7286c2b
The ‘new normal’ starting to appear on the high street:
https://www.bloomberg.com/news/articles/2021-03-04/amazon-opening-cashierless-store-in-london-first-outside-u-s?sref=Ycj954CZ
I enjoyed that. It really does encapsulate the utter insanity we find ourselves surrounded by.
A fun article!
One of the best jokes:
in short that actually means: herd of modern moron slaves.
Guess that these morons “think” a street march is enough to stop the culling!
Good death with that…
The slogan ‘hard-working, decent people’ is extremely popular in a democracy, all politicians and propagandists use it when it comes in handy to flatter some preferred crowd. People who work hard have no time for reflection and self-development, they move ever physically within the same circle.
Worship the holy economy, and hard working people are good people is the message (hard-working = decent). Being idle is of the devil, secular or religious, makes you think too much.
The creed is used so much and means so much that it slips in automatically without much thought, regardless of which party.
“I know how hard it is to put food on your families.”
–George W. Bush
“Families is where our nation finds hope, where wings take dream”
–George W. Bush
“Our enemies are innovative and resourceful, and so are we. They never stop thinking about new ways to harm our country and our people, and neither do we.”
—George W, Bush: Washington, D.C., August 5, 2004
Let’s Compare data!
from the site of the RKI (“Robert-Koch-Institut”, which by the way is not independent but a government agency that has to follow orders from the German ministry of health) – *https://grippeweb.rki.de/ – below the links to two Charts:
“ARE” = Allgemeine Respirationsweg Erkrankungen (Gerneral illnesses of the respiratory organs)
“ILI” = ARE with fever.
ARE:
ILI: 
Nearly always the charts for the previous years go higher than the charts for 2019/20 and 2020/21 ! Because of this non-existing “pandemic” these “Lunatic Fringe” ruin whole economies and destroy lives of countless people.
Dear Joerg,
You should had already realized that no amount of DATA matters… specially health data!
But, but but when they contradict themselves?
They NEVER contradict themselves!
Bill Gates & Friends are always right…
And I was at the this protest by the way front row, ready to take a beating or a baton. This is only the beginning here.
People have had enough
