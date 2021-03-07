Ragamuffins in Lockdown Time

Christine E. Black

I want to be the child

In my neighborhood,

Kicking a ball down a wet street,

Dirty snow and ice crusting cars,

Paint-chipped wagon

And a pile of bikes in the yard,

His little brother

And a gang of more children,

Trailing behind. One bangs a stick

On the ground, all their clear

Brown faces shine, eyes dance

In the cold. His immune system

Wrestles earnestly, playfully

With wondrous germs of the air,

And on the skin of his little brother,

In the slobber of the dog,

The grime on the ball

From the corner of the basement

Next to the crumple

Of his father’s work clothes,

His mother’s nurse’s aide uniform,

Blood splattered on a sleeve.

I want to be their parents,

Gathering at a neighbor’s house

For Holy Communion.

They made a hand-lettered

Church sign for the yard,

Invited the priest to hold Mass

In the living room

For all the neighbors.

And after taking the body and blood,

Those words made flesh

By breath and speech,

I kiss an old aunt, press my cheek

To hers, smell her hair and skin,

Remembered from childhood.

My breath deepens, quiets the cells,

Bathes them in strength and health.

I want to be one of the Boys and Girls

Club children, still driven

To the closed school

Because her mother has to go work

At the chicken factory each day.

The mask they make the girl wear

Drags her chin while she plays

With twenty or so other children

In the abandoned school gym

Or outside behind the vacant building.

She sits in the grass across from a friend,

Clapping patterns, telling stories,

Their caretaker, reading her phone.

I want to be one of the children,

Following behind their father,

Who can’t have them inside

One more day this winter, playing

Video games, watching TV.

They head into the trampoline park,

Dark for months, but now somehow

Open, a few cars in the lot.

Inside, high school and college students,

Who have to have the job

Are face-masked seven or eight hours,

Like all the others, delivering Dominoes

Or Grub Hub, waiting tables

In half-capacity restaurants,

Stocking Walmart shelves, scanning,

Bagging at grocery stores, their glasses

Fogging, acne worsening, minds dulled

From low oxygen, wondering what

In the world may happen next.

I want to be a child piled in the family car,

Driving narrow, steep West Virginia roads

To a mountain cabin, where they’ll meet

Maybe a dozen or more family and friends.

Some will forage for mushrooms

Or bow hunt, they’ll tell stories,

Wade in cold streams, build a fire

To cook meat at dusk. I want to be

One of their parents in a sleeping bag

With my husband, by the fire

After everyone else has gone to bed.

Christine E. Black’s work has been published in The American Journal of Poetry, New Millennium Writings, Nimrod International, The Virginia Journal of Education, Friends Journal, Sojourners Magazine, English Journal, Amethyst Review, and other publications. Her poetry has been nominated for a Pushcart Prize and the Pablo Neruda Prize.