Biden, Afghanistan and Forever Wars

Binoy Kampmark
The papers are full of suggestions on what US President Joe Biden should do about his country’s seemingly perennial involvement in Afghanistan.
None are particularly useful, in that they ignore the central premise that a nation state long mauled, molested and savaged should finally be left alone. Nonsense, say the media and political cognoscenti.
The Guardian claims that he is “trapped and has no good choices”. The Wall Street Journal opines that he is being “tested in Afghanistan” with his opposition to “forever wars”. The Washington Post more sensibly suggests that Biden take the loss and “add it to George W. Bush’s record.”
The Afghanistan imbroglio for US planners raises the usual problems. Liberals and Conservatives find themselves pillow fighting over similar issues, neither wishing to entirely leave the field. The imperium demands the same song sheet from choristers, whether they deliver it from the right side of the choir or the left.
The imperial feeling is that the tribes of a country most can barely name should be somehow kept within an orbit of security. To not do so would imperil allies, the US, and encourage a storm of danger that might cyclonically move towards other pockets of the globe.
It never occurs to the many dullard commentators that invading countries such as Afghanistan to begin with (throw Iraq into the mix) was itself an upending issue worthy of criminal prosecution, encouraged counter-insurgencies, theocratic aspirants and, for want of a better term, terrorist opportunists.
The long threaded argument made by the limpet committers has been consistent despite the disasters. Drum up the chaos scenario. Treat it as rebarbative. One example is to strain, drain and draw from reports such as that supplied by the World Bank.
Conflict is ongoing, and 2019 was the sixth year in a row when civilian casualties in Afghanistan exceeded 10,000. The displacement crisis persists, driven by intensified government and Taliban operations in the context of political negotiations.”
The report in question goes on to note the increase in IDPs (369,700 in 2018 to 462,803 in 2019) with “505,000 [additional] refugees returned to Afghanistan, mainly from Iran, during 2019.”
Then come remarks such as those from David von Drehle in the Washington Post. His commentary sits well with Austrian observations about Bosnia-Herzegovina during the latter part of the 19th century.
Nearly 20 years into the US effort to modernize and liberalize that notoriously difficult land, Taliban forces once more control the countryside, and they appear to be poised for a final spring offensive against the parts of the Afghan cities that remain under government control.”
The savages, in short, refuse to heel.
Von Drehle, to his credit, at least suggests that the US take leave of the place, admitting that Washington was unreservedly ignorant about the country. He quotes the words of retired L. General Douglas Lute: “We were devoid of a fundamental understanding of Afghanistan.” Tellingly, the general admitted that, “We didn’t know what we were doing.”
Fears exist as to how the May 2021 deadline for withdrawing all US military forces looms. Anthony H. Cordesman is very much teasing his imperial masters in Washington as to what is best. “Writing off the Afghan government will probably mean some form of Taliban victory.”
This is hardly shocking, but Cordesman prepares the terrain for the hawks.
This will create increased risks in terms of extremism and terrorism, but it is far from clear that these risks will not be higher than the risks of supporting a failed Afghan government indefinitely into the future and failing to use the same resources in other countries to support partners that are more effective.”
This is the usual gilded rubbish that justifies the gold from a US taxpayer. But will it continue to stick?
A few clues can be gathered on future directions, though they remain floated suggestions rather than positions of merit. The Biden administration’s Interim National Security Strategic Guidance waffles and speaks mightily about democracy (how refreshing it would be for him to refer to republicanism) which, in a document on national security, always suggests overstretch and overreach.
“They are those who argue that, given all the challenges we face, autocracy is the best way forward.” But he also inserts Trumpian lingo. “The United States should not, and will not, engage in ‘forever wars’ that have cost thousands of lives and trillions of dollars.”
Afghanistan comes in for special mention, and again, the language of the Trump administration is dragged out for repetition.
We will work to responsibly end America’s longest war in Afghanistan while ensuring that Afghanistan does not again become a safe haven for terrorists.”
Not much else besides, and certainly no express mention of grasping the nettle and cutting losses. And there is that troubling use of the word “responsibly”.
The default position remains the use of force, which the US “will never hesitate to” resort to “when required to defend our vital national interests. We will ensure our armed forces are equipped to deter our adversaries, defend our people, interests, and allies, and defeat the threats that emerge.” Again, the stretch is vast and imprecise.
Given that position, the withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US troops in the country is bound to become a matter of delay, prevarication and consternation. Quiet American imperialism, at least a dusted down version of it, will stubbornly continue in its sheer, embarrassing futility. The imperial footprint will be merely recast, if in a smaller form.
The USA’s exit strategy from Empire should have been to establish international bodies capable of policing a civilised and law abiding world. International bodies capable of really protecting victim states, because soon the USA is going to be one of those victims, as it is ravaged by China’s economic power.
At least the illusion of an ordered world would have protected the US for a while, and would have created a secure world that respected the gains they made during their greatest days. But by undermining the WTO and the UN, and setting a precedent of illegal wars they have heralded in a period of international lawlessness, which will eventually turn a bankrupt US.
Already the Chinese: financially & economically, the Russians: militarily and Iran: stealthily, can reek havoc in the Empire, and they will continue to do so until the US is exhausted. Add to them the Indians, the Turks and the Europeans who are already weary of this dying empires abuse.
Bizarrely, the complete attempt at scapegoating is also why don’t support any of those supposed “opposers”. Especially not China and Europe.
I just want to point out something, this constant America bashing shit. And, I’m not even american!
Here’s a nice reminder. Germany and the UK have about the highest vaccine trust in the world (big surprise there, considering their histories of say, being dragged into wars with/against what is essentially family).
You europeans (and whoever) doing that, you’re ignorant, hypocritical and entirely full of shit.
As it is, there isn’t a country in Europe I’d like to visit, how’s about that? I’d rather consider say, Tanzania.
See, it’s as if you think you’re not entirely complicit, it’s as if you forget about all the resource “acquisition” and reliance from elsewhere…you know, stolen shit, laundering, kinda bullshit proxy and escrow, that sort of thing. Oh, and of course, constant trading, support and such.
Don’t know if you’re reacting to my post below, but it seems to me that the term US includes its various henchmen and toadies, who are not particularly respectable either.
Tanzania sounds good. They have a brave leader.
Not your post, it’s just, there’s a LOT of it.
Of course there are assholes relating to american govt, corporations. Just like in europe.
They are not equally bad. European leaders have done magnitudes better by their people than American leaders.
Also internationally European leaders are anti conflict unlike the Americans.
Europe, if left to its own devises would be in very good relations with both Russia and China today, but they are forced by the US to align against them.
Oh what a load of bullshit.
The USA and CHINA have absolutely astounding relations, just like with Europe. It’s just, europeans are even MORE delusional considering their belief in state.
”MORE delusional considering their belief in state.”
I wonder what you wanted to say?
I suppose you wanted to say that the big state, with higher taxes is bad because it is a way of providing heath care for ALL its people, free education and public transport that works? OR increased equality, social mobility and reduced poverty is a bad thing?
I suppose you think US poverty, low life expectancy and destitution is ‘freedom’, therefore good? I can only guess that you thin the USA’s vast military funded by trillions in debt is the way to go? I can only guess at what you are trying to say.
I’m saying some europeans have more ardent, very misguided belief in state.
I thought that was obvious?
I certainly didn’t claim anything good regarding america, unless you can point that out?
And as I’ve clearly mentioned, europe is often rather complicit, but often in denial and with delusional belief in state. Very clearly evidenced regarding ANY of the covid shit (or previously, world wars).
Do you not remember where much of europe’s supposed wealth is from? Their reliances?
Yes he should go to Tanzania, far better than Paris, Zurich or Berlin. I think they have the finest mosquitoes.
The US is an empire and some European states are within its sphere of control. The UK has not in any important way deviated from US geopolitical policy since 1956 and France, Italy and the UK were allowed to rape Libya as reward for their compliance. But Europe is also a victim of US abuse. Not only through its DoJ fines which are on a colossal scale and amount to economic looting. (RBS fine paid to DoJ 27 billion pounds)
The sanctions against Iran, Russia and China are just as targeted against Europe as they are against the USA’s rivals. American does not like trade going to Europe where it is the vital beneficiary.
So I don’t know Why do you phrase it in such an immature and personal way, its geopolitics ?
Oh dear, you think it’s about country, rather than other corporate hegemony?
Conveniently, no admission of the complicity, still no ability to reflect.
At best, it’s like “Oh, even though ALL these countries, the whole EU do the same things as America, and conveniently associate, sometimes do even worse…it’s not their fault. See, America is the Bully, and the EU are the guys sucking America’s cock, don’t you understand the difference? That’s a NICE thing to do”
And, I know it has practically nothing to do with the countries, that’s just yet more obvious facade.
Besides, when you say America, do you mean the greater state of the United Kingdoms of Saudi-Israelia?
Go explain to a Texan, that Saudi Arabia owns 100% of Port Arthur in Texas, America, the largest oil refinery in North America. Or the sweet deals with Russia regarding uranium. Both involving Obama AND Trump admins! Really cool huh?
And to think, democrats and republicans thought their presidents don’t have the same cooperative vision.
Oh, and things like tariffs are purely for corporate gain. Nothing to do with the countries. It is against citizens (any), though.
See, China for instance, happily buys all the American soy. America happily provides that. Then, China, processes that and send some of it back to America!
MASSIVE INFLATION + ENGINEERED FAKE SHORTAGES!!! A CORPORATE’S WET DREAM.
The only game in town today is American hegemony, which is backed up by a vast military industrial complex, an omni-present surveillance machine and multiply layers of administration. It is absurd that I need to define it, but I will, because you people are in denial and talk endlessly about these phantom threats to our society.
US Empire has a vast propaganda capacity, via its ‘think-tanks’ & universities pumping out political, economic, social & ‘scientific research’ and studies which it uses to influence the worlds direction of travel, in their own economic and strategic interests. That is in addition to spreading their interests via diplomacy, US/UK financial media, the press, NGO’s, 5 eyes, phoney campaigns & pressure groups, lobbying groups and individual CIA agents on the ground monitoring all business, military, social and political activity in its vassal states and rising competitor ‘enemy’ nations, as well as funding and having disproportionate control over the UN, IMF, World Bank and OPEC via its vassal states voting as instructed.
‘’When has the UK ever deviated for US foreign policy in the past 60 years?’’ asked a RT Journalist of Daniel Hannan, a British neocon, MEP a few years back, his embarrassment was very real, there is no deviation.
Add to all that the new American social media technology which has become the most valuable tool of control, far surpassing the influence of the CIA on the ground, even able to leapfrog national government control of the population, however supine they were to US interests, and capable of turning the political mood, in any country on the planet, in a weekend or even a mater of hours. Social media, search algorithms and an endless onslaught of videos can all be used to politically brainwash a hapless naive lost population.
All of this military and all of this technology is funded off the back of the primary unit of international exchange, made compulsory under threat of military or political destruction, the dollar.
Set against all this raw power, you people claim there is a business & technocratic conspiracy called the ‘globalist agenda’, a theory which has its origins in Adolf Hitler’s own antisemitic ‘international Jewish (bankers) conspiracy’ of the 1930s, and which is now pushed by all political & propaganda arms of the CIA, who are in sympathy with the alt-right, christian, white supremacist groups in the US, and who coordinate their political wing overseas under the banner of the, ever loyal friends of the CIA, the ultra far-right. But what this conspiracy does is cover for the USA and it’s tentacles of power all over the world.
In the Ukraine, South America, even in Europe the far-right are the USA’s friends and are encouraged to destroy their own cultures in preparation for the neoliberal, Corporate takeover and US vassal-hood.
Steve Bannon even established ‘The Movement’ in Europe to push fascist parties, sympathetic to US interests and willing to sell out their own populations to US control, in return for power that the CIA can guarantee them.
The USA has the luxury of writing it’s own and world history via its cinema and CIA funded video casts, training people around the world, with race baiting and phoney nationalism to ignore their own interests and vote for the interests of US Washington elites.
They tell the poorly educated working class to think that its lizards, the middle class think it’s incompetent government or globalist conspiracy, that is causing them to be impoverished, disenfranchised and brutally policed, everyone is served up a different version, but it is always anything but the obvious truth about Empire and the continued American neoliberal roll out over the world.
They are able to do this because the education systems they have dumbed-down has eradicated, rational thinking, logic argument, history and political science, from the curriculum, leaving people lost in an intellectual vacuum, unable to understand what is happening in their lives.
The servants of Empire are always happy to provide a false narrative that hides the greedy, perfidious, murderous, genocidal of US empire from view.
It is easy to fill the historical vacuums that exist in most American minds with nonsense, not only have logic been abolished but there is no foundation of facts or historical knowledge that will invalidate the absurd stories the CIA is pumping out. The suffocating of common sense, the scientific method, and logic possessed by previous generations, has made all this possible.
These fake narratives of ‘globalist agenda’ are just camouflage, a deceit, intended to whitewash the US out of geopolitical and international affairs in the minds of the average Joe, at a time when Washington, albeit in decline, is setting the political agenda around the world and running their phoney ‘ Wars’….the ‘war on terror’, the ‘war on flu’, Brexit and the War on Carbon, to ‘Make America Great Again’, in what is turning out to be its last window of opportunity before the dollar finally finds its new weakened value, or vanished all together as a result of hyperinflation.
Elites in India share in the booty from the looting of india, and support the looting of their own country.
Following the coming bank runs and hyper inflation, the vast infrastructure of empire will be hurriedly dismantled with no green paper to fund it and it will be a collapse as radical and as sudden as the collapse of Rome in AD 400s
We are seeing an empire supernova burning bright using the new internet tools, but at the same time it is going to exhaust itself in very short order, and implode into a black hole of civil war as shortages start, and the self distractive philosophy of self-interest & greed, injected into every American citizens mind, begins to devour the country in a cannibalistic humanitarian crisis.
Perhaps then you will wake up to empire which has determined your entire life, whilst you were creating fantasy demons.
The only game in town today is American hegemony, which is backed up by a vast military industrial complex, an omni-present surveillance machine and multiply layers of administration.
LOL
So you’re saying, America doesn’t rely on chinese manufacturing, that israeli influence, ESPECIALLY regarding surveillance is like non-factors?
Hey, you ever even heard about this? It’s real NICE.
https://en.wikipedia.org/w/index.php?title=NICE_Systems&redirect=no
”America doesn’t rely on chinese manufacturing,”
Did I really? where did I say that?
None of what you claim can be logically concluded from what I said. It’s better if you take what I say and argue against that. Rather than make stuff up in your own mind.
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2021/03/08/biden-and-yellow-brick-road/
The green imperialism announced by Cory Morningstar.
Will that help the well-meaning planet-friendly ‘left’ to see what the CO2 scam is all about? I’m not holding my breath.
But maybe, just maybe, if they see through Covid, they’ll see through CO2.
Burdening the world with expensive energy, whilst exempting themselves from ‘Green’ regulations and penalties imposed by the War on carbon, is all part of the USA’s fight to make America Great Again.
It is American’s and their poodle states scientists and political campaigns who are telling the rest of the world to destroy their own economies in the War on carbon, as they are in the war on Covid and Brexit.
You must be a relation of Rexton and/or Sherman.
Have a good day 🙂
So, are you saying 9/11 wasn’t cooked up by some guy on dialysis in an Afghan cave who’d been reported dead, who kept getting younger in his supposed photos and who CNN could find to interview but the CIA couldn’t? Preposterous!
Anyway, here’s what I found a useful discussion on some of the deeper context of Western involvement in the Middle East:
I’ve been listening to Jay Dyer a bit recently. He does a lovely take down of the Richard Dawkins school – which applies to the entire “scientific” community with their many scam techniques as in the “We now know that …We now know that…We now know that….” move where each time what we now “know” is something completely different.
But I bet he doesn’t get challenged on his ‘take down’ of the scientific method of Richard Dawkins, because that type of nonsense can only exists in religious echo chambers.
How can you make sense of this stuff. It is all over the place, and again hides American empire behind a list of irrelevant issues, people and families. Confused.
Empire works until it doesn’t, and the US has become over extended for its economic size, but its aim of controlling a strategic location and the world heroin supply, both medical and illicit in Afghanistan, is a reasonable expectation for any empire, like controlling the worlds oil supply is equally vital to world dominance.
The British and the French tried to secure the Suez canal for obvious reason, which would had succeeded had there not been a new bigger boy on the block.
It is the same for the USA, the ‘better’ Empire has arrived, and economic & diplomatic success is flowing towards them. The US is finished, its militarily, its economically and its philosophy and ideology, They are living on borrowed time, desperately trying to extend their reign, but the zeitgeist has moved on, they would be wise to shut down their operations gradually like the British did in a process of ‘controlled decline’, because if they don’t, they face decades of humiliation and retaliation for their genocides & economic abuse, which will bring them to their knees.
The European:
It’s not just the heroin supply, as I pointed out. Opium cultivation itself, morphine, various derivatives, opiates. And it’s not just America, it’s international pharma.
Essentially they claim to have the only rights to be allowed to make use of the plant (or anything kinda similar, derived, but WAAAAAAAAY more damaging) in terms of pharma products, which they happily sell as street drugs too.
It’s the same thing in Yemen with Qat, because of a plant far more useful than synthetic pharma meth, which they consider competition.
But then, it’s also not just the opium or pharma, as Shin pointed out, metals, oil too.
Any way you look at it though, corporate hegemony, monopolist attempts.
Proposition: “withdrawal of the remaining 2,500 US troops in the country”.
Contra: “Whatever happens, we have got / The Bofors gun, and they have not”.
Pro; “You have the watches but we have the time”.
It’s hateful music:
Occidental, beware the steppe
In the 70s, Afghanistan was attacked because of marijuana (since they have fine indica and it was quite sought after). Later, opium.
So, who are the manufacturers of opium-based products and FAR more toxic derivatives? Oh that’s right, pharma. So pharma claims to have cultivation, trade and commercial monopoly on a plant, essentially. That’s how you start getting divine intervention due to IP.
That’s a really stupid, very hypocritical and malicious thing to do when you’re then selling far more toxic derivatives as “medicine” and claiming the plant is the problem.
And it begs another question. Since there is practically no guerilla cultivation of opium poppy, it also means the street opium derivatives (such as bad heroin) are directly related to pharma, considering the volume of supply?
Okay then. To get a broader idea of what that means, you know all those street drugs? That mostly results from pharma.
Lets not forget Lithium. One of the largest and most lucrative exports in the world, filled so deep it would nearly take an eternity to eliminate. The gold rush never stopped, it just changed locations. Opium or even oil hasn’t been the only driven reason for this takeover of a sovereign land.
Fair enough, probably not only lithium either. Kinda just focused on pointing out the medical industry’s BULLSHIT.
Since when is this a surprise. Why should it ever be a surprise. The warmongers have been bombing the shit out of just about everything since i was given a toothbrush. Another day i hope i don’t have to reflect on.
People in the Occident have hypocritically, selfishly, conveniently, and cowardly been turning a blind eye to warmongering for eons. They chose to swallow horseshit about the export of democracy in exchange for a comfy life, courtesy of the government fucking over some poor souls in some faraway country.
The occidental/global establishment has now very explicitly turned the destructive, oppressive force against its own people. It’s out in the open for everyone to see. It turns out that the bearded barefooted motherfuckers out there in the mountains have more spine, more balls, more stamina than us, the lazy, fat, mindfucked westerners. Time to learn a lesson or two from them.
If we can take a page or two out of their book, maybe we can ward off the sanitary dystopia.
Be it as it may, there are no more excuses for anybody to believe such bullshit as “the export of democracy”.
This is a breaking point in history. Perhaps never before had people the opportunity to see the monstrous extent of corruption. If they bothered to open their fucking eyes, that is …
“horseshit about the export of democracy”.
No, they’ve not tried to defend these wars on the “exporting democracy” line for several years. Instead they use ‘woke’ arguments, especially so-called women’s rights. One example:
https://www.independent.co.uk/travel/kabul-women-power-taliban-cafes-aghanistan-a8933206.html
This is much more effective – most people find “women’s rights” difficult to argue against and they don’t trouble who wields power while bringing such nations closer in line with the desired global culture (especially population decline).
Who cares what they tell idiots? The far-right have been attacking islam for years, claiming they are barbaric because they torture gays….and discriminate against women. Equally hypocritical.
” conveniently, and cowardly”
they are not cowards they have a vision which you seem unaware of. Its called imperial greatness.
”destructive, oppressive force against its own people”
But you don’t name that distractive force, why just allude to it?
”more balls, more stamina than us, the lazy, fat, mindfucked westerners.”
I thought you said people were discussing ‘intelligent ideas’ here? that is not intelligent that is just plain stupid.
”monstrous extent of corruption.”
Some of the most successful empires in the world have been corrupt for centuries, don’t project your own borrowed values onto the geopolitical world. It doesn’t work like that.
Everything you say is ill-informed and half baked.
I admit that I’d prefer if you didn’t use whatever I write as a vehicle for your figurative and perhaps also literal masturbation, but I understand that you gotta do what you gotta do.
So, keep whacking off, Tovarish Whatever Your Fucking Name Is.
It’s been said many times over, imperial armies have never ‘succeeded’ in the place. Experience there and elsewhere have always had the same result, failure. Stupidity on such a scale can no longer be a viable explanation, even with education being so lacking in the western world. There has to be some persistent evil lurking which seeks to destroy the people of other nations, and all of us in the blowback which always follows.
“Stupidity can no longer be a viable explanation. There has to be some persistent evil lurking which seeks to destroy people”.
Follow the money: Opium production has rocketed under the U$ army of occupation. I guess 2,500 U$ troops are enough to protect the CIA’s poppy fields.
I guess the surplus over the years has been processed into oxycontin.
“Experience there and elsewhere have always had the same result, failure”.
This is taking their stated goals at face value. If the goal was increased opium production, the invasion has been a stunning success (which is why it continues).