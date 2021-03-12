Kit Knightly
John Magufuli, President of Tanzania, has disappeared. He’s not been seen in public for several weeks, and speculation is building as to where he might be.
The opposition has, at various times, accused the President of being hospitalised with “Covid19”, either in Kenya or India, although there remains no evidence this is the case.
To add some context, John Magufuli is one of the “Covid denier” heads of state from Africa.
He famously had his office submit five unlabelled samples for testing – goat, motor oil, papaya, quail and jackfruit – and when four came back positive and one “inconclusive”, he banned the testing kits and called for an investigation into their origin and manufacture.
In the past, he has also questioned the safety and efficacy of the supposed “covid vaccines”, and has not permitted their use in Tanzania.
In the Western press Magufuli has been portrayed as “anti-science” and “populist”, but it is not fair to suggest that the health of the people of Tanzania is a low priority for the President. In fact it’s quite the opposite.
After winning his first election in 2015 he slashed government salaries (including his own) in order to increase funding for hospitals and buying AIDs medication. In 2015 he cancelled the Independence Day celebrations and used the money to launch an anti-Cholera campaign. Healthcare has been one of his administration’s top priorities, and Tanzanian life expectancy has increased every year while he has been in office.
The negative coverage of President Magufuli is a very recent phenomenon. Early in his Presidency he even received glowing write-ups from the Western press and Soros-backed think tanks, praising his reforms and calling him an “example” to other African nations.
All that changed when he spoke out about Covid being hoax.
When he was re-elected in October 2020 the standard Western accusations of “voter suppression” and “electoral fraud” appeared in the Western press which had previously reported his approval rating as high as 96%.
And the anti-Magufuli campaign increased momentum in the new year, with Mike “we lied, we cheated, we stole” Pompeo initiating sanctions against Tanzanian government officials as one of his final acts as Secretary of State. The sanctions were notionally due to “electoral irregularities”, but the obvious reality is that it’s due to Tanzania’s refusal to toe the Covid line.
Just last month, The Guardian, always the tip of the spear when it comes to “progressive” regime change ran an article headlined:
It’s time for Africa to rein in Tanzania’s anti-vaxxer president
The article makes no mention of goats, papaya and motor oil testing positive for the coronavirus, but does ask – in a very non-partisan, journalistic way:
What is wrong with President John Magufuli? Many people in and outside Tanzania are asking this question.”
Before going on to conclude:
Magufuli [is] fuelling anti-vaxxers as the pandemic and its new variants continue to play out. He needs to be challenged openly and directly. To look on indifferently exposes millions of people in Tanzania and across Africa’s great lakes region – as well as communities across the world – to this deadly and devastating virus.
The author doesn’t say exactly how Magufuli should be “challenged openly and directly”, but that’s not what these articles are for. They exist simply to paint the subject as a villain, and create a climate where “something must be done”. What that “something” is – and, indeed, whether or not it is legal – are none of the Guardian-reading public’s business, and most of them don’t really care.
Oh, by the by, the article is part of the Guardian’s “Global Development” section, which is sponsored by the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. Just so you know.
So, within two weeks of The Guardian publishing a Gates-sponsored article calling for something to be done about President Magufuli, he has disappeared, allegedly due to Covid. Funny how that works out.
Even if Magufuli miraculously survives his bout of “suspected Covid19”, the writing is on the wall for his political career. The Council on Foreign Relations published this article just yesterday, which goes to great lengths arguing that the President has lost all authority, and concludes:
a bold figure within the ruling party could capitalize on the current episode to begin to reverse course.”
It’s not hard to read the subtext there, if you can even call it “subtext” at all.
If we are about to see the sudden death and/or replacement of the President of Tanzania, he will not be the first African head of state to suffer such a fate in the age of Covid.
Last summer Pierre Nkurunziza, the President of Burundi, refused to play along with Covid and instructed the WHO delegation to leave his country…before dying suddenly of a “heart attack” or “suspected Covid19”. His successor immediately reversed every single one of his Covid policies, including inviting the WHO back to the country.
That was our first Covid coup, and it looks like Tanzania could well be next.
If I were the President of Turkmenistan or Belarus, I wouldn’t be making any longterm plans.
Fukushima and COVID – a Tale of Two Catastrophes. Fukushima gives the lie to COVID. Fukushima represents business as usual for Western societies.
The press is going all pretzel to downplay the effects of Fukushima radiation – a classic textbook example of how societies downplay genuine public health hazards. “Nothing to see here. Move on.”
Then along comes COVID – touted as the biggest health hazard in human history. But instead of attempting to keep the lid on it, the press blows it up to the size of an asteroid. “Much to see here. Stop, look, listen – and start shaking in your boots.”
Someone has whimsically suggested substituting the word “Unicorn” for COVID. How about substituting the word “Fukushima” for COVID? Has a much better ring to it.
I mean what are the chances that the two African presidents who do not believe in the covid scamdemic would both catch covid and then maybe dies. When you consider the resources available to a president, the chance that they would not survive covid is ridiculous.
helicopter crash or heart attack? bet now….
More from the CFR on Magufuli:
https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/02/17/tanzania-president-magufuli-coronavirus-pandemic-denial/
BTW about 10 days ago the UK media was reporting the Covid vaccine cured cancer. Now the Fraudian is claiming that any delay in getting the second Pfizer dose makes cancer worse (based on a non-peer reviewed report with a feebel sample size by King’s College but, hey, science). If they were studying what people are really afraid of, this is exactly what you’d do. How exactly people can’t see through this and then ask themselves “if they’d lie about this, what wouldn’t they lie about?” escapes me.
Only the CIA can pull that off, stop with your stuid fantasies about bill gates and Soros, to provide cover for the USA. Ok your site might get taken down but whose side are you on?
Grow up. Covid is an economic looting carried out by the US, Not some medical ritual carried out by Gates, Fauchi or Soros, and a bunch of druids. It is a big game for massive financial gains, played by the worlds only super power. So stop talking like children.
“The CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY by the Corporate Fascist Langley-Land Racketeer Criminals are not mutually exclusive, the are interchangeable, all encompassing and pervasive.”
And why must it be either-or? Either the Gates cluster or the CIA? Why can’t it be both? Better yet, why can’t Gates et al be CIA patsies, just as the CIA is Wall Street’s patsy?
Something tells me the CIA is most comfortable working in the shadows. And letting their public faces stick their necks out.
“Only the CIA can pull that off.” Exactly my response.
It’s all corporate: as the CIA goons always were; having been set up to serve Wall St interests — and nowadays you can throw in Rockefeller, which is another way of saying Gates, Fauci etc.
Grammar Nazi comment. The below is incorrect.
It should be ‘Covid being a hoax.’
“The word hoax downplays the enormity of the crime. It makes THE SCAMDEMIC ‘BIG LIE’ appear like a mere prank. It is not. It is a deliberate malicious act against WE THE PEOPLE, a CRIME AGAINST HUMANITY, by the CORPORATE FASCIST MOBSTER RACKETEER PSYCHOPATHS.”
Thank you, Kit.
Expecting some updates here real soon…
