WATCH: Science Says

The mouthpieces of the scientific establishment have identified the latest global security threat: antiscience. So what does that mean, exactly? Whatever they want it to mean, of course!
This week on The Corbett Report podcast, James explores the game of Science Says that the self-appointed experts are playing with the public and outlines how that game is about to get a whole lot darker.
For links, sources and shownotes – plus download options and an audio-only version – click here.
Also, as many of you likely already know, but The Corbett Report is now officially banned from YouTube (a long expected parting), so do follow on other platforms including BitChute, Odysee and Minds. Or go straight to the source and subscribe to his newsletter or RSS feed.
can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX
Understand #Covid is an industry.
The American bourgeoisie is a prime example of the “banality of evil”. Teachers unions have turned into drug dealers.
Advertising and PR firms running propaganda campaigns for the Pharma cartel. Elected officials are openly engaged in racketeering.
University administrators have turned into prison wardens coercing students into putting Pharma poisons into their bodies if they want to walk in the world and breathe freely without a moistened diaper over their faces.
Kids and seniors are sold off to the fascist Pharma overlords.
Just as the “War on Terror™” spawned a generation of ‘Anti Terror’ and ‘Security’ expert charlatans, #COVID has done the same; one way or another all the bureaucrats are riding this new gravy train.
And just like the “War on Terror™” the idea is for the ‘pandemic’ to never end.
Those who refuse to wear masks have no problem smelling the fascism and have pointed out the simple fact that the #Corona Pharma fairy tale is an insult to the intellect. Any chimpanzee with an average education knows this has never been about a virus, medicine or science, but about the greatest transfer of wealth in the history of history.
“Honey, come look! I have found alarming evidence that all the so-called ‘top scientists’ advising our murderous government are working for the private interests of a self-proclaimed depopulationist and eugenicist multi-billionaire.”
“Anti-Science, Pseudo-Science, Medical Quackery”
“The corrupt corporate fascist hack that is the face of these is Mengele Jr (Fauci). That creep needs to be brought to account for crimes against humanity.”