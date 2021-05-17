May 17, 2021
WATCH: James Patrick with CJ Hopkins on the “Covidian Cult”

Editor

In this flagship episode of Narrative in English, we join James Patrick, investigator, economist, US filmmaker, and director of Planet Lockdown as he talks with CJ Hopkins about his series of essays on the ‘New Normal’.

OVAL Media are an award-winning Germany-based independent production company. You can visit their website here, or follow them on various social media platforms here.

CJ Hopkins is an award-winning playwright, novelist, and political satirist based in Berlin. You can read more of his work here on OffG, or at The Consent Factory, or follow him on twitter here.

