COVID IS OVER! … If You Want It

Margaret Anna Alice
As nightfall does not come all at once, neither does oppression. In both instances, there is a twilight. And it is in such twilight that we all must be aware of change in the air—however slight—lest we become unwitting victims of the darkness.”
Justice William O. Douglas
Forty years ago, Wallace Shawn and Andre Gregory lobbed a film into the cinematic stratosphere unlike any other then or since—a film that, on the surface, sounds like the dullest movie plot in history: two men meet for a meal and have a conversation.
And it is the most riveting quasi-fictional conversation ever recorded on celluloid.
It is a film that slashes to the heart of existence—from the quotidian delight of a cold cup of coffee surviving the night without insect encroachment to a mock death and resurrection ritual. You come away feeling, as Emily Dickinson puts it, “physically as if the top of [your] head were taken off.”
During one scene of Louis Malle’s coruscating My Dinner with Andre, Andre shares his encounter with an eighty-four-year–old English tree expert, who prophesies:
I think that New York is the new model for the new concentration camp, where the camp has been built by the inmates themselves, and the inmates are the guards, and they have this pride in this thing that they’ve built—they’ve built their own prison—and so they exist in a state of schizophrenia where they are both guards and prisoners. And as a result, they no longer have—having been lobotomized—the capacity to leave the prison they’ve made or even to see it as a prison.”
Andre continues:
And then he went into his pocket, and he took out a seed for a tree, and he said, ‘This is a pine tree.’ He put it in my hand and he said, ‘Escape before it’s too late.’”
Concentration Camp 2.0
Are we living in Concentration Camp 2.0? In the updated version, psychologically battered inmates amble around in a state of permanent learned helplessness, a brigade of Karens standing guard, eager to inform on anyone who demonstrates a faint alertness.
When they reach the invisible boundaries of their self-constructed walls, they stop. When the atmosphere grants permission to proceed, they tiptoe tentatively forward, cringing in anticipation of the thunderclap order to halt and reverse. And it comes. It almost always comes—but at random intervals, nerves fraying as they remain suspended in a state of perpetual tension, anxiety, and terror until the next shock.
After enough waves of dread, they forget. They forget what it was like before, and they forget what it was like ahead. They forget there is an outside. They forget they have the capacity to stride through those phantom walls. They forget they have agency over their own lives. They forget they possess the power of a collective, resounding “NO!”
Open-Air Prison
In another enthralling conversation—this time a real-life, contemporary one between hysterical Swiftian satirist CJ Hopkins and intrepid Planet Lockdown documentarian James Patrick captured by OVALmedia—Hopkins observes that the language of “lockdown” comes from prison (@ timestamp 25:41):
You brought up the term ‘lockdown.’ Where does this term come from? It comes from prisons. When do you lock down in a prison? When the prisoners get too rowdy.”
James Patrick then relays what a friend said when the lockdown first started, “They’ve turned the whole world into an open-air prison.”
Two conversations between two men about self-imposed incarceration—four decades apart. The methods have become more sophisticated, but the principle remains the same: They with a capital ‘T’ are relying on you to enforce your own captivity. And the easiest way to do that is to ensure you never realize you’re enchained.
Submitting—with Pleasure
Tell me if this sounds familiar:
“We didn’t love freedom enough. And even more—we had no awareness of the real situation. We spent ourselves in one unrestrained outburst in 1917, and then we hurried to submit. We submitted with pleasure!”
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn, The Gulag Archipelago: Volume 1 (emphasis in original)
Far too many have submitted—with pleasure—to the ever-accelerating restrictions on our inalienable rights, clueless that such capitulations are historically followed by enslavement.
The compliant mock the contrarians, wearing their badges of obeisance with pride. They dutifully stand six feet apart, refrain from visiting unvaxxed family and friends, permit the closure of small businesses while patronizing multinational megacorporations, ridicule those who choose bodily autonomy over subjecting themselves to experimental genetic modification (all the while refusing, in a supreme irony, to let GMO Frankenfoods touch their precious lips), acquiesce to edicts requiring businesses to become complicit in the enforcement of their papers-please regulations … and then later, when the tyranny becomes too visible to ignore, they will marvel at how it all came about.
Solzhenitsyn captures the psychology that muzzles onlookers and even detainees during the early stages of mass arrests:
The majority sit quietly and dare to hope.… At what exact point, then, should one resist? When one’s belt is taken away? When one is ordered to face into a corner? When one crosses the threshold of one’s home? An arrest consists of a series of incidental irrelevancies, of a multitude of things that do not matter, and there seems no point in arguing about any one of them individually—especially at a time when the thoughts of the person arrested are wrapped tightly about the big question: ‘What for?’—and yet all these incidental irrelevancies taken together implacably constitute the arrest.”
Winning Our Enslavement
Étienne de La Boétie, cherished friend of Michel de Montaigne, puzzles over why people lazily submit to despotism in his 1552 work, The Politics of Obedience: The Discourse of Voluntary Servitude:
It is incredible how as soon as a people becomes subject, it promptly falls into such complete forgetfulness of its freedom that it can hardly be roused to the point of regaining it, obeying so easily and so willingly that one is led to say, on beholding such a situation, that this people has not so much lost its liberty as won its enslavement. It is true that in the beginning men submit under constraint and by force; but those who come after them obey without regret and perform willingly what their predecessors had done because they had to. This is why men born under the yoke and then nourished and reared in slavery are content, without further effort, to live in their native circumstance, unaware of any other state or right, and considering as quite natural the condition into which they were born.”
Numbed into complacency by an infinite array of Huxleyian divertissements, MSM disinformation bombardments, and social media bandwagoning crusades and availability cascades (both informational and reputational), today’s populace scarcely comprehends they are unfree, having been born into bondage and been reared in conformity from kindergarten to university. How are they to perceive the tightening of their shackles when they’re oblivious to their existence?
Twilight: Dusk or Dawn?
Yes, the oncoming night looks bleak, a midnight black that inks over our minds, imposing a communal amnesia that blots out memory of concepts like “free will,” “independence,” and “resistance.”
But twilight can precede dawn as well as dusk.
There are glimmers of light cracking through the mass delusion, reminding us the only reason it persists is we permit it to—like when 50,000 Italian restaurants reopened en masse in defiance of lockdown orders. Or when states like Florida never locked down, or when Sweden initially resisted global pressures to step in line with the rest of the world.
These rare Spartacus moments of peaceful defiance remind us the many drastically outnumber the few. Instead of watching gobstruck while the capos pitch dissidents into solitary confinement, we could raise our voices together in a roaring chorus of “NO” and cut our spider-silk manacles.
de La Boétie reveals the secret:
You can deliver yourselves if you try, not by taking action, but merely by willing to be free. Resolve to serve no more, and you are at once freed. I do not ask that you place hands upon the tyrant to topple him over, but simply that you support him no longer; then you will behold him, like a great Colossus whose pedestal has been pulled away, fall of his own weight and break into pieces.”
If we can gain a critical mass of awareness about the consensual nature of our subjugation, the puny cadre of autocrats manufacturing our mass subservience just might fall, like Wile E. Coyote plummeting to earth the moment he realizes he is floating mid-air.
Five Finger Death Punch’s Living the Dream video paints a vivid portrait of what awakening to tyranny might look like:
Audacious storytelling like this reminds us of the power of art to jar the sleeping to wakefulness.
COVID IS OVER! … If You Want It
John and Yoko’s message resonates even more deeply in the context of a psychological war of mass hypnosis. Instead of napalm, Agent Orange, and cluster bombs, we’re facing primarily conceptual warfare today. Seemingly more innocuous, it is potentially as lethal. Yet it is far easier to defeat, if we can break the spell.
The COVID Reign of Terror Is Over. If You Want It.
Here’s a seed. Escape before it’s too late.
Wonderful piece of art work. And, as has already been noted, full of great references. I had totally forgotten “My Dinner With Andre.” Have to watch it again.
And a truly fascinating side note: the only other time Etienne De La Boetie was referenced (that I’m aware of) was by Dane Wigington of geoengineeringwatch.org. That’s right: a believer in climate change quoted De La Boetie. (And the world didn’t end then and there – go figure!)
I do believe the bottom line of all enslavement is the majority opinion that if only everyone had gone along with it, it could have worked.
If any one thing brings about our extinction, it will be our penchant for practicality. “Yes, yes, I’ll give encroaching enslavement a thought or two later on; but right now I’ve got to put dinner on the table.”
You do that.
I am always amazed by people who claim “I haven’t got time to think about that!”
What, between doing a job you hate and watching TV that melts your brain?
Must be tough.
So it seems the UK is facing a ‘perilous moment’ as something called the “Delta Variant” spreads. Presumably that’s the Indian one, unless it’s been overtaken by the one from Peckham.
Prof Sir Mark Walport, said it was “not impossible” that the country was in “the foothills of new wave”.
Is it possible for a wave to have foothills? Who’s writing this stuff?
Walport advises us to keep our fingers crossed because there’s a slim chance … oh sorry went off on the wrong cliche there!
But “hospital admissions are not surging. If anything, overall they’re coming down…”
So I suppose they are just “oozing” now?
“… though in some parts of the country where the B.1.617 is at its worst they are increasing slightly, so it is genuinely very, very finely balanced.”
At this point two things cross my mind – one is to wonder how much of this ridiculous little back and forward tango was written in advance and how much is improvised. The other is to wonder at those who may still be taking it seriously, hanging on to the edge of their cribs and wishing mommy would come back.
Meanwhile, small business minister, Paul Scully, made an interesting statement:
“…by accelerating the vaccination programme and making people get their second jabs … those vaccinations can help us break that cycle of people having to go to hospital if they get Covid. And that’s what’s going to keep us on the roadmap.”
MAKING people get their second jabs? Oh dear ….risky!
For those who haven’t heard, we are witnessing a globally coordinated plan (conspiracy) to use fear and safety as cover for a “reset” of the world economy and society. This is a planned and internationally coordinated strategy by the most powerful global elites-the ruling class
There’s lots of different terminology and branding, for example: Great Reset, Fourth Industrial Revolution, Technocracy. The main aim of this plan is the concentration of power over capital, wealth, people and nature in the hands of the very largest corporations and monopolies.
This plan for a new phase of global capitalism is enabled by national states and governments, international organisations and quangos (EU, UN, NATO, IMF, WTO, WHO, Gates, GAVI). With no clear lines between state and non-state actors, this is also a form of global corporatism.
Environmentalist and egalitarian-sounding narratives and slogans such as sustainability, identity, fairness and equity are used to both obscure the class nature of the plan and to appeal to and co-opt ‘left’ and ‘progressive’ people and movements.
This is not in any way a “conspiracy theory” and anyone who rejects it as such is just not paying attention. It is being done in plain sight, in front of our eyes, openly. “Public Safety” is being used as the catch-all justification to entrench the Biosecurity State.
You can only understand the lockdown imperative in this context, for example it is an ideal opportunity for big capitalists and their state facilitators to crush SMEs and expand monopolies and for western states to permanently curtail ‘legacy freedoms’ that are hurdles to their dominance.
I believe that people with immense wealth and power conspire- this is not a theory it is a proven historical fact.
If you still cannot fathom that people with immense wealth and power conspire, then that doesn’t make me a “conspiracy theorist” — it makes you a coincidence theorist.
And an idiot.
Meanwhile the privileged, nominally educated people have uncritically accepted and are participating in and actively promoting a blatant medical fraud that is raining misery on hundreds of millions of people worldwide.
Mengele- Goebbels-Eichmann and the 100’s of Nazi çamp doctors tried at Nuremberg- to this list let’s add all those who facilitate and participate in subjecting children to an unethical mass medical experiment with zero benefits but multiple documented hazards.
This maniacal concentration of wealth and power will destroy capitalism/fascism, as Marx envisaged. Unfortunately, it may destroy a lot more, somewhat like a a black hole.
I think these people want it to be over, I’m not sure 🤔 😅
Over a year ago the word MASK with large 3″ tall letters was placed in the local grocery story door window. The sign was about 3ft by 3ft. Beneath was the explanation of mandatory blah blah blah.
Last week that sign was replaced by an 8.5in by 11in sheet of notebook paper with the explanation that those vaccinated did not need to mask. It was done in a standard 12pt font. You needed to get close to read it.
It was busy. The lot was full of out-of-town vehicles. People were stocking up on supplies for the upcoming holiday.
I cheerfully entered maskless while looking forward to seeing full faces. I always make it a point to engage as many of the employees as possible. I know most of them only by their eyes.
To my dread, everyone was wearing a mask. I muttered audibly the word FUCK.
Then, in the back. In the wine and liquor section the wine suppliers were having none of it. I could see their frowns on their faces. They were pausing and just staring at everyone with masks and then they saw me and we nodded and smiled to each other like we were long lost buddies.
It was weird but satisfying.
A vaccinated fellow employee of my sister’s still wears a mask though she no longer has to. She said she just felt safer with the mask. I’m willing to bet she’s not alone.
Just read this and appreciate it. Lots of references to interesting cultural works on society. I very much enjoyed My Dinner with Andrea. Touches on the most important philosophical questions of the day.
You know they are getting desperate when this happens –
Covid variants renamed Alpha, Beta and Delta to avoid ‘stigmatising’ countries of origin, says WHO https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15126381/covid-variants-renamed-alpha-beta-delta-avoid-stigmatising-who/
But MSM in the UK are still banging on about the “Indian variant”. Now they just allocate a name to the “variant” and don’t need to explain where it came from. Sad
If there had been a deadly epidemic, would they be faffing about with what its strains are to be called and how nobody must be offended? This is so ridiculous.
Exactly
It’s gaslighting with that weird surreal flow back and forward around various modes: the fear mongering, the ludicrous, the bathetic etc. And it’s hard to avoid the feeling they’re having a good laugh up there and perhaps even daring each other to come up with increasingly obvious lies.
The only Indian variant was the way they conducted the tests, last October they changed from PCR’s to rapid antigen tests
Never compromise to the covid cult. Stand your ground. Do not doubt your convictions. Believe the counter-narrative because you know it to be true, you know you are sane. If these things remain constant, each individual shall will it to be adopted en masse. It is happening already. We are tilting the angle of the narrative towards *truth*. Do not give up, do not feel hopelessness. It it always darkest before the dawn.
Thank you for that fantastic & uplifting article offG.
Thank you for the uplifting comment and reminder!
You know those crazy conspiracy theorists who argue the UN is not some benevolent body and that it’s a tool of the globalist self-professed elite who are trying to unfold a long-term agenda?…
https://c-fam.org/friday_fax/unicef-report-says-pornography-not-always-harmful-to-children/
Luckily I read the corporate media and know there’s no intention to normalise the sexualistation of children. It’s just “fake news” from those Satanic panickers. This sort of thing only goes on in the Catholic Church, team-sport coaching and in charities that opposed Gulf War 2.
The report itself has joined the WEF’s “you’ll own nothing and be happy” video in being taken down.
Here in the US the media and government suddenly decided the fun was over (for now) and everyone can take off their surgical costumes and go back to the old plebe life. Well, turns out the people don’t think so and so, still put the mask on everywhere. Americans (particularly “coastal elites”) are something else.
They whispered everyone could take off their masks, so not everyone would get the memo and the “elites” could convince themselves the scam was working and the people wanted to wear masks
I’m one of those coastal people, Oregon. Not elite as I need to work for a living….like most of my brethren out here. I stopped working for 9 months when the mask mandate was put in place, couldn’t afford it any longer, went back with a mesh mask, left again now due to employer Kroger forcing us to remain masked if not vaccinated (or rather just stay masked forever regardless seems to be the direction this is going).
We all remember the first male in the UK to get the (Pfizer) vaccine was Bill (William) Shakespear. Well he just died. But the BBC assures us it was un-related to the vaccine
https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-england-coventry-warwickshire-57234741
I was wondering about that.
That is how it will be for all those who might die: Dr Bakhdi might be right in that many will die from stroke, auto-immune disease, heart attacks or whatever else. Of the thousands who died in the US (VAERS data) many died within 72 hours and many weeks or months later, but none of course, will be declared pf having anything to do with jab(s).
5 star article! I’ve read through, will watch the video in short order. That said..
Yes.. it’s over as soon as we make it so. Yes, this ends when we end it!
I’ve written this for a long long time- the “pandemic” ends when we end it.
Not until.
‘And then he went into his pocket, and he took out a seed for a tree, and he said, ‘This is a pine tree.’ He put it in my hand and he said, ‘Escape before it’s too late.’”
Love that. He gave him the seed to his freedom and said take it and grow!
Grow as a person. Grow into a free person. Grow in order to reach new heights..
The seed represents rebirth, growth it’s just a brilliant concept so plainly stated.
Third wave my arse!
Careful, you sound like you’re in the midst of conversation with a Guantanimo guard by the name of Covid.
But one person died….
“You brought up the term ‘lockdown.’ Where does this term come from? It comes from prisons. When do you lock down in a prison? When the prisoners get too rowdy.”
I would just like to add that the term “Furlough” is also purposely derived from prisons, its the payment prisoners receive for prison work or day release work experience. Its all one big joke that Politicians the media and corporate bosses, are making at the general publics expense, who they perceive to be intellectually inferior to them, the irony is half the population is intellectually Superior to the fraudsters, these narcissistic control freaks don’t understand science in the slightest, they only know if they pretend its one way and they are the gatekeepers of that Lie they get rich !
You don’t have to be particularly clever to be a thief / parasite. Standards of education in prisons have never been particularly high, its just observation and replication, learning how to ram raid cash machines and steal bits of paper with numbers printed on them. “High class” criminals are not all that dissimilar, its only that the amounts involved are larger, and that they have greater access to expensive truth obfuscating Lawyers and equally crooked politicians and Judges thats any different.
Furlough was an unheard of word in British english until the advent of this crapshow,now it has been taken,redefined and promoted far and wide by the msm,in fact my understanding of the word was always that it was an American armed forces term for leave however i now know it means bribery money paid using imaginary money by governments hell bent on ”vaccinating” the whole planet using vaccines that are not vaccines to the detriment of peoples health
Seems i have a fan,thank you downvoter you have to understand though that upvotes or downvotes mean absolutely nothing to me however i like the sytem because it shows when i have touched a nerve in sensitive people
Just ignore the pro child experimentation down voters, they are the parasitical detritus of humanity !
They probably used it as a term for the military also, because they are in effect prisoners to the system too. following extreme rules under penalty of death as they do, not that I don’t hold them in high esteem for their bravery, I just wish they worked for we the people, as they believe, and not foreign bankers.
Your spot on “Furlough” is bribery money, this whole scam couldn’t have worked without it, there would have been a revolution within weeks, if the people hadn’t been given an advance against their future slavery, to the globalist banking cartel.
Too many people saw it as a “Free” holiday, nothing “Free” about it, it all has to be paid back with their taxes, unless we have that revolution and the “lenders” all end up in Jail that is !
More ‘baby boomer’ cultural heroes presented as if they’re on our side. Louis Malle also directed ‘Pretty Baby’, a hymn to paedophilia that’s been quietly buried since Susan Sarandon was declared a secular saint. Lennon’s anti-war stunts were to make the anti-war movment look ridiculous and ‘Imagine’ is pretty much the agenda for the WEF (although “no religion too” is more likely to be a one-world pantheistic Gaia-worship for the outer party while the inner party carry on with their centuries-old cults and secret societies). A certain generation are more likely to see through Covid or climate change than they are to realise the cultural heroes of their adolescence were ops designed to toxify their brains.
The article istelf is more about lockdown than Covid itself, despite the headline. Regarding Covid itself, “the flu goes away because it’s summer” just about sums it up. Like it does every year before March 2020 and ‘Covid Year Zero’ was upon us.
Meanwhile in the corporate media the “third wave” is being drummed up. Sample:
https://news.sky.com/story/covid-news-live-school-days-could-be-extended-to-help-pupils-catch-up-after-coronavirus-lockdowns-reports-12321239
“Not impossible” is now evidence enough for Sky! It’s a good test of how deep the programming has taken if people keep following the ridiculous orders in high summer.
Third wave is itself a good example of NLP. The first two waves prove the third wave. It’s something I’ve noticed more and more that they do – their lies are enlisted to support each other so the whole thing becomes circular. Doubt Douma? Well, Ghouta proves it! Doubt Ghouta? Well, Douma proves it! Doubt Salisbury? Well, look at that guy in Germany and don’t forget the one poisoned by Polonium and all his hair fell out! Oh, it was shaved off for “tests” before he was photographed….
And so – as another baby boomer hero once wrote – it goes…
Very interesting points as always Ed
“Lennon’s anti-war stunts were to make the anti-war movment look ridiculous and ‘Imagine’ is pretty much the agenda for the WEF (although “no religion too” is more likely to be a one-world pantheistic Gaia-worship for the outer party while the inner party carry on with their centuries-old cults and secret societies)”
Imagine is Marx’s communist manifesto in song form, cleverly disguised as a peace protest song to get it past the censors. It’s interesting that you link this to the current shit show. Discuss
Perhaps it’s a stretch equating pleas for people coming together in peace with one world government. Or even with a laundry list of Marxist goals. The one element that always gives it away is force. He who says we must use force if need be to achieve good has automatically removed himself from any notion of “good.”
This US senate hearing has been banned from Youtube.
Börje Peratt, has re-uploaded it on Vimeo (and subtitled it for Swedish viewers). (skip to 2:09 – when the senate hearing starts)
This is the Texas Senate, not the US Senate, just to be clear
Great article.
NYC is a prison. And yet John couldn’t leave NYC and fought hard to be allowed to stay when they tried to send him back to England for being naughty…and was subsequently murdered there…by another lone gunman…and guess where Yoko still resides…
…and Noel Gallagher, just got the jab…because his doctor said he would be a fool not to…and had would have had worse hangovers in the 90’s than any adverse reaction he might expect….wtf?!
john was murdered by a ‘lone gunman’ the same as the Kennedys and MLK and X were ….
It’s news to me that he wasn’t murdered by a lone gunman, a nutbar name Mark David Chapman. Chapman was a security guard. He had read a bad article by someone who projected Yoko Ono onto John Lennon. Yoko was a scammy business person and Chapman wanted to murder a famous scammy business person. John really boobed letting Yoko take control of his life. “Chapman was no sooner incarcerated on murderer’s row at Attica (along with other killer nerds, like the Son of Sam) than he began cutting deals for books, films, and articles. He wanted to by played by Timothy Hutton on the screen and to be published by Rupert Murdoch,” writes Albert Goldman in “The Lives Of John Lennon.” Goldman’s book was panned by everyone. I found it interesting and believable. And I came away from it not like John Lennon the person very much. At least we don’t have to see him do a Mick Jagger bit of covid theatre and get jabbed.
No celebrity should ever be liked for him or herself as a person – because they pretty much have to abandon personhood to become a celebrity.
I don’t like her Brexit politics, her support for Thatcherite economics and her blind acceptance of the vaccine, but Julia Hartley-Brewer’s libertarian instincts are excellent. An intelligent woman, who always asks the questions we want asked of politicians and experts. It may be just a vehicle to promote the far-right, but in our fragile emotional state, It will cheer you up to listen to her and Mike Graham talk common sense on Covid, like it once was refreshing to listen to LBC’s James O’Brien on Brexit before he started pushing the Covid scam.
Julia Hartley-Brewer | 01-Jun-21
There are one thing people should get vaccinated, ignorance. That vaccine is studying, informing yourself properly, reading from subjects and people who knows what they’re saying.
But there’s another sickness there’s not vaccine for: STUPIDITY.
Well having met a couple from Victoria driving the country in a bus with big letters on the side saying You can say no….I am heartened that some are getting more courageous..,they have declared it over….we had a hug and they went on their way.l..
They must be really South Aussies because to read the Victorian blogs they still think the world is about to end and that people are dying of ”covid” even though 1 mildly sick old woman is in hospital in a state of 6 million people – and after letting me back after 4 months of something I didn’t do, have been shut down again for posting about pandremix
Complete madness, when did everyone lose their ability to use their eyes and common sense?
Australian’s are the thickest people out side the USA, all our science groups are funded by the Gates foundations and they all parrot the same old drivel
I am ashamed to say you are correct on all three points.
On a brighter note, I have been informed of several mobile “Fuck You and Your Vaccine” messages doing the rounds in VIC…
Thank you!
Awaking for those who sleepwalk and inspirational to those awake to continue with eyes wide open! Not wide shut as the title of Stanley Kubrick movie.
To contribute here it is about one, just a tiny one restaurant owner in Mendocino County on the Pacific Ocean Coastline.
https://www.nbcbayarea.com/news/local/mendocino-restaurant-adds-5-fee-for-customers-wearing-masks/2557303/?fbclid=IwAR3MJ4U7CzTL4QATs3PB4x1enXg3S8eVTOQ8jnmH8zo-GRb3MrIAWz6nEl8
However, one question comes to mind. The founding fathers of the USA were the minority or majority at the time of the pamphlet Common Sense of 10/1/1776 and the Declaration of Independence on 4/7/1776?
We need leaders reinvented
https://philosophyofgoodnews.com/2021/05/20/leaders-reinvented/
“Thomas Paine Was Not A Hero”
I did not baptize him as a hero. However, he left behind his pamphlet “Common Sense” with one sentence that I liked and repeat many times : “Time makes more converts than a reason,” said Thomas Paine in his pamphlet “Common Sense” At the same time we are witnesses that somehow common sense is not so common.
And regarding the hero status of any depends on the perception. Usually are those that sacrifice their lives for the common good, their family, nation, or an idea.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2021/06/01/pers-j01.html
The pandemic declared over by the US ruling class, at least according to the WSW, which is very upset by this.
Meanwhile on page 3 of today’s Morning Star a Cambridge professor named Ravi Gupta wants a delay to lockdown relaxation because there are allegedly signs of an “early third wave”. He says cases are up. Yesterday the official record of deaths from Covid was 1. Yes, just one more than zero in the whole of the UK. News the MS does not mention, for some reason.
Well they have to get those needles into every arm and they don’t care what fear they have to create to do that.
It’s sad to hear the likes of James O’Brien talking about the latest ‘conspiracy theory’ regarding vaccines and being able to connect to bluetooth , I’m sure he must realise that this nonsense must be being spread by TPTB in order to try and make fools out of those who are against putting shit into their bodies
I stopped listening to that idiot a few years back. I used to like him, undoubtedly he’s a great “debater” but he is too opiniated and will cut callers off if necessary.
He lost me over Brexit and I’ve dipped in & out of his shows during Covid.
He has trouble admitting he got it wrong and trots out the official narrative as though he’s part of the 77th.
He is part of the problem in this country
The guy has always been a total wanker
True, but they are going to have to come up with more deaths. A lot more deaths, when the daily official figures for them are tending to be single digit. More people are probably dying of heart attacks and strokes than Covid, now. Of course they might be capable of the needed statistical jiggery pokery to continue to present Covid as a danger, but their big enemy is simply that many people are tired of this thing. Not that humans are necessarily smart but this thing is starting to be boring now, and that undermines any psyop.
But they shifted the fear focus from deaths to cases.
And there as many of those as they need there to be.
They speak of “mass amnesia”, quote Tedros as an authority and denounce “vaccine nationalism”. Hilarious.
PS: Do we know who these people are funded by?
Gates
Really? Though of course, they might be OK with that as well.
Check who funds Ravi Gupta.
In fact, check who funds anyone the BBC use as a gob on a stick. It doesn’t take long and the result is usually the same.