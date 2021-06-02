Bernard Marx
Four-thousand, nine-hundred and forty one. And rising. This number can only increase or, at best, stay the same. It can never go down.
Of all the innovations that governments and media around the world have come up with, seemingly independently of each other, during the ongoing Covid period, perhaps the most insidious is the daily running total of deaths.
As I write, the number given for Ireland stands at 4,941. And rising.
I have often wondered what the purpose of this number is. At a time when we are frequently told by our betters in the media and in the halls of government to ‘follow the science’, what could be more unscientific than a figure which, even when nobody is dying, looms above us as a warning that danger is ever present and nothing has improved. Bow down before its power, there’s nothing else to be done.
Take the number of people who are unemployed. Here’s a figure that has reached terrifying proportions without any sophistry or assistance from the behavioural science people. In fact, a lot of effort is expended on massaging this number down from the actual amount to levels which are considered more palatable for public consumption.
But imagine that we calculated the number of people who are unemployed by concocting a total of all the people who have been unemployed, at any time and for any duration, during the past 14 months? Or since unemployment began, a running total of all the people who have been unemployed ever?
What function would that number serve? Might it help prevent future unemployment? Might it better inform us of the skills and training required for our workforce? Might it be useful for analysis and reporting? As Frankie Howerd used to say, “Nay, nay, and thrice nay.” I wager any civil servant who proposed such an idea would soon be on their way to early retirement, as popular with politicians as those Gardai who do breathalyzer duty outside Leinster House.
Yet that’s exactly what we do with the running death total (and its near-twin the running case total). If the purpose of this number was to show us where we currently stand amidst the ebbs and flows of the pandemic, then surely a monthly or a weekly total would do the job better. We could then, as we do with the unemployment figure, compare this month to last (or this week to last) and judge which way we’re going. Are we moving steadily forwards? Are we tumbling hopelessly backwards? You get the idea.
Why haven’t we ever had a running total of deaths from cancer, heart attacks or diabetes? If we’d started even a year ago, these numbers would be at impressive levels now. They’d give the Covid tally a run for its money. There’d be opportunities for new betting markets based around causes of mortality, although spread bets might be distasteful for the contagious diseases.
I’m surprised Worldometer hasn’t tried to do something like this. To many of us, Worldometer is the central hub of running Covid death totals. At this very moment, it trumpets a formidable 609,767, deaths for the United States, a daunting 127,782 for the United Kingdom and, as mentioned at the start, a not inconsiderable 4,941 for Ireland.
But what do these frightening numbers refer to? Well, they refer to the number of Covid-19 deaths. So what’s all the fuss about? The fuss is about what constitutes a Covid-19 death. And what is meant, exactly, by a Covid-19 death? Ah, now that’s where it starts to get a bit complicated.
On 16th April 2020, the World Health Organisation (WHO) issued a document entitled “International Guidelines for Certification and Classification (Coding) of Covid-19 as Cause of Death”. This document provided strict rules for the registration of Covid-19 deaths, rules which were fundamentally different to those which were in place for the registration of deaths from other causes.
Some doctors expressed concern about what they felt would give a misleading picture of causes of mortality. These rules, they said, were unprecedented: they would lead to the overreporting of deaths from Covid-19 and the underreporting of deaths from other causes. Their warnings went unheeded and, for the most part, unreported. There was no place for prudence and common sense amid the frenzy and hysteria of the early days of the pandemic.
Since then, however, more and more medical professionals have added their voices to this dissenting chorus. The latest is Patrick O’ Connor, coroner for Mayo and public information officer of the Coroners Society of Ireland.
O’Connor has expressed his discomfort at official reporting of Covid-19 deaths in this country: “I think numbers that are recorded as Covid deaths may be inaccurate and do not have a scientific basis”, he said earlier this month.
Let’s take a look at the International Medical Certificate of Cause of Death (MCCD). For this section I am indebted to Dr. No, the author of the ‘Bad Medicine’ blog, for his succinct explanation of how the MCCD works and how, in practice, the WHO guidelines affect this process. I recommend you read his article about this if you would like a more detailed understanding of the topic.
The MCCD was introduced by the WHO in 1948. Its purpose was to create an international standard for the recording of deaths and to describe the sequence of events which led to a death, rather than just the immediate cause (as was common in many countries at that time).
Frame A (above) is the most important part of the MCCD. It is here that all significant information about a death is recorded. As you can see, Frame A has 2 boxes. Box 1 is for recording the cause of death, Box 2 is for recording contributing conditions. Box 1, the cause of death box, has four lines: the first line records the immediate cause of death, the remaining lines record any conditions which led to the immediate cause of death, with the last line containing the underlying cause of death. The idea is to record the sequence of events which led to the death.
To give an example. A person with diabetes dies from a heart attack, which was caused by heart disease.
So the first line in Box 1 contains ‘Myocardial Infarction’ (the clinical name for a heart attack) because a heart attack was the immediate cause of death. The second line contains ‘Ischaemic Heart Disease’ (the clinical name for heart disease) because this is the underlying cause of death. This is the condition which initiated the sequence of events which culminated in the person’s death: the heart disease led to a heart attack.
The remaining lines in Box 1 are left blank because this person had no other conditions which contributed to the sequence of events leading to their death. Diabetes is recorded in Box 2 because this is a contributing condition, rather than being a part of the sequence of events which led to death. This death will be registered as ischaemic heart disease (or simply heart disease) because this is the underlying cause of death.
Another example. A person dies from internal bleeding due to a ruptured artery as the result of a road traffic accident.
The first line in Box 1 contains ‘Internal Bleeding’ because this is the immediate cause of death. The second line contains ‘Ruptured Artery’ because this is what led to the internal bleeding. The third line contains ‘Road Traffic Accident’, as this was the underlying cause of death: it was a road traffic accident which initiated the sequence of events that led to the death.
In this instance, Box 2 is left blank as there were no contributing conditions. So, the road traffic accident led to the ruptured artery which led to the internal bleeding. This death will be registered as a road traffic accident.
The WHO’s guidelines define a Covid-19 death as “a death resulting from a clinically compatible illness, in a probable or confirmed COVID-19 case, unless there is a clear alternative cause of death that cannot be related to COVID disease (e.g. trauma).” This is an extremely vague definition and one which allows for a rather broad interpretation of what can be considered a Covid-19 death.
As can be seen from the HSE’s website or that of the UK’s NHS, there is a large overlap between the symptoms of Covid-19 and those of any number of other respiratory conditions or Influenza Like Illnesses (ILIs). Any of these other conditions can be considered a “clinically compatible illness”.
You will note that Covid does not have to be confirmed: a “probable” case is sufficient for inclusion as a death. As Dr. No puts it, “If it looks like Covid-19, it is Covid-19.”
The guidance goes on:
A death due to COVID-19 may not be attributed to another disease (e.g. cancer) and should be counted independently of preexisting conditions that are suspected of triggering a severe course of COVID-19.”
This is very important. What physicians are being told here is that, when they have identified a Covid-19 death (using the loose “if it looks like Covid” definition), then regardless of any pre-existing conditions which may have triggered severe Covid-19, the death must be registered and counted as a Covid-19 death. This goes against all conventions for identifying the cause of death.
So how does this relate to our MCCD form? Well, in our earlier examples of somebody dying from a heart attack and somebody dying in a road traffic accident, there should be no difference in the way the deaths are recorded. In fairness to the WHO, they are quite clear in their guidance that these two types of death should not be recorded as Covid-19.
(Unfortunately, this has not stopped overzealous authorities around the world from registering heart failure, motor accidents, suicides and murders as Covid deaths).
However, when it comes to most other types of death, we start getting into murky waters.Take the example of a person who dies from pneumonia, caused by immobilisation, which itself was caused by multiple sclerosis.
In this case, the underlying cause of death is multiple sclerosis. Why? Because multiple sclerosis led to immobilisation which led to pneumonia. So this death will be registered as multiple sclerosis.
Now, let’s imagine this person had tested positive for Covid-19.
Notice anything strange? Because of the WHO guidelines, the underlying cause of death is no longer multiple sclerosis, but is instead Covid-19. Multiple sclerosis (and immobilisation) gets moved to Box 2, it’s now been relegated to a contributing condition. This death will be registered as Covid-19. Remember the WHO said in their guidelines:
A death due to Covid-19 may not be attributed to another disease and should be counted independently of pre-existing conditions.”
A further issue with the above example is that the presence of Covid-19 is determined solely on the basis of a positive PCR test result.
According to the WHO’s clinical coding instructions, a death must be registered as Covid-19 if the patient received a positive test result, even if they never displayed any symptoms.
I’ll be looking at the problems with PCR testing in a future article, but it’s sufficient to say here that they are notoriously unreliable, with even the WHO themselves warning of their tendency to produce false-positive results.
So here we have the case of an unfortunate individual whose multiple sclerosis, over many years, caused them to become immobile. Immobility, sadly, can lead to pneumonia which, especially for the aged and/or immunocompromised, often results in death. However, because of the WHO guidance, the presence of a positive PCR result alone means that all of their medical history, the entire chain of events which led up to the person’s death, is cast aside and replaced by the misleading explanation of Covid-19.
But the issue goes even deeper. You’ll recall that the WHO’s definition of a Covid-19 death includes “probable” cases as well as “confirmed” ones. Our final example describes an individual who dies from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), caused by pneumonia, which itself was caused by chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder (COPD).
As you can see, the underlying cause of death is COPD, which led to pneumonia, which led to ARDS. This death will, of course, be registered as COPD.
But what if this person had had contact with someone known to have Covid-19 or even with a person suspected of having it? Here’s what would happen to the MCCD:
The underlying cause of death is now ‘suspected Covid-19’, which, in the figures we see on the nightly news and in the vast majority of statistics made available by governments, is treated in exactly the same way as a confirmed Covid-19 death. The WHO’s clinical coding instructions insist that it is, so long as the deceased had “contact with (a) confirmed or probable case.” The COPD which caused this person’s pneumonia is cast aside, no longer considered to have played a part in the sequence of events that led to their death.
This is absurd. Yet this is how deaths around the world are now being recorded and registered.
If somebody is dying of heart disease, liver disease, respiratory disease, cancer, dementia or any other terminal illness, and they have a positive PCR test or have simply been in contact with somebody suspected of having Covid, their death is now registered and counted as a Covid-19 death.
Any pre-existing condition, no matter how serious and no matter what part it played in their ultimate demise, is moved to Box 2 of the MCCD and not recorded as the underlying cause of death. The WHO guidelines state, in the section entitled “Comorbidities”, that “if the decedent had existing chronic conditions…they should be reported in Part 2 of the medical certificate of cause of death.”
Conditions which for more than seventy years, since the introduction of the MCCD form, have been understood as underlying causes of death, are now rebranded as contributing factors. All to make way for the mighty Covid.
The result is a massive inflation of the numbers of Covid-19 deaths. As Patrick O’Connor, the Mayo coroner, says, when speaking about terminally ill patients,
If they prove to be Covid positive in a test, it is that (Covid) which is recorded as the principal cause of death — even though that person may have been terminally ill with a short life-expectancy prior to such testing.”
And, as we have seen, a test is not even necessary, as the WHO’s guidelines instruct physicians to include “probable” with “clinically compatible” illnesses in the tallies.
Even before the WHO issued their guidelines on 16th April last year, Italian authorities had been using a similar method to register Covid deaths, with 88% of patients there (up to 20th March 2020) having at least one comorbidity and many having two or three.
In addition to hugely inflating the number of deaths from Covid-19, this bizarre way of counting also distorts the mortality rate of the disease, making it seem far more deadly than it actually is.
In 2020, a total of 73,444 people died in England and Wales with Covid-19 recorded as their underlying cause of death. In response to a freedom of information request, on 29th March 2021, the UK’s Office for National Statistics revealed that only 9,400 (12.8%) of that number were recorded without pre-existing conditions.
On July 3rd last, Ireland’s then acting Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar, tweeted,
In Ireland we counted all deaths in all settings, suspected cases even when no lab test was done, and included people with underlying terminal illnesses who died with Covid but not of it”
…revealing that the numbers of Covid-19 deaths in Ireland were vastly exaggerated and in no way reflected the lethality of the disease in this country.
Although the complete death statistics for 2020 have not yet been made available for Ireland, two weeks ago Kildare coroner Professor Denis Cusack published a report analysing deaths in that county during the pandemic. Of 230 deaths recorded with Covid-19 as the underlying cause, 228 (99.13%) had pre-existing conditions.
I would have thought that this was a significant finding, that fewer than 1% of the people who died from Covid-19 in County Kildare did not have comorbidities. But, like anything else that doesn’t fit in with their campaign of terror against the Irish people, the Irish media was having none of it.
While both RTE and The Irish Times gave coverage to Professor Cusack’s report, neither had anything to say about the 99.13% of Kildare’s Covid dead who had pre-existing medical conditions. Nor was there a mention of the average age of death in this cohort being 82.2 years of age.
Both news services instead chose to focus on selected aspects of the report which they used to support the ‘lethal virus’ narrative they have long favoured. Is this censorship? Maybe it’s just extremely poor journalism.
The running total of deaths is one of the pillars that supports this whole charade. The narrative of a deadly pandemic would never have worked without the impression of huge numbers of fatalities, countless lives ‘lost to Covid’. The unprecedented changes in the way deaths are counted allowed this to happen.
You would imagine such a fundamental change, one which has had such a colossal impact on every man, woman and child on the planet, would be widely reported and discussed. Yet it is almost impossible to find a mention of it anywhere in the mainstream media.
Although most of us have suffered under the heel of draconian Covid regulations, and will continue to suffer, some have profited greatly from this fiasco. We have seen how health scares have been manipulated for gain in the past, none more so than the Swine Flu pandemic that never was, in 2009, when governments, the WHO and pharmaceutical corporations colluded to profit at our expense.
There needs to be an urgent investigation, on a global scale, to find out how the Covid pantomime was allowed to happen. And we need one in Ireland, to determine who knew what and when, and exactly who has benefitted.
The current narrative being spun in Ireland is that we are close to ‘finding a way out’ of lockdown and that, if we behave ourselves, we might be permitted some limited freedoms during the summer. This is hardly surprising. We’re coming to the end of coronavirus season, which means it’s so much harder to inflate ‘cases’. And because mortality rates in the northern hemisphere are typically at their lowest during the summer months, it’s not as easy to attribute huge numbers of deaths to Covid-19. It was the same last summer.
But the government has been preparing for this. Already, there are 5 walk-in testing centres in operation in Ireland, with many more planned – a perfect way to boost the numbers up and keep us on our toes for the summer months. And, of course, the government reserves the right, at any moment, to slap us all back into lockdown.
At the same time, it has been made abundantly clear that whatever limited freedoms we might be permitted will be contingent on mass vaccination and, before long, vaccine passports and digital identity.
And don’t forget, coronavirus season comes around again in September. But, as we have seen, the lethality of this disease, for which we’ve radically changed the way we live and have forsworn so much of our freedom, has been blown out of all proportion by the fraudulent way in which deaths are registered.
We suffered under austerity for a decade. It’s hard to believe that the same politicians who decimated our health service, causing untold hardship and death, now want to protect us.
Do we trust they are spending our money honestly and wisely? How much is being spent on mass vaccination, testing, tracing, the vaccine passport infrastructure? And what is the cost of the Covid period to our economy? The whole circus makes a mockery of the years of austerity and of every person who suffered because of them.
Then there is the cost to our health.
Many have lost their lives because of this deception, but you don’t see a running total of their deaths on the news every night. How many have died due to a lack of primary health care, which has been sidelined and neglected, sacrificed at the altar of Covid? How many cancelled surgeries and missed screenings? What about those in urgent need of treatment who were too frightened to attend a hospital? And those who were turned away before they even reached a hospital, because Gardai at a checkpoint deemed their need not sufficiently urgent?
The mental health of our nation has taken a nosedive, not due to Covid but because of lockdowns and other unwarranted sanctions against our people. Loneliness, depression and despair have all taken their toll. The US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hardly a radical anti-lockdown stronghold, has estimated that one third of all excess mortality in the United States during 2020 was due to reasons other than Covid-19.
We’ve been deceived. When important facts are left out of a narrative in order to foster a misconception, we call it lying by omission. We have been lied to by politicians, public health officials, wealthy media barons and the stooges who write for them. And we have paid a terrible price. In the twilight of our freedom, it’s time for us to stand up for the truth.
The average age of a death by or with “Covid-19” is higher than life expectancy. No other figure even need be known to understand the “pandemic” (business model) is a fraud and a giant Ponzi scheme.
The fact that there is no such thing as a “Covid death” is another minor problem here as SARSCoV2 itself is a computer generated fiction.
In the US the “Covid death” number is cooked/manipulated due to how the CDC does their accounting as well as many other factors- an audit of the CDC mortality numbers themselves is required.
1) The first thing that must be addressed is “who were these people?” The average age of a “Covid death” is 80 in the US and 82 globally w/3 comorbidities. The vast majority of these people were from nursing homes, assisted living, hospice etc. Where did the vast majority of initial “Covid deaths” occur? Here in the US (and everywhere in the West- Milan, Madrid, London, Brussels, Montreal, Toronto, etc.) most, if not all, who died from “Covid” already had one foot in the grave and their death was put on fast forward through policies not a mythical virus.
What we had here in the US was a radical and mandatory shift in policies relating to hospitals, care homes and the overall social order. These new “policies” were mandated through various new and aberrant state “guidelines” which resulted in a concentrated death rate for a six week period in March/April. Take that out of the equation and there is no death rate to talk about. Put (or keep) these policies in place and we will have this happen every year.
There was also gross negligence (beyond the usual) in numerous nursing homes that led to abandonment and medication alterations that turned these slow motion abattoirs into death houses. One of the remarkable things of note is that here in the US the “pandemic” was not widespread (which is supposed to be one of the defining features of a pandemic) but was in fact limited to very specific locations;
2) The faulty diagnosis of what is a “Covid death” did they die “with” or “from” Covid which is problematic for several reasons. In many cases an actual test was never done only a “presumed to be Covid” assessment was put forth. Add to this that when the tests were done PCR tests done with faulty specs (gene sequencing, cycle thresholds, annealing problems, faulty primers and so forth) were used. PCR can’t diagnose anything in the first place and compounded with these problems they are useless and misleading;
3) No autopsies. Why were no autopsies done in the US? Why did they pass new mandates that halted all autopsies for “Covid deaths?” This went against decades long protocol. They also changed decades old protocol on how death certificates should be filed;
4) Another way they inflated death counts was through hospital admissions and faulty PCR testing. So for example if one came in with a coronary condition you would be given a “Covid test” no matter what- all admissions required this- and then if you died while in the hospital you could have been listed as a “Covid death.” This happened frequently throughout the year;
Continued:
5) Home deaths is yet another way that figures were cooked. This was admitted point blank by Stephanie Buehle (NY Dept. of Health spokesperson) among others who stated that home deaths with no testing at all would be presumed “Covid deaths.” This “guideline” was mandated through the NY Health Dept;
6) “Covid death counts were forged- CDC instructed officials to certify any death as “caused by” COVID if the decedent tested positive prior to passing or was suspected of having “C19”, even if it wasn’t the actual cause of death. Thus we have major misattribution. E.g., we have over 14,000 injury deaths listed in the “C19 death” total.
We’re also seeing unexplained declines in other common death categories because so many have been attributed to “C19.” The unprecedented broad definition of “C19” death has created huge fraud in “Covid death” counts;
7) Another way they inflated death counts was through hospital admissions and faulty PCR testing. This caused a huge spike in iatrogenic deaths caused by misattribution of “Covid” to incoming patients and the ensuing improper treatments applied e.g. ventilators and associated fentanyl dosages which killed thousands.
So for example if one came in with a coronary condition you would be given a “Covid test” no matter what- all admissions required this- and then if you died while in the hospital you could have been listed as a “Covid death.” This happened frequently through the year.
The practice of PCR-testing hospital admissions who are asymptomatic for Covid using high Ct values undoubtedly caused deaths and unnecessary suffering.
This matters for several reasons. A pneumonia patient e.g. has a very good chance of surviving with correct support. However, if the patient tests ‘+’ for the non-existent pathogen an entirely different medical protocol goes into action and with this and there is little chance of survival.
The ‘diagnosis’ of “Covid” effectively permits dangerous protocols to be enacted that then increase the chance of mortality.
With regard to adoption of a new RT-PCR protocol for hospital admissions this also falsely manufactured death statistics for “Covid.” Add to this how it was incentivized-$$$$$ while hospitals are under extreme financial duress. The US hospital system had it’s worst financial quarter on record in the middle of a “pandemic.” Administrators were under pressure to alleviate that financial pain and exploit all openings in the CARES Act.
None of this is accidental.
8) Lockdown impacts- too numerous to cite here.
In short whatever “excess deaths” which may have occurred anywhere can be attributed to people who didn’t have to die but were KILLED due to the unnecessary use of ventilators, harsh toxic drugs, people dying prematurely do to lack of medical treatment, ill effects from the lockdowns and so on.
The entire Covid-19 narrative is a deception.
There is information coming out about India’s black fungal infections being caused by Covid-19 testing swabs.
Literally tens of millions of tests have been removed from the global market due to contamination including mold and bacteria and not one investigation into the potential health effects of use of these tests on citizens.
Alternative media barely mentions it, but it is a scandal as great as the manipulation of PCR testing to drive cases.
262 different Covid-19 testing kits and devices have been removed from the market. EIGHT MILLION last month.
Billions have been spent on testing that is non specific and ‘useless’ according to credible peer review research of diagnosis of Sars CoV-2.
The same vendors who produce the recalled tests continue to get hundreds of millions in contracts
Additionally, a vey SERIOUS recall of medical devices was issued in April by the FDA of medical devices containing a mold that has been endemic in seriously ill Covid-19 infections. Syringes, swabs, 306 different recalls. A level ONE FDA recall, this means use of product could result in death. Has anyone heard ONE mention of this on the media.
The kit recall are from late December 2019 to present, and coincide with the ‘secondary’ infections being found in hospitalized Covid-19 attributed infections:
https://www.unite4truth.com/post/contaminated-covid-19-tests-millions-removed-from-market-implicated-in-india-black-fungal-outbreak
Better research Nicole Junkermann and connections to Matt Hancock, Epstein, Gates etc.
How deep down the rabbit hole do you want to go?
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/05/investigative-reports/the-cover-up-continues-the-truth-about-bill-gates-microsoft-and-jeffrey-epstein/
https://www.nationandstate.com/2019/07/18/the-unknown-epstein-associate-who-will-blow-epsteingate-wide-open/
Given the comms and intel-enforcement focus of Junkermann’s companies, she comes straight out of the Maxwell family playbook. Her points of connection to Israeli cyber are much broader than Epstein — to whom she would be an equal, more like his handler Ghislaine..
Brendan O’Connell’s focus is useful here.
I must compliment the author for detailing the shoddy method by which the “pandemic” meme has been justified… But justice will not be served by detailing the myriad lies of the pharmaceutical/medical establishment. That is: > Lies have funded civilian slavery for thousands of years…
Repeat after me: There is no pandemic. There is no medical emergency.
The only emergency we face is economic gain of function for political purposes…
Standing up for the truth will not save mankind. It will be met with brutal oppression of those who can no longer be deceived. The masses however are going along with this deception – believing that those perpetrating the greatest crime against humanity in the history of the species are on their side.
How much chance does one stand in a war that aims to murder one – standing up for the truth? When you are already in the invisible trenches and the bullets and bombs are homing in – you will have to fight back. Nothing else will suffice. The deceivers know that. That is the only thing they fear.
Creepy isn’t it? And even creepier is that future “variations”, “strains” and super spreader events…and all manner of other psych ops like “systemic racism”, the evil white patriarchy, food industry computer malfunctions and who knows what else have already been planned, discussed and cued for rollout. If you get my drift.
Totally. There might be another aspect to be considered: the addiction to “novelties”. In a most abusive fashion it appears that “novelty” strains are hitting the same kerf as a late model Benz. Only in a very degenerated way. But degenerated are those who play the species based on its weakest spots.
“There is a more contagious and deadly whatever! Take our new cocktail! It’s the latest in science!”…
So sad hat people can be duped so easily. That includes me when it comes to the promises people make about helping me. Therefore I am writing out of the same boat, so to speak. With the crucial difference of not dishing out others what is dished out to me. And I know that I am not the only one that experiences that now. Is it at all possible to live without the contrast the deceivers are representing?
We are a biological asset and like any other asset it’s there solely for the ruling class to extract as much money via gaming the system.
They are creating a Matrix. We’re the batteries and whether you are on your knees, in jail, prosperous or otherwise they’ll work out a way of profiteering from it.
You’re an asset on spreadsheet and they’ll track your pathway to death to determine the best ROI.
Moving forward, IceAgeFarmer explores the World Economic Forum’s definition of protecting forests.
Given the WEF’s name, it should not surprise you to know that conservation means reforestation, monitoring, taking control and micromanaging… With drones, satellites and all the increase in mining for minerals and attendant electricity demand.
‘Monitoring’ being the most common active verb in the WEF’s documents, it becomes clear that money to protect forests would mostly be diverted to Big Tech. The focus will be very much on profit.
A true environmentalist would shudder at the frequent use of the word reforestation. Given that the billionaires are heavily invested in subsidy-driven biomass furnaces powered by burning trees… the consequences are horrifying.
There seems no acknowledgement that forest dwellers live far more in harmony with the ancient trees than Swiss-based mining companies and commodity traders.
If I was a cynic I’d think billionaires with their focus on investment returns like Gates & Co want the remains of us penned into smart cities so we can’t see what they’re planning to do to the forests.
The issue here is the very narrow terms of reference of the Rockefeller & Rothschild et. al. syndicate. As they have bought academia and scientists and politicians and media and intelligence services, they exist in a bubble.
Corporate drones only focus on shareholder value, the professional classes take orders and indulge in groupthink. There is no pushback or diversity of opinion.
http://thephaser.com/2021/06/wefs-invest-in-forests-exposed-global-surveillance-grid/
Who funds the WHO?
the top 4 sponsors
I think the US empire with US oligarchs and poodles like the UK funding them, the US has got the WHO sown up. It will serve their interests.
‘Last Year’s Top Contributors To The World Health Organization’
https://apps.npr.org/dailygraphics/graphics/who-top-contrib-20200415/
GAVIhttps://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/GAVI
And Australia is one of the biggest contributors to GAVI, and all the institutes and unis peddling this crap are funded by Gates
Why is Ivermectin not available in UK? This is worth watching:
You must log the lies, because there are many ‘good people’ who are falling for it. This service must document the lies to present to these people in a logical fashion.
Well, there is something in what you say. However it is often useful to all of us as an aid we are not going mad. Also there are lots of newer readers here. The above is well explained and referenced. There’s nothing wrong with a good overview or summary, especially where it concerns the maths which in my experience ain’t the strongest topic among most people.
We have to keep chipping away from many angles even if they repeat/ overlap. This site in my view, has been the best for the variety and more lately many different authors.
I would love to see an article, clip by or about Ivor Cummins. My impression, he is a great problem solver who speaks plain language. People can relate to him although I’m sure someone will comment he is controlled opposition.
Elsewhere I pointed out something similar, kindly requesting off-guardian to share articles on how to arm ourselves.
Admin kindly replied it would get this site in trouble since arm possesion is strictly regulated in the UK.
Does that mean that no UK-based site can share information on latest weaponry development such as laser-printed weapons? Or the role played by armed citizenry in thwarting coups or resisting and deposing oppresive regimes? How about on the philosophical case for an armed citizenry? An analysis on how and why Australian and New Zealand populations were disarmed? Maybe when, how and why the UK’s was deprived of their weapons, and the consequences therafter?
May I suggest some of the fine contributor writers to write a case for a return to an armed citizenry in the UK?
I, for one, would be reading such pieces.
As you point out, this repetitive articles have become pointless. Or, with all sincere respect to this site, a masturbatory practice.
This just confirms for me that which I have been wondering for quite some time. What is really going on? Clearly there is an effort afoot to make the Wuhan Virus seem much more dangerous than it really is. There may be some element of profits for Big Pharma, but the vaccine manufacturers were/are already awash in cash. There is something else. What is it?
Experimentation with cell alteration to facilitate needs of transforming capitalism (operation Warpspeed of the Pentagon) in the wake of a multipolar world, where the West’s FINANCIAL power (and not its military) is declining when China’s is rising. The proletars of the west must be under stricter surveillance and control so that the status quo won’t be impacted by uprisings due to increasing austerity and the constant contradiction for smaller yet cheaper offer of goods and the competition which that breeds, both domestically and globally, among individual and collective (see: states) capitalists, especially now when the production factors are shifting into producing electronic/digital products and services. So you see there are geopolitical and classic capitalism production modes goals at stake here, which all have to do with our history of class civilisations.
https://youtu.be/uJrVuWxjDew
Excellent article!
It really goes to show how the BS merchants are really beginning to trip themselves up.
Must be time for a new threat vector
Nice one, Bernard. The ease with which money is found for any project related to Covid, including tracking, bio-surveillance, private contracts often awarded without competitive tender to politicians’ friends, and massively expanded or entirely new government departments, does make a mockery of austerity.
It is deliberately to spit in our faces. Same as the TikTok nurses dancing at the height of the supposed emergency when we were urged to line the streets and clap for them…. and the blatantly fraudulent election in the U.S. — going to the trouble of staging a coup in order to appoint a barely coherent invalid as head of the government.
It’s a test to see how deeply they can rub our noses in it. The aim is demoralisation, as described masterfully by the late Yuri Bezmenov.
None of this could happen however without the complicity of the professional class. This shows that the demoralisation is complete. As Bezmenov said, even if we overhauled our education, academic and professional systems now, it would take 30 years to raise an untainted generation.
Quite possibly we face a Soviet situation in which it will takes 70-plus years for three generations to come to face with their grandparents’ errors and for the unworkable utopian technocracy to collapse.
The (zero) Covid narrative will collapse just like the Net Zero Carbon scam. And so will the objective behind them: the precious Great Reset. It is inevitable because innovation is impossible in the absence of freedom, private property (including intellectual) and the rule of law. In an atmosphere of corruption good, talented people sit on their hands.
I am not talking about some John Galt idealism. I witnessed it in post-communist countries and you can see the effect of corruption in U.S. today… the handling of Event Covid is thoroughly corrupt at every level.
Revolutions start as they mean to continue… The despots rule by the same tools with which they seize power…. It is impossible for The Fourth Industrial Revolution to succeed. But it can, like all utopias, cause massive death and destruction if people do not come to their senses soon — or are brought to their senses by force majeure.
Unfortunately people can remain crazy longer than you can remain solvent or even fed, to paraphrase John Maynard Keynes. And as a eugenicist he should have known.
People can transmit madness, often deliberately as a means of manipulation, dominance or securing their own mental space. Times of uncertainty are opportunities for advancement, as any market trader will confirm.
The mantra greed is good doesn’t hold however. People can maintain their position and status by pushing others down. Economists have proven that schadenfreude is not mere glee at the suffering of others but an economic preference for others to be worse off, even if it means cutting it one’s own nose.
The powers-that-shouldn’t-be play upon all our weaknesses and faults. They hire heavily from the psychology departments. Long before MK-Ultra, pharmacologists and psychiatrists were willing to trade in the black arts. They have drilled the professions in the ideology of managed outcomes. From the rigged stock markets to the rigged education system — all of which depend one way or another on the medical snake oil racket — they all serve what they believe to be an acceptable evil.
Ryan Cristian on TLAV asked today whether the financial forces that occupy government are prepared to persist with the Spike Protein experiment even at the cost of clinical catastrophe.
I say yes because they perceive a win-win. They get their transhuman experiment and/or they get depopulation. They will profit by hooking Guinea pigs up to machines and they will save trillions by not having to support a large proportion of the population into retirement, which seems to be the likely outcome, intended or otherwise, of the pathogenic spike protein.