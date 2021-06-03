Rosemary Frei, via her website
You’ve just watched a video of a high-profile, Covid-sceptic speaker saying that shedding of the spike protein from vaccinated people endangers those they come in close contact with. You want to find out more, so you look at one or two of the links under the video that provide source material for what the speaker said. (Great those links are there; most videos don’t have them.)
Or a friend who is a believer in the official narrative about Covid has sent you a news item with a scary headline about the Indian ‘triple-mutation new variant.’ You’re pretty sure the article is very misleading, so you want to check out the study it’s based on.
How can you find source material and — if and when you find it – try to quickly figure out whether it’s legit?
Because there’s a huge, hot complicated mess of claims and counter-claims out there. And unfortunately there’s misleading information coming from ‘experts’ on both sides of the Covid divide.
And this isn’t unique to Covid. As Scott Adams — who created the Dilbert cartoon strip and now is a pundit — points out in page 14 of his book Loserthink:
One thing I can say with complete certainty is that it is a bad idea to trust the majority of experts in any domain in which both complexity and large amounts of money are involved.”
So I’ve put together three tips to help you quickly discern whether a medical paper is meaningful or meaningless. I’ve distilled the tips from my decades of reading, writing and editing scientific and medical papers.
- Tip One: Is key information left out or hidden?
- Tip Two: If the source material is a study about the effect of an intervention, does the study measure serious illness or death in humans, or is it on animals or theoretical, test-tube models?
- Tip Three: Does the study contain the information that the article or video referring to it says it contains?
*
Tip One: Is key information left out or hidden?
You’ve very likely seen the April 30, 2021, news article from the Salk Institute. It’s titled, ‘The novel coronavirus’ spike protein plays additional key role in illness.’
Its subtitle is, ‘Salk researchers and collaborators show how the protein damages cells, confirming COVID-19 as a primarily vascular disease.’
The article has been weaponized to bolster virtually every Covid-related viewpoint. For example, many news reports about it – such as this one – claim that the Salk paper provides yet more proof that Covid is deadly, and also shows that Covid exerts its action via the spike protein attacking blood vessels.
And many other pieces – such as this video – say that it demonstrates yet another way mRNA vaccines are injuring and killing millions of people.
Here’s how you can easily and quickly check whether this paper is solid.
It’s easy to find the study: here’s a hyperlink to the study in the second paragraph of the Salk article. Click the hyperlink, and you’ll see the study, which is on the Circulation Research journal’s website.
But – ugh – it looks complicated: the title is ‘SARS-CoV-2 Spike Protein Impairs Endothelial Function via Downregulation of ACE 2.’
Don’t despair. It turns out it’s easy to figure out whether the paper is full of holes or not.
Scroll down through the study.
First, you’ll see that in the study the researchers created an artificial, spike-protein-coated, viral shell (and didn’t put any RNA into the shell). Then they place a number of these viral shells into each hamster’s trachea, which is the top of the windpipe leading to the lungs.
So this is very far removed from meaningful studies involving humans. See Tip Two for more on this topic. (Note also that the study wasn’t at all related to injection of mRNA or to vaccines — so it’s a real stretch to extrapolate from it to what could happen in people who have receive an mRNA jab.)
Then scroll down more, and you’ll see this bombshell:
Data Availability
The data that support the findings of this study, including statistical analyses and reagents used, are available from the corresponding author upon request.
(‘Corresponding author’ refers to the person who’s the contact for responding to queries about the study.)
Whoa! You have to write to one of the study’s authors to get key information about the study?! That’s a whopper of a red flag.
I wouldn’t send this Salk news article and accompanying study – or videos or articles making assertions about them – to others.
Not unless you want to: email the study’s corresponding author asking for the missing data/material, receive the material, analyze it and determine whether it holds water. And the very fact that one has to do all that is enough to conclude there’s something very suspicious going on.
And by the way, there are many other ways of hiding critical information. A very common one is burying the key results in supplemental tables or charts. [‘Supplemental’ is a term for information that’s not included in the main paper but instead is in a separate document or documents.]
To find a current example of this, because I know it’s extremely common, yesterday I went to the medRχiv website, scrolled down a bit and clicked on ‘View by Month.’ Then I clicked on the title of the paper at the top of the list that came up.
That paper was published May 20. It’s on how airway antibodies reappear after SARS-CoV-2 vaccination. I scrolled down and saw it only shows the abstract – that is, a summary of the study. [There’s also other info under the abstract, including a ‘Funding Statement’ that says the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was among the funders of the study. That’s a big red flag.]
To look at the full paper, I scrolled back up to the top of the page and clicked ‘Download PDF’ on the right-hand side. Then I looked at the ‘Results’ section of the PDF of the paper. Sure enough [after skipping the first section of the ‘Results,’ on ‘Patient enrollment, assessment of disease severity and timeline,’ which in fact is part of the methods rather than results (sigh)], I saw that the reporting of key results is largely in figures and tables in the supplemental material. So a person would have to click on the supplementary-material hyperlink, download the material, and then search for and examine the figures and tables with the key results.
How many people have time or inclination to do that?
*
Tip Two: If the source material is a study about the effect of an intervention, does the study measure serious illness or death in humans, or is it on animals or theoretical, test-tube models?
We’re constantly being told that a particular ‘treatment,’ ‘vaccine’ or ‘public-health measure’ is saving lives. And that a ‘new variant’ or ‘viral-escape mutation’ is very deadly.
But such claims are meaningless unless they are objectively, verifiably, shown to be true.
So for starters, they’ve got to be studied in people. Not in mice or monkeys, nor in test tubes or petri dishes (AKA ‘in vitro’).
And those human studies have to focus on whether the interventions reduce serious illness and death, or whether things like the ‘new variants’ increase serious illness and death.
Serious illness and death are ‘hard outcomes’ – where the tire hits the road. These are definable, measurable/quantifiable and clinically meaningful. ‘Soft outcomes’ are things like antibody levels in the blood, and relatively minor complaints like coughing, fever, fatigue or a headache.
(One additional caveat: even if papers are on humans and study serious illness or death, they probably are skewed in some very significant ways. Virtually all medical studies conducted in at least the past three decades have been funded by an organization or company with financial and/or political interests. So studies are set up to produce results that further those interests.)
By way of examples, here are two papers that supposedly provide ‘proof’ that the Indian ‘triple-mutation’ new variant dubbed B.1.617 is highly ‘transmissible’/infectious and, by extrapolation, very dangerous and deadly.
These papers aren’t easy to find: the vast majority of pieces on the Indian ‘new variant’ don’t provide primary-source material.
The first paper was posted on the website of the online journal bioRχiv on May 3, 2021, titled, ‘Convergent evolution of SARS-CoV-2 spike mutations, L452R, E484Q and P681R, in the second wave of COVID-19 in Maharashtra, India.’
Here’s what the paper’s authors wrote about the approach they used to figure out whether the new variant is more ‘transmissible’:
For assessment of the noted mutations on binding to neutralizing antibodies, the SARS-CoV-2 spike RBD domain complexed with two selected mAbs REGN10933/ P2B-2F6 were retrieved (PDB ID: 6XDG; resolution 3.90Å and 7BWJ; resolution 2.65 Å respectively)[15][16]. Point mutations were carried out using Biovia Discovery studio visualizer 2020 and the structures of the complexes were subjected to energy minimization using macro model tool in Schrodinger 2020 using default parameters. The molecular interactions between the RBD-ACE2 interface, within the RBD and between the neutralizing mAbs-RBD[,] were analyzed using non-bonded interactions tool in Biovia Discovery studio visualizer 2020.
Translation: the study was done in artificial conditions in vitro using highly complex methods, equipment and computations.
You can’t get more removed from real life than that!
The second paper was posted on bioRχiv on May 5, 2021, titled, ‘SARS-CoV-2 variant B.1.167.1 is highly pathogenic in hamsters than B.1 variant.’
The study was done with 18 hamsters. And the scientists didn’t even attempt to see whether this ‘new variant’ actually moves between hamsters faster than other forms of the novel coronavirus or any other virus, and/or sickens and kills more of them.
So these two studies tell us virtually nothing about whether the Indian ‘new variant’ is more dangerous in humans than other forms of the novel coronavirus.
*
Tip Three: Does the study contain the information that the article or video referring to it says it contains?
For illustrative purposes, I’ll use this tip to tackle the topic of ‘spike-protein shedding.’
This is the theoretical scenario in which a person receives an mRNA shot, makes copies of the spike protein in their cells, releases a sizable number of these copies into the environment, and then large quantities of the spike-protein copies enter the body of someone nearby.
One group that’s fanning flames of fear surrounding shedding is America’s Frontline Doctors. On April 26, 2021, the group released an ‘issue brief for citizens, policymakers and physicians’ on complications after Covid vaccination.
The third section of that issue brief is titled, ‘Can the unvaccinated get sick from contact with the vaccinated?’ The section is crammed with claims about damage that occurs in people after they receive the mRNA vaccines. But it has only one hyperlink to source material. That hyperlink is in the second sentence.
Here’s that whole section (I’ve added bolding for emphasis):
The vaccine produces many trillions of particles of spike proteins in the recipients. Patients who are vaccinated can shed some of these (spike protein) particles to close contacts. The particles have the ability to create inflammation and disease in these contacts.
In other words, the spike proteins are pathogenic (“disease causing”) just like the full virus. What is most worrisome is that a person’s body is being suddenly flooded with 13 trillion of these particles and the spike proteins bind more tightly than the fully intact virus. Because of the biomimicry (similarity) on the spike, shedding appears to be causing wide variety of autoimmune disease[s] (where the body attacks its own tissue) in some persons.
Worldwide cases of pericarditis, shingles, pneumonia, blood clots in the extremities and brain, Bell’s Palsy, vaginal bleeding and miscarriages have been reported in persons who are near persons who have been vaccinated. In addition, we know the spike proteins can cross the blood brain barrier, unlike traditional vaccines.
But note again that there’s just one primary-source paper for that paragraph/section; it’s hyperlinked to the word ‘shed.’ The primary-source material is a study published online on September 1, 2020 in a journal called SN Compr Clin Med (the short form for Springer Nature Comprehensive Clinical Medicine). Its title is, ‘COVID-19 and its Modes of Transmission.’
The paper is about indirect and direct modes of transmission of Covid. But it does not mention vaccines, vaccination or injection of mRNA at all. Therefore it doesn’t back up the claim by America’s Frontline Doctors that people who receive Covid mRNA vaccines shed the spike protein.
While we’re at it, let’s look at whether there’s any primary-source material that does support the ‘spike-protein shedding’ claim.
One document that’s being used by a lot of people to try to support the claim that shedding occurs after Covid vaccination is a November 2020 Pfizer document that details the protocol for Pfizer’s Covid-vaccine study.
The focus of all that attention is the first part of subsection ‘8.3.5.1. Exposure During Pregnancy,’ on pages 67 and 68 of the document. Subsection 8.3.5.1 reads as follows (bolding added by me for emphasis):
An EDP [exposure during pregnancy] occurs if:
- A female participant [in the study] is found to be pregnant while receiving or after discontinuing study intervention.
- A male participant who is receiving or has discontinued study intervention exposes a female partner prior to or around the time of conception.
- A female is found to be pregnant while being exposed or having been exposed to study intervention due to environmental exposure. Below are examples of environmental exposure during pregnancy:
- A female family member or healthcare provider reports that she is pregnant after having been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact.
- A male family member or healthcare provider who has been exposed to the study intervention by inhalation or skin contact then exposes his female partner prior to or around the time of conception.
The term ‘study intervention’ in this document refers to the Pfizer Covid vaccine.
The section is saying that someone can be ‘exposed to the study intervention during environmental exposure,’ and that that ‘environmental exposure’ is via ‘inhalation or skin contact.’
But how can people make the leap from there to saying that the Pfizer-protocol document is referring to the following theoretical sequence: people receiving the mRNA jab, spike protein being made in their bodies, the spike protein spreading into the environment and then the protein entering the bodies of people nearby (and then making them ill)? There’s no basis for that in the document.
Unfortunately, some prominent people are making that leap a lot, and misquote the Pfizer document to make it match what they’re claiming.
For example, Dr. Christiane Northrup says in a May 21, 2021, video:
If you look at the Pfizer document from the very beginning, on page 67 it actually says that ‘no male should be impregnating a woman for seven weeks, and no female should get pregnant for seven weeks,’ and they say right on there because of ‘skin contact’ or ‘sexual contact.’ So you have to ask yourself, what did they know, or do they know, that they’re not telling us?”
She must be referring to page 67 of the Pfizer protocol document, because as far as I know there’s no other document about Pfizer’s Covid vaccine that discusses pregnancy and exposure/transmission, at least not one that discusses them on page 67.
Another example of Northrup misquoting the protocol document is this May 20, 2021 interview of her, starting at 3:30.
I found the first clue to what this section of the protocol is much more likely to mean by simply looking at other parts of the Pfizer document. For example one page later, in the last paragraph of subsection ‘8.3.5.2, Exposure During Breastfeeding,’ it says (bolding added by me for emphasis):
An exposure during breastfeeding is not created when a Pfizer drug specifically approved for breastfeeding women (eg, vitamins) is administered in accord with authorized use. However, if the infant experiences an SAE [serious adverse event] associated with such a drug, the SAE is reported together with the exposure during breastfeeding.’
That mention of ‘exposure’ in this paragraph seems to refer to ‘a Pfizer drug’(eg, vitamins).’
So could all the sections in the Pfizer protocol relating to ‘exposure’ from the ‘study intervention’ in fact be using boiler-plate language be referring not to shedding, but instead to people coming into physical contact through the air or another mechanism with the study drug?
That seems the most likely explanation to me.
I searched online and, indeed, this does seem to be Pfizer’s boilerplate-like language.
For example, if you look at section ‘8.10. Exposure During Pregnancy’ in the 2015 Pfizer protocol for its study of dacomitinib (a drug for non-small-cell lung cancer), that section reads (bolding added by me):
For investigational products and for marketed products, an exposure during pregnancy occurs if:
1). A female becomes, or is found to be, pregnant while receiving or having been exposed (eg, because of treatment or environmental exposure) to the investigational product, or the female becomes, or is found to be pregnant after discontinuing and/or being exposed to the investigational product;
An example of environmental exposure would be a case involving direct contact with a Pfizer product in a pregnant woman (eg, a nurse reports that she is pregnant and has been exposed to chemotherapeutic products).
2). A male patient has been exposed (eg, because of treatment or environmental exposure) to the investigational product prior to or around the time of conception and/or is exposed during his partner’s pregnancy.
It has a reasonably strong resemblance to the section on exposure during pregnancy in the Pfizer vaccine protocol document. (And it’s not at all likely that a cancer drug sheds.)
So the only conclusion I can draw is the Pfizer-vaccine protocol document doesn’t provide any sort of support for the concept that people who have received Covid mRNA shots are shedding the spike protein and spreading it to others.
And the fact that America’s Frontline Doctors attempts to support its assertion that Covid mRNA vaccines cause shedding with a paper that has nothing to do with vaccination indicates that there is not any evidence this can take place.
Using very shaky ‘evidence’ to try to ‘prove’ something suggests that in fact there’s probably no proof of it at all.
I do think the vaccines are dangerous and are negatively affecting people who’ve received them; I also believe that people who’ve been in close contact with vaccine recipients can be negatively affected.
There are plenty of plausible reports of, for example, altered periods in women who have been in the vicinity of people who’ve been vaccinated. So altered periods are quite possibly related to being in close proximity with vaccinated people.
But there’s zero proof, as far as I’ve seen, that the spike proteins produced by the mRNA jabs cause those altered periods.
Maybe it’s something else in the shots that’s resulting in all the negative effects in people who’ve been in proximity to individuals who’ve had the jabs. Or maybe perhaps it’s not something in the shots, but somehow another phenomenon associated with receiving the shots.
At the moment it’s very hard to know. Chasing misinformation just makes us go down blind alleys and delays or even permanently stops us from finding the truth.
Spreading information that has extremely flimsy grounds also gives significant fodder to our opponents to paint us all as spreaders of lies. That turns many people away from listening to what any of us are saying.
It also makes people on our side support the physical and emotional separation of Covid believers/pro-vaccinators and us (which is exactly what the architects of the Covid coup want).
For example, Dr. Larry Palevsky at 41:00 in this April 27, 2021, video says people who’ve received these vaccines “should be quarantined and have a badge on their arms that say[s], ‘I’ve been vaccinated’ [i.e., like Jews were marked by yellow-star badges in WWII] … so that we know to avoid them on the street … and not go near them anywhere in society.”
The bottom line? Try to resist the pull to believe an article or video just because it fits with your Covid-sceptic view and is from someone you reflexively trust.
You can use the three tips in this article to work toward staying objective and figuring out for yourself whether there’s solid evidence behind claims made by ‘experts.’
Trust yourself. You can do it.
‘They’ want to genetically/protein engineer desirable qualities into humans.
Billions have been invested and every major economy in the world have written white papers regarding the markets they intend to create.
But the technology they hope to use is inexact and their understanding of what they’re doing is limited.
They cannot predict the outcome of changing proteins.
So with smaller organisms they create as large and diverse a pool of mutations as possible and screen them for desirable qualities.
I’d speculate that’s what the intended regime of continual testing and jabbing is for.
First create a full catalogue of all human DNA and then monitor the changes as the shots start to alter it.
Perhaps this has already started or perhaps they are simply in the process of normalising the regime and testing the mediums.
If the mediums cause too many or too diverse reactions it will make it very difficult to get meaningful results from the experiments. They will need to catalogue those reactions first.
Obviously mutating the human population in in such a haphazard fashion will cause large numbers of cancers, neurological disorders, endocrine problems and who knows what other issues.
I don’t think it was coincidence that one of the first criticisms of lockdown allowed in MSM was the catastrophic impact on cancer services.
So everybody knows there’s going to be lots of cancer.
I don’t think it’s as straightforward as ‘they’re going kill/sterilise us’.
Obviously once the system is fully in place they can do whatever they decide and perhaps they haven’t decided yet.
But with the experiments and the disruptions to economy/society, the forced ‘euthanasia’ protocols, not to forget the extraordinary stress people are subject to, I think society is going to experience a kind of crude winnowing.
Not like being herded into death camps, more like being harried out of existence by pirates or raiders.
Thanks to Rosemary Frei for this insightful read.
Add to this:
“Why most published research findings are false” by Dr. John Ioannidis
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/16060722/
Q) Will I get ADE if I take the vaccine?
A) We don’t know because it’s an experiment.
Q) Will I get mad cow disease from Covid-19 or the vaccine?
A) We don’t know because it’s an experiment.
Q) Will I get Alheimer’s from Covid-19 or the vaccine?
A) We don’t know because it’s an experiment.
Q) Will I be 8 times more likely to get the South African variant if I’m vaccinated?
A) Maybe. Small sample size in the Israeli study but it could happen.
Q) Will I be covered for any variants with these 2 shots?
A) No most likely not, but we’ve got a booster shot or two or three for you.
Q) Does Ivermectin deal with the variants?
A) Oh yea. Kicks ass on them just like it does the original.
Q) If I’ve had Covid-19 do I need the vaccine?
A) ROTFLMAO NO. 100% risk and 0% benefit.
I’m In The Control Group
Is this bovine manure, Miss Free ?
‘We Made a Big Mistake’ — COVID Vaccine Spike Protein Travels From Injection Site, Can Cause Organ Damage • Children’s Health Defense (childrenshealthdefense.org)
Read this off Rosemary’s website, highly appreciate it. And i’m not surprised at some of the reactions. She has stepped on some toes, confronted sacred cows. Thanks for running this, Off-Guardian.
Tip one. If someone is talking about cv like it’s real you know it’s bullshit. They are either in on it, being paid to ignore facts, or main stream consumers who never think for themselves.
Best tips are.
Does it make sense?
Are you seeing sick people everywhere?
Trust you instinct and stop looking for a guru to save the day…
The general theme recently is for the alternatives to be talking about cv like it’s been overstated, but it is real. No it’s not…
While her general advice “read and think for yourself” is sound Frei is wrong on second point.
The animal analogue models of disease are not only important but they are foundation of modern microbiology of all diseases. Note that Koch/Rivers postulates (KRP) microbiologically define what clinical communicable/infectious disease is and KRP include animal studies as vital confirmatory point of established causality between pathogen and specific clinical disease as well serve to understand full not disrupted development of diseases from exposure/infection to organ failure to death including living killing animals at certain stages of disease to dissect them for microbiological analysis of stages of development of disease. All those are critical stages of disease phenology that can not in any way be studied on humans for ethical reasons.
So while not all animal studies are useful or correct they cannot be dismissed as irrelevant to humans. And in fact they are invaluable as foundational in human studies.
The Frei’s other two tips are simply stating obvious. They say just analyze built-in assumptions, scrutinize correctness of methodology applied, investigate reliability of tools used, and if data actually supports conclusions, and of course if references are correctly used. But that used to be, now abandoned, a job of scientific journals’ editors. Now with corporate capture and pre-printing lots of ridiculous crap floats.
Unfortunately, Frei seems to again sow little more confusion then clarity as she seems to conflate skepticism with supporting certain point of view or hypothesis. Skeptics do not have confirmation bias as they question any hypothesis from any source (a hypothesis zero: nonevent). And hence they are quite content with inconclusive findings as they do not try to build hypotheses of their own.
Only those who share embedded attitudes (pre judgments), frantically seek certain preconceived answers or nearly impossible definite knowledge ( as most consumers of official Covid narratives but not only) are likely to fall pray of manipulation often leading to irrational and anti intellectual attitudes driven by fear mongering. Skeptics must not succumb to that, they have to comfortably live in considerable uncertainty.
The other major issue that inflicts phony skeptics who in fact are “skeptical” of all theories or hypothesis except their very own is false understanding that lack of credible study or data they point out and criticize in no way further their own theories or hypothesis as lack of data is no proof of anything (dichotomies are false).
The so called established scientific method of elimination of rival hypotheses via experiment is also deeply flawed as it assumes unlimited abundance of data meaning there is sufficient data obtained in experiments to invalidate wrong hypotheses leaving only correct one if the correct one was among many hypotheses put forward for testing. That calls for caution, deliberation and humility not ad hoc judgments.
Including with regard to the question as to whether viruses such as Sars-CoV-2 do or do not, in fact, exist?
Excellent comment!
I am quite fine with the idea that the available evidence doesn’t support the vaccine shedding hypothesis. But that does not mean that it cannot at some point. Or, indeed vaccine shedding is false, but some other process is going on producing the symptoms we are seeing.
As a author of working class history used to say when people would admonish him for preaching-to-the-choir: “Yes, but I’m trying to get the choir to sing!”
We all here got by various routes that included at least some of the following: a healthy skepticism based on lived experience, a knowledge of history so we can place current events into proper context, an understanding of propaganda and how it is used, doing our own research (and just maybe that few of us watch TV).
We should not stop doing those things on any topic including this one. Skepticism, however healthy, is not evidence. It seems to me, that at this point, we just don’t know.
Skeptics ‘have to confortably live in considerable uncertainty’…. Oh ! to be homo normalis, or a believer in what The Authorities say…
perhaps Dr. Christiane Northrup could respond to this issue and how she came to this conclusion.
I know none of you want to hear this, but the first people who must die in the Reset are those who see through it. Sure, a few vaccinated people are dying, but I’m sure they are merely seen as collateral damage.
For example, why would TPTB kill/harm the majority of Americans and yet leave unharmed the 30% or so who refuse to do what the authorities tell them to do — the most heavily armed part of the population too. It would result in revolution, and TPTB are not so stupid.
You and I, the unvaccinated, are in grave and immediate danger. If the population is indeed to be reduced, as it seems is the goal, we must be the first to go.
I expect our deaths will begin in earnest with the rollout of the booster jabs. The vaccinated are going to kill us all.
Please don’t fall victim to despair. There is no reason to suspect we’re on the verge of that happening. Apart from some fanatic outliers, what evidence is there that your average person going along to get along and conforming with this pantomime is up for stabbing his own brother, or mother, or friend in the heart? I actually see this as the achilles heal of this whole totalitarian push. A2
No, no, no…….. and again, just no. What you fail to understand is that the motherfuckers in charge (MFIC) do not care who they kill. Sheep or otherwise, it matters not to them. They simply want to kill as many as possible. If the case were the way you portray it, they wouldn’t be shooting for 100% compliance and pushing as hard as they are. They know they won’t get 100% compliance, but why would they need 60-70-80% jabbed if the point is to kill as many as possible. They would shoot for some 10-20% and let the cards fall where they may. The fact they are screaming from the rooftops for people to get the vaxxx makes it very apparent that the kill switch is the vaxxx itself. You really think all those celebrities would be caught faking the jab if the jab is what saves you? They’d be filming with RED cameras in macro mode to prove they actually took the jab.
The next thing people like to say is what about the shedding issue? Well, what about it?
Natural exposure with a normal immune response is an ENTIRELY different situation than being injected with a substance that reprograms your body to produce an immune response with no disease presence. The fact that all the previous studies ended with the death of the subject animals is proof that the vaxxx is the agent of doom here.
Quit tryin’ to get people to take the jab Fauci.
Nope. Other way around. In a dictatorship they get rid of the resisters first to make an example of them to get the others in line.
In a “democracy or pseudo-democracy” they need to manufacture consent which is easy to do. Basically there are three groups in society.
The first is 25% and they will do whatever they are told. It isn’t a matter of intelligence. They just can’t question authority. They have lost their survival instinct completely.
The second is the largest about 66%. They sense something is up and are going “stealth mode”. They hope to “wait it out” and slip under the wire. They will get coerced and the vast majority will fold like a cheap lawn chair at the first “inconvenience”. The “I can’t do this, that or the other? Oh, okay I’ll take the chance and hope for the best” types.
The third group will be roughly 5-10% and there is no negotiation possible. They will have restrictions placed on them that are so onerous that you CAN’T comply. Then they will have the excuse to “restrain” you in a medical Gulag.
Eventually all the non-vaccinated will have to be moved into a single section of the city so that they can’t infect the vaccinated. Of course all the food, water & energy will be controlled and guards around it to “protect and serve” of course. What do we call those again? Ghettos, Gulags and Concentration Camps.
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn – “And how we burned in the camps later, thinking: What would things have been like if every Security operative, when he went out at night to make an arrest, had been uncertain whether he would return alive and had to say good-bye to his family?”
yeh ! Remember Symes in ‘1984’ ? The Happy Chappy who loved his job stripping all OldThought words from the Newspeak Dictionary…. They disappeared him, Long Before They came
for Winston and Julia
Though I was educated to be a scientist, I was never interested in medical science. I distrusted medicine from a very early age. I don’t remember the last time I went to the “doctor”, I was at a very young age. Both my parents died from medical treatment. I see poor treatment in my family and friends. How many of you were fed formula rather than breast milk? The medical establishment has been whacko for a long time. I have been my own doctor. I realize my health is directly connected to my diet, rest, and mental attitude and staying clear of toxins as best I can. I am self taught with help and sharing from others that I associate with. I have been reading medical studies this past year. One of the first authors I read was Dr. John Ioannides who did a lot of studies about the legitimacy of medical research. When I was a research scientist, I discovered quickly on that science was as much about localized and personal politics, funding and exploitation as anything else.
I don’t need science to see the evil corruption that is going on and has been my whole life. Just common sense. The psychopaths running the show have never cared about peoples’ lives except as a means of exploitation.
Me too. I hated dentists. When I was a kid they would put a gas mask on me, next thing I knew I was being woken up with teeth missing. I must have been young and on my first set, as I still have all my teeth today. Still, not sure why they would put a kid through that. Looking back the gassing they did in those days was really bad.
Never looked at anyone in a white coat the same.
Funny,
I had a gas mask on once at dentist when I was a kid. It wasn’t to knock me out but I guess to easy the pain. The oxygen tank ran out and I nearly died for lack of oxygen. I was higher than a kite. The bike ride home was wobbly. Yes, the whole game is fucked up.
Ms Frei is a good researcher. She does/did medical writing and has done some lovely political exposes (developers, politicians the usual stuff). She points out some very important things to look for when reading studies or medical articles. The problem is any kind of article (even hers) have judgement and bias. That is natural and standard.
Writing is the problem- whether for a medical peer reviewed journal, paper or a researcher The real test for “accuracy ” or results is experience, not theoretical or after the fact writing. Trying to see if if it is “legit”– whatever that means is a rogues game, a round about that will lead no where. Illness (ie “side ” effects) and deaths after vaccination is real– that is all that counts.
Why are laypeople reading medical studies? why would they get their information from CNN or even public health officials MOST of whom have no doctor patient experience?
What ever happened to lets wait until the second year after the DVD is made to buy one and let all the bugs be corrected? There is a reason people wait– it is called having an internal BS detector and history. Remember Cherynobyl? Remember how they sent people in right away to clean things up telling them it was safe. I spoke today to a friend from Belarus who was in medical school at the time about her experience. Her parents said you will not go to help (they were recruiting students and new medical interns) and boy is she glad she did not go. All of the ones who went in are dead.
That is legit Ms. Frei. Studies aren’t, they are all biased. So why read them?
RE: “It also makes people on our side support the physical and emotional separation of Covid believers/pro-vaccinators and us (which is exactly what the architects of the Covid coup want).”
This was my initial response to hearing about “vaccine shedding” too. That’s what my BS detector tells me (and it has a very good record.) However, while I respect Rosemary’s contribution here, her article was difficult for me to follow. But even if we take her word on it – that there’s no proof of vaccine shedding end of story – that doesn’t mean that there is not something going on with non-vaxxed people developing symptoms of vaxxed people by being around them.
I don’t even understand what vaccine shedding is, but scientists have been working on “autonomous” or “self-spreading” vaccines with successful results in animals for sometime. This process could produce the same results. I got the link below from a Defender article (CHD).
from: Bulletin of the Atomic Scientists, September 18, 2020
https://thebulletin.org/2020/09/scientists-are-working-on-vaccines-that-spread-like-a-disease-what-could-possibly-go-wrong/
Reiner Fuellmich and committee speak with Dr. Simone Gold of “America’s Frontline Doctors”. Dr. Gold details a bit on a new court case where they are challenging the “vaccinations” because people are not being medically prescreened as historically been the case. She also mentions laws just passed in San Francisco and Boston where schools can pressure 12 year olds to get the “vaccine” without parental consent or parental knowledge. Dr. Gold also mentions the numerous reports she has received from around the world with women reporting menstrual oddities without being vaccinated but by being around those who were. She uses the word “shedding” but does not mention the “spike protein”. (Clearly something is happening to cause the menstrual irregularities.) She also mentions that in traveling around the country talking with doctors and others she is hearing of very high numbers of vaccine injured or vaccine dead in cities throughout the US suggesting much high numbers than have been reported to VAERS. Fuellmich responds at one point that 20% of vaccinated nursing home residents die within three weeks of being given the franken death shot.
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Ausschuss:3/Dr.-Simone-Gold_Sitzung-54-Zwischen-Nudging-und-Nebenwirkungen:3
Sitzung 54 also includes discussions with Dr. Astrid Stückelberger, Brian Gerrish, and James Corbett that can be found here:
corona-ausschuss.de
Or found here:
https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen/
Well I’m at 2 known deaths and 1 knocking on the pearly gate. Plus many others with what I would consider severe reactions and long term harm (with the most harm to come later).
The 1 currently battling is my girlfriend’s brother. He is full quad with limited arm usage since an accident 3 years ago, and other than the SCI has a healthy immune system. The first jab caused complications – unable to sleep, weird muscle spasms WAY different than the normal SCI induced spasms, and generally feeling like crap all the time. By muscle spasms, I kid you not, we have a video of his stomach contracting so hard that he looked severely anorexic. He’s thin because of the muscle wasting, but this was uncanny. Guaranteed if he had full motor skills he would have extreme tremors exactly like the videos of the people with adverse reactions. We warned him of the dangers, but it was like talking to a brick wall. Every thing we said was an immediate J00gle search, which of course came up with every excuse as to why that couldn’t be possible without any scientific backing whatsoever. But the MSM said it so it must be true right???
The second jab took 2 days to hit. Blood pressure plummeted to pass out and die levels, then spiked to heart attack levels – again, and again, and again. He was taken by ambulance to the ER. They couldn’t figure out what was wrong. They moved him North to a different hospital. 1 doctor, that’s it, stated it was probably complications from the jab. No one else concurred. They said he had a UTI but failed to culture a sample. No UTI. He started feeling better, they discharged him. A day later, blood pressure started yo-yoing again.- back to the first hospital, and he’s been in ICU since. They can’t keep his blood pressure stable, and have run every test possible with no results.
I want to scream, “IT’S THE FUCKING JAB YOU CUNTS!!!!’ but have been warned by the girlfriend that it would be a bad idea. She want’s to scream it too, but knows it still won’t make a difference.
Fucking clown shoes.
Thanks for that long-winded, muddled, and misleading article. It has been some time since I’ve read as masterful a piece of projection as this. If nothing else, you get respect for “practicing what you preach”.
It’s not possible to have a variant of something that hasn’t been isolated, purified, or even proven to exist. Neither should there be any vaccine for an unproven particle.
What we should be cognizant of is the fact that there is a purposeful division being drawn between the “vaccinated“ and “unvaccinated”.
The purpose of that division is fourfold:
While what you say may well be true, there are other ways to skin a cat in this covid debate. Ultimately, encouraging people to view scientific papers more critically can only be good, since there is zero solid science supporting the covid mythologies. I do hope that you can view differing starting points in this debate not as a direct challenge to your own, but as a different wing of the same house. All the best, A2.
Actually, that’s what I am also proposing within the context of my comment.
If we know how to properly analyze and assess the papers that have been published to date that relate to contagion, viruses, RT-PCR, shedding and the alleged spike protein, then we can discard much of it since it’s not scientifically valid, and has been funded by the same sources that are part of the tyranny and criminality.
But it’s not “a different wing of the same house”. Frei got cred through her expose of murders of the elderly in care homes, etc. This was hardly ground breaking, because many of us were on this from the start. Since then, Frei has been concentrating largely on undermining various wings of our opposition, encouraging mistrust of people who are on our side, including posting outright lies about Dr Mike Yeadon and Dr Vernon Coleman, and refusing to correct those lies when called out on them.
If Frei concentrated most of her attention on the evil we are facing, she would gain cred.But she doesn’t. So the logical conclusion is that Frei is an Establishment plant. And her long history of involvment with the Green party and promotion of Agenda 21 supports this conclusion, no matter how much she tries to blithely explain it away.
I am not aware that Frei has done anything of the sort. Perhaps you would do Frei and Off-g the courtesy of substantiating your accusations of lies. A2
From Frei’s article published on OffG on March 16 https://off-guardian.org/2021/03/16/the-curious-case-of-geert-vanden-bossche/ :
“Bigtree and Coleman virtually unquestioningly accept and amplify Vanden Bossche’s views. They strongly insinuate to their overwhelmingly credulous subscribers that there’s virtually no fact-checking or pause for sober second thought required.”
Dr Coleman had made it perfectly clear that he doesn’t trust Vanden Bossche, and that he is aware of the fact that Vanden Bossche works with the Gates Foundation, but that Vanden Bossche’s opinions on the covid vaccines should be used to boost the covid-sceptic narrative. All of this was omitted by Frei. The video where Dr Coleman stateed this is on Brand New Tube, for those interested.
“A March 11 commentary by Michael Yeadon and Marc Girardot has similar information to my points 3, 4 and 5. However the pair present it in a way that’s very pro-mRNA-vaccine and pro- much of the official-Covid-narrative — neither of which I endorse.”
Just outright lies.
What worries me, Admin 2, is that you are claiming ignorance of the above despite the fact that I have highlighed these lies by Frei multiple times in various btl’s.
And this shows that she supports Agenda 21? 🙂
Uh…..Jeffrey, Frei DID support Agenda 21. For a long time. To the extent that she stood for election as the Green Party candidate TWICE, with Agenda 21 as their core policy.
Tony, if Frei stood for election as a Green candidate in the past, once or even twice, how is that relevant? Is it the same reasoning as “there’s no such thing as ex-CIA”? XD
I agree.
I do not find her obfuscating, or distracting from the evil as I have exercised those filtering skills since the fist fake isolation of SARS-CoV-2.
Tony, with all due respect, these are not lies. These are Frei’s opinions.
Having scanned the second link I don’t really disagree with Frei’s summary,
Yeadon/Girardot’s lens is more narrative-compatible than some. Their discussion of vaccines could be said to entertain the idea that they were ever needed, which many strongly assert they were not.
I strongly reject your assertion that Frei lied here.
In terms of Vernon, I respect his opinions a lot and I appreciate he made his 13 March video after a very long and arduous year fighting to resist the new normal rollout. Every praise and respect is due to him for his tirelessness and age-defying struggle. He is a hero.
My reading of the situation, everyone was running a bit ragged a year into the ‘Agenda 21 rollout’ and, as sometimes happens, a few people came to blows pretty needlessly due to Bossche’s staggering and, many now admit, rather sensationalist claims. These blows were quickly forgotten about and everyone has since moved on with the real fight.
In terms of the 16 March piece by Frei, in response to Coleman’s video of 13 March, I have just relistened to Coleman’s video, and this is his intro to Bossche:
For the rest of the video Coleman proceeds to take Bossche pretty much at his word, later saying:
Frei’s opinion was possibly bluntly phrased, but I don’t think it was inaccurate. I certainly do not accept that she lied. I really think you have no justification for claiming this.
Coleman is a tough guy, he has doubtless forgotten all about this and moved on to the fight at hand. I suggest you do likewise, or you will only be accomplishing that which you accuse others of doing.
I hope this helps to settle your mind on this issue, A2
Sam, you are correct in saying that there are other ways to skin a cat in this Covid debate. However, some of the material that is highly relevant to the issue cannot be raised because most people would simply dismiss it straight away.
Why? Because it involves various aspects of occult science, secret societies and other things that most people who consider themselves to be level headed could not bring themselves to admit or even wish to understand.
For example, when I said that a small neodymium magnet was repelled from my arm some bright sparks thought it was impossible and a joke. I have now determined that it is repelled at 3 acupuncture points on the large intestine meridian on the left arm.
The first point tested was in the area of the Covid injection site and I have not been vaccinated neither to I intend to be.
The reason why I mentioned this is to illustrate the point that there are some things that people refuse to accept no matter what and can only attract ridicule if it can’t be accounted for. Any credibility is then likely to be lost in further posts and further information is likely to be disregarded.
Regarding what the entity known as “Researcher” said, What we should be cognizant of is the fact that there is a purposeful division being drawn between the “vaccinated“ and “unvaccinated”:
We should also remain cognizant of the fact that there is a purposeful division being drawn between those dissenters who simply go along with the virus model (because it simply does not need to be demolished in order to expose the COVID-1984 hoax for what it is) and those who insist that only absolute denial of the existence of any pathogenic virus – including measles, herpes, ebola, etc. – will do. The No Planers of the 9/11 Truth movement have indeed morphed into the No Virusers of Covid skepticism.
Prove “pathogenic viruses” – then you can speak about “denial”.
And no one said “it needs to be demolished” just for “covid”. It just must be demolished because it’s a lie. And the big lie is obviously connected with the smaller lie. The smaller lie is part, and/or a subset of the bigger lie. And so if you want to expose “covid” for (all of) “what it is”, you will inevitably have to expose the “pathogenic viruses” claim/theory/story.
I’m yet to see proof that a virus can be isolated, live outside of a cell, float on the wind and infect another species. If anyone knows of the paper, I would be keen to read it.
Bechamp suggests a virus is created by the body in the cell to to clean the dead cell of toxic waste. Toxic cells are the result of poor diet, drugs, alcohol, unnatural diet, etc. This happens as a last resort when bacteria can’t do the cleaning job because the environment is too toxic for them to function.
Pasteur was the one who suggests viruses are like space invaders that fall from the sky and want to kill us. Always the invisible killer…
Pasteur was a fraud, a thief who worked for the establishment. It’s these lies that have built the foundations we have today in medicine. That is, treat the symptoms and keep everyone ignorant of the cause. It best for business.
Encouraging people to view scientific papers more critically, while not telling them that the “virus” has not been proven, that there is no test, no “new” illness, and no proof of anything that the “official story” claims? Yeah, makes perfect sense…
If we are going to use solid empirical evidence for our understanding of the world, we can’t just decide which solid empirical evidence we like and don’t like. Then we are just dismissing evidence because it doesn’t fit our narrative.
It’s simply a question of what is provable and logical. Not what anyone likes or dislikes.
Since it’s already been shown that most published scientific research is false, some of the issues we need to examine are the false paradigms within the context of this research, and that includes the motives and funding behind the methods, materials, and results of these various groups, scientists and studies.
There has been a campaign to silence debate and to further the persistent myths that have plagued us for centuries based on the fraud of Pasteur and the still unproven theory of Koch; which expanded and merged the healthcare and defense sector into a biosecurity state, replaced actual science with scientism and enhanced the control of governments and institutions over the populace.
At present, people are not only imprisoned in their homes globally for no discernible reason, but are being gouged at the rate of US$400,000 per person over a lifetime in the USA, and that is a serious problem and one that must be viewed with the highest degree of skepticism.
To ignore the amount of money, power and control over the global population as a motive for basic scientific fraud, is irresponsible and naive.
It is you that is doing the ignoring. Btw, I fully recognize “money, power and control over the global population as a motive.” It is wise to be suspicious of “research” that benefits the PTB. But to dismiss it out of hand w/o looking at it is quite another thing. It is not clear yet to me.
“Free at last! Free at last! Free at last! Thank almighty I am free at….
….. OH SHIT!”
The Scamdemic (also known as the Billy Eugenics Big Cull) is the first time in recorded history where the sheeple line up to catch the disease.”
In my 30+ year career as a scientist, I concluded decades ago that most published papers are unreliable. This is one big reason that we have a “crisis of reproducibility”, especially in the medical arena. The underlying causes are many but I think a key reason is that virtually all researchers if every field are driven by their biases (e.g. ego, money, fame, “virtue signaling”, etc.) which results in poorly designed studies asking the wrong questions. Personally, the first thing I want to know is who sponsored the study, followed by is the original data available to me. If I have to trust their statistical analysis I just don’t bother.
“plenty of plausible reports” – citation needed! 😀 (kinda ironic)
The ‘spike-protein shedding’ hypothesis is essentially ‘flipping the script’ on the mainstream narrative of the unvaccinated being a threat to the vaccinated. So instead the vaccinated become a threat to the unvaccinated.
Nevertheless it is still a plausible hypothesis, whether the supporting evidence is currently there for it, or not, or buried in some hard-to-find supporting document. We breathe and we shed skin, and if a vaccinated person is shedding genetically modified spike proteins into the atmosphere or via touch, then it’s entirely plausible that those could be negatively affecting those in close proximity.
And if that’s true then it would also be the most obvious mechanism by which unvaccinated women’s fertility were being affected by proximity to the vaccinated. But that shouldn’t preclude the investigation of other possible mechanisms, as the author suggests.
One can safely rely on The Fraud and climate change to provide a good example on cue:
https://dumptheguardian.com/environment/2021/jun/03/climate-tipping-points-could-topple-like-dominoes-warn-scientists
“The scientists carried out 3m computer simulations and found domino effects in a third of them”.
There we go – it’s all computer modelling. Garbage in, garbage out. They know this so what they’ve done is put a massive number by it to shock and awe readers into not noticing. One simulation is a small turd, 3m simulations is a huge pile of bs. What they could look at instead is history – you know, stuff that really happened – but that begs too many awkward questions (like how was their mega-fauna when there was much more CO2 and doesn’t this show it’s actually good for life?).
They’ve also clearly realised that people are noticing that from their own experience it isn’t getting noticably warmer. We’ve just had a bloody freezing spring here in the UK. The solution they’ve hit on is this claim that small-sounding changes in temperature will be catastrophic.They’re trying to get the climate change agenda bedded in before the grand solar minimum really kicks in and even the biggest dimwits start to notice the climate isn’t warming up.
Dear Friends, perhaps at this juncture we need to question not only the studies concerning vaccine efficacy and their alleged “spike proteins” – but also Deagel’s predictions concerning the change in the economic paradigm with a massive global depopulation of 50 to 80% by 2025. I have mentioned this before many threads ago.
But what is Deagel? Well it’s a true intelligence organisation for the US Government. Wiki Leaks documents have revealed that it was legitimately used as a reference material in a Stratfor report on the technical capabilities of the North People’s Republic of Korea.
Deagel provides news and info on international military aviation and advanced technologies. Its forecasts are based on the reconciliation of various publicly available reports from the CIA, the IMF and the UN. They also include a small amount of data from a variety of “dark sources”.
This highly regarded Intel organisation has bleak prospects for the UK in the years to come. The UK population which stood at 66 million in 2017 will be reduced to 15 million by 2025. The population of the US will be reduced from 327 million to 100 million by 2025. Canada from 36 million in 2017 to 26 million in 2025. Germany from 81 million to 28 million, France from 67 million to 39 million, Australia from 23 million in 2017 to 15 million in 2025.
You can make of this what you will!
Perhaps it’s all down to the alleged alien “spike proteins” and “Indian variants of SARS-COV -2” or any other “variants of variants” that can be conjured up, together with the vaccines and other wonders of “science” not yet seen the light of day!!
Or is it just propaganda – the population reduction figures that is?
You decide!
Moving to somewhere which is sparsely populated would seem to be the best survival option
That is. if you just by happy chance happen to be one of the lucky ones to survive according to Deagels statistics!!
Would anyone seriously believe anything published by US intelligence sources at present? If true then I need to get into the mass funeral business, buy a number of big earth movers and ditch digger attachments. If true then all the more reason to avoid the jab.
Thank you for a sensible, useful article.
Simpler, there is no virus ergo there is no vaccine
At a talk by Kary Mullis on HIV/AIDS that I attended in the 1090’s, he stated that the first question you should ask about any study is who funded it.
Follow the money. Cui bono. A good rule. See Maxwell at 7.23 re MicroSoft Man’s funding of “modelling madman” Ferguson. He also gives a “cui bono” to PCR “swindler” Drosten:
“Keep in mind that Drosten was directly involved in virtually the same manner in the swine flu hoax of 2009. He is the German analog to the UK’s modelling madman Neil Ferguson who, like Drosten, is wrong on all well-funded (Cui Bono?) predictions which have caused incalculable damage to the general public.”
Rosemary likewise included funding by Gates as a “red flag” warning.
Well this was a strange article?? Why don’t you focus first on showing us links to papers THAT REALLY MAKE SENSE. Just to compare. Are there ANY in science??? It’s all just discussion waiting to be disproven earlier or later (incl. this article btw). It would be nice if you showed us also some papers of obviously failed science from the past (history is full of it!). Start with DDT. Also, show us the definite papers about gene sequencing, the CRISPR tech, etc. (both is also being questioned for years, STILL and right now, even after Nobel prices for research in those fields that have not shown any useful implementation to this day… It just does not really seem to work because nature and the human body seems to be so much more complex than the highest developed science at this (or any?) time… Tech and science, now running at light speed, only seems to be more and more half baked and this never stops. But the money in all of it is so big, that truth does not have ANY chance. Look also at how right now the world is being drowned in almost daily news, coming from ‘respectable’, ‘establishment’ science research around the world, including the worlds leading universities, about cancer and blindness with whatever tech you have ever seen in a science fiction movie now can be cured, all of a sudden, just like that. And just like in the S.F. movies and books with nano robots inside your body and all kinds of genetic science…. Meanwhile in the real world the use of chemicals of all kinds is going up and cancer rate is going up and more people are dying and suffering of it and there are also many strange sicknesses where no one can help and in many cases ‘didn’t exist a few decades or a century or two ago’…. Ask some real people with relatives, colleagues etc. in hospitals right now or having died there in the last years (of course now, it might be all labeled as COVID…). I could go on! Where are the papers with proof on all this communication about how science now or very soon is able to solve all your (Covid-vaccine related and other) blod clots, repair cancer, operate tumors, make the blind man see, etc. etc. This is so obviously spread to gain interest from investors and does seem to have not more reality and logic behind it than the complete SARS-COV-2 scam and the virus and vaccination cult science. I am still waiting – after over 1,5 years – for a credible paper on SARS-COV-2 (incl. electron microscope pictures and even better in our times, electron microscope style video – with live shots from a nano-robot inside a Covid-19 patient would be nice by the way!LOL!) that really proofs physical isolation and identification of what they call a, this, virus. And yeah, it should be peer reviewed for me, but not just by a few shills from big pharma/big vaxx. In this special case with the global impact beyond anything we have ever seen, I want it peer reviews by at least 100 scientists incl. many independent ones, not related to institutes/unis financed by big pharma or the UN, GAVI, Gates-anything etc. (oh that doesn’t exist? OH, HOW can we do any peer review then anymore? It seems the medical papers, the universities, their research programs, the media, the banks, the hospitals, the insurances, the pharma industry, the military (DARPA) etc. all is owned and/or controlled by the same people and interests??? Oh my! We are f…. But still, show us or give us the links to the papers…. And if your at it, why not explaining the herd, us, what a in silico virus is and what this has to do with SARS-COV-2 and its spike proteins, and show us the papers proofing how this concept of in silico works….
I’ll save you the trouble: it’s all bollocks and everything you think you know is a lie
Now, on that basis, proceed!
It’s clear what happened in 2020 if you consider the chronology.
The key week came in late January when the Chinese went public about the ´Wuhan Virus’ & CEPI (meeting in Davos at the WEF) called for international funding for vaccines even though only 20 dead at that time.
From then on we were on the road towards lockdowns, “social distancing” and other restrictions. Vaccines became the Holy Grail, other treatments were ignored. And to ensure high take up and roll out of the WEF’s Great Reset the restrictions had to continue throughout the year, even in the summer.
Also the figures had to be inflated by reclassification of deaths and ramped up use of PCR tests which gave out high number of false positives. Masks were also mandated in the summer to keep the levels of fear up.
We could and should have been back to normal many moons ago and indeed never needed lockdowns in the first place, but ending restrictions would not have helped with vaccine take-up or the implementation of the “Great Reset” so the lockdowns and restrictions (based on false data) continue.
Timeline:
12/30/19- Ophthalmologist Li Wenliang informed professional colleagues by WhatsApp that thereare 7 cases in his hospital that are confirmed positive for SARS.
1/1/20- Christian Drosten from the Charité heard about it and immediately started thedevelopment of SARS viruses before it was even clear or could be clear whether the report from Chinaabout SARS was true and proven before the Chinese virologists published their results. Hetestified that as of January 1, 2020, he had developed a genetic detection method to reliably prove the presence of the new corona virus in humans.
1/21/20- 3 days before the first publication of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention the WHO recommended all nations to use the “safe” test procedure developed by Drosten.
Fact: Drosten used scientifically NOT verified data for his rapidly globalised PRC test of the 2019-nCOV, which was renamed SARS-CoV-2 on February 7, 2020 with the participation of Drosten. The claim that he had a reliable test procedure is completely impossible.
The Drosten PCR test is the foundational protocol for approximately 75% of PCR tests currently being used. In the original Drosten protocol 45 cycles were recommended.
1/23/20- Publication of the development of the test method of Drosten. On page 3 of this article, left column, 8 lines from below, he describes the first and decisive step of his approach:
“Prior to the announcement of public virus sequences from 2019-nCoV cases, we relied on reports in the social media announcing the detection of a SARS-like virus. Therefore, we assumed that a SARS-relatedCoV was involved in the outbreak.”
1/24/20 and 3/220- The authoritative virologists of the Chinese disease authority published their results on 1/24/20 and 2/3/20. They reported the isolation of “many” short gene sequences, which, when strung together, could represent a genetic strand of a new type of virus.
The authors explicitly pointed out (as well as many other virologists involved to date) that the absolutely necessary experiments have not yet been carried out which would make it possible to claim that this is indeed a genetic strand of a pathogenic virus.
Keep in mind that the PCR protocol developed by Drosten is the head of the snake. Once the PCR tests are invalidated the entire swindle dissipates and withers away. Until this happens the “casedemic” can remain in perpetuity.
Keep in mind that Drosten was directly involved in virtually the same manner in the swine flu hoax of 2009- he is the German analog to the UK’s modelling madman Neil Ferguson who, like Drosten, is wrong on all well-funded (Cui Bono?) predictions which have caused incalculable damage to the general public.
Final Note:
The governments of The West know full well that “Covid” is being used as cover for crashing the economies in the Western world. The collapse started in 2008 and attempts to salvage this Leviathan have been failures only delaying the inevitable. Fast forward to 2019 and the crisis began to unravel again.
There is not now and never has been a “pandemic”- that is all Kabuki theater to disguise the reality of rapid economic decline brought on by the Ponzi Schemes of financial institutions over the past few decades.
The seasonal coronavirus was rebranded as Covid 19 on the back of a redefinition of what a ‘pandemic’ was by the WHO at the bequest of its financiers. This unlocked access to financial incentive programs that were large enough to bail out every failing economy. These bailouts do not come without costs.
The IMF and World Bank give you whatever money you needed to ‘support’ your country through the crisis on condition of- You do what we say, you test, track and chip everyone, you tell our story via your media and most importantly you pay us back at some time in the future and that payback will likely be a currency reset and global governance.
Covid 19 is the final heist to strip all value out of the world in an effort by the creditors to consolidate what they believe they’re owed.
We are all collateral damage.
That’s a clear summary of events. I guess it took a while for many of us to keep track and thread the events, facts and mixture of criminals and diverse motives behind all of it. Always playing catch up but can relate to around summer of mask wearing and a quick realisation this was orchestrated.
Respect to those who untangled things earlier on. I wish more had, otherwise humanity might not be on the edge of a cliff. Still lots to play for though, I sense things not going all their way.
Had a couple of cross words about another matter with a close relative who is a judge. He referred to the Great Reset, I’m not sure if he was taunting me in this knowledge (judiciary are crooked and rotten to the core) or ridiculing previous references I’ve made to so called ‘conspiracy theories’ and he is simply clueless. Either way, I suspect he might get a big shock very soon.
For you countries, Empires, national rivalries, and US hegemony does not exist.
For you 10,000 years of political history, is ended. All is changed. Countries are no longer fighting for their own interests, they are suddenly bowing down to some inviable force, with no army, no head, no structure, no clear voice.
You have conjured up an inviable force, in an area of our civilisation that celebrates its visibility and its demonstration of power, bluff is part of the show, and has always been for thousands for years.
Whereas, your invisible force is all powerful, able to make massive demands, yet it is the first time it has ever existed. You do realise how ‘radical’ what you are suggesting is right? It is like a religious faith, alien to all history and geopolitics.
RE: …your invisible force is all powerful, able to make massive demands, yet it is the first time it has ever existed…
The Invisible Hand (capitalism) has been around for a long time.
(Wealth of Nations, 1776)
That’s all well and good, but the average lay person can’t understand medical research papers. My general rule of thumb is: if it’s in the graun, it’s a lie.
” … if its in the Gruan its a lie.” Nice one!
My rule of thumb is: ‘How do you know if a journalist is lying?’ Answer: ‘their lips moved on TV, their fingers typed on a computer’.
in the Old Days we’d dismiss a (disagreeable) story in the capitalist press as ‘just capitalist propaganda…’
OT. In the Nib today.
Hacker Cow
Lol. I gave them 5 bucks.
i found this article far too complex for the human herd membership in general .The overweening tip off to the Covid scam from day one and most government induced crisis’ for that matter has always been Cui bono . Who benefits ?
Exactly
On example No.1 the fact that the research comes from an Institute named after a raving eugenicist is a bit of a red flag! Isn’t a book title like ‘Survival of the Wisest’ something of a giveaway that he thinks dumb people are going to die out? I’ve also done enough research on the polio vaccine to know that that vaccine in general and Salk’s contribution in particular have been massively overhyped at best and may well be a complete fraud at worst.
As for America’s Frontline Doctors, isn’t that name trying just a bit too hard? It’s a good example of not falling for something just because you like their headline position and dislike those who dislike them (and boy, does Wikipedia hate them). However Simone Gold being educated at Stanford and being part of “the insurrection” are big red flags. Their pushing of alternative treatments is obviously better than pushing the vaccine but it does reinforce the notion that there is some novel coronavirus out there rather than, at most, re-branded flu.
Among the things I look, in addition to those mentioned, for in assessing sources: 1) Is it function-stacked, pushing several agendas of the elite at once? 2) Is there numerology involved that feels forced? (33 being the biggest red flag but also 22, 11, 9 and 6) 3) Does it appear to tell me something I want to hear – but on reflection the action that is proposed is exactly what the elite want after all? (like the shedding narrative leads to reinforced lockdown, fear and atomisation) 4) Does the source tackle opposition arguments at their strongest – or does it just ignore them or engage in straw-manning? (obviously not so much an issue with scientific papers but a major tell with media articles or interviews. It’s incredibly common).
[with several edits]
However Simone Gold being educated at Stanford and being part of “the insurrection” are big red flags.
Since schooling is a massive brainwashing operation and we, 99.9% of us have been schooled, we’re all deeply suspect.
Which is partly true, and partly Reductio ad absurdum
What in reality is more likely to happen is not a tangled web of covert operatives deliberately confusing the oh-so-innocent common man, but that people with privilege relative to us, like RFK Jr. and Simone Gold are just plain dumb about many types of low blows.
Does it appear to tell me something I want to hear – but on reflection the action that is proposed is exactly what the elite want after all?
Well, among other things, the elite want discord and distrust in the opposition.
Well, among other things, the elite want discord and distrust in the opposition.
And is Rosemary actually helping to provide those things?
Yes, this is precisely what Frei is doing.It’s her modus operandi.
When making an attempt at a large scale gaslighting operation, it’s a good idea to have all your bases covered. You make a great point with the observation/question of ‘does it tell me what I want to hear, but further the Agenda nonetheless. This occurred to me with the shedding narrative in that it attempts to sway the covid questioners toward the same type of outlook that the covid believers are being molded by: The Others are dangerous to us. That and taking the covid-19 very seriously. Deception is after all a multilayered affair.
It can be argued that humans of average IQ and good health alive today are products of Eugenics , to claim otherwise is to politicize the term ?
“The Pentagon is missing 2.3 trillion dollars!” That was the common theme that went around after Donald Rumsfeld announced the results of an audit in 2001. I remember having to correct people and articles who would state that the money went missing and no one knows what it was spent on. All sorts of nefarious CTs about what happened, related to 9/11, etc. But the money wasn’t missing, it was a major problem with the DOD audit and accounting systems related to transactions, i.e., “according to some estimates, we cannot rack $2.3 trillion in transactions. That was pretty clear from the beginning. It seemed many people simply wanted to believe that the money was missing and that it was related to 9/11 so even when told that wasn’t really the case, it still wouldn’t register because that didn’t fit their conceptions. In fact, I got some rather rude pushback from some who simply didn’t want to believe it.
We who know the deal don’t need to exaggerate, embellish, or stretch things, there’s plenty of real evidence to go around.
Was rather coincidental then that the missile which struck the Pentagon wiped out most of those analysts doing the audit, wasn’t it?
Proving my point. I’m a big 9/11 truther btw.
Here ya go, use some common sense.
Rumsfeld, 9/11 and $2.3 trillion (911myths.com)
Variants of concern are overrepresented among post-vaccination breakthrough infections of 2 SARS-CoV-2 in Washington State.
https://www.medrxiv.org/content/10.1101/2021.05.23.21257679v1.full.pdf?fbclid=IwAR0LRaZQ4dPtI4vXWevKLqKXSvfG-V8N9CBlOHpaRdlJY-INzkGD7iw2nZs
Carl Sagan says
· Wherever possible there must be independent confirmation of the “facts.”
· Encourage substantive debate on the evidence by knowledgeable proponents of all points of view.
· Arguments from authority carry little weight—“authorities” have made mistakes in the past. They will do
so again in the future.
· Spin more than one hypothesis. If there’s something to be explained, think of all the different ways in which it could be explained. Then think of tests by which you might systematically disprove each of the alternatives. What survives, the hypothesis that resists disproof in this Darwinian selection among “multiple working hypotheses,” has a much better chance of being the right answer than if you had simply run with the first idea that caught your fancy.
· Try not to get overly attached to a hypothesis just because it’s yours. It’s only a way station in the pursuit of knowledge. Ask yourself why you like the idea. Compare it fairly with the alternatives. See if you can find reasons for rejecting it. If you don’t, others will.
Quantify. If whatever it is you’re explaining has some measure, some numerical quantity attached to it, you’ll be much better able to discriminate among competing hypotheses. What is vague and qualitative is open to many explanations. Of course there are truths to be sought in the many qualitative issues we are obliged to confront, but finding them is more challenging.
· If there’s a chain of argument, every link in the chain must work (including the premise)—not just most of them.
· Occam’s Razor. This convenient rule-of-thumb urges us when faced with two hypotheses that explain the data equally well to choose the simpler.
· Always ask whether the hypothesis can be, at least in principle, falsified. Propositions that are untestable, unfalsifiable, are not worth much. You must be able to check assertions out. Inveterate skeptics must be given the chance to follow your reasoning, to duplicate your experiments and see if they get the same result.
The reliance on carefully designed and controlled experiments is key. We will not learn much from mere contemplation. It is tempting to rest content with the first candidate explanation we can think of. One is much better than none. But what happens if we can invent several? How do we decide among them? We don’t. We let experiment do it.’
Just to know that this is textbook material that we had to study at my department back in the days. And what the same people who had to learn this are now saying in the media + believe.
Makes me conclude that the far majority of ‘scientists’ that I know can’t read.
Here is the essay
http://www.inf.fu-berlin.de/lehre/pmo/eng/Sagan-Baloney.pdf
And if I may add one bonus step: if the article is unreadable as it is filled with jargon, yet the conclusion is clear for lay man’s terms, the conclusion is probably based on bullshit.
Or, perhaps the right conclusion is that one can’t learn by reading. But, maybe you’ve studied it very closely, with discussions and experiments?
Carl Sagan: The reliance on carefully designed and controlled experiments is key. We will not learn much from mere contemplation.
For many subjects like astronomy and zoology, experimentation is usually impossible. For many other things in life, including personal relationships, it’s unethical.
I’m sorry , but I just don’t buy tip 2
“So for starters, they’ve got to be studied in people. Not in mice or monkeys, nor in test tubes or petri dishes (AKA ‘in vitro’).”
Are you saying that animal studies should be ignored and don’t reveal a cause for concern?
That’s bonkers. By this “logic” we have to wait for dead humans before calling out dodgy medical interventions.
If a spike protein wipes out some monkeys that is absolutely a cause for concern.
Also, why promote this dismissive tunnel vision approach? One can easily find more evidence of spike proteins without viral RNA causing damage to endothelial cells and brain tissue.
In humans. From twelve autopsies.
https://sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S109291342030191X
And the notion that this is a “stretch to extrapolate from it to what could happen in people who have received an mRNA jab” is devoid of logic.
We have evidence of how successful the “vaccines” are at producing spike proteins on cell surfaces.
https://pubs.acs.org/doi/10.1021/acscentsci.1c00080
Tip 2 underlies most of the dismissal of the Salk paper. The fact that the researchers placed viral shells coated with SPs into hamsters.
Hamsters? Wow. Hamsters are not humans so dismiss!
Turns out we also have lungs, ACE2 receptors, endothelial cells, and mitochondria!
totally agree – I’ve seen other credible sources stating that these spike proteins have been shown to cause clotting and other vascular issues. I don’t think I want billions of them floating around (they are not local to the deltoid muscle cells & do pass the blood-brain barrier) trying to “train” my immune system. So much Stierscheisse being thrown in all directions – best to keep our heads down and stay out of the line of fire.
Again, whatever Rosemary claims, if some hamsters die from spike proteins, then that is a cause for concern. I don’t care if it doesn’t match up to some artificial standards set by science writers, does it match up with common sense?
Dylan: the usual procedure for developing a drug goes as follows:
A) Model interactions in silico (i.e. using computer models) to see if any obvious adverse reactions are indicated.
This is possible nowadays due to decades of data collected by screening programmes in big pharma. It is very cheap and eliminates a load of non-starters without wasting much money.
B) Develop a cheap lab-based assay to test tens of thousands of compounds on a target protein of interest (in the old days it would be hundreds of thousands, before computer screening became possible)
This basically produces you the equivalent of an interview long-list to start identifying your preferred candidate.
These things are usually automated these days, done by robots and again, they are quite quick, pretty cheap and again allow you to ‘fail quickly’.
C) Test your long list of candidates (usually less than 50) in two or three different assays (lab based) to whittle this down to a short-list.You can iterate this a few times by synthesising close relatives to your short list to make a new long list and go down that line a few times to optimise what you are looking for.
This often involves cellular assays in the lab (so for cancer drugs it might be testing how well a drug kills certain tumour cells vs how well it kills normal cells), some protein-binding studies and maybe some more complicated enzyme kinetic assays.
Bottom line, you are fleshing out which potential compounds are the best candidates in more than one assay, to try and reduce the likelihood of false positives down the line.
At that point, the head honchos will probably get together and decide whether any of these putative drug candidates look promising enough to start to spend significant amounts of money pushing them toward trials.
D) If they do, the next stage should be quite detailed testing of pharmacokinetics and pharmacodynamics in animals, as well as developing some animal model systems to test the compounds on in a living system that mimics the desired usage. Again, with the amounts of data generated over decades by big pharma, some of this can be done using computer models, which is certainly helpful in minimising the number of animals that must be sacrificed during the preclinical development phase.
E) At this point, you reach a point of deciding whether or not this final compound is good enough to become an ‘Investigational New Drug’ aka an IND. That is the industry jargon for ‘a candidate drug entering clinical trials’. This is the first point at which the new drug could be put into people and the regulators require very detailed submission of data generated to date, plus proposed schedules of clinical trials before they will grant permission to start testing on people. Quite right too…..
Phase I trials are safety/dosage trials, seeking to find safe dosages in healthy volunteers. They are usually quite quick but don’t say anything about whether the drug actually works.
Phase II trials are also quite quick, but their aim is to test whether the drug actually does something useful, sufficiently useful to charge a workable commercial price for supplying the drug to purchasers.
After those two sets of trials, the industry bigwigs generally have another pow-wow to decide whether to go ‘all-in’ on this IND, spending the money on global clinical trials.
It’s only then that you really get to see what the IND actually does on a large population of genetically diverse recipients.
So the bottom line is that normal drug development programmes start cheap and cheerful, but ramp up to being increasingly expensive and sophisticated as the risk of failure to reach market start to reduce.
As you can see, most work on laboratory cells occurs very early on, when the chances of reaching market are less than 50 to 1 against, on a statistical basis.
Once you get into animals, you might be getting down to 20 to 1 against.
Once you go into humans, you are probably 7 to 1 against.
If you go into Phase III, you are 3 to 1 against or less.
The thing is, is it not, that the marker for whether these gene-therapy’s do anything useful, is the successful production of antibodies against the induced spike proteins. That seems to be where they stop.
They have wilfully ignored the previous research (on animals and humans) documenting that the particular antibodies induced by these spike proteins have harmful effects, that bring on pathogenic priming and seem dangerous in the extreme.
Again, they seem to be ignoring what happened once they got into animals.
“It’s only then that you really get to see what the IND actually does on a large population of genetically diverse recipients.”
The global clinical trials in this case are evidently being carried out on the uninformed members of the general public.
@Dylan: “We have evidence of the “vaccines” producing spike proteins on cell surfaces.” and “evidence of spike proteins causing damage to endothelial cells and brain tissue.
In humans. From twelve autopsies.”
Does this imply that naked RNA vaccines such as the Oxford cause some parts of the body to manufacture spike proteins which injure other parts of the body?
Might help explain an unusually high incidence of bad effects compared to conventional flu vaccines.
A naked, unbalanced fragment of viral RNA injected into a cell on its own might “go viral” ie, not be subject to the normal regulatory process of intact RNA encapsulated inside a whole virus which has been injected into the body while carrying its complete and naturally balanced complement of RNA. I presume whole viral RNA inside the cell naturally manufactures its various proteins in sync, in balanced proportion, because the aim is for all those different proteins them to be assembled in orderly fashion and reproduce another whole virus. But to inject a naked single segment of RNA which is singlemindedly manufacturing spike protein and nothing but spike protein — like the sorcerer’s apprentice? What is there to stop it overproducing and flooding the body with harmful spike protein?
Very intelligent, well balanced article. My view still is in answer to “Is the ‘vaccine’ safe” for now safer to say “We simply dont know”, so therefore why are we taking it?
To say it’s not safe is probably correct with the collective data, studies and circumstantial evidence now in. I think a case can be made on this basis. But it doesn’t help when papers on the sceptic side can be picked apart by those promoting the absurd official narrative on everything Covid, lockdown measures and probably vaccines.
A good way of exposing this for example is asking your opponent why they believe the vaccine is safe. And then pull their reply to shreds.
“Vaccine? One likes to think of the Billy Eugenics Toxic Viral Cull Juice Jab Shot as Billy E’s and Mengele Jr’s (Fauci) little gene mutation experiment prank on Humanity.”
“Look a genetically modified moron sheeple”.
“It is not so much a government of, by and for the people, but more a war racketeer corporate fascist prison state of, by and for the oligarch mobster psychopaths.”
whether correct or not…. GMO JABS , sounds ok to me…
The vaccines are clearly unsafe, but what we don’t yet know is just how unsafe they actually are.
Indeed. There are many pointers and more commentators, eg on the spike protein from the injection circulating throughout the body and causing damage and side affects.
I’ve been doing alot of reading about the reported adverse reactions. Something like 850K in the UK now and its the sheer range of affects that stands out for me. Yes, can’t all be proven as linked yet but offset against likely the majority not being reported through Yellow Card scheme this could be huge. I’m hearing lots of horror stories from friends etc and social media. I sense possibly the worst possible scenario imaginable is playing out. I think we will know the answers soon.
I sense possibly the worst possible scenario imaginable is playing out. I think we will know the answers soon.
The reported adverse reactions are hopelessly and likely deliberately understating the extent of the massive damage being caused by these very dubious gene based products masquerading as vaccines.
I take the view that this vaccine carnage is intentional and that “the authorities” will not take any action until the vaccine programs are more or less complete, when of course it will be far too late.
I do this sort of thing when it comes to Directed History and what substance underlies the things we believe to be true. There are a few writers (Miles Mathis comes to mind) who do the leg-work of tacking down verifiable information and dare I say evidence of large scale events that many of us take for granted to be truthy facts simply because we are told so. Granted we cannot go through life questioning every last thing we detect and experience, there must be a few a priori assumptions. But taking an idea or representation as fact simply because “We said so” works less well for me these days.
I split a piece of paper in half and on one side sits the assumption as presented. Example: Manson and the family killed Sharon Tate. Then on the opposite side 20+ pages of analysis pretaining to the official version of the events surrounding the phenomenon.
Same for Exploratory Synthetic mRNA inoculation. One side says its safe because WE (PharmaCorp) said so. On the other side are numerous cases depicting a lack of testing, injuries etc…. I do this in part for myself, but mostly for the feeble minded who cannot bring themselves to question the dominant narrative.
Rosemary is always provocative. And that’s a good thing for REAL Science.
Finally bumped into a likeminded soul today while on my daily jaunts. An old friend from a college course who hasn’t fallen for this at all. Finally one other person who doesn’t maskerbate in public.
I think there are many that wear the mask to be invisible. Which is exactly what the psychopaths like to see. They can stay bent out of shape, they cannot do this life any other way. I will simply observe them. Like Hitchcock.