The Wuhan “lab-leak” story: more fear porn

Thanks to CJ Hopkins and Consent Factory for permission to transcribe their Twitter thread

The media – both alternative and mainstream – are all talking about the possibility that the virus which allegedly causes Covid19 was leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, and may have been developed as a bio-weapon.

We published, just last week, a fact-check article looking at the evidence for and against it.

Suffice to say, there’s very little evidence to support the idea the virus known as Sars-Cov-2 was developed in a lab. And, given its low death rate, no reason at all to fear it even if it were.

Nevertheless, the story doesn’t seem to be going away, especially with the release of the Fauci emails. To us, the FOIA-released emails seem nothing but a distraction.

The fact this story is being spread by Buzzfeed, CNN and Washington Post, some of the most controlled media in the age of controlled media, doesn’t seem to be putting off people who should probably know better.

Just yesterday the Wall Street Journal published an article headlined:

The Science Suggests a Wuhan Lab Leak

It’s pretty clear that the entire Covid19 “pandemic” narrative is undergoing a shift, a change in focus that will both reinforce the idea the virus is definitely real/frightening, and re-frame China to play the heel.

The problems with this narrative were perfectly summed up by our friends over at the Consent Factory, home of satirist-in-residence CJ Hopkins and a Twitter must-follow. We’ve transcribed their brilliant Twitter thread below.

* * *

The lab-leak story is:

an out for those who haven’t wanted to face the fallout of covering the actual Covid story (i.e., manipulation of definitions and statistics to generate the illusion of an apocalyptic plague) reification of that illusion.

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget about Sweden, Florida, Texas, etc.

When you’re desperately trying to pretend that the world is threatened by an apocalyptic virus, and then Sweden ruins it by letting everyone carry on with their lives as normal … pic.twitter.com/qMoVclCp1m — Consent Factory (@consent_factory) October 10, 2020

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you will forget how they redefined a medical “case” to include perfectly healthy people, and then reported an explosion of “cases.”

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll totally forget how they defined a “Covid hospitalization” as anyone in hospital, for any reason, who tested positive with a PCR test jacked up to 40 or 50.

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll totally forget how they defined a “Covid death” as anyone who died, of any cause, who tested positive with a PCR test within the previous 28 days.

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget how they suddenly decided that herd immunity had never existed, and could only be achieved with an experimental “vaccine.”

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget how they showed us fake photos of “people dropping dead in the streets from Covid” back when the Shock and Awe campaign began.

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget how they terrorized everyone with pictures of “death trucks.”

Normally, when people die, families make arrangements to have their bodies picked up and prepared for funerals, but that's hard to do under lockdown, thus bodies remain in hospitals longer … but that explanation isn't as scary as pictures of refrigerated "death trucks." pic.twitter.com/ir2rlc04J2 — Consent Factory (@consent_factory) April 1, 2020

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget all the empty “emergency Covid hospitals.”

In May 2020, the Berlin government spent €27 million for this “emergency Covid hospital,” which costs over €14 million per month to keep open. Not one patient has been treated there. Not one. But, go ahead, call us “Covid deniers” again. https://t.co/PltJvxg0FB — Consent Factory (@consent_factory) May 22, 2021

If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget the totally non-apocalyptic age-adjusted deaths rates.

And so on…

But, whatever, forget all those facts, and enjoy the lab-leak story. It probably happened just like in the movies!