The Wuhan “lab-leak” story: more fear porn

The media – both alternative and mainstream – are all talking about the possibility that the virus which allegedly causes Covid19 was leaked from a virology lab in Wuhan, and may have been developed as a bio-weapon.
We published, just last week, a fact-check article looking at the evidence for and against it.
Suffice to say, there’s very little evidence to support the idea the virus known as Sars-Cov-2 was developed in a lab. And, given its low death rate, no reason at all to fear it even if it were.
Nevertheless, the story doesn’t seem to be going away, especially with the release of the Fauci emails. To us, the FOIA-released emails seem nothing but a distraction.
The fact this story is being spread by Buzzfeed, CNN and Washington Post, some of the most controlled media in the age of controlled media, doesn’t seem to be putting off people who should probably know better.
Just yesterday the Wall Street Journal published an article headlined:
The Science Suggests a Wuhan Lab Leak
It’s pretty clear that the entire Covid19 “pandemic” narrative is undergoing a shift, a change in focus that will both reinforce the idea the virus is definitely real/frightening, and re-frame China to play the heel.
The problems with this narrative were perfectly summed up by our friends over at the Consent Factory, home of satirist-in-residence CJ Hopkins and a Twitter must-follow. We’ve transcribed their brilliant Twitter thread below.
* * *
The lab-leak story is:
- an out for those who haven’t wanted to face the fallout of covering the actual Covid story (i.e., manipulation of definitions and statistics to generate the illusion of an apocalyptic plague)
- reification of that illusion.
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget about Sweden, Florida, Texas, etc.
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you will forget how they redefined a medical “case” to include perfectly healthy people, and then reported an explosion of “cases.”
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll totally forget how they defined a “Covid hospitalization” as anyone in hospital, for any reason, who tested positive with a PCR test jacked up to 40 or 50.
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll totally forget how they defined a “Covid death” as anyone who died, of any cause, who tested positive with a PCR test within the previous 28 days.
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget how they suddenly decided that herd immunity had never existed, and could only be achieved with an experimental “vaccine.”
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget how they showed us fake photos of “people dropping dead in the streets from Covid” back when the Shock and Awe campaign began.
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget how they terrorized everyone with pictures of “death trucks.”
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget all the empty “emergency Covid hospitals.”
If they can get you to focus on how the “monster virus” may have “escaped from a lab” (like in a sci-fi movie)…maybe you’ll forget the totally non-apocalyptic age-adjusted deaths rates.
And so on…
But, whatever, forget all those facts, and enjoy the lab-leak story. It probably happened just like in the movies!
What, after, all is panic — what difference does it make?
I once lost a job opportunity for not panicking. The manager decided that although I handled the situation calmly, I did not show enough concern.
Explication for dullards: if I had screamed yet failed to control the situation, I might have been promoted. The company? The BBC.
Indeed, I too think the story is meant to create or re-inforce the panic to implement stricter measures and force injecttion. Unfortunately the entire French group of “scientists” and doctors as well as the “intellectuals” who have taken over the resistance narrative and are leading any protest are adamant believers in the bioweapon thesis, and a documentary that made the rounds of social media in France publicized this thesis. If you try to discuss with any of these people, they never reply, or accuse one of dogmatism when you ask for evidence, which they never send you.
Its to the point that one fears some of them are controlled opposition, who planted this thesis, on those against the official narrative. Im not saying all are (the subtleties of English are little understood by most French, even educated French, and they truly believe that the patent documents, etc., actually say they were manufacturing Covid, when none of them say that, they talk of research for vaccines)
Now that they are the new official narrative, I wonder what their attitude is. I think this is why their anti-jab stand is not going anywhere. Their stand mind you does not appear to include that explicitly PCR tests (in fact many of them rely on PCR tests). Mainly masks and jabs. But its going to be hard for them to keep arguing against the jabs especially given that there is ready made answer: revolutionary vaccines for a revolutionary lethal manmade virus, its so lethal, we had to get there quickly. So quickly get jabbed.
Its also very interesting that one of the websites that may well be controlled opposition has deleted the link it had to OffG and other English language websites. So to get the full debate, someone in France would have to go beyond the closed circle of French language discussions, especially to the English language ones.
It was a novel experience watching dead Chinese people trying to ease their fall to the pavement. It would be interesting to see whether any of these fallen victims were on any western payrolls. It’s interesting to note that all the ‘victims’, that i have seen anyway, were all wearing hoods over their heads. Very convenient.
China has played a part, willingly or otherwise. Maybe the over-reaction of Chinese authorities was an indication of just how well they were fooled by some terrible acting.
that emergency covid hospital in Berlin looks exactly like a movie/TV set.
“Of course it is yet another crock of war racketeer corporate fascist fear porn ‘Big Lie’ propaganda. The scamdemic came out of corporate fascist state board rooms and advertising agencies not from any bio lab.”
“Cull or be culled.
“Why it’s the Billy Eugenics Euthanasia Death Shot Toxic Viral Cull Juice Hustle. The scam that is sweeping the Planet.”
“The disease is CORPORATE FASCISM.”
“Time for We the People (HUMANITY) to cure ourselves of it.”
Dr. Tom Cowan has a different idea about what is going on: https://www.bitchute.com/video/3vL74CEJL1W6/
Dr. Tom Cowan, M.D
He completed his psychiatric training at Duke University Medical Center after graduating from the Medical University of South Carolina, and has a B.S. from M.I.T. in Molecular Biology.
Yes, fear porn for sure. It seems the norm today; easier to manipulate behaviour via irrationalism and fear than to appeal to rationality. Plus, the timing of this is suspicious, given that it comes at a time when people are starting to see others around them falling victim to serious side effects and death from the vaccines. So fear porn to the rescue to combat “vaccine hesitancy”; if we think it is a bioweapon escape, much more likely to see vaccines as the only safeguard.
Excellent article ! The blame game will now be played until this year flu season arrives in the fall. Then a new more deadly virus will be unleashed/discovered causing more lock downs and restrictions to be invoked by our social engineers, computer programmers, and advisors as the new normal roles out for profit of course. .
Cases up 100%!…………… from 1 to 2.
On Twitter Off Guardian wrote
‘The mere fact you are talking about ‘the virus’ as if it was discrete and distinguishable from all the other respiratory bugs out there with 99.8% survival rates shows the lab narrative is doing its job’
James Corbett recently cautioned against the ‘no virus’ theory as being equivalent to the no planes theory of 9/11. It doesn’t matter if it’s right, it looks crazy.
Pointing out the virus can’t be easily distinguished from other viruses is not the same as claiming there is no virus. The first is just a fact, the second an interpretation. ‘No virus’ tends to be conflated with ‘viruses don’t exist’ We have never made that claim.
Corbett was referring to the no unique virus theory. I should have made that clearer.
Nicely put. While there might be real merit to terrain theory and one could question the accuracy of modern virology, it’s extremely important for COVID sceptics to NOT to get stuck arguing positions that are contradictory to modern medicine just to take down the COVID narrative. The narrative is weak enough and full of holes within the confines of modern medicine, being associated with something most people will consider “crazy”, “out there” or “alternative” is extremely counterproductive for the COVID opposition and will do more harm than good for the “cause”.
While I now have come to doubt that we put a man on the moon in 1969, I always doubted the idea that no aircraft ,aka the inside job/demolition, were involved in the Saudi attack on the bankster towers on 9/11 American version . Conversely I still actually belief Lee Oswald was indeed a ‘patsy” as far as the CIA assassination of JFK went .The murders of MLK and RFK in the fullness of time now also appear to be deep state conspiracies complete with “patsies” often described as useful idiots these days .
The “no planes on 9/11” theory was pushed by John Lear whose father invented the Learjet and who had been himself a CIA pilot.
The idea takes a very real part of 9/11 (that there were no planes – certainly no airliners – at the Pentagram or Shanksville) and twists it to make it sound ridiculous by applying it to the WTC. It’s what they do.
On the broader point, anybody who can’t see that “there is no novel coronavirus” and “there are no viruses” are two separate arguments and that the former doesn’t depend on the latter is beyong hope. Nobody sensible is going to start trying to convince some fear-addled mask-wearer by attacking virus theory in the round. However trying to tell people they shouldn’t discuss it or consider it when they think fit is the very definition of gate-keeping.
I totally agree the centre of the scam is the dodgy PCR test and the preposterous death figures and we should concentrate on that.
There’s plenty of evidence the virus was engineered in a lab. Scientists were not prepared to go along with the wet market origin, even the BBC acknowledged that. Gain of function has a very public history. It was banned in the USA so the Americans moved their operations abroad, partly to Wuhan. It’s important to understand that this was orchestrated and didn’t happen naturally.
“In 2009 the U.S. government launched a program to hunt for unknown viruses that can cross from animals to humans and cause pandemics. The project, called PREDICT, was funded by USAID, and it worked with teams in 31 countries, including China (Wuhan).
https://www.scientificamerican.com/article/why-the-coronavirus-slipped-past-disease-detectives/
Couldn’t it have been pretty mild and still made in a lab? After all, some people have made an awful lot of money from it. The CGG CGG codon associated with the furin cleavage functionality has apparently never been found in any coronavirus.
Trump is making a beautiful segue into this narrative with a demand for Covid reparations from China, for his 2024 election campaign.
It almost looks contrived for Trump, as this narrative feeds into his new ‘make them pay’ chant, previously aimed at Mexico and their paying for the border wall.
trump was /is prime example of the old saw , ” you can always bullshit a bullshitter “, when he and his advisors abandoned his first instinct to ignore the covid panic and climbed aboard that bandwagon which may have cost him the election.
They’ll be spinning covi stories and scares for years to come so the stampeding of the herd can bubble along.
It’s a definite novel. The first chapter has been a resounding success.
In the accompanying picture, is that the new super mutant omega quadruple headed variant with added elephantiasis escaping the vial? Will the vaccines be able to cope with this one? Someone call Matt Hancock…quick!
WE know there is no virus apart from in Dr Drostens computer
He’s most likely not a doctor, there’s evidence his Phd is fraudulent, just like everything else about these pricks.
”UK’s Covid cases spike by 68% with 5,683 positive tests with Indian variant now dominant in 200 areas of England – but Boris says there’s NOTHING in the data to say ‘Freedom Day’ cannot go ahead despite calls to push June 21 date back by a few weeks”
If people start dying en masse now, it will be the vaccinated dying, the flu does not kill during the summer. This is very worrying.
Lets hope it is all bluff to vaccinate more fools.
Well said.