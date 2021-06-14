Jun 14, 2021
10 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 5

Good morning everybody. It’s Monday, and you know what that ’memes’?

You got it, time for another edition of Monday Morning MemesTM!

By the looks of it, the UK isn’t going to be “back to normal” on the 21st (shocker, right!?). So here’s some more laughs to keep you going, wherever you are in the world!

Laughter is the best medicine, after all, and at least we actually know the long term effects of it…

1.

It’s as if they’re playing games with us…

2.

I often lie awake thinking about this too!

3.

Come on, people, it’s not like it’s been subtle…

4.

Let’s hope they figure it out soon…

5.

This one took me a second but then I could not stop laughing.

6.

We have to believe at this point that the masses are getting some type of masochistic kick out of it!

7.

Kent? South African? Brazilian? Indian? Apparently there’s Monkey Pox in Wales. Who even cares?

8.

There are far too many people to which I can say “I told you so”…

9.

‘Divide and conquer’ is so much easier than ‘Running a country well and doing what’s best for its citizens’!

10.

Make sure you read all the text on this one! Absolute meme GOLD!

Hopefully these memes have made you smile today. And if you’re so inclined, share them about! Spread the word that we aren’t all zombies. It’s nice to have a cache of memes saved on your phone for opportune moments in facebook threads with idiots…just sayin’!

And don’t forget:

Sam
Sam
Jun 14, 2021 9:24 AM

Still waiting for Off-G to learn how to enable comments on their Telegram channel LOL

Loverat 8
Loverat 8
Jun 14, 2021 8:56 AM

Not completely sure but that No 3 looks like Rodney Dangerfield. Watched a few of his old clips recently – very funny. I think his style was making himself out as a loser/victim.

Skeptic
Skeptic
Jun 14, 2021 8:44 AM

comment image

Charlie
Charlie
Jun 14, 2021 8:30 AM

Some funny ones here. I always enjoy Clive de Carle’s daily meme dump on telegram.

