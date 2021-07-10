SARS-CoV-2 pet vaccine roll-out is psychological warfare against Humanity

Vanessa Beeley

“Science is a dangerous gift unless it can be brought into contact with wisdom that resides in the sensual, intuitive and ethical aspects of our nature. For most non-Western cultures, nature is truly alive, and every entity within it is endowed with agency, intelligence and wisdom.”

Robert Riversong

In December 2020 Sciencemag asked if our pets require Covid-19 vaccines. SARS-CoV-2 has never been an exclusively human problem, apparently.

The article claimed cats and dogs can become infected with the yet-to-be-isolated virus. Mink farms have been allegedly hard hit, leading to massive culls and claims of human infections. “Scientists” worry domestic animals could transmit the virus to wildlife “creating an uncontrollable reservoir of the disease”.

At this stage the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) was not approving commercial licenses for Covid pet vaccines and without that license it is impossible to sell or distribute the vaccines even if veterinary pharmaceutical companies wish to work on research and development. Sciencemag’s experts warned us that Apes and Mink were the high-risk species.

One US-based vet pharma company, Zoetis, had already started work on a vaccine for mink and domestic pets in early 2020.

Their vaccine is compared to the Novavax Covid approach, delivering a shot of a modified form of SARS-CoV-2 spike protein which is reported to have a detrimental effect on vascular cells and potential to trigger blood clots according to a number of research papers and experts.

Zoetis’ data does not conclude that the vaccine will protect the animal against infection – therefore, similar to the human Covid vaccine, it is effectively not a vaccine. At this stage, December 2020, Zoetis was pushing USDA to license their mink vaccine which could be “rapidly adapted” for cats and dogs and mirroring a human vaccine that was still undergoing clinical trials and is suspected to have long term adverse consequences for the human body.

The Pharmaceutical rule bending.

As early as January 2021, Zoetis were administering a vaccine that was only in the planning stages one month prior. A 28-year-old Orangutan, Karen, received the “Covid vaccine” on January 26th at San Diego Zoo Safari Park.

Karen was the first ape in the world to be jabbed with an experimental vaccine, still not licensed by the USDA.

Karen was reported to have no adverse reactions and Zoetis then launched a vaccination programme for the San Diego primates. Zoetis apparently got permission from the USDA to provide the doses on an experimental basis.

So, these captive animals, many of them rare, are effectively being exploited to test Big Vet Pharma drugs just as laboratory animals are abused to do the same. This vaccine is barely out of the developmental starting blocks yet a reported three dozen zoos across the US have “put in orders” for the unlicensed vaccine.

Sharon Deem, a veterinary epidemiologist at the St Louis Zoo and member of a hazard preparedness group of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums that represents 240 zoos said this:

I think given how horrible this particular pathogen has been to humans, and that we know it can be transmitted between humans and animals, that there is great interest to use an animal vaccine as soon as it is available.

“Experts” consider humans to be the primary vector of SARS-CoV-2 but the “threat” to wildlife is being amplified, despite the very real evidence that this virus is not an abnormal threat to human beings and is certainly not the pandemic it is being hyped up to be.

At least 75 percent of emerging infectious diseases, including COVID-19, have an animal origin, according to the World Health Organization, an organisation with deep connections to the vaccine industry.

An article in National Geographic clearly states that little is known about the effects of the virus on animals. So, why the mad rush to jab these caged animals and to target domestic pets? Does the risk warrant a warp-speed response?

Who are Zoetis?

Zoetis are world leaders in the animal vaccine industry. The global animal vaccine market generated $ 9.09 billion in 2020 and is estimated to achieve $ 13.78 billion by 2028. This growth is on track despite the negative impact of the Covid-19 restrictions and lockdown.

The company has existed for more than 65 years and until 2013, Zoetis was Pfizer’s animal health unit. Pfizer has been fined almost five billion dollars in the last twenty years for making false claims about their products.

According to the Zoetis website:

Zoetis is the leading animal health company, dedicated to supporting its customers and their businesses. Building on more than 65 years of experience in animal health, Zoetis discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes veterinary medicines, vaccines and diagnostic products, which are complemented by biodevices, genetic tests and precision livestock farming.”

In 2020, Zoetis generated revenue of $6.7 billion with 11,300 employees.

This is taken from the Zoetis press releases. [Emphasis added]:

As the world leader in animal health, Zoetis has a long history of developing solutions for emerging infectious diseases in animals, including quickly developing a diagnostic test that can be used to detect SARS-CoV-2 in animals. This test is being offered in our reference labs upon request and was used to identify cases in companion animals. While this test is available, the USDA and global veterinary organizations are not recommending broad testing of companion animals at this time.”

There is little information about the diagnostic test to detect SARS-CoV-2 and if it is based on the human PCR test, questions must be raised about its efficacy. Zoetis shared the results of initial development work on a dog and cat vaccine at the 6th World One Health Congress virtual event.

In these preliminary studies, the vaccine has been demonstrated to be safe and have a reasonable expectation of efficacy.”

This is an extraordinary claim to be made so early in the development stage.

Supporters of World One Health include the Scottish government, Global Affairs Canada, US Defence Threat Reduction Agency, Big Pharma groups – Roche, GlaxoSmithKlein, World Health Organisation (WHO), British Medical Journal (BMJ) and a plethora of virus research and vaccine development agencies.

In 2017 Zoetis received a $14 million grant from the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation to fund the African Livestock Productivity and Health Advancement initiative (ALPHA).

Over 1.7 billion doses of vaccines and medicines have been administered since the launch in Nigeria, Tanzania, Ethiopia and Uganda. Gates is pivotal to the SARS-CoV-2 “pandemic” narratives and the human vaccine roll-out.

Gates also has a controversial reputation with regards to his vaccination programmes in Africa.

Zoetis buys in to the Great Reset ‘sustainability” lexicon, arguing that their vaccine intervention will generate “a more sustainable livestock production” in some of the poorest regions of the world with a focus on the upcoming UN Food Systems Summit and COP-26 – “The COP26 summit will bring parties together to accelerate action towards the goals of the Paris Agreement and the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change.”

The Gates-sponsored GAVI alliance is unsurprisingly running with the SARS-CoV-2 pet vaccine narrative:

Zoetis prior breach of vaccine licencing without sufficient clinical trials

In 2018, horse-owners brought a $53 million class action lawsuit against Zoetis for failing to warn of side effects of a Hendra virus vaccine.

Owners claimed that 1500 horses out of 500,000 vaccinated had suffered adverse reactions and had been unable to return to work. The Hendra virus is transmitted by “flying foxes” or bats, similar to claims made about the origins of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

LHD lawyers argued that Zoetis had aggressively marketed the Hendra vaccine for all horses in Australia in “breach of the licencing and without proper clinical trials to identify side effects”. Perhaps most importantly, the lawsuit alleged that Zoetis overstated the risks of Hendra virus to the horse community.

Are we seeing a repeat of this overstatement of risks with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine for livestock? Certainly we are seeing similarities in the bypassing of controls over distribution of a trial-stage vaccine.

The ‘Zoonotic threat’ is psychological warfare

The SARS-CoV-2 disproportionate measures against entire global populations are designed to dehumanise us, to mask us, to prevent touch, hugs, all the human interaction that makes us human. The isolation felt by many during lockdown may have been alleviated by their dog or cat.

Now, even this connection is being potentially severed or rendered “risky”.

The Zoonotic risk narrative is another attempt to separate humans from nature and from the healing it brings. Ultimately there is potential that human beings will be driven out of the countryside and into the Great Reset “smart cities” – surveillance hubs, sterile inhumane environments devoid of character or individuality.

President Joe Biden is endorsing door to door vaccination campaigns while exploiting human connection to domestic animals to overcome “vaccine hesitancy”, a ridiculous term to describe people informing themselves of the multiple threats to their health from the experimental SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, or those simply exercising their health sovereignty.

This is also about profit, the domestic animal vaccine market is a lucrative one and veterinary Big Pharma sees an opportunity to exploit the SARS-CoV-2 crisis and cash in. Build a crisis, develop a warp-speed solution and breach the licencing laws under the pretext of “emergency use”. Where have we seen this before?

The number of post-human-vaccine deaths has now reached almost 7000 according to the Vaccine Adverse Events Reporting System (VAERS) but it is estimated that 90% or more of the severe adverse reactions and deaths are not being recorded.

An overblown crisis has been the portal to mass vaccination with an experimental drug that is having devastating consequences and the Big Pharma giants are immune from legal prosecution. Now wildlife is to be experimented upon.

Please watch the following ABC news video, if you still have your humanity intact you will be distressed by the caged animals being jabbed with a developmental drug with little concern over the long term effects of such a campaign.

The connection between mankind and nature should be stronger than ever because we are both under attack from the same malevolent forces that envisage our extinction.