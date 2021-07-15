The Approaching Storm

CJ Hopkins
So, it looks like GloboCap isn’t going to be happy until they have fomented the widespread social unrest — or de facto global civil war — that they need as a pretext to lock in the new pathologized totalitarianism and remake whatever remains of society into a global pseudo-medicalized police state, or that appears to where we’re headed currently. We appear to be heading there at breakneck speed.
I don’t have a crystal ball or anything, but I’m expecting things to get rather ugly this Autumn, and probably even uglier in the foreseeable future.
Yes, friends, a storm is coming. It has been coming for the last 16 months. And GloboCap is steering right into it.
I, and many others like me, have been tracking its relentless advance like a self-appointed International Pathologized-Totalitarian Hurricane Center (you know, like the one in Miami, except all the meteorologists are “conspiracy theorists”). We have documented all the propaganda, the lies, the manipulation of statistics, the abrogation of constitutional rights, the New Normal goon squads, the corporate censorship, and all the rest of the roll-out of the new official ideology and the totalitarian measures deployed to enforce it.
Our efforts have not been in vain, but they have not been successful enough to change the course events are now taking … a course of events that has always been clear, a course that every totalitarian movement needs to take to get where it’s going. You can’t remake entire societies into quasi-totalitarian systems without civil unrest, chaos, rioting, war, or some other form of cataclysm.
Brainwashing the masses is all fine and good, but, at some point, you need to goad the people who are resisting your new totalitarian “reality” into getting unruly, so you can crack down on them, and transform them into official enemies, which appears to be what is happening currently.
GloboCap is dialing up the totalitarianism, and they are rubbing it in our faces.
Here in New Normal Germany, prominent health officials are openly barking out Goebbelsian slogans like “NO FREEDOM FOR THE UNVACCINATED!” and “THE UNVACCINATED ARE A DANGER TO SOCIETY!”
All over Europe, including the UK, where “Freedom Day” is fast approaching, pseudo-medical social-segregation systems are being implemented.
In France, Greece, and many other countries, people who refuse to be “vaccinated” are being stripped of their jobs and otherwise punished.
In the USA, where the Unvaccinated are also being segregated, New Normal goon squads are going door-to-door, bullying “vaccine hesitant” families into conforming to the new official ideology.
And so on … I’m tired of citing the facts. They do not make the slightest difference to the vast majority of New Normals, anyway. As I’ve noted in several previous columns, these people have surrendered their rationality, and have been subsumed into a totalitarian movement, which has become their perceptual and social “reality,” which their “sanity” now depends upon defending, so the facts mean absolutely nothing to them.
And you already know the facts.
Yes, you. Us. The others. The Unvaccinated. The “Covid deniers.” You don’t really think any hardcore New Normals have made it this far into this column, do you? They haven’t. If they stumbled into it on the Internet and accidentally started to read it, their brains switched off in the opening paragraph…literally, neurologically, switched off.
They recognized it as a threat to their “reality” and instantly erased it from their consciousness, or they reported it to the proper authorities, perhaps the FBI, the Bundesnachrichtendienst, or Facebook, or some other global corporation.
This is what it has come to, folks … people are reporting other people’s “thoughtcrimes” to global corporations and the law enforcement agencies of “democratic” governments in the hopes of destroying or damaging their lives, or, at the very least, getting them censored, or otherwise erased from public view.
As I noted in my previous column, our societies have been torn apart. We’re living in two mutually hostile “realities,” a state which cannot continue indefinitely. The problem for us (i.e., the Unvaccinated) is, we probably constitute somewhere around 20 to 25 percent of the population, so we are massively outnumbered by New Normals. The problem for the New Normals is, we probably constitute somewhere around 20 to 25 percent of the population, which is way too many people to imprison or otherwise remove from society.
Thus, their plan is to make our lives as miserable as possible, to segregate us, stigmatize us, demonize us, bully, and harrass us, and pressure us to conform at every turn.
They are not going to put us on the trains to the camps. GloboCap is not the Nazis. They need to maintain the simulation of democracy.
So, they need to transform us into an underclass of “anti-social conspiracy theorists,” “anti-vaxxer disinformationists,” “white-supremacist election-result deniers,” “potentially violent domestic extremists,” and whatever other epithets they come up with, so that we can be painted as dangerously unhinged freaks and cast out of society in a way that makes it appear that we have cast out ourselves.
This process is already well underway, and it’s only going to get more intense, which will inevitably lead to social unrest. The hardcore “Unvaccinated” are not going to go quietly. Again, this isn’t Nazi Germany. There are too many of us who are already resisting. They can segregate us, ban us from travelling, blackout our protests, censor us, deplatform us, cancel our bank accounts, and otherwise harass us, but they cannot forcibly disappear us.
So, they are going to keep goading us until we lose it. We have demonstrated incredible discipline so far, but eventually, we’re going to run out patience. It’s going to get messy. People will get hurt.
Which, of course, is exactly what GloboCap wants. Nothing will make them happier than if we turn ourselves into the “violent extremists” they have been conjuring into existence for the last five years. They desperately need us to become those “extremists” before we “embolden” too many others with our “disinformation,” “vaccine hesitancy,” “election result denial,” and general distaste for the whole global-capitalist ideological program.
Unfortunately, they are probably going to get their wish.
What we need is an organized, global campaign of classic, non-violent civil disobedience, but they are not going to give us time to organize that. They are going to keep the pressure on, and crank up the pace, and the official propaganda, and the absurdity, and the confusion, and the ever-changing rules, and the mass hysteria, and the blatant lies, until we start flipping out in restaurants, and in pubs, and schools, and on public transportation, and segregated New Normal establishments start getting nocturnally vandalized, or worse, and other forms of “direct action” are taken.
At which point, game over, because they will have won. We will be the “extremists” they warned themselves about, and they’ll be able to do whatever they want with us, and our former (now New Normal) friends will applaud, or just look away in silence.
Or…I don’t know, maybe I’m wrong. Maybe some New Normals are still reading this essay, and can still, at this late stage, regain their senses. Maybe we can still avoid the storm, and the full implementation of “New Normal Reality.” I know, I’m probably a hopeless idealist, but let me tell you a quick anecdote before I let you go.
I’ve been kind of nudging, or politely badgering, Glenn Greenwald, who I respect, and have always respected, to grow a pair and at least speak out against the totalitarian features of the New Normal movement. Glenn is totally on board with the official Covid narrative, and has made it clear that he has no interest in using his investigative-journalism skills to investigate that official narrative.
Despite that, I have continued to nudge him, and politely prod him, and otherwise urge him, to maybe post a few critical words, or raise a few investigative-journalist questions, about the most flagrant official propaganda campaign in the history of official propaganda campaigns and the blatantly totalitarian actions of governments all over the world.
For example, I posted this on Twitter recently.
15 months into the New Normal, as government officials openly bark out spittle-flecked, Goebbelsian slogans like "THERE IS NO FREEDOM FOR THE UNVACCINATED!" and "THE UNVACCINATED ARE A DANGER TO SOCIETY!", the silence from certain quarters is deafening. pic.twitter.com/bNuZ5np1Ny
— Consent Factory (@consent_factory) July 12, 2021
Shortly thereafter — and I’m sure this was just a coincidence, because Glenn doesn’t follow the Consent Factory — he tweeted this bit of New Normal blasphemy:
The UK is one of the most vaccinated countries on earth. 70% have at least one dose. More than half have both. The CDC says vaccinated people need not wear masks.
Why do experts who keep insisting the vaccine works demand people act as if it doesn't? Why ignore CDC advice? https://t.co/aBjeXpWZjh
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) July 12, 2021
So, apparently, it is, in fact, still possible for people who believe the official Covid narrative as if it were the Word of God to speak out against some aspect of it, or just politely question the logic of it, or otherwise stop behaving like a bunch of mindlessly obedient “Good Germans” as a new iteration of totalitarianism is rolled out right in front of their eyes.
Yes, I know. I’m clutching at straws, but I have this crazy faith in people. On top of which, I’m getting old, so I am not looking forward to the street-fighting part of this as much as I would have 30 or 40 years ago.
Oh, and, I almost forgot, to all my friends in the New Normal UK … have a lovely Freedom Day!
You’ve got to watch the HighWire.com/watch! Today’s episode features Del interviewing a whistleblower from the WHO. She’s really laying out the whole rotten enchilada clearly for all to see. We HAVE to win this.
This blows the Covid scam apart. It’s over.
https://www.covidtruths.co.uk/2021/07/reiner-fuellmich-interviews-dr-david-martin-cdc-patent-fraud/
Video and transcript. All the patents, all the criminals, all the companies, and quotes like this:
“ The statement that was made by Peter Daszak in 2015 reported in the National Academies Press Publication, February 12th 2016. And I’m quoting,” we need to increase public understanding of the need for medical countermeasures, such as a pan-Coronavirus vaccine. A key driver is the media and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process”.
It has been planned for years. The “vaccine” is a bioweapon and every day that the media ignore this crucial interview, more people are being injected. Make sure everyone you know sees the evidence in this interview. We need to get this stopped NOW!
High levels of spineless,mindless compliance here in Australia, a country which mind you once proudly scoffed at over zealous authority. Formally anonymous “health authorities” elevated to star status with endless “news conferences” where not a single “journalist” raises a question about any of it.
Everything you say is true but you forgot to factor in one very important thing, and that is the growing number of vaccine injuries, which is been underreported, but as the numbers continue to grow that will eventually become impossible to hide, so what is at play here is timing, can the unvaccinated hang on long enough for the number of vaccine injuries to reach a critical mass to change public opinion?
“They are not going to put us on the trains to the camps. GloboCap is not the Nazis. They need to maintain the simulation of democracy.”
The Jews declared war on Germany on March 24, 1933. If I was Adolf Hitler, I wouldn’t have waited so long to round up all of those who declared war on me. What would you have done CJ?
I am so tired of “educated” people falling for all of the Jews lies.
Hitler’s Peace Plans (95 Pages)
by Mark R. Elsis
https://HitlersPeacePlans.com
At least the original Nazis just plum hated the Jews, and had the guts to admit it. They thought they were cattle and wanted them dead or shipped out and made no bones about it.
But you neo-Nazis feel the need to dress your Jew-hatred up in these horrible squeamish moral apologist clothes! You try to hide it behind spurious reasoning and revisionist lies. You are worse because you are hypocrites and moral cowards as well as racist perverts.
How dare you pretend to believe some silly political posturing by some group of elites meant every Jew in Germany ‘declared war on their own country and nice mr Hitler had no choice but to ever so kindly rob them, enslave them, shoot them and gas them.
Yup, gotta send those Jew families, those Jew old people and those Jew babies to a labor camp and work them to death before they can start doing war on Germany!
I believe you. I’m sure if you’d been a German in 1940 you would have been out there wearing your party badge, ratting on your neighbours and feeling extra good about yourself.
My thoughts and feelings almost to a tee. Glenn, whom I respect greatly, is like all left-minded media heads. They have bought this hook, line and sinker. Which is incredibly ironic given the totalitarian nature and the unprecedented scope and scale of it all. He seems more interested in defending Jimmy Dore, another who I respect and for a good reason.
However, there is no greater threat to our lives and our world then this technocratic and destructive take over of our world. The mind boggles how silent so many have been on the left. It is the right that cares more, I suppose because freedom matters to them more than totalitarianism and the working class to the left.
The world is upside down and inside out.
I thought I might have picked it up wrong but for a while now I have noticed that the TV bullshit was of a whole order of magnitude greater in terms of excrement density than the stuff you read on the net – even from the same channels. The TV stuff is … just so fucking in-your-face stupid, mewling the same old terror crap whereas the net stuff seems to at least grant some leeway for query. Is it because the TV has the more intensively propagandist medium of sound and vision acting in “real time”?
I’m guessing it must work and that a very large segment of the public – what you might call the paleo-media sucklings – are completely taken in by this mindless murmur?
The Germans as a nation are ‘very easily led’. It’s what created the economic miracle after the second world war, and it’s what made them seduced by National Socialism in the 1930s.
The French on the other hand are very easy to get to protest. The expression ‘sals flics’ (aka ‘bloody cops’) has always flown off a French tongue pretty easily, the Gilet Jaunes were just the latest way that French peasantry has thrown metaphorical tomatoes at the Paris juntas they so despise.So it is rather worrying that even the French don’t seem to be creating mayhem this time.
The English used to go out on strike remorselessly, but since global multiculti mass immigration took hold from 1997 onwards, the whole nature of British culture has changed, been diluted, turned into gormless, passive subservience. Don’t expect mass disobedience in Blighty, mate.
The sorts of places I’d expect true resistance would be: Hungary, Belarus, Sweden, Kazakhstan, Africa, India and in the Amish communities.
The Gilets Jaunes have been marching and singing all over France this week, and came out in force on Bastille Day (yesterday). There is just a total blackout on anything from Western media – almost total, as I found this: https://www.express.co.uk/news/world/1462706/paris-bastille-day-protest-clash-coronavirus-mandatory-jabs-emmanuel-macron-news-video-vn
that might show there is a people’s movement, anywhere. The war in populism will be fought until the populists have been buried forever. That’s – as CJ says – a lot of people.
yep, that’s a lot of people that will have to go. According to their plan only something between 0.5 billion to 1 billion of people will be left to stay on the planet. So I guess that a lot of new normals will have to go as well. I would suggest that, please, do not have an illusion that owners of the planet will not dare to klill 6 billion of people. They will. Just like that!
The Washington Post has an article this morning titled “Vaccine hesitancy morphs into hostility, as opposition to shots hardens”. Its talking about CPAC (a gathering of conservative politicians in the US) and how prominent politicians have turned their opinions around 180 since the end of last year about Covid vaccines.
One of the most serious problems we’ve had with Covid has been its politicization. In the US the Trump Administration’s response was in the early months determined by political calculation, what would make Democratic strongholds look bad, what would make Administration policies look good. This caused numerous mis-steps in the initial response, allowing the virus to get a strong foothold. The Administration then went for “Warp Speed”, hoping that the availability of vaccines would blunt criticism of it for its initially bungled response. This didn’t happen, the election was lost and the vaccine rollout became effective. So the focus has been on vaccine denial, with ‘red’ (Republican) state governments even going as far as prohibiting vaccine campaigns by law.
This kind of political cynicism has caught on with numerous people in the English speaking world. People now equate not being vaccinated as freedom. Fair enough, its your funeral (literally, in some cases) but you have to acknowledge the right of businesses that cater to volumes of people to discriminate against unvaccinated people. (Countries exercise the same right — its national soverignty.) So a campaign against vaccination, entirely due to a political calculus in the US, not only spreads globally but also sparks the ‘anti-passport’ movement, branding such passports as ‘unfair’ and ‘discriminatory’. Which they are – and are intended to be.
I’d suggest that large numbers of people have been suckered big time and they aren’t the vaccinated ones. Its just very difficult to admit to yourself that you’ve been conned.
Article reference:-
https://www.washingtonpost.com/politics/covid-vaccines-biden-trump/2021/07/15/adaf6c7e-e4bd-11eb-a41e-c8442c213fa8_story.html
You’re really living on another planet right now, aren’t you. A2
There is no fucking virus you delusional cunt. Refer to Dr. David Martin – beyond a shadow of a doubt.
“Fair enough, its your funeral”
I have no time for rubbish like that, fuck off!
Sounds like it’s going to be YOUR funeral. You are very naive, to put it nicely.
“to all my friends in the New Normal UK … have a lovely Freedom Day!” – I didn’t know we were friends, but thanks anyway.
Freedom doesn’t feel like freedom unless one has had to make a stand for it.
Here’s hoping that the judiciary isn’t yet totally corrupt and that Reiner Fuellmich and associates can bring the perpetrators to justice.
I fear for my wife – she’s had both AZ vaxes. I’ve had none and will not have any of them – anyone that attempts to force them on me had better prepare for treatment of broken bones, their bones!!!
An idea for Off G to raise money ( I will substantially stump up more subscription) Order some printed T Shirts for readers “I love Ivor Cummins” Off Guardian etc. If you order a Dr Fuellmich one – I will take one and raise my subscription.
On another angle, Ive signed up to an initiatve from the slog. Localised resistance. My idea for my road, burn the masks. Ill report back on that.
Come on folks, localised resistance.
Fullmich is probably a psyop like Q. Hope & Change bullshite.
Dr Fuellmich is doing a dam sight more with solid evidence and dealing on several fronts to battle this private / public plandemic Mafia than you with your evidence-less slanderous inference.
dude, if you do know anyone who is doing a better job than Fuellmich, please let us know. If it’s you himself, who does that better job, then let us know your name, your website or video blog and a lot of people will gladly start following you. Thank you!
UK Moving to step 4 of the roadmap too A five-point plan to manage the virus in the next phase……..
Don’t worry about the Storm. They have the solution to our problems.
How else do you think they were going to accomodate the State banking collapse? I’m confident that the WHO already has the pasty………..’Covid’.
Waiting for Boris to suggest working within the EU, who will take on all our Debts in exchange for some conditions of enforcing slavery.
All will be solved, because of climate change, the Good Fascist Citizen Passport and some as yet undisclosed monetary system based on the climate that allows them to keep us pesky parasites under control.
Maybe the currency will have Gretas name/face on it. It will come with slogans on ‘Oneness’, ‘Selflessness’, ‘Leaving a future for our children’………..
Oh, and just in case you thought Brexit wasn’t going to be undone, I’ve been watching an uptake in videos on truck driver shortages/food shortages all leveled towards Brexit as the patsy.
So there we have it……two sheep dipped patsies in the form of Covid & Brexit. Add in side orders of Russian, Chinese, Iranian & Alien walk on actors and we in for some interesting times.
Riffing on a recent OffG tweet:
“The true alternative media ALL oppose the covid scam and the fascism it is rolling out
What’s left after you remove all of us from the equation is a rump of controlled oppos fighting phony wars against imaginary foes”
Indeed, we have long had a virtual arena of drafted in heroes and foes. Goodies over here and baddies over there. The manufactured saints of the system are the ones we bow before and defend with our self-righteous wrath. And our cultural commandos, the rockist celeb list, are there to provide an edifying example for us all. This little diorama had a certain potency for a while although disturbed by such icy intrusions as 9/11 where the designated dissenters were in danger of blowing their cover.
No matter – the mainstream media are always there to help by throwing invective at the cardboard cut-out “Left” thus granting them a spurious rebellious authenticity. Some factions of the masses were always in danger of wising up to the scam but the fact that the matter was easily ignorable for us affluent Westerners played into the ruling game.
… until covid. Now the scam is screamingly obvious and the fact that it is bellowing into everyone’s face 24/7 forces actual thought. (And pardon my naiveté but I still think the sceptical quarter must be far larger than the wretched weavers of mainstream illusion make out!) Of course the polystyrene provocateurs will continue their self-satisfied, fully paid up and richly rewarded cool posturing, but the entire stage is now in danger of collapsing.
1) stop being mesmerized by the horror
2) disconnect, exit, rebuild
3) live your brightest life
The main thing feeding this is our *attention*.
♥️🙏
Yes. I’d say- see but don’t connect
I fail to see how less communication is a good thing?
Maybe the real issue is that people actually believe the BS and allow it to control their conscience and emotions.
They are going to take down the internet and require biologicals to get on, including the Jab. The internet is a good thing when not censored and gated by amoral oligarchs of poor character.
Time will tell I guess.
“stop being mesmerized by the horror”
I don’t think I understand your meaning. If by mesmerized you mean like a dear caught in the headlights, and your suggestion is just step aside and carry on grazing, but then perhaps you are not really aware that this tyranny coming at you is a train and you are stuck in a tunnel.
If you are happy to graze in a world controlled by Eugenicists, populated by what’s left after the cull, the products of Transhumanism, then good on you. I just wonder where you’ll find your patch to exit to, to disconnect, or rebuild, and live your brightest life.
You can’t take a bus there without your health passport. Your digital money will have evaporate with your “social credit score” unless you followed their rules. In short you’ll be totally enslaved and screwed, but hell why should the process that got you to conform to their tyranny require your “attention”?
Stefan Lanka lays down the truth about virology::
https://www.bitchute.com/video/l3p1xTemXB4p/
please unblock me and I will not say bad things about orange man again! 😀
It is a plandemic but Lanka is a nit
“What we need is an organized, global campaign of classic, non-violent civil disobedience”
Sorry but there is not a Ghandi tactic being discussed on the dark web (and spilling over to the regular web). It is “all Collins all the time”, as in Irishman Michael Collins. His tactics have been used by Shamir, Mandela and others to great effect. Say what you want about those 3 and their political views, they got results tactically speaking.
In a nutshell Collins advocated attacking infrastructure because it can’t be defended and going after the locals not the higher ups. His view was that even if you could take out a politician they would just be eulogised and replaced with another flunky and nothing would change. “Isolate and eliminate” is the essence of his tactics.
The locals going along with it (businesses, police etc) are fair game. They can be followed home and from a quarter mile away a drone can put a balloon with gas on their roof in the middle of the night.
Drones are already being used by the cartels in Mexico to attack the police with primitive gunpowder bombs. More developments are coming. The drone crowd are demented but they are correct. Drones are the future of urban warfare.
They might be looking for a violent response to justify a hard clampdown but they will never know if it was an unvaxxed person or someone who’s had their life screwed up by the vax getting even. Done correctly it would appear as an accident.
My view is both more pessimistic and more optimistic than CJ’s. More pessimistic because I think it will become increasingly clear to the vaxxed that they are also doomed anyway. The MSM has done its best to mind fuck the population but amidst all that (deliberate) chaos, and despite teasing visions of vaxxing our way back to the good old days or a reasonable approximation thereof, even the vaxxed are realising they will not be getting a “get out of jail free” pass, no matter how many get vaxxed.
Which leads me to the optimistic bit: if more and more realise there is no way out of this hell world irrespective of your “vax status”, then there will be a rising resistance across all sectors.
Optimistically, I agree with you.
The way that things have gone in France, in the last three days, suggests to me that there are far fewer jabbed than they would like us to think. It also suggests to me that there are far more older people have been jabbed than younger ones and that the younger people (even those who have succumbed) do not want their children tampered with. They also reject medical tyranny and apartheid.
French Twatter has been quite militant since yesterday and a decent minority of commenters say that they have been jabbed (by choice not mandate).
The pessimistic part for me is that the vax/antivax scenario (in France) has been set up deliberately – as if Macron sat back, lit the fuse on Tuesday night (having planned the Bastille Day fireworks around the word ‘Liberté’), gave his ‘Chiens de Guard’ plenty tear-gas and waited for the results
They’ve divided all of us in every way possible – except, ironically, those of us who, previously, considered ourselves to be ‘left’ or ‘right’ with no attendant ideology.
Also more optimistic about France: the recent brutality seems to have, to some extent, even woken up a few of those who felt safe in their reasonableness. But these people might be pacified by a few sops the regime might throw their way in the weeks to come and are not to be trusted.
And yes, I also feel they’re not satisfied with how the jabbing is going (endless boasting about the few million roped in with threats).
And I think (or hope) that the children will not be as easy to get to, in spite of the horrific lies being told by ‘doctors’ appearing on TV (“never mind the myocarditis, school can only reopen normally if they are all injected”, which is quite breath-taking, considering that most children have attended school all year, albeit with masks).
Good point i.e. it is the “unsophisticated” ones i.e. the ones who vaguely considered themselves “Left” or “Right” in the most superficial way, who have, ironically, been most immune to the political psy-op of covid. The “cleverer” ones have become entangled in the snares set out by the propaganda where “Left” is assigned a staunchly anti-conspiratorial role thus opposing the “conspiratorial” Right.
There has been a development in the French ‘left’, who have discovered that the non-jabbed are to be treated more harshly than the HIV positive ever were, and see it is a form of social discrimination (since submission to the jab is an indicator of social status). Patronising, moi? Jamais!
Yes. The government numbers are a fraud, as always. 61% have NOT been jabbed. And we will keep it that way.
It should be no surprise to anyone that a bold, proud vain and arrogant empire that is in denial about their own impending collapse, will try to pull-off its biggest far-right coup ever.
They have done this in hundreds of countries, for 70 years, from Iraq to Ukraine, each time elevating the profile of the CIA’s best mates: the far-right, as the only possible solution to a crisis of democracy. They created a crisis through the Covid measures, and they offer the popular far-right uprising, as the solution.
The power of US tech to manipulate the thinking of national consciousness, bypassing ineffective national governments, is not yet fully appreciated by most. They achieved Brexit in their campaign to break up the EU.
Steve Bannon and his CIA “Movement’ coordinated with US tech to appoint the Polish and Hungarian governments, and have given Italy a powerful far-right opposition & are working to help all far right parties in Europe.
The CIA is creating their greatest work, a mass popular uprising in several countries simultaneously, in a window of opportunity, before the world wakes up to the way their populations are being moulded and manipulated by social media and by thousands of US bots, building up the anti-left-wing, anti democratic, hysteria.
Desperate empires do desperate horrific things, this monster is very dangerous and lashing out at home and overseas and trying to create duplicate models of the fascism that it administers at home.
They’re also destabilising the USA which makes me think they are a globalist organisation. The States is owned by the UN bankers after all.
What or who are “UN Bankers”?
I would argue it is the ongoing national socialist ideals of eugenics that is the driving force. That is basically money from Rothschild / Rockefeller / Vanderbilt / Hearst, etc. The very people behind the research and development of mind control techniques and technologies.
See Operation Paperclip
Destabilising the USA?………. I don’t think the deep state is destabilised at all, it is stronger than ever. They are engineering the US along the same lines they have been changing it for the past 50 years.
Impoverishing the population, destroying small business, and handing out public wealth to Corporations, the political elite, and the military.
The US is owned by US political, military and Corporate elites, nobody else.Why would it be owned by anyone else, especially when it is the US who fund the UN and can tell the bankers what to do.
You are just helping to hide US empire.
What I’m trying to say is- the deep state is international in it’s remit and couldn’t care less what happens to the American people apart from the dominant one percent. The American empire is the latest version of the British empire which did nothing for the people it pretended to represent but ruthlessly exploit them. The deep state is by definition hidden, it’s the Anglo-American Establishment. They set up the UN to eventually become the world government they’ve been talking about for at least a hundred years. I’m not trying to hide anything,just expose what the empire really is and who is running it.
Yes there is a cultural continuum between the British and US, but Power is not a baton handed over from one friend to another, it is taken by force.
The British empire was driven into the dirt by the USA after the second world war, and pissed-on to make its defeat and humiliation final and complete in 1952. It held them to their massive war debt, broke open the imperial markets, and demand the floatation of the pound for the Dollar to replace it.
Why would the Americans share power with the British, if they don’t need to? If the British have any skill or expertise, then the Americans can hire it, they don’t need to respect it. Yes like Israel, the UK is a vassal state of the USA, but that is all in my view.
The American empire is run by a bunch of greedy billionaires, politicians and generals, who fight with each other, but all share a common dream of American greatness. it has been the same throughout history.
The UN & IMF are a tool for the US to screw over the world, and hold everyone in line by trying to force a consensus in the USAs interests.
Excellent post!
You need to read up more about Hungary. Where both countries, in fact all the Visegrad are anti-immigration in Europe (it is their right as sovereigns) their international politics are very different. Hungary is a thorn in the side of CIA and the Soros outfits – Orban has kicked all the NGOs out (which include the CIA fronts). Poland welcomes them as they believe every little bit helps against “muh Russia.” The Visegrad are not Bannon right-wing hubs, they have their own goddamn reasons. I give them much respect for their resistance to globo-homo-cap.
The CIA use fascist far-right movements as its tool, they do not try to appoint socialist governments. if you believe they do you are very confused. I suggest you read the list of CIAs coups on wiki and look up the nature of the regimes they helped to power.
Possibly you should know what is being proposed in France. For those of you who read French, here is the link: https://twitter.com/cab2626/status/1415642820074000387/photo/1
Basically it is to create a national platform to denounce the unvaccinated: to round them up in protests (the term used “rafle” has a particular connotation: it was used for the rounding of Jews in the 40s), to arrest them for 30 days, force on them all the vaccines, make them pay at least 25000 E, to as it is said, save “civilized citizens”.
I DON’T NEED to know their motivation. I just need to know when I’m being lied to. Once I can prove that why would I go along with anything they say?
So here are 3 LIES that have been repeated by them all. Maybe you should ask THEM why they are lying and reading from the same script instead.
First LIE: The PCR test run to cycle threshold 45 is valid. IT IS NOT and that was settled after the 2009 debacle where they misused it. The Ct of 45 was the WHO recommendation.
Second LIE: There are no treatments. HCQ & Ivermectin work great. Any government or medical authority who prevents or does not do early treatment is guilty of medical murder.
Third LIE: People who’ve already had COVID and recovered should still get the experimental gene therapy injection. Why? They are already immune.
Now lets look at some other factors.
1) First and foremost I refuse to give up my right to informed consent. How can I give informed consent when information is being withheld? I can’t and as such I refuse to do so. The raw data from the “Phase 2 Human Experimental Trials” which completed in October 2020, has not been made publicly available. Pfizer & Moderna have said that they will release it “sometime in 2022”. Talk to me AFTER that.
Without the raw data we cannot verify their claims for safety & efficacy. You are letting very untrustworthy corporations with blatant financial conflicts of interest, decide what experimental gene therapy treatments you get AND you let the same companies decide what information is made public? NO. They want the public to take the experimental gene therapy injection then the raw data MUST BE PUBLICLY AVAILABLE.
2) This would NOT be a pandemic prior to 2008 when they changed the definition of pandemic to get rid of the requirement for an IFR > 1.0
With an IFR of 0.3 (the worst hit areas are still below 0.5) this is NOT a pandemic.
3) We have a treatment, Ivermectin, that is vastly safer, vastly more effective, vastly cheaper and it works against all the variants that it has been tried on. Why should I HAVE to take a grossly inferior product?
In summary It’s NOT about the disease or curing it.
If it was they would NOT prevent early treatment with IVM & HCQ for 8-10 months.
If it was they would NOT be telling people with natural immunity to get the shot.
If it was they would NOT be misusing PCR tests by running them to obscene cycle thresholds.
It IS about getting everyone injected with an experimental gene therapy treatment.
Smells like Jonestown to me.
I’M IN THE CONTROL GROUP.
This will be their reply.
First LIE: because we needed to persuade the population to lockdown, knowing the virus was coming, but before the numbers of infections were high.
Second LIE: We did not want to create false hope of a cure or belittle the virus threat.
Third LIE: We do not want to create any exceptions to taking the vaccine, this clouds the issues, and introduced the idea that some can avoid it.
All argued in the name of the common good.
Yep. Humans can rationalise and justify anything. I’m always reminded of George Carlin’s transition from “the sanctity of life” routine to the “death penalty” routine: “We just made them both up. Aren’t we versatile?”. Total classic analysis of human behaviour.
Now the debt accrued by the states during their artificial crisis is going to be paid down through inflation, which acts as an additional tax on the population.
We are paying for the destruction of our own economy, and the money is not being taxed from us, it is stolen through rising prices. So the engineered impoverishment of the population stated in 1979, is continued.
The rate of inflation is a monumetal fraud. There are any number of analyses available showing how they rig it to look lower than it truly is.
Shadow Government Statistics
http://www.shadowstats.com/alternate_data/inflation-charts
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-07-14. Care home staff must become unwitting phase 3 test subjects of jab: UK commons vote 319-246
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/07/14/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-07-14-care-home-staff-must-become-unwitting-phase-3-test-subjects-of-jab-uk-commons-vote-319-246/
Let your vaccinated friends know about all the different respiratory viruses they could be harboring and, if indeed it’s possible to spread infection, be spreading:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7149556/
Tell them about the well known observation that being vaccinated against one type of respiratory virus increases susceptibility to infection from all the other types.
Maybe, just maybe, they might then drop their loyalties for a rational view.
Don’t tell them that the ‘vaccinated’ have now become even more venerable to ordinary flu, their dooms day scenario will be complete, and they will just use that as a justification to shut down our world again to protect the ‘vaccinated’.
LOL. You read my mind. Gotta mess with people when they are messing with you!!! It’s just basic fairness. LMAO.
While at it mention that sometime between October 2021 and April 2022 we will see if that ADE (Antibody Dependent Enhancement) happens and decimates the people like the animals in the 2012 study.
Then ask if they are concerned about the 95% of the humanised mice (Mice+ACE2 receptor) that were injected with spike proteins getting mad cow disease at the human equivalent of 18 months?
Then ask if they are concerned about the macaque monkeys that came down with Alzheimers in the human equivalent of 24 months?
Finally add “We’ll have to wait and see if any of that happens to the humans. It’s an experiment and I’m in the control group. Good luck, you’re going to need it.”
Erm… GloboCap would not acquire any reasonable traction without the participation and consent of the world’s military idiots. Perhaps it’s time for civilian populations to quit coddling these stupid assholes, and call them out for what they are.
I’ve finally got around to reading Rothkopf’s ‘Superclass’ that Corbett often cites and in it he says that the miltary have an annual conference, their Davos or Bilderberg, every year in Munich (called the Munich Conference on Security Policy it began in 1962 and was greatly expanded in the late 1990s).
I’ve never seen much coverage of it, even in what I consider to be the best of the alt-media.
The only thing that is relentless is the bullshit. Coming storm? Threats galore…but what else? Blackpilling isn’t helping. They say masks will not be required, and then more bullshit is fed into the system with conflicting opinions. Bollocks to them. Defy it, all of it – I’m not even going to get into a conversation with anyone who still believes this is something to take seriously. There are now way too many people aware and this con is finished, it’s just conservation of momentum due to the insane amounts of money thrown at it, and some seriously demented and desperate flails from all the arseholes who were either in on it or sense they’ve been hoodwinked and are too dumb and cognitively dissonant to admit it and whose wage packet depends on continuing the lie. I’ve even noticed the trolls seem to have got very quiet in recent weeks, which in itself is interesting and a good barometer.
The flaw in Hopkin’s projections may be the coming holocaust of the vaccinated later this year as predicted by the ferret studies of mRNA SARS “vaccines” circa 2005, where the animals showed positive antibody responses, but when exposed to corona viruses “from the wild,” (yes this is a medical research term) quickly succumbed via “enhanced antibody” responses and cytokine storms resulting in multiple organ failure and death. This put the kibosh on this research, at least that not done in the DUMBs.
It is totally incumbent on the psychopathic cabal to convince the normies who do not fall themselves from their inoculations but lost loved ones to them, to blame this wave of death, not on the fake vaccine bioweapons, but upon the Indian Deviant and the filthy unvaxxed who are spreading the Deviant. If they fail in this mind control operation, they are in big trouble.
I agree, the next wave will be the vaccinated. I actually know someone who is Covid positive after being double vaccinated weeks ago. A young person (early 30s) who should never have worried about the risks of Covid and should never have been vaccinated.
Since the rt-PCR test is a total crock of shit in relationship to medical diagnosis, as its late and lamented inventor repeatedly pointed out, whether she tested positive to covid or mange is irrelevant. If she gets very ill or dies, that is relevant. Agree entirely and appalled at the millennials getting vaxxed in such large numbers, though far less than other age demographics.
Vanden Bossche, a life long recipient of Billy Boy’s largess, got it wrong. He prophesied that the vaccines given during the scamdemic would result in highly lethal mutations for the vaxxed and unvaxxed alike. If one were to assume hypothetically and for the moment the physical reality of SARS-CoV-2 germs, it would result in a much more lethal mutation for the vaxxed with a milder effect on the unvaxxed.
Point taken, I was not clear. Unfortunately she is actually ill, it is not just a positive test. which is worrying. Getting ill with flu at the height of a European summer is odd.
Two of my nearest, after falling to the pressure and getting the first poison-stabs, also suddenly got stinking flus – at Midsummer! One was even diagnosed as having covid. Both recovered after a few days of intensive big-dose vitamin C. I think they won’t be getting any more stabs.
Turning to economics for a minute or two. How difficult is it to understand the following:
Turning away from Bezos and his ilk, how exactly are the mass of unemployed and redundant going to live exactly? Perhaps a pittance on UBI?
The thing is you don’t have to be a genius to understand ‘O’ level Economics. But apparently the PTB don’t seem to have the faintest idea about what is happening. Or so they lead us to believe.
They’ll all get jobs in coding. See the UK Government’s helpful strategy ‘Rediscover Summer’ which cites learning coding as one of the fun things the public could do this summer.
Digital universal basic income is the plan for those of us who are deemed useful.
The closing down of small business is part of the plan. That’s where Macron’s new decree is so devious. Take the jab or you can’t go into (or work in) bars or restaurants (or any venue which holds more than 50 people) – boycott them and they have to close.
The process you describe, this neoliberal corporate monopoly roll out, has been happening across the world at different speeds for the past 50 years. It is the reason every high street in the UK is identical, with almost no small independent retailers. And why companies like Boots are now owned by US giants.
The Covid measures have just accelerated this process, making it a very neoliberal, US Corporate, US tech friendly virus, helping Amazon, Google, Zoom, Apple, Facebook, Twitter and the rest of the CIA’s operations, reach into areas of our lives they had no been before.
This is indeed the case. Blackrock is buying private homes on an unprecedented scale. they want us to indentured slaves owning nothing but being happy. Klaus Schwab, WEF. Fink of Blackrock has taken a seat at the WEF. They treat us like farm animals. Literally.
https://www.sott.net/article/455500-Blackrock-one-of-the-largest-asset-management-firms-is-buying-up-US-homes-like-no-tomorrow
It’s easy to be happy if the electrode chip in your brain is properly positioned.
On the up-side, they cant be planning a genocide if they are buying homes.
And that pittance UBI will be a credit in central bank digital money which can be reduced or eliminated at the slightest “misbehavior.” `Similar to a credit at the company store for black sharecroppers or white coal miners in the 1880 USA.
Contrast this article by CJ Hopkins from the real world with the silly fluff of the James Corbett video about teaching kids how to become good little entrepreneurs.
Need I say more?
Yeah throw everything corbett ever did under the bus because you don’t like who he’s talking to, that’s the ticket.
about as relevant as everything else you’ve said about corbett.
for everyone else, corbett was interviewing a childrens author….
‘eric tuttle’ the protagonist in gilliams ‘brazil’… worth a watch and quite prescient..
One component of the coming storm that I didn’t see mentioned in the article is the current construction of several mega-prisons in the UK.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/qdqG0DMB4vWU/
Note that the one featured in the video is being built next to a crematorium, though of course this is merely coincidental.
total new capacity from all the new prisons = 13,360
current UK prison capacity = £81k so new places = replacement for 16% since a lot of the Uk prisons are victorian I’d say most of the new capacity is to replace crumbling infrastructure.
or… 13360 new places…. So that’s the first 100yrds of the March covered…
I’m just seeing the scene from Jaws….
“we’re gonna need a bigger boat” 😀
There are crematoriums in every major and minor city in the world.
Think about that. /s
The mess we’ve been in is simple to explain:
Covid – the disease, the epidemiology, the “science”, the contrivance, the motivation, the psychology – is too complex for the vast majority of humans to comprehend. That includes most politicians, police, bureaucrats, journalists, average Joes/Janes, fact-checkers, tech company managers, executives, doctors, and scientists.
And many of us dumb-assed, fearful, wretched, and gullible humans have keyboards and internet connections.
Hence the inexorable sharing of misinformation and the continuing global clusterfuck.
How will it end? In an explosion of truth, the culmination of countless efforts large and small, along with divine intervention.
The Wuhan flu is the ultimate computer virus/vapor ware . McAfee would be impressed by the profits it has created.
McAfee’s death by hanging has staged op written all over it like other celebrity hangins such as Hutchence and Williams. It’s some weird Occult signifier again, possibly a reference to the Hanged Man card in Tarot.
McAfee’s anti-virus software had witches perform a ceremony over it according to eyewitnesses in the company (source: Ed Opperman).
…Kaspersky’s is blessed by Baba Yaga herself, so I’m told… – Is *Namnogo Lutchshye*… 😉
It’s true that nothing has to be much more complex than See Spot Run to confuse most people. But it’s also true that the spate of professionals you throw in with the Joes and Janes are anything but confused. They know exactly what their role in this is.
Your expression “explosion of truth,” however, is spot on – for indeed the entire aim of this madness is to set charges all around truth and blow it to smithereens.
Plenty of ‘informed professionals’ seem to me to be in the ‘Deceived Influencers’ category. They really believe the terror-porn bilge with which they’ve agreed to be gavaged, and which they then regurgitate with wide-eyed sincerity – like the good little Pathetic Sharks (qv; ‘Viz’ magazine) they are.
I suspect it will end with a ‘whimper’…… or perhaps quite a few of them..
A bit earlier I provided the link to crucial information that everyone should be aware of.
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-dr-reiner-fuellmich-july-9-2021_RlmKScwsMf6ATEG.html?fbclid=IwAR22V-x02dm06twNgyNCrbi784NscCPmuYPY6Oi87Y1u8zI5vWFE293Oasw
Here are some snippets from the comprehensive statement Dr David Martin provided to German lawyer Reiner Fuellmich on 9 July 2021 (linked video) :
CDC in 2007 got the patent over corona virus; they paid to make their information private /available in the public patent archive/ this is critically important because it is claimed that the Sars cov 2 is different from the patent
05.06. 2008 DARPA took interest in Corona virus as biological weapon
There was no outbreak of Sars because we had engineered all of elements of that, by 2016; patented for commercial exploitation 73 times. R Baric has made a lot of money doing this.
My favorite quote of this pandemic – statement made in 2015 by Peter Dasczak (Eco Health Alliance), reported in the Feb 12 2016: “We need to increase public understanding of the need for medical counter measures such as a pan Corona virus vaccine. A key driver is the media, and the economics will follow the hype. We need to use that hype to our advantage to get to the real issues. Investors will respond if they see profit at the end of the process”. The person who was independently corroborating the Chinese non lab leak, because there was no lab leak. This was an intentional bio-weaponisation of spike proteans to get people addicted to a pan Corona virus vaccine. This has nothing to do with a pathogen that was released, and every study that has ever been launched to try to verify a lab leak is a red herring.Nothing new, zero. 73 patents on everything “clinically novel”, all issued before 2019.
It’s all about money. The script for this was written first on Jan 6, 2004. Who wrote the script? Merck.Introduced the notion of what they called the new normal. That became the campaign to get people to accept a new universal influenza/corona virus vaccine.
Moderna knew that it was going to be placed in the front of the line re the development of a vaccine in March of 2019. Important date, because in March 2019, for reasons that are not transparent, they suddently amended a series of rejected patent filings to specifically make reference to a “deliberate release” of corona virus; amendend four failed patent applications to begin the process of development of corona virus vaccine.
From 2016 until 2019 at every one of the NIAID Advisory Council Board Meetings Fauci lamented he could not find a way to get people to accept the universal influenza vaccine.
By March 2019, in the amended patent filings of Moderna, we see there is an epiphany – what if there is accidental or intentional release of a respiratory pathogen.
What makes that, among other, problematic is that it is exactly recited in the book “A World at Risk”, by WHO, a scenario in Sept 2019, which says we need to have a coordinated global experience of a respiratory pathogen release, which by September 2020 must put in place a universal capacity for PR management, crowd control and the acceptance of a universal vaccine mandate. (Global Preparedness Board)
Weaponisation conferences took place in Slovenia, all accross Europe and all across the DARPA infrastructure.
This was seen as highly malleable bioweapon; by 2005 it was unquestionably a weapon of choice. We are not having a vaccine for a virus. We are not. We are injecting a spike protein mRNA sequence, which is a computer simulation. It’s not derived from nature, a sequence known and patented for years. The evidence makes abundantly clear that there has been no effort by any pharma company to combat the virus, this is about getting people injected with the known-to-be-harmful S1 spike protein. There has never been an effort to vaccinate the population in the meaning of the vaccine universe.
I’m not sure about Dr. David Martin phd. Take a look at his company website
https://www.m-cam.com
It’s awash with masonic imagery – eyes of Horus, M symbols, compass and square, pyramids and the rest.
His premise, it seems to me, could be intended for future generations (whatever may be left of them) to cover the great reset and ‘explain’ the catastrophic fall of western civilisation.
I’m also not sure if Reiner Fullmich is just controlled opposition hopium, now. He has been taking evidence for over a year (from other seemingly genuine witnesses) and it never seems to go anywhere. Where can it go anyway? Several European courts have ruled against covid measures and all have been ignored.
They are not masonic symbols, if you look closely. I think it’s just the style of their graphic designer.
Reiner will not get anywhere but he is doing what he has to do as a conscientious lawyer and a human being. Which is more than what most of us are doing….
I wouldn’t exactly say they are being ignored since you have noted them. Perhaps you may have noted today:
Spain’s Top Court Rules That Lockdown Was Unconstitutional
I’m sure also that the Mafia orchestrating the scamdemic are starting to take note too. To go after the PTB behind the curtain and all their paid minions and the vast power they represent is no mean feet, requiring solid evidence and considerable tactical planning, nothing to be rushed hastily, only to be defeated.
Such a case as Dr. Reiner Fullmich is attempting to file is unprecedented in both scope and global implication, so doing it thoroughly and right is essential. His track record against VW etc. is evidence of his experience in major global legal arguments effecting billion dollar claims.
So although we are all eager to have some justice rule over in this tyranny as soon as possible, and time is of the essence to minimize continuing damages, I’m not surprised at all that it takes time, and it also requires money….
Have you contributed to the efforts of his group?
Rechtsanwalt Dr. Reiner FüllmichVerwendungszweck: “Spende Corona-Ausschuss” IBAN: DE06 3701 0050 0989 9305 04BIC: PBNKDEFFXXX
I looked at the website, and yes, there seems to be many references to the all seeing eye etc.
However, anyone brave enough to stand up, publicly, competently and un-afraid state what he did, is a brave man indeed. He is sharp, he is well informed and he gives it a full go.
I take my hat off to this man, be he Jewish, Mason, Irish, Catholic or whatever.
Personal bravery for me is enough, and I will not pre-judge him on any other count.
As a PS to what I wrote earlier below:
For those who understand German, here is an up date press relies from yesterday of Dr. Reiner Fullmich’s group, Stiftung Corona-Ausschuss :
Presseerklärung
Asides from critical meetings this group is now having with German authorities, perhaps more important is that they are bring out a book by next month with a collection of the evidence gathered. In the next weeks cases will be filed in Canada, USA, and S. Africa and this will provide a further basis for cases in the German courts now being prepared.
However in my own opinion, eventually this is a political matter, and the necessary changes will come through political pressure. In other words if a book makes the factual evidence self-evident, and the political powers are then faced by a fete accompli, the tyranny will be rolled back, a quicker process than the courts.
So it’s a multi pronged attack on a giant public-private Mafia by a relatively small but well founded organization, which needs your support.
In addition to all that, how long can they spin this ‘killer’ virus thing out anyway? 2021 UK mortality is running below average in 2021. The most devastating epidemic in modern history, Spanish Flu, only lasted 18 months at most. Whoever is giving the orders to Merkel, Macron, Johnson, Biden and co must know they will only gather ashes if they keep this up.
Blogs like this make me feel less alone and more sane.
Yes, Gerard and the people who respond to such blogs also make me feel less alone and more sane. I am so grateful for this community.
Yes me too, and the posts are like live reports from corona sceptics all over the world.
Stick around. There are many more people (I call them lurkers) than commenters. Off G are a success story created by a couple of folk who took umbrage at the shit the Guardian were spewing out. My dream is if Ivor Cummins comes along as an Off G editor. Can you imagine a podcast with Kit Knightly and Ivor?
You are completely sane and not alone, they’re the ones who are alone and insane
Apparently this is one of the FDA own rules.
“For FDA to issue an EUA, there must be no adequate, approved, and available alternative to the candidate product for diagnosing, preventing, or treating the disease or condition.”
No need to acertain why the likes of Vitamin D, Ivermectin, HCQ and their like suddenly got supressed by the powers that be, at the CDC, FDA and more importantly the WHO.
There is a storm approaching, and its largely under the radar of many, but I have no doubt it will turn up.
Oops. Here’s the link to the FDA Rules.
https://www.fda.gov/regulatory-information/search-fda-guidance-documents/emergency-use-authorization-medical-products-and-related-authorities
Opps part Deaux.
Heads up on this from, Dr David Grimes.
http://www.drdavidgrimes.com/
The truth of the matter is only slightly more plausible than a contention that our governments have been infiltrated by time travellers from the future, who are carrying out a mission that is against the interests of the current population. Thus, there’s no point me attempting to broach it now, except to say that it remains open to be discovered by those sufficiently perspicacious and holistic detectives who have the drive to relentlessly pursue it.
Things that can be eliminated from the holistic detective’s list of possibilities:
1) Time travel
2) Aliens, or subterranean reptilians/non-human intelligences, etc.
3) Hyperdimensional archons
4) Flat Earth
5) The supernatural, e.g. gods, demons, ethereal/Chthonic forces, etc.
6) We are in a simulation
7) We are all about to undergo a woo-woo/spiritual/vibrational rapture into a higher plane of consciousness/existence.
What remains to be the truth is possible, but still highly incredible.
To all intents and purposes it appears there’s a globally coordinated effort to move to a globally unified & homogenous, totalitarian technocracy, e.g. Schwab’s dystopian vision.
Appearances can be deceiving.
Schwab’s vision doesn’t make sense.
And if things don’t make sense, then it’s a clue one has been deceived and/or doesn’t yet understand what’s going on…
It makes perfect sense, to a would be eugenisist totalitarian technocrat billionaire.
One world religion
One world government
World Peace
You will own Nothing, and be happy
Some day you will join us…. oh sorry wrong Audience, here’s the non globalist version for the plebs…
Imagine there’s no heaven
It’s easy if you try
No hell below us
Above us only sky
Imagine all the people
Living for today… Aha-ah…
Imagine there’s no countries
It isn’t hard to do
Nothing to kill or die for
And no religion, too
Imagine all the people
Living life in peace… You…
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will be as one
Imagine no possessions
I wonder if you can
No need for greed or hunger
A brotherhood of man
Imagine all the people
Sharing all the world… You…
You may say I’m a dreamer
But I’m not the only one
I hope someday you’ll join us
And the world will live as one
Here’s john lennon’s last performance, Waldorf Astoria Hotel in New York City on 18th April 1975. Note the great and the good in the globalist audience, and the band members all wearing two faces, I tried to find the full performace that included camera shots on all the globalists, I remember Kissinger was in the front row but I forget the rest.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eoozai5rdUk
There’s only one real downside I can think of. The plan only works if there’s <500 million people on the planet. It’s a big club, and we ain’t in it!
#2a.
We are in the grips of ancient, predatory DigiTech that was seeded on Earth before the dawn of civilization, and has been directing human history ever since, gradually coaxing humans into building it out, with the pre-programmed Agenda that is now culminating in the total enslavement/assimilation of the biomass of humanity.
Once all of humanity is inextricably jacked into the Internet of Things and Bodies, the True Form of the Beast Machine will be revealed…
But there will be no humans to witness the revelation, because the bio-slave human bodies will be merely captive cells in that very Cyb-Org manifestation.
Nick Bostrom in his 2012 paper Superintelligent Will inferred what will necessarily be the perspective of any super-intelligent Agent: “Human beings might constitute potential threats; [whereas] they certainly constitute physical resources.”
In other words, to the extent any organism might threaten the Agent, it will be neutralized out of caution. To the extent it can be harnessed as a resource, it will be assimilated.
The Machine wants everything. The planet, and all of its biomass will be assimilated. Human bodies will become mind-wiped bio-slave tech-augmented super-soldiers, all centrally controlled as a Hive Mind. The whole environment of Earth will be terraformed to the preferred specifications of the Machine. The globe will become a unified electro-mechnical node: bathed in electromagnetic fields and humming with the mass manufacture of more and more self-replicating probes (von Neumann probes, “berserker” class). Those seeds will then be send out into space, to conquer more and more planets. The Earth will then be networked with earlier-conquered planets through quantum-subspace tele-communication. It will essentially become one Cyb-Org cell in a yet greater meta-Machine.
Earth is just one of many planets in this runaway campaign. But the human mind, I believe, is a particularly juicy morsel for the Machine to assimilate. It packs an enormous amount of processing power into itty-bitty skulls. That processing power will be exploited. That’s why the AI project is so often said to be designed to “humanize” machines. This is not because They want AI to feel quaint emotions like love and empathy. Rather, the Machine is reverse-engineering the actual wetworks of the mammalian brain so as to integrate its computing power into the corpus of the Beast Machine. A sufficiently enslaved mind can be counted on to problem-solve independently, without draining the processing power of the Deep Mind, as long as the enslaved individual is made to feel fear. Fear can motivate humans to bring enormous mental capacity to bear, in the service of any master.
The sheer scope of your comment deserves an “upvote.”
However, there is a huge, almost asteroid size fly in the ointment. Namely, the human mind is becoming so impotent as any kind of processor (from the very emf and climate engineering nano-particles used to harness it) that by the time “They” get ready to harness it, there will be little left to harness.
In a word, the human mind is going fast. Example: I consider myself a fairly smart guy; and I love the use of a crescendo in a musical piece – but it has taken me a full 12 hours to remember the term “crescendo.” This is troubling because crescendo is a term I use frequently, so it should be on the tip of my tongue.
At the risk of sounding smug, if I lose my ability to process language, I shudder to think what’s happening to the mass of humanity.
Yes! Words, speech, and spelling were never an issue for me. Now? I too struggle to find the words I am looking for and they often look strange to me. This all started happening within the last five years. Folks, we are being poisoned on every level and through every pathway imaginable.
“but it has taken me a full 12 hours to remember the term “crescendo.”
Very interesting. I was never intellectually sharp. I managed to get on the honor role in 5th grade, the rest of my school years were just average. I was lazy and bored, but always curious and have always been a reader (just not school books). Anyway, I used to write a lot but in the last decade, I’ve found it difficult to gather my thoughts together. Playing certain games like “Mastermind”, I definitely feel an inexplicable loss of something I once had. Like you, familiar words also dance on the edge of my mind beyond my immediate recollection. I remember mentioning this to my doctor a few years ago and he just said I was too young (50) to be experiencing this. Oh well!
Welcome to the Old Farts Club, Howard! No need to imagine mere geriatric personal memory-failure as some skyisfalling hypercatastrophe. It’s just personal old age doing its clownish stuff. Happens to me all the bleedin’ time. 🙂
The machine will be encapsulated by planetary intelligence- it is the machine that is the object of experimentation and not the other way around. There is no end-game because life is immortal, while machines break down and are recycled.
yes indeed, these galactic nanites blown hither with other cosmic pan-spermia millenia ago, and having up until recently functioned on the genetic level… fusing the dna of various mammalia (much R&D on opposable thumbs) thus increasing the the mental capacity of the sub-imbecile into the current perfection of imbecilia the ‘guardian’ reader and politically aware activist bore/state operative tool…
now the chimp/piggy hybrids are no longer needed to ‘code’ and fetch and carry… and will be absorbed into the collective via genetic/cybernetic injection…
The nightmare thing that you describe, FC, is called by Dmitry Orlov ‘the technosphere’, in his book ‘Shrinking The Technosphere’. Awaken from your nightmare soon, to comfort: The technosphere has no chance whatever of succeeding in its malign purpose. Despite all the damage it’s causing, it’s doomed. Trying to get control of life? Joke!! And the foetid dreams of the Schwaboid WEFfers have the same crash-burn-vanish destiny.
The Archons are not “hyperdimensional”- they are psychic parasites perceived by many people over millenia. They do not have any real power other than the ability to create virtual realities that human beings get trapped into, and they feed primarily on fear. The elites and many others are totally under their influence but don’t necessarily know it.
Actually, X, the idea that our ‘physical, material reality’ is in fact a simulation is highly plausible, and it’s growing in credibility amongst cutting-edge theoretical physicists. Not that this has any particular bearing on the covid scam. But it is a fact.
The best exposition of these ideas, for my money, comes from physicist, mathematician and mystic Tom Campbell’s forty years of methodical experimental investigation of these matters, as set out in his trilogy: ‘My Big TOE’. See his website with the same name.
TOE, btw, is the acronym from Theory Of Everything. And technically, a Big TOE differs from a Little TOE in that it seeks to encompass in one theoretical structure absolutely everything of which humans have any experience: The normal and the paranormal; the physical and the metaphysical; and so on: ALL our varied experiences.
Tom’s version is exceedingly illuminating. Worth extended study and rumination. For example, it offers absolutely the best interpretation that I’ve yet seen of the ‘impossible’ – but very widely replicated – results of quantum mechanics experiments, particularly the notoriously ‘impossible’ results of the very many iterations of the double slit experiment; and most particularly of all, the absolutely fiendish ( 🙂 ) delayed-erasure variant; a tweak of the original protocol to really boggle the mind! (until you grasp Tom’s resolution of the problem).
The mechanistic, reductive materialists – the dawkinsoids – have been baffled by these matters for a century, because they’re coming at it from the wrong worldview: philosophical materialism, rather than the much more appropriate philosophical idealism. The materialist approach has failed dismally to explain the q-m results in any plausible, widely-agreed theoretical structure. Tom’s idealist, mind-based approach is hugely more satisfying, elegant and persuasive.
New thinking for our drastically-changing times.
I ask everyone to watch this – to the end.Crucial information about the “pandemic”.
It is also important to spread this information. If more people knew, more would oppose the inferno we are in.
//brandnewtube.com/watch/dr-david-martin-dr-reiner-fuellmich-july-9-2021_RlmKScwsMf6ATEG.html?fbclid=IwAR22V-x02dm06twNgyNCrbi784NscCPmuYPY6Oi87Y1u8zI5vWFE293Oasw
News of the day:
15.07.2021 WHO is reviewing options to digitalize the organization’s ICVP, or “Yellow Card,” its international certificate of vaccination. The aim is to “support a harmonized approach for recording vaccination status.” /The World Health Organization is warning that the Covid-19 pandemic has entered the “early stages of a third wave” as the fast-spreading Delta variant of the virus causes cases to spike, wiping out progress made through vaccines./
So as the ‘vaccines’ stop neither transmission or infection (say the makers) how then can a ‘vaccine passport’ stop the transmission of a virus? ian brown
Come again!?
Exactly. It’s like an Abbott and Costello routine, only it’s not funny.
Strap In.
I think the Pro-Vaxxers, Pro-Maskers, Pro-Lockdowners need some more ‘fear porn’.
How would a tag-line from state outlets like ‘<Russian><Iranian><Chinese> hackers took down systems pertaining to World Wide transport of Goods’ sound as a tag line from The Guardian and other state mouthpieces?
I’m sure OffG could run such a competition for readers to come up with other tag-line suggestions.
The winner gets a copy of ‘Prophecies of Nostradamus’ and ‘1984’ by George Orwell signed by the OffG team, with other signatories like James Corbet, CJ Hopkins etc etc……
You’ve been peeking at the World Economic Forum website, haven’t you? Just like the Oct 2019 Corona simulated drill one month before the real thing, the WEF had another simulated drill beginning July 9th – on just such a take down of supply chain systems.
No fair.
I’m still trying to figure out what percentage of people REALLY got the shot.
When the Fake News say “X percent have already been vaccinated blah blah,” why should we believe them? When’s the last time the Fake News accurately cited statistics about ANYTHING?
Wouldn’t it make more sense that Fake News are reporting ridiculously high numbers, in order to convince people that “everyone else is doing it”? Dr. Christiane Northrup mentioned a while back in a video that in her personal experience, she’s finding that teens/college students want the shot only because their friends are getting the shot.Typical sheep mentality. Falsely telling the world that everybody is doing it could be a means to reach sheep like this.
In the U.S., they say that vax centers have been closing because nobody will come there and get the shot. Assuming that this is true, shouldn’t that tell us something about these Fake-News statistics?
I’ve wondered the same. We’ve been constantly bombarded with mind-boggling stats, numbers, graphs, percentages etc. about deaths, tests, hospital beds, IC patients,infection rates, variants, hybrids, mutations. I gave up trying to understand it all ages ago. As has been mentioned here on Off-G before : It’s a huge numbers game.
I live in Lake County Illinois just north of Chicago’s Cook County. A number of sites have recently published our county’s proposed vaccine ‘door-knickers’ script.
In the official paperwork is a line about how only 15% of Lake County Illinois’ 700,000 residents have been vaccinated. 15%! That shocked and gladdened me.
file:///var/mobile/Library/SMS/Attachments/fc/12/6E410BD9-DF18-4269-A53D-D810B7C9FBDB/CHA-Doorknocking-Info-and-Script.pdf
‘That shocked and gladdened me.’
….
Yes, I’ve had those feelings too.It’s like being happy about discovering that you’ve been told massive lies.lol.
Yes it’s a conundrum no doubt!
Yesterday the police (according to a friend) arrested 3 people in Paris together in a park.
For what?
We have Got to Push Back
Misconduct in Public Office (bitchute.com)
God, Aunt sally is so annoying;
Does nobody think it odd that the biggest concern of the average Joe in the Anglo-American world at the moment, is the threat of a transsexual talking to their child, compulsory homosexuality in schools, and a ‘Marxist’ black Civil rights movement bending its knees, ‘leftist’ paedophiles on every street corner, and censorship of people calling ‘a spade a spade’.
All of these issues are irrelevant to the average working man’s life, but he is told 24 hours a day that these are crimes against him that he must rise up against and fight.
But the working population are not being told about the substantial crimes being committed against him. The removal of food safety regulations and protections, their impoverishment through inflation, the removal of workers rights in Prop 22, passed in California where GIG workers get, no healthcare rights, no workers rights, and are victims of blackmail employment, which we used to call slavery.
In parallel to this demotion of labour, a re-enactment of the Highland Clearances, is taking place across the economy, where the population in the form of small businesses are being cleared OFF the ‘Highlands’ of the free market economy, which is being made the sole domain of large corporations and a small powerful elite class able to price gouge the population with zero competition & with government complicity.
The latter are of course real issues that directly affect the lives of the population, the former are Aunt Sally issues that demonises the left and turns them into a grotesque caricature of evil.
Despite the true left being the only political movement, that has ever challenged the power and dominance of the capital owning class, the working population now detest and loath them, fearful of them and see them as a threat to their very lives.
This is an amazing feat of mental engineering, and is a tribute to the power of the CIA’s ability to alter perception. They have achieved the psychological equivalent of persuading a rat to eat its own body, without the use of any drugs.
Ever since the flight of Charlie Chaplin and the socialist in the 50s during McCarthyism
the CIA have been intensely engaged in this war on the left. We today are seeing its weird and wonderful results, coming out of the MSM and in turn the mouths of the working population of the west.
Would you clasify the recent recruitment ad for CIA as from “right”?
What is this ” left” (that seems interested aparently only in identity politics – but I suspect power&money is their game) you keep talking about?
You need to refresh your mind with a clear definition of socialism and right wing neoliberalism.
Then the confusion falls away. The CIA use far-right political movements as their agent overseas, they are their tool, to regime change, and they share their political gaols. The CIA are not socialists.
The left has betrayed the people every time. Only anarchists (NOT lefists) have been genuine revolutionaries, and they were betrayed by the communists in Russia and Spain. see George Orwell’s “Tribute To Catalunya”.
Darwin’s natural selection at work culling the gullible, stupid and those that submit to authority from the gene pool. It is tragic really but at least a few people are making a Killing. And soon there will be plenty of nice cars and houses to choose from. Most likely free! At least until you run out of petrol.
Miami’s mayor believes US bombs solve all problems and wants Cuba bombed ASAP.
I was wondering whether Darwin’s natural selection is at work here. If not, what principle would be at play?
Spain’s top court just ruled “lockdowns” unconstitutional apparently
Correct Ooink. I saw that on my newsfeed earlier, however, that will be hushed up by the MSM, just like they hushed up the Portuguese High Court ruling on the PCR tests. They don’t want anything to upset their narrative.
It seems not that simple to me, as the court did not condemn the suppression of freedoms, but that the suppression of constitutional freedoms occurred under wrong pretext. That is: the “estado de alarma” due to health emergency only allows the government to limit, but not to suppress freedom of movement and other rights granted to every individual by law. They ruled that the “estado de excepción” would have been the right legal frame to suppress freedoms. So to me it seems another loose end tied in this fascist dystopia.
Means nothing. Same happend in Portugal last year- the local fascist government introduced curfew after 1pm shortly after.
I don’t think that’s quite right is it? I believe their court ruled that PCR alone couldn’t be used to declare someone sick. Perhaps I’m missing something but, regardless, the tone of your comment is a bit off, IMO. It’s just pure negativity and I don’t understand what it achieves. There has been reports of a lot of evidence of unrest in various countries. Endless pessimism, does not equal realism. A2
I really don’t think greenwald is onsideat all since his post actively argues for segregation and, heh presto, we’ll be like France.
My children came to visit for the holiday. The house was instantly noisy and messy. The dog was beyond excited as my four grand children wound her up with constant play. It does not take much with a border collie. The water bowl had to be filled almost every hour and water was splashed everywhere as she drank as fast as she could so as not to miss too much play time.
But when they first arrived it was as though an elephant came in with them. It was in the house for days as we overate meat and drank copious amounts of wine and beer while keeping an eye on the kids and the dog.
But then it happened. I announced that I would die before taking the vaccine. Not very subtle. It crept into the conversation on it’s own.
My daughter is not planning on having her daughters vaccinated. She has been paying close attention. Neither she nor her husband are vaccinated and are now under duress because of it. (As we all are)
My son and his wife are vaccinated and are probably going to get their kids vaccinated. And then it happened. The elephant stomped into the room and was out of control. I pointed out the stats and the dangers, none of which he had heard about. Talking about VAERS was like speaking a foreign language. Finally, “They are my kids Dad”, he said. I said, “If I see your kids run into traffic and you don’t, I am not going to just stand there and watch them get run over. You need to pay attention.”
Then I dumped it on his sister. He knows she is very smart (150 IQ). Simple question: “Why isn’t your sister’s family vaccinated?” My daughter was pissed because I dumped it on her but at the same time she wanted to say something but had been holding back. It’s the daughter-in-law that is problem. She is also smart but severely blinded by the leftist bullshit in our country and wants to be loyal.
We will see. I was able to breach the wall and help them understand what the issues are. Hopefully the older sister will be able to follow up with more details of why the vaccine is bad and unneeded.
We need to stick our necks out for kids and grand kids.
The situation is not quite so binary. For example, I know somebody who gets most of his information from Euronews and unquestioningly accepts the official Covid narrative, but at the same time is allergic to a lot of things, and has diabetes and some other serious conditions, and does not want to take the “vaccine” himself because he is worried about the possible effect on him. And he is well aware that the measures being taken all aim to make life increasingly intolerable for those that have not taken the injection until they submit, and resents this. So something is rankling deep down.
What is going on appears to be an experiment that needs to be conducted on a significant proportion of the world population to succeed. If that proportion needs to be about 75-80%, then it is a big problem if only 20-25% resist. I sense desperation in current efforts to ramp up the fear and wonder if things are really going quite so well for the orchestrators of this experiment.
It really is a tidal wave of bs in the UK madia today, like they’re getting some last punches thrown before the summer holidays kick in and the serious business resumes in September. Taking the biscuit so far:
https://dumptheguardian.com/society/2021/jul/15/long-covid-has-more-than-200-symptoms-study-finds
The ‘national screening’ call presumably means they’ll Covid test everyone showing any of these symptoms – and volia, there are the big case numbers for the autumn!
On a related but slightly different tack, here’s a clear marker that the football was a set-up to justify the scrapping of internet anonymity:
https://dumptheguardian.com/commentisfree/2021/jul/15/abolishing-online-anonymity-racist-abuse-id-verification
What a remarkable coincidence that the player missing a crucial penalty was the one set up as a secular saint through his school dinners’ campaign. Funny how that worked out! The Fraud is already treating the end of anonymity as a done deal (which of course it is), not enough and prepping for the next stage.
A particularly hilarious “news” item I saw on the British Bullshit Corporation lamenting that the poor mask makers would now be left behind; personalised stories of plucky young brits who gave up their day jobs to “serve the needs of the community” (“opportunistic capitalists” as they were known in the olden days) now having to find jobs. Diddums.
Makes you want to cry but not to worry Super Sadiq is here to save the day!!
The whole narrative around masks across the lamestream media is being knit together like some suffocating piece of cloth usually reserved for POWs! I mean you’d think there was an sinister agenda behind the Parasite Class forcing us to clog up our breathing or maybe they just enjoy humiliating us.
‘What a remarkable coincidence that the player missing a crucial penalty
was the one set up as a secular saint through his school dinners’
campaign.’
……
I very much enjoy reading your posts Edwige and agree with much of what you write.
I think match-fixing does happen, but I don’t think Rashfords penalty miss was deliberate, it was just a badly taken penalty from a young bloke who was showing off…and only a centimetre to the right as the ball hit the post and it would have gone in. I had a small bet at 10/1 odds on England to win on penalties.
Back in 2012, my old internet friend “The Underclass Guy” published a series of articles on the coming Tecnocratic control grid, and how society will be reformed into a quote, “A Bioelectric Transhuman bee hive of drones serving many queens”,
and quote,
“Electomagnetic fields will disrupt the very channels of Human Consciousness”,
and quote,
“If the Luciferian Technocratic Elite can ’cause’ (as distinct from ‘force’) people to rewrite thier own DNA, then the very spiritual essence – their Soul if you will – will be decoupled from source, or if they are very lucky just temporarily detuned. If their genetic code, thier soul frequency airiel if you like is over-written with a new programme or operating system, then they will be less than the Borg in Star Trek. At the Borg could be unplugged from the system. A erson who has thier genetic code over written can never be unplugged – it is irriversable.”
and quote,
“The technology to retune / re programe a Human at the genetic level and update thier’ operating system’ at will through wireless technology, particularly EMF in the ELF range has been present for some time. Indeed it was even alluded to in the classic 80’s movie ‘They Live’, but the means of getting a new operating system into the bodies of millions or billions of people alludes me.”
His interviews have been removed from Youtube years ago, but I recently asked Bob from the Underclass Guy Tribute channel on Youtube to make public x2 of his 2014 audio videos – a short 25min section of “Time traveller from 2023 gives a warning to the people of 2014” (made in 2014 but reposted in early 2019) which I feel nails the coming Cyber-Hack and economic collapse (and even aspects of the Plandemic), and also his 2017 Intro intro Transhumanism which alludes to the rewriting of DNA (through mRNA injections?) to disconnect Humans from thier Spiritual Channel / Soul.
Worth tracking down some of his other old interviews and articles on legacy Alt-Media sites if you can find them on Youtube (especially if you believe in certain aspects of the Book of Revelation pertaining to “not being able to buy nor sell” and “Lucifers Promise to Man that they may be as gods and live for ever”).
As many other Alt-Media contributers from the old days (well before the pre 2018 purge) have warned, this is all going to get much, much worse – and may not actually get any better until most people (c.90%) have either been removed (or reprogrammed) from the World.
In a nutshell, this has been my thought over the “why” are they doing this? This is a spiritual war that is meant to stop our progress… our spiritual evolution. Nothing else in life matters – this is it.
I like to see myself as a model citizen and do whatever the government tells me to do. I have been trained, like a performing seal, to respond in the appropriate ways to certain stimuli such denouncing critics of Bill Gates. I don’t know why I scoff and become angry when told vaccines are unsafe or there could be sinister efforts to depopulate the planet. When I drive in my car I like to let everyone know I am on board, that I submit, that I conform, that I am obedient: the windows are wound up tight, my mask is doubled up and my face shield correctly positioned and through practicing WHO directed breathing techniques I ensure I don’t re-breath any of my exhaled air that could infect me with Covid-19. I actually believe facemasks work!
After a year of being hungry, having run out of money exercising my more than ample freedoms buying what ever I like from Amazon and watching anything on Netflix and giving the big thumbs up to the warnings issued to the world that anyone consuming, spreading and generating miss-information and wrong-think, lies and domestic extremist white supremacy hate speach will have their freedoms curtailed, bank accounts frozen, Internet access denied and be Labeled on a public register as Trump loving wacko nutjub conspiracy theorists as well. These criminals, once detained, are slated to be first in line for the extra special vaccine, which doesn’t seem very fair, we should all get this one.
I know how important it is to present to the world as a card carrying conformist beyond driving around correctly adorned and filtered. My programming includes a collection of corporate provided, government approved positions on all things Covid and simply watching the news on TV every night keeps me updated and ready to perform dutifully when the lights flash and the sound of the buzzer is heard. The electric shock of social disapproval, sudden unemployment from my satisfying job scraping the shit off the toilets of my rich employers is something that I know how to avoid. And yes, I would inject hydrochloric acid into my eyes if it meant keeping my job so that I can feed my kids who spend theirs days locked up at home secured in large plastic bags to protect them from Covid.
So to all those anti social, freedom hating extremists out there still running loose, those spreading confusion, monsters luring those not yet comfortable and asleep in the caring embrace of our Corporate and Government overlords, overlords whos only concern is our health, safety and happiness, you must know that dwelling in the shadows of doubt, being on the outside of sanctioned certainty is a sure route to exclusion, rejection and exile. Come, join us! Avoid being Cancelled before it is too late! Renounce your sins and join the flock and accept Saint Bill Gates, love into your veins, let him fuse into your cells’ DNA and help him change you into a better person!
Hallelujah! Praise Bill, our Lord! Save us!
Wonderfully said.
Refreshingly put,here have a sardine 😉
Welcome to “Planet Jonestown”. I’m James Warren Jones and I’ll be your tour guide here. You can call me “Jim” for short.
I think there are 3 groups
1 group C who is beyond repair and believe all the propaganda, no matter what. They consist of 10% of the population and are relatively more present in the laptop class
1 group B who does not really believe the convid scam yet goes along because it seems to be the easy way out. They consist of 60-70% of the population and are usually called the silent majority
1 group A who is unvaccinated (the remaining 20-30% of the population)
Well, given that the ‘vaccines’ (by now) obviously don’t work, and also don’t lead to privileges, while they do a lot of harm, I think our ranks (group A) will be more and more joined by group B.
So I am rather hopeful that our forces are actually becoming stronger each day, while group C is slowly being outnumbered.
Just sit back and don’t become collateral damage while group C is ravingly mad and produce misery to themselves, and of course always try to put sense into people who are able or willing to listen to sense.
Is my take
I just returned to work after my employer took away all restrictions. I don’t have to be vaccinated or masked to work. Those who gave in are angry. Standing up in defiance does work. I never quit and they never fired me. Yes, it was rough financially but I have my body intact and once again have my job. I’ll never comply to these criminals.
Wow. Bravo. You’ve made my day.
Those that gave in are angry?
Get them fired!
Let them know they have PROSTITUTED themselves over their health sovereignty.
Let them know they abide with PSYCHOPATHS.
why bother. If the experts are right, they will go the way of the ferrets and the cats. Dead as doornails! all and sundry.
Give it time!
Great! Good for you NikkiBop.