Baron Mundtot
Contrary to claims on social media, a man was not stretchered out of a vaccine centre after suffering Covid vaccine-related convulsions as onlookers queued to receive a jab.
Named for the event in question, ‘Man being stretchered’ (MBS) was in fact rehearsing his role in a dance routine choreographed with a team of talented paramedics.
MBS performed his highly contemporary, violently twitching solo while being carried from a popular vaccination centre on a stretcher.
The accented voices of transfixed on-lookers, who are heard cooing in amazement while a magnetic MBS is rolled past, suggest an Eastern locale.
As the jubilant (and succesfully vaccinated) MBS is wheeled in the direction of waiting transport, other would-be bejabbed retake their positions in the queue, clearly pleased with the performance. Meanwhile, staff, barely able to keep the smiles from tired faces, rush to resume their positions in order to attend to the bubbly crowd.
However, the curtain on MBS’s innovative career wasn’t quite ready to fall. One impressed smartphone-user uploaded the rehearsal to tictoc. It was subsequently watched by millions of wide-eyed and appreciative children across the world.
Boosted by his new found fame, the eyes of MBS began lolling involuntarily towards Broadway. Finally he would have the chance to follow in the steps of his high-kicking hero Michael Flatley (tangental link, here). If he could find a producer, MBS stood to be the first dancer to appear on that illustrious stage while in a prone position.
As luck would have it, a showbiz empresario had also been waiting in the queue. ‘A match made in heaven,’ the extravaganza’s producer portentously told media with convulsive glee. ‘If you were impressed by the numbers at the centre, you shouldda seen the socially-distanced ticket queues!’
Sadly, MBS passed away from an unrelated stroke and also Covid but, in accordance with his last wishes, communicated by means of an ingenious code of sudden spasms (the first time medical consent has been obtained from an apparently unconscious patient—a significant breakthrough according to legal specialists), his leg will be reanimated by means of electric current.
Following the death of his original producer, also by Covid as well as a vaccine-unrelated stroke, the costs of putting on the ground-breaking show will be met by the creative arm of the Bill and/or Melinda Gates Foundation.
The ‘generous’ donation will allow MBS to make a near-death-defying debut, telling the story of a vaccine volunteer laid low by Covid, and a vaccine-unrelated stroke, but still dancing.
Verdict
A happy tale. From all the folks at ClickMate: break a leg, MBS!
Given the recent surge in popularity of Universal healthcare in the USA, amongst Democrats, (77%) general population (63%), which is a serious worry to the political establishment.
Wrecking the NHS may actually be a US strategic aim, and given the power handed to the CIA’s Google and Apple COVID apps, why wouldn’t they use that power to serve their own political ends, and wreck a socialist health system often held up as a viable cheep alternative to the private health they currently have.
You mean the same as Obamacare, which is modelled on the NHS? If you haven’t noticed most of the NHS was sold off years ago when your mate Blair was pretending to run the country.
‘Obamacare, which is modelled on the NHS?’
Sweetheart, you are way out of your depth. Most people reading that will think you a fool.
So it isn’t based on a universal “affordable” payment scheme then? Which the UK residents pay a tax for.
There must have been something wrong with the toffee, they give you after the shot ?
On sudden coverups to quickly avoid giving “the wrong impression”, how about this?:
https://web.archive.org/web/20180317110639/http://www.anomalies-unlimited.com/Disney/DisDeaths.html
A song was born from this from the unlikely source of MES and the Fall: “Disney’s Dream Debased”. As Brix Smith recounted:
To understand Covid’s economic driver, and why the US shut down the world economy, as I believe they did, you first need to understand that we are all sinners. We are sinners because we do business without US involvement and without giving the US a controlling interest in our economies; This is wrong and immoral.
We criminally use the resources in our own counties for the interests of the people who live in those countries; The is a crime. The profits and utility from those resources morally belongs to the USA, and until they are in their possession, we are running a criminal operation outside of the law.
Corporations can also be run criminally, BP has been guilty of not being American for a very long time, so was taken under US control, and ordered to pay compensation to the tune of 60 billion pounds, after being set up by a US subcontractor, Halliburton for a crime BP had no control over.
Likewise, VW ($25 billion) was set up or ‘taxed’ for being German and RBS blamed for the US sub prime mortgage crisis, to the tune of £27 billion pounds. So you can see that not being American can be very very risky, as Venezuela, the country with the largest oil reserves in the world has discovered.
Germany is now, via NS2, committing the crime of buying oil from Russia, in the face of American interests, who have expensive liquid gas which they want to sell to Germany.
This is a crime and the US will now be working on ways to punish the German government for this criminal act.. It may be a terror attack in Germany, it may be the burning down of a national treasure, either way, they will pay them back for their crimes.
Without going into detail, this is what the COVID economic lockdown was intended to solve, the mass criminality of profit without American involvement.
Never have the Americans imagined or proposed sharing power with anyone, in a ‘world government’. In the face of all this ‘criminality’, it is understandable, who could they possibly trust?
Wow! You are some kind of psychic! You have read the mind of the average Six-Pack Joe and Soccer Mom Jane in the USA.
“We do everything for them and they turn around and screw us!” is the thought lurking in the vast majority of American minds. If I had a nickel for every time I’ve heard some iteration of that thought, I’d be rich.
MBS and his associates there are: Ruined.
CIA+MI6+MOSSAD=Anglo-American/Israeli security apparatus on behalf of their evil master. Add the rest of the “5 Eyes” into that equation ie Canada, New Zealand and Australia. There are no foreign powers, there is only us (the people) vs them (the elite).
Exactly, not the US or CIA operating alone. Global corporate bankers and their wealthy buddies running the show, as always.
The US does not operate alone, they have subordinate & vassal states. Israel is totally bankrolled by the US, and is controlled by the US, as is the UK and the other 5 eyes states.
You think Brexit occurred to serve British interests? No it was to serve US geopolitical interests at great cost to the British economy and people.
The video reminds me of this “event”. >
Live ITV News interview with Peter Power, the Managing Director of Crisis Management firm Visor Consultants who was ‘actually running an exercise… based on simultaneous bombs going off precisely at the railway stations that happened’. Recorded at 8:20pm on the evening of the London Bombings.
Peter Power 7/7 Terror Rehearsal
Peter Power 7/7 Terror Rehearsal – YouTube
Crisis actors at Sandy Hook. Crisis actors at the Boston Marathon. Crisis, crisis crisis… History repeats until it quits repeating…
Rich planet tv has a wealth of information on UK false flag events,well worth a look
If any of you have support messages for the French resistance, Ill pass them on. Im sure they’ll appreciate to know the people of the world are supporting them. People are giving their all. Its unbelievable the humanity one is seeing.
As I said, everyone is expecting a long haul. And if you could see and feel the serenity in them all, you would be amazed. They are taking this as a great awakening for all, without barriers of any kind, all united around our common humanity. Its the spiritual level of the participants that completely overwhelmed me.
Ive spent much of the last 2 days crying, not out of a tragic feeling, but because it has touched me so. They dont lose even touch of each individual who needs personal help and advice amid the frenzy of such rapid organization. Its truly what one says: the divinity in man in all its splendour.
However horrible what is befalling anyone who happens to be caught in here now, it is worth it just for this. And if it was just one or two, one would already be filled with awe. But when its thousands, thousands who together and individually are representing “Le Dieu vivant”…
No words can convey what Im witnessing.
Or break a neck…with a noose.
England once took the head of a sovereign ruler for less.
Today in the UK 500,000 people have been ordered or ‘pinged’ by silicon valley, under the direction of the CIA no doubt, to stay home and isolate.
The numbers are so vast and the destruction so great that Nissan and Roll-Royce are closing plant.
The NHS is being ravaged by this destructive removal of doctors and nurses, when it is already trying to treat the 8 million people waiting for care.
We know the CIA are in the business of shutting down rival or ‘enemy’ economies, through sanctions, we know they are in the business of murdering and overthrowing socialist governments, and denigrating socialist institutions like the NHS,.& we know they will reap the benefits from a wrecked British economy in the fire-sale that will follow.
So why are people not looking at the CIA controlled Google and Apple Apps and the random destruction it is reaping on the British economy and calling it out as an act of US national hostility, it is an act of war, hidden behind the flimsy cover of secrecy granted by their algorithms and propriety software.
The British government, have signed up to a product that will direct their population to house arrest by a foreign power, without any proof or appeal.
What the fuck is going on! Where is MI5, who should be protecting us from this, why is there silence on this. This gift to destroy the entire UK economy, on a whim was handed to the USA, by Johnson and this current government.
The CIA have a history still ongoing of assassinating any leaders of any nationality including American “Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnson was born on 19 June 1964 in the Upper East Side of Manhattan, New York City” who do not comply.
They have been doing this at least since they killed President John F. Kennedy, and probably long before. British and American Intelligence Services have been working together, almost since they were formed.
They are almost completely independent of Governments and largely control them.
This is very well documented in numerous books and other sources if you look beyond the Mainstream Media, who they also control. They don’t ban that many books, because hardly anyone reads books.
Ed Curtin covers some of this in his new book, which is an excellent read.
http://edwardcurtin.com/
I’m sure you know following Watergate, the CIA were ordered to stop all their dodgy operations by Ford, so they simply handed the management over to the French, and got the funding from the Arabs. I can’t remember the name of this operation, I’m sure you’ll know it.
The UK was handed over to uncle Sam shortly after WWII you dunce, wake up and smell the coffee. The CIA don’t control the covid app, it was developed by a company that sells software to government agencies, including our own.
You still don’t get it do you?
Or are you intentionally trying to divert attention away from the real culprits?
There is nothing redeeming about the CIA at this point in time.
They are all playing their part in the Great Reset.
NOT THE FIRST TIME.
They are scumbags, along with all the other governments and agencies, but they aren’t the sole culprits in all this nonsense. When have the CIA ever done anything for the benefit of their people? Or any government for that matter?
”the real culprits?”
do tell.
“If you would know who controls you see who you may not criticise.”
Tacitus
I am the only voice I know stating, that the biggest empire in the history of man, with the largest military, biggest surveillance machine, most active & numerous spy agencies, with a long & full track record of psyops, misinformation, coups, genocides, and propaganda operations, that they: the USA, might possibly be involved in this Covid conspiracy, which at every level is assisting them in their international and domestic goals, serving their economic and military interests, and in its roll-out, at every crucial juncture, crosses paths with their Corporate enterprises and state agencies.
Don’t you think that a little odd? Even here I am attacked for stating, what I’m afraid to say, is the bleeding obvious. This is a place where fantasists are given free rein and often lead you away from any semblance of the truth, in their denials of history, claiming absurd international conspiracies, mysterious ancient groups and strange unnatural alliances.
When common sense tells you that the truth about how our world is run is in plain view, it is the elephant in the room, it is the USA and its many agencies and alliances, which you can read about anywhere, they are not even secrete.
On the one hand we celebrate American success and power, whilst simultaneously claiming it is a benign, inactive & a passive power, despite knowing the CIA’s long long history of crimes and criminal operations. That is an extreme form of Cognitive dissonance and denial, assisted by a media who suppress any reference to US interests or motives. They create the illusion that the US is everywhere but has no impact anywhere.
“They create the illusion that the US is everywhere but has no impact anywhere”
So, you are as blind as you are stupid if you believe that mantra, do us all a favour and jog on. I get it, you have just discovered the CIA are nasty and they have been used for decades to spread the US empire. We already knew, most “normies” have known for years, nothing new, nothing interesting.
You still haven’t explained why you keep changing your name and continue to spout the crap that you do.
Your troll attacks just make my writing look more credible. Like you are trying to hide something. Carry on….
Inspired somewhat by the ‘Danser Encore’ flashmobs, I wrote this little ditty this afternoon. It’s based on ‘How can a poor man stand such times and live’ by Blind Alfred Reed, but is intended to be sung in a rougher, bluesy style.
Feel free to use and alter it if you want. I can supply the chord charts as well, if anyone wants them.
How Can a Government Tell Such Lies As These?
Well, first of all, they said that folks were dying in the street
Then they told us all that we weren’t allowed to meet
Well I don’t know about you
But to me it’s just the same as the flu
Tell me, how can a government tell such lies as these?
I remember the time when they made us stay at home all day
They told everybody to keep two metres away
From every other person in the queue
Cause if you don’t, the virus might kill you
Tell me, how can a government tell such lies as these?
Every single day, we were told we had to wear a mask
If I remember rightly, they didn’t even bother to ask
On Thursdays, we all clapped for the nurse
But that just seemed to make things worse
Tell me, how can a government tell such lies as these?
They’re telling you now that you have to roll up your sleeve
And if you refuse, you won’t be allowed to leave
You won’t be able to cross the border
Till they’ve imposed their new world order
Tell me, how can a government tell such lies as these?
These rules, of course, they don’t apply to those
Who are, it seems, determined to impose
Their version of a great reset
Where freedom disappears, I’ll bet
Tell me, how can a government tell such lies as these?
So all you good people, you all have to do your best
The very least you should do is to get out and protest
You must resist in every way that you can
Until they’re forced to give up their plan
Because we can’t allow a government to tell such lies as these
This barely disguised sarcastic mockery of our overlords and their minions was refreshingly fun read thanks for it .
MSM hysteria about Monday has left adjectives like “dementedly” and “insanely” behind and is heading into some new territory for which words have not yet been invented.
As usual, the Fraud is in the vanguard. Monday endangers the world! Seriously, this is the current headline in a classic of the “experts say… ” genre. Quite how, say, Florida and Texas were able to do the same without the world ending isn’t something to ask, at least not for them.
Two days to go so where can they go from here? Endangering the solar system? Endangering the universe? Endangering parallel dimensions?
I wonder if journos are being paid by how many times they can use the word “chaos” because it is everywhere. It appears the plan is to follow Monday by forcing large numbers to self-isolate and then proclaiming the collapse of services is due to no masks. This is supposed to make Starmer’s dull technocrat-ism appear attractive and damn populism forever.
The Guardian’s peerless journalism has discovered, via another “scientific” expert, that “Long Covid” includes every symptom known to man, from “brain fog to tinnitus.” Therefore we need mass screening and jabbing of every person on earth to combat this terrible plague that includes every single symptom of disease in existence because, you know, it’s the deadliest, most terrible disease in all of history!
Thanks, Guardian! Where would we be without your incomparable reportage?:
https://www.theguardian.com/society/2021/jul/15/long-covid-has-more-than-200-symptoms-study-finds
Maybe all hospitals should be renamed Covid Centres.
“…adjectives like “’dementedly’” and “’insanely’…”
Them’s adverbs, son!
The people still queuing for their jab demonstrates one mind blowing fact of human nature: if it’s happening to someone else, it’s not real. It wasn’t them being stretchered; so it was of no consequence.
Now do you see how they can watch people being blown to bits in a drone strike or children dying from starvation – and just go about their business as if nothing happened?
rip flat pack foot shuffler
your shoes where not red
but nurse vicky doctor and shipman said
that man could dance
the dance of death was short lived
the russian audience enraptured at the bolshevik spect a cull
goy lemmings everywhere demanded a doctor and nurse
demanded a brainless foot tremble lesson in undead death
morons masked up with eyes wide shut queued
zombie worldwide in spiral vortex death rattle lockstep
it would seem many are happy to go dancethon
and go willingly with joyous self righteous consent
agree fully with the terms non disclosure uni lateral secrecy
no liability before or after flat pack
dance fool dance
for like faustus your spiked protein your lesson your dance contract is with
Luciferase
stolen souls lost for eternity
bell book and candle candle book and bell forwards and backward sending the mindless to hell
This is the best explanation I have seen in an 8 min video interview by a practicing doctor of how 62% of his patients (tested so far) are receiving permanent damage to their heart, brain and lungs from the COVID shots, that can never be repaired. Unlike many such interviews, it is not too technical and is easy to understand. It is however completely terrifying.
” The blood clots we hear about which the media claim are very rare are the big blood clots which are the ones that cause strokes and show up on CT scans, MRI, etc. The clots I’m talking about are microscopic and too small to find on any scan. They can thus only be detected using the D-dimer test.
Using this test with his own patients, Dr. Hoffe claims that he has found evidence of small blood clots in 62% of his patients who have been injected with an mRNA shot.
He states that these people are now permanently disabled, and they will no longer “be able to do what they used to do.”
These people have no idea they are even having these microscopic blood clots. The most alarming part of this is that there are some parts of the body like the brain, spinal cord, heart and lungs which cannot re-generate. When those tissues are damaged by blood clots they are permanently damaged.
His warning is very dire: “These shots are causing huge damage and the worst is yet to come.”
“Canadian Doctor: 62% of Patients Vaccinated for COVID Have Permanent Heart Damage”
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A6GbcUl6blpJ/
https://t.me/BritishNursingAlliance/108758
Quite simply – no court would admit that as evidence, that the footage depicts what is said to be happening…
Reminds me of footage shown on teevee of the BUK missile carriers alleged to have shot down a plane over The Ukraine. No military ID on the vehicle is shown; surroundings too blurry to be able to say where / when the footage was taken… Had only the newsperson’s voiceover that it was the culprit…
“A popular vaccination centre” – accented voices suggest an Eastern locale… ?
How do we know He just had a bioweapon shot ?
And paramedics, no hurry, walk with the stretchered man off into The Sunset… . No emergency – an everyday occurrence….
Surely no court would admit the footage as “evidence”.
That phrase went through my head this morning: you can’t ‘wake up’ someone who is pretending to be ‘asleep’
Just can’t/don’t want to believe so many ppl are now totally gullible, many of whom were pretty canny b4 this crock of b.s hit the fan.
Personally think it’s cos last year, a lot of it was a creeping totalitarianism/tyranny but this year the Scum are just racing for the finish line. Truly believe they know how vulnerable they are being so out in the open, they can be defeated by us for sure, so they are trying to shock/traumatise us into submission. By constantly smothering us in easily provable b.s, their totalitarian censorship of differing views and debate, they are actually deliberately causing many to mentally break down n not be able to separate truth from lies.
My heart goes out to those in a wretched mental condition cos of what’s happened, they need loving help, not ridicule. Obviously there is a minority who have a very rigid mindset n belief system, who can’t let themselves figure out the truth cos it would so damage their fragile psyche. Once again, they don’t deserve to be ridiculed n every effort should made to help them too.
Exactly. I like a joke as much as the next man, but this article leaves a nasty taste. That poor bastard on the trolley is somebody’s son.
It’s perfectly obvious the article isn’t mocking the poor guy on the gurney, it’s mocking the lying system that tries to airbrush him away. Spare us your misplaced squeamishness please.
I would be happy if it did mock them.
Bless n cheers Simon, can see why you interpreted the article like that, as Sophie said tho, the author is pointing out how sick the current system is, not making fun of those who accept such b.s.
My comment was about how i personally look at why ppl accept these abominations, the article is humorous, not mean.
All that’s good for now =)
You are definitely a better person than me. Hopefully there are many others out there. They will be necessary to rebuild whatever is left of humankind after this madness.
That brought tears to my eyes Theodore but no i’m not, i mean really not. Thankfully we show many different strengths and weaknesses, complementing each other so we can deal with many possibilities. That sort of thinking is just one of my strengths.
All that’s good for now =)
Well, keep it going! I will try my best. Cheers.
what really concerns me is when you hear people say “oh i had the jab and did not get a reaction” that maybe, but what are the long term effects if any? if you have a jab and have no reactions that does not mean in say 5 – 10 yrs time, you won’t all of a sudden develop for example a terminal illness.
And how do they know they didn’t….the Canadian dr checked some for small blood clots and found over 60% had them show….that test doesn’t say where in the body but there has been damage to blood vessels…he says that will take 3 yrs to show up…so I guess one has to say well come back and tell me in 3-5 yrs that you had no impact…
and don’t forget – they are getting booster jabs too
it’s like russian roulette every time.
I could not live with the worry.
Complete insanity. What else can you say? Who in their right mind would continue standing in line after that?
As much as I hate to admit it, the power of the scamdemic propaganda and the incessant fear mongering has been a great success for the psychopaths behind this massive crime. Commenters here have used the term hypnosis to sum up the mindset of the covid cult members.
I think that’s a pretty accurate assessment.
Went to the supermarket this afternoon for a few things, and the whole time, I was the only one without a mask on.
I was thinking of the excellent David Martin interview with Reiner Fuellmich I saw the other night, and wondered how the people I saw in the supermarket would react if they watched it.
I can’t believe Victorians are still thinking Dan is their life saviour after he decided to try the same failed policy for time 5.
I was actually telling people yesterday: “did you realise the state of emergency was due to expire on July 29th and every time its just about expired before, all of a sudden there’s been cases out of nowhere… What a coincidence… they have to have the state of emergency in place to administer the jabs”.
A couple of people it was like a small light went off in their head, you could see them having a think, but the others, it didn’t even register.
At least I met 3 covid sceptics yesterday who knew it was a load of crap, which was a positive. But, how much more blatantly obvious do they have to get with this charade?
I won’t comment on the intelligence of most people here.
The inane, creepy mask bullshit is extended here in SE QLD until July 23rd. Was supposed to finish the 16th. Australia is going full retard for the middle of winter. Exactly as I predicted.
The masks are a symbolic ritual of submission and control. They have nothing to do with health or protection.
And the psychos definitely have more things in the pipeline. Vaccine passports are one of those things…
“His relatives said how important it was that people should continue to receive the vaccine.”
I wonder if that gives survivors some sense of solace thinking their loved one died saving others as opposed to did he/she die needlessly?
I have seen a dozen of this kind of videos from around the world.
Most of them are merely derivative pieces which need more work on the plasticity and expression of the overall gesture. They lack fluidity and organic interaction between the convulsive soloist (many times stiff, disengaged) and the rest of the troupe (restrained, unbecoming).
Not a complain, only a little critique for those new creatives making of this one the summer of physical theatre and contemporary dance.
You have to wonder at the people who continued queuing up for their jabs after witnessing the poor guy getting stretchered out.
Many decades ago, people were convinced they were going to take a shower…
And we have the same Uranus doing it’s thing in Taurus back then as well..
Proof that the jab works if you ask me.
Brilliant ~ I should not be LOL’ing about such a horrible tragedy, but couldn’t help myself ..
It is not these dramatic adverse reactions that concern me, I am glad the world can see with their own eyes how safe the vax is.
It’s what happens in 5, 10, 20 years time, or to my unborn grandchildren that worry me most.
And of course the lies and coercion, the bullying & pressure that stir the rebellious heart within me.
I am sure that Big Pharma is not doing this for mere financial gain, it’s a power trip.
Obey.
I wonder what sort of compensation that victim’s family can expect?
The money will come rolling in now they no longer need to do meaningful tests.
My doctor friends tell me that this is nothing unusual. Side effects happen all the time, and it is not even said that MBS suffered from a side effect from the jab. They say. See, when things are jab related, my doctor friends like to play with the notion that philosophically speaking we do not know what a cause is and that correlation does not imply causation. Maybe the spasms were caused by, I don’t know, some gravitational force maybe that was weather related. Who knows uh? Now proof them wrong! They say..
However IF somebody was ‘diagnosed’ with Covid by them doctors and subsequently died, yet had all the symptoms of some underlying disease that should be treated with anything but ventilation only (like cardiovascular disease, pulmonary embolism, bacterial pneumonia, COPD or even anxiety related hyperventilation) they say: this person died because of Covid, even though correlation does not imply causation!
What my doctor friends don’t know or don’t want to know is the meaning of burden of proof. If they say that the jab is safe, they should proof it. If they say that sarscov2 causes covid for which the only treatment is ventilation, they should proof that too! Up till now they haven’t done so. And it doesn’t harm them at all. They like to talk about shiny bullshit because that is the only thing they can do. It is what they learned in med school. Just follow the leader. Don’t ask, but do as you are told. Pays handsomely too, and leads to power and fame.
Knowledge is power? – No way! Speaking truth according to power, is power, is what the scientists say.
The law (if it still functions) does however know what burden of proof is, and doctors who shift the burden of proof of their fraudulent treatments and malpractice to their victims (patients) should be held accountable and judged accordingly.
Anyway… You must be completely hypnotized to continue to stand in that line and wait for the jab, even if this MBS turns out to be a prankster. For how could they who stand in line know?
Oh, and I just received a WhatsApp photo from a friend who got the second jab and happily shared his exposure to the jab. You know what they call the second jab here? – PfizerB!
Doctors are a disgrace to civilised society. I have a few doctors and one nurse in my wider family. They all got stabbed in the first wave in the UK then proceeded to tell everybody else to do the same: idiots the lot of them. Of course the prescription scam means we have to keep on going to visit them and listen to their bullshit in order to buy medicine.
To slightly change Shakespeare’s quote from Henry VI, with a few notable exceptions, “The first thing we do, let’s kill all the doctors.” Of course Shakespeare would have referred to them as leeches. At the very best, they are useless eaters, and we can all see what they are at their worst.
That is the miracle of propaganda, you can prove any treatment save simply by saying so as long as you wear your “expert disguise”. But you cannot prove it unsafe with reasonable facts… Dr. Joseph Goebbles was the most brilliant visionary at large. He was able to shape society for decades to come with only one simple concept: keep repeating a lie until it becomes truth and common knowledge.
We should not wonder why?
it is totalitarian culture that underlies pretensions of bourgeois-liberal democracy or autocracy in seemingly open society subjected to state or market capitalist social relations of intimidation, domination, exploitation and control that leads to self dehumanization and blindness to existence, cause or purpose of unsanctioned by power human suffering that is deemed unreal. It is such totalitarian culture of denying fundamental dignity, autonomy and sovereignty of human being nurtures quickly mobilized capacity of evil directed against anyone who refuse to submit.
it is such totalitarian culture enforced by ostracism, persecution, discrimination, human bond shattering social alienation, abandonment and economic blackmail is what created such shocking scenes as this one resembling those in the past.
Like XIX jobless workers camping in front factory gate day and night begging for chance to get job observing decapitated, mutilated by heavy machinery after 12-16 hour work day lifeless or screaming in pain bodies of workers thrown out the gate like garbage to be picked by family including children with only dead silence or shouting through the closing gate: “give me his job”.
Or rail transports full of people approaching death camps puking due to stench of burning bodies of previous transport being disposed in camp crematoria and still signing receipts for their valuables and handing them over to SS guards to be returned later, before entering gas chambers disguised as public showers.. required for rational medical reason to supposedly eradicate typhus infected lice before entering camp.
Systemically tortured people of western and eastern totalitarian cultures immersed in fear lose their ability to recognize and follow their own vital interests including overriding basic instinct of survival becoming self dehumanized puppets of regime of power they are subjected to.
The paralyzing fear, denial or indifference to reality in front of puppet-people’s eyes wide shut is shocking and appalling but it’s not new.
When the human psyche finds itself sandwiched between the “rock” of impending doom and the “hard place” of lethal compulsion, it goes into a state of perfect suggestibility. Command-control mode. Because “self-preservation” is not an option, the body cannot be captained by an internal signal, and is simply puppeteered by whatever external signal is available. Since no rational “choice” or “decision” is possible, following orders is the only possible outcome.
Yesterday I found out about some “wobbling” of the Moon orbit, that must be it. All we have to find out is why only one in this small group seems to be affected so the other shee… I mean people can go and take the freedom jab.
It’s just to establish the notion that The Moon is the thing doing the wobbling, when in fact, it is The Earth.
It’s the old geocentric/heliocentric perspective illusion.
It is more comforting if it is The Moon that is misbehaving, than if it is The Earth.
Covid is by no means the first or last deception – and yup, many deceptions may occur concurrently.
That doctor, like most, is simply ignorant. The cramming he had to do to become a doctor doesn’t change that fact. That cramming, which left no room for thinking and questioning and seeing anything but Rockefeller health care science dogma, did not make that doctor smart and efficient. It made him acceptable to the Nazi medical system.
“There are many problems with the drug industry’s approach to the development of a ‘medicine’. The first is that the initial ‘effect’ is merely an isolated chemical reaction within a laboratory environment. Secondly, as will be discussed in detail in chapter five, many laboratory animals that are used for testing exhibit certain functional differences from humans. Thirdly, all ‘drugs’ have effects in addition to those that are intended; these are called ‘side effects’ and include a variety of symptoms that demonstrate the harm that they can cause…
“Pharmaceutical ‘medicines’ are, however, harmful; the reason for this is due to the nature of the chemicals used in their manufacture, many of which are inherently toxic and all of them are physiologically incompatible with the human body.
“One extremely useful document that explains the manufacturing processes and the ingredients used by the pharmaceutical industry is called Pharmaceutical Waste Analysis…
“The information contained within the document clearly identifies the toxic nature of the substances used in the manufacturing processes, as well as the ingredients utilised by the pharmaceutical industry in the production of ‘medicine’, and provides supportive evidence for the claim that medicines are inherently harmful. This fact has also been identified by Herbert Shelton who states that “All so-called medicines, in doses on any size, are poisons.”” – pages 18 & 19 of “What Really Makes You Ill – Why Everything You Thought You Knew About Disease Is Wrong” by Dawn Lester and David Parker
That should have been “in doses of any size” and the quote was on pages 17 & 18, not 18 & 19.