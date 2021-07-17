The Demonization of the Unvaxxed

Karen Hunt
“Children are the vessels into which adults pour their poison.”
Salman Rushdie, Midnight’s Children
In The Silver Chair, book 6 of CS Lewis’s magnificent The Chronicles of Narnia, the first pages describe a “mixed” school, meaning for boys and girls, that was…
not nearly so mixed as the minds of the people who ran it. These people had the idea that boys and girls should be allowed to do what they liked. And unfortunately what ten or fifteen of the biggest boys and girls liked best was bullying the others. All sort of things, horrid things, went on…[and] the people who did them were not expelled or punished. The Head said they were interesting psychological cases and sent for them and talked to them for hours. And if you knew the right sort of things to say to the Head, the main result was that you became rather a favorite than otherwise.”
The school is called Experiment House and it’s a drab, dull place where, even though it gives the appearance of “everyone doing what they liked,” it’s really a place where everyone must fit in and those who don’t are singled out and persecuted.
The two heroes of the story, Scrubb and Jill, don’t fit in at all, and are being chased by a group of bullies when they come up against the wall at the back of the garden. They are trapped, with nowhere else to turn. In the wall is a door that is always locked. But on this occasion, it opens.
They expected to see the gray, heathery slope of the moor going up and up to join the dull autumn sky. Instead, a blaze of sunlight met them. It poured through the doorway as the light of a June day pours into a garage when you open the door. It made the drops of water on the grass glitter like beads and showed up the dirtiness on Jill’s tear-stained face.”
And so, just as they are about to be caught, Scrubb grabs Jill’s hand and pulls her “through the door, out of the school grounds, out of England, out of our world into That Place.”
I wonder if children read these books anymore? I wonder if children read books at all anymore, or if they simply stare at a lit-up screen and talk into it and it talks back. These books could well be banned as white supremacist propaganda soon anyway. Who knows?
Lewis isn’t very nice to adults in his books. But that’s because adults aren’t very nice to children. Adults have lost their sense of wonderment. The boisterous actions of children are hateful because they remind adults of what they have lost. Children must conform.
Every child who is a little bit different understands exactly how Scrubb and Jill feel. For those who don’t fit in, school is a terrifying place of torture and dread.
What we are now doing to our children with masks and vaccines is a way to make children so compliant that they never think another thought that makes them question what is “behind the door in the wall.”
Children are the bargaining chips held over the heads of those parents who are also inclined towards being just a little bit different. The consequences of being different used to be so benign. Now they could very well be death.
Someone who was once considered a friend might sneeze or touch another person’s hand, or laugh too vigorously and they will become infected. Of course it is better to live in isolation, dependent on electronic devices for amusement and companionship. The world outside is just too unpredictable.
In my last piece Happily Slipping into Our Straight Jackets, I talked about the history of drugging our children and how it has led us to so easily give up our children on the altar of Big Pharma. This, in turn, led us to where we are now, allowing the State to administer an experimental vaccine to our children, and soon even to babies.
As of late May over 600,000 children have received a first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccination. By late June, over ~7 million people younger than 18 have been vaccinated.
Yet it is still only green-lit for emergency use. Why are we doing this? Why are we using our children as guinea pigs to protect adults, when it’s been shown that this illness barely affects children, nor do they easily transmit it?
Most troubling, the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines are the first-ever authorized vaccines to use mRNA. Let me just say, I am not an anti-vaxxer. However, I admit that since the start of this pandemic, I, along with a lot of other people, have begun to question things that I once simply believed because our government told me I should.
A year ago, I was living in Luxor, Egypt, having all kinds of wild adventures while my friends back home were locked in their houses and apartments. I’ve written about those experiences in a series of three essays here. Like most people, I already accepted that not everything I read in the news was true. But I never realized how bad the lies were until the pandemic struck.
From my vantage point far away across the world, in a place that didn’t close down because villages just can’t do that, I began to notice how every single news outlet said the same things. Used the same buzz words. I saw how the tension was building between President Trump and his pandemic task force, in particular Dr Fauci. I watched how at every turn, no matter what Trump said, right or wrong, he had to be discredited.
When Trump closed down travel to China, he was accused of xenophobia. To “send a message” Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi toured San Francisco’s Chinatown, saying there was no reason tourists or locals should be staying away. The day after Trump’s travel ban, Biden accused him of hysteria, xenophobia, and fear-mongering. And yet, months later the media made it out that Trump hadn’t done enough and if Biden had been in charge, he would have done much more. What would he have done? Kept the borders open as he is doing now? Everything is a contradiction.
When Trump tried to reassure the public so as not to create a panic, he was accused of purposefully lying to the American people. Yet this was information he got directly from Fauci and he has never been accused of the same. Fauci waffled back and forth on masks, admitting that he lied to the public about masks not being effective in stopping the spread of COVID. Apparently he did this so there wouldn’t be a shortage for health workers. The press doesn’t seem to have a problem with this.
But if our number-one infectious disease expert admits that he lied to us, how do we know he won’t do it again “for our own good?” What we have learned from all of this is that truth doesn’t matter. As long as the lies are making us feel the way we are supposed to feel, we swallow them.
How were we supposed to know Fauci was right and all the other scientific experts who disagreed with him were wrong? It didn’t matter. There could be no dissent.
I saw how information was kept from the public. I became frustrated and began looking for information elsewhere. I had never really listened to Fox News. So, I checked it out. I quickly learned that I could not share anything I discovered on social media. I would be laughed at, screamed at, and unfriended. I couldn’t say that it was giving me a perspective I wasn’t getting on CNN. Not necessarily right or wrong. Just another perspective. And I needed at least one opposing viewpoint from which to compare the State approved information I was receiving.
New media outlets cropped up like Newsmax. I began to appreciate The Epoch Times. I listened to and watched the videos of journalists like Andy Ngo who were out in the field filming raw footage of the riots that mainstream reporters refused to let us see. I read his book, Unmasked, and learned how he was discredited by mainstream reporters. I have a lot of respect for Andy Ngo and I am grateful for his courageous reporting, in the face of physical attacks and death threats that became so bad, he had to move out of the country.
Way back in April of 2020, Mike Pompeo demanded the truth from Beijing as to whether COVID-19 escaped from the Wuhan lab during experiments and China covered it up by blaming ‘wet’ food markets. This sounded plausible to me. Yet, Pompeo now says he received pushback against any type of investigation. Like so many other plausible theories put forward by Trump and his team, all reference to COVID originating in a lab were removed from the internet. Anyone daring to talk about it was labeled a conspiracy theorist and shut out of their social media accounts.
Now, suddenly, it’s all over the news. A year after TRASHING the theory that COVID originated from a Wuhan lab because Trump supported the suggestion – America’s woke mainstream news outlets suddenly start asking if it’s true!
Why? That is a mystery I would like to find the answer for.
And then there’s Hydroxychloroquine. And, I should add Ivermectin. Although I don’t go into it here, it’s the same scenario and you will see it in the news a lot lately—too late for so many people.
In April 2020, a small French study showed HCQ combined with azithromycin, an antibiotic, was safe and effective in lowering COVID-19’s virus count in patients who had first contracted the disease. Mr. Trump immediately cited the study — as it was good news — the world was at the height of the pandemic and HCQ had been approved and used by physicians for 85 years to treat both malaria and some autoimmune diseases.
Instead of this being greeted as hopeful, it was immediately trashed in the media. Fake news. Not following the science. But I wondered. It didn’t take a rocket scientist to figure out that Big Pharma in collusion with anyone investing into it had good reason to discredit HCQ. The medication was cheap and easily administered. If millions of people started taking this drug, in conjunction with other therapeutics, and they started getting better, what justification would there be for vaccinating the entire world?
When, in July of 2020, a group calling themselves America’s Frontline Doctors, stood upon the steps of our capital building and spoke of the merits of hydroxychloroquine, describing masks as unnecessary, they were derided as quacks. A video of their impassioned speech immediately went viral and was removed from all social media by the next day.
It became apparent to me that anyone, no matter how prominent, no matter how upstanding, who dared to question the State-sanctioned propaganda were being silenced, discredited and fired from their positions. Why weren’t we listening to them?
If, as Fauci was always saying and continues to say to this day, “we simply don’t know [fill in the blank]”, why wouldn’t they welcome the help of a wider range of expertise? These were doctors who put their reputations on the line to speak out. They were in the trenches, actually treating patients. They weren’t theorists like Dr Fauci, playing god in laboratories, receiving grants from Big Pharma with the understanding they needed to reach the required conclusion.
I was inclined to think maybe these doctors had something important to say. Yet still, when I tried to make that suggestion on social media, again, I was shot down. People were really getting worried about me. I was being brainwashed.
By whom? I was merely comparing possibilities. Once upon a time, that was called critical thinking. Now, everyone’s minds were completely closed to any inquiries. I had never experienced anything like it.
Perhaps future generations will look back on the denial of HCQ and Ivermectin to the public to treat this illness as one of the greatest crimes in history. How many lives could have been saved if these inexpensive and easily accessible drugs, along with other therapeutics, had been used early on? Perhaps millions.
Renowned public health officials from around the world denounced the draconian measures being taken in “The Great Barrington Declaration:”
The Great Barrington Declaration – As infectious disease epidemiologists and public health scientists we have grave concerns about the damaging physical and mental health impacts of the prevailing COVID-19 policies, and recommend an approach we call Focused Protection.
Immediately, all of these experts were discredited and silenced. The all-encompassing power to control information was becoming apparent.
Kary Mullis, the inventor of the PCR test himself said it was not a reliable test for viruses. His words were silenced, or twisted around to mean something else, even though what he said was very plain.
In the meantime, the flu magically disappeared. That was because of masks and lockdowns we were told. But then, why didn’t it work for COVID?
If even the testing method we were using wasn’t accurate, or could be fiddled with to create more or less positive results when needed, how could we be sure of anything?
We have a video from 2017 where Dr. Fauci actually warned of a pandemic and a surprise outbreak. But it doesn’t seem to be of significance.
We have Dr. Fauci’s treasure trove of emails, where it looks like he potentially tried to hide the very real possibility that the virus came from the Wuhan lab. The emails show him flip-flopping on masks, justifying it by saying well, the science changed.
But whose science? When only one voice is allowed—that being the voice of those who have everything to gain from hiding truth—then “science” becomes a tool for control rather than a method by which we find truth.
Despite the revelations, the state-run media, are still enamored with Fauci. Asking him delicate questions, drooling over his sainthood, just as they do over Biden’s grandfatherly and completely nonthreatening demeanor.
That is, except when Biden wakes up long enough, as he did at a recent event, to squint down at a little girl in the audience, of not more than 10 years of age, and say,
I uh, I love those barrettes in your hair, man. I tell you what, look at her. She looks like she’s 19 years old sitting there like a little lady with her legs crossed.”
A poll during voting showed that nearly half of Biden voters said their vote wasn’t for Biden so much as it was against Trump.
Anything would be better than that racist maniac Orange Man Bad.
Better to lie, better to have people die without the therapeutic drugs that could have saved them, better to let China off the hook, than to admit Trump was right about anything.
Fill people with so much fear and hatred they don’t suspect the obvious: That the gods behind the curtain; the likes of Mark Zuckerberg, Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates, are gaining absolute power over our minds and bodies and we are giving it up to them without blinking an eye.
During the pandemic the nation’s 644 billionaires gained almost $1 trillion in total net worth, according to a new analysis, while the poorer Americans struggle with lost wages and jobs. Doesn’t that mean anything to anybody? Aren’t the implications obvious?
Apparently not. I haven’t finished my Netflix series. Have you seen it? What do you recommend I watch next?
Take care of us. Keep us safe. Lull us to sleep with our smartphones and our drugs, cover our faces, administer our vaccines.
Once Trump was gone, anyone who thought the same, namely anyone who questioned the State, needed to be discredited as well. A line was drawn. There was no middle ground.
Either you were a masker and a vaxxer or you were a heretic. And we all know what happens to heretics.
When January 6th occurred, Biden called it the worst terrorist event in our history. Domestic terrorism, that’s what we are up against now. Even though those who stormed the capital were let in by the police, had no weapons and killed no one. Called murderers when the only person murdered that day was Ashli Babbitt. Journalist Tayler Hansen, @TaylerUSA, who filmed Ashli Babbitt’s death, identified the officer responsible for the shooting as Lieutenant Mike Byrd, a Black man. Hansen was subsequently arrested. True to form, the mainstream media showed no interest in investigating Ashli Babbitt’s death.
Obviously. It would have gone against the narrative.
In a recent speech, Biden declared white supremacists the ‘most lethal threat’ to US, as he marked Tulsa race massacre.
Where is this terrible, out of control threat? To compare what happened that day when a bunch of losers entered the capital—video footage even showing police officers inviting them in—to 9/11 is an insult to all who died when terrorists rammed those planes into the World Trade Center. 2,977 people were killed that day and more than 6,000 injured.
It is an insult to all who died during the BLM and Antifa riots, to those who were trapped inside government buildings when rioters tried to burn them down, to small neighborhood businesses that were destroyed. BLM riots caused over $1 billion of damage, ‘yet media says they’re mostly peaceful’.
Most of all, it’s an insult to the nearly 300 children who were shot and killed in 2020, a 50% increase from 2019, and the more than 5,100 children aged 17 and younger were killed or injured, within their own neighborhoods.
So, who are these white supremacists endangering our country? They are fast becoming defined as every person who does not agree with the State.
How do you succeed in silencing almost 80,000,000 people or maybe even more? Trump warned that when he was gone, his attackers would not be finished. “Then they will come for you.”
Anyone who refuses to submit to this vaccine will receive this label. Anyone who refuses to submit their child to this vaccine will be given this label. It won’t matter whether you voted for Trump or not. That will be the label assigned to you.
Proof of vaccination is already being required in restaurants, where the unvaxxed must sit in a special section, wearing masks.
There are countless cases of employees being fired from jobs for not taking the jab. If you want to keep your job, you better take the jab.
Although we were previously told the federal government would leave mask mandates to local government and businesses, Homeland Security now says it is taking a close look at vaccine passports for international travel.
In January 2021, the Los Angeles Unified School District announced that it plans to require its students to receive the COVID vaccine once it is approved and available. Los Angeles Unified is the nation’s largest school district.
And so, we have now been divided into two camps. The vaxxed and the unvaxxed. Who will suffer the most from this? Who is already suffering the most?
Our children.
I hear from parents that they are receiving messages from schools to get their children on the waiting list to be vaccinated. The vaccine will be available in the fall for kids twelve and up. The parents who contact me are against vaccinating their children and say they will never give in. I don’t think they realize how bad it could get.
All the “good” parents will line up for it. All the “good” children will be rewarded for obeying the State by being allowed to attend school free of masks and lead a “normal” life. The children whose parents refuse will have to continue wearing masks. They will have to sit in a special section, eat and play separately.
As I showed in my previous essay with drugging children diagnosed with attention deficit disorder, parents who do not conform to vaccinating their children will be seen as irresponsible. Those who are vaccinated will accuse them of selfishness, just as we see adults accusing the unvaxxed of this. Of putting the entire community as risk.
Imagine being those children, being used as examples of the evils of nonconformity. They will become pariahs among their peers and their teachers. They will be mocked, shamed and shunned.
Already, children at this age just want to fit in. The unvaxxed children will go home and beg for their parents to get them vaccinated. Children will turn against their parents. Those few kids who are natural free thinkers, like Scrubb and Jill, will suffer more than they ever have in the past. They will not even have the satisfaction of being thought of as cool by the outside crowd. There won’t be any outside crowd.
Only the vaxxed and the unvaxxed.
Where adults have been allowed to remove their masks — although many choose not to — children are still being forced to wear them. While the nation debates Dr Fauci’s emails and how much he really knew, how much information was hidden, how deeply involved he was in research at the Wuhan lab; all these things that for so long were labeled conspiracy theories and are now turning out to be true; our children continue to suffer the abuse of covering their mouths and noses eight hours a day both inside the classroom and outside in terrible heat as they attempt to play.
But according to parents I’ve spoken to, when their kids go home, they don’t go outside. Instead, they are on their tablets or i-pads, interacting on Tiktok, Instagram and Snapchat. They are uninterested in exercise. They are terrified of germs. And parents, busy online themselves, are ignorant as to what their children are engaging in.
During April to October 2020 in the US, emergency room visits linked to mental health problems (e.g. anxiety) for children aged 5-11 increased by nearly 25% and increased by 31% for those aged 12-17 years old as compared to the same period in 2019. During the month of June 2020, 25% of persons aged 18 to 24 in the US reported suicidal ideation. While some of this may be related to the pandemic, we suspect that it is largely a function of our response to the pandemic.
While “the most common experiences reported of online issues involved bullying or generally being made to feel uncomfortable, one in three participants reported having had an online sexual interaction,” a report said. Thorn report: Why you kids shouldn’t be on TikTik or Instagram | 7NEWS.com.au
Most participants reported receiving a “sext”, while 18 per cent had received a nude photo or video and 18 per cent had been asked to send a nude photo or video.
Children as young as five years old know how to use phones and tablets. It is their language. Jackie, a friend of mine who is a mother of a toddler and a social media influencer on Tiktok says “You wouldn’t believe what children are accessing online nowadays.”
The gods above us use their power to suppress knowledge of all that might expose them as the Machiavellian fraudsters that they are, yet no one is protecting our children from dangerous information.
What is a parent to do?
Move to the country. Start a commune. Start neighborhood learning centers with like-minded parents. I have heard many parents say, “If they try to force me to vaccinate my children, I will take them out.”
All well and good. But there are many who cannot afford to do this. Many will have no choice but to give in to the State. If they don’t, just as happened to parents who resisted putting their children on Ritalin, they will be accused of abuse and perhaps even have their children taken from them.
Just as happened to Patricia Weathers, who in 2020 took her 9-year-old son off an antidepressant and medication similar to Ritalin, because he was constantly gnawing at his shirt collar and had began to hear “voices.”
As a result, her son’s elementary school accused her of medical neglect and called child-abuse investigators. Years of battling the school in the courts took its toll until she finally won in court. But most people don’t have the knowledge or the resources to sustain such a battle.
School officials can force a parent to seek out a professional, such as a psychiatrist. And can they expel a child who doesn’t take medication or intimidate parents by threatening to phone social services or child-abuse investigators? Weathers says that’s what happened to her, and there are reports of other similar cases around the country.
All of this intimidation and training to comply was a precursor to what is happening now. With psychiatric drugs, the only person the State can claim you are putting at risk is your own child. With vaccines, they can claim you are putting the entire country at risk. Millions of lives are on your hands and the hands of other deplorables like you.
My daughter and her husband spent the past year in Slovenia where their two boys, ages three and two, have gone to daycare free of masks. In July, they are moving back to Los Angeles. They are against masks and the vaccine, both for themselves and their children.
They could not find a single daycare in their area that didn’t require children to wear masks.
And those daycares all reassured her — as if it would make her feel better — that once the vaccine was available and the tiny tots had taken it, they would be allowed to go mask free. At last, my daughter found one daycare that didn’t require masks. It was a private Christian school. So, that is where they will put their boys.
We already see signs of Christians schools being demonized.
A March article in Ms Magazine declared How Christian Schools and Homeschooling Teach Supremacist Conspiracies.
Statistically, homeschoolers do much better with learning and their futures than public school children. Yet academics such as Prof. Elizabeth Bartholet, are leading the charge against those who actively resist public schools and she believes that the generation currently being homeschooled is an eventual, if not active, breeding ground for racism, sexism, and isolationism.
“Many homeschool precisely because they want to isolate their children from ideas and values central to public education and to our democracy. Many promote racial segregation and female subservience. Many question science. Many are determined to keep their children from exposure to views that might enable autonomous choice about their future lives,” she claims.
My daughter certainly is not a white supremacist. She is not a Trump supporter. She has no interest in politics. She just wants to follow what she believes is best for her children.
Yet, if things keep going on as they are now, it is quite possible that anyone who doesn’t adhere to the “ideas and values central to public education and to our democracy,” meaning what is acceptable to the totalitarian state, will automatically be considered enemies of the state and as such, in need to reeducation, imprisonment, or perhaps even worse.
Some might accuse me of alarmism. Nothing would make me happier than to be proved an alarmist. However, unless people stand up and speak out, this is surely what we are facing. And I think those who are reading this who don’t want their children submitted to this experimentation and abuse know in their hearts this might well be what they are facing.
I want to end with a little story. I was raised by a Mennonite mother. There was much I rebelled against as a child, teenager. Despite my doubts and rebellions, I always knew I had a history to be proud of; a foundation of strong, courageous people who stood up for what they believed, even in the face of death. Before her passing my mother left each of her children a booklet with the history of our people.
She called the booklet A Far Journey. It tells the story of the Anabaptists who split from the Catholic Church and followed the teachings of a Dutch preacher named Menno Simmons, born in 1496.
This was a time of great upheaval. The Protestants were fighting for the right to free information for all. No longer should the gateway to God be blocked by priests and popes. No longer should the common man be kept from reading and interpreting the Sacred Scriptures for himself. This free information for all, brought about by the invention of the printing press, threatened the hold the powerful had on the ignorant souls beneath them.
Bloody battles ensued. The cause became politicized, of course, and used by both sides to gain more power. But as always, there were the common people who stood up for their rights. The Martyrs Mirror, a collection of records, letters and court accounts tells the stories of many of those who remained faithful and paid the price of their lives.
There is one letter in the collection from Janneken Muntsdorg, written from prison to her one-month-old daughter, also named Janneken. The mother bore her child in prison and the girl was taken from her. Knowing she would never see her daughter again, she wrote a letter for her to read one day. Part of it goes thus:
The true love of God and wisdom of the Father strengthen you in virtue, my dearest child; …and strengthen and confirm your understanding in His truth […] for if we were to continue in the world, we would have had no trouble. For when we were one with the world and practiced idolatry, and loved all manner of unrighteousness, we could live at peace with the world; but when we desired to fear God and to shun such improper ways…then they did not leave us in peace; then our blood was sought; then we had to be a prey to everyone, and become a spectacle to all the world. They seek here to murder and burn us; we are placed at posts and stakes, and our flesh is given as food to the worms.”
Words too drastic? I think not.
I recite these words if only to wake people up from their sleep! If only to remind us that many have gone before who suffered and died for the freedoms we enjoy. The freedoms to read and write, to worship and pray and speak as we choose. Not just for Christians, but for everyone. Everyone. The freedoms to agree and disagree. Even to believe outrageous “conspiracy” theories.
The internet has created a crisis even greater than the invention of the printing press. In those days, the information of the texts was limited to biblical knowledge. As time went on, that information grew. Now, a seemingly infinite wealth of information is at our fingertips. We are being told that information is dangerous. That we need to put it into the hands of the powerful once again. We must trust them as the doorkeepers between our minds and the mysteries of the universe.
Just as the reformers stood up for their rights to interpret texts on their own, so we must stand up for our rights to do the same.
Perhaps the day will come when the individual will submit to the will of the State and we will be more machine than we are flesh and blood. I know men like Elon Musk dream of this. He says we need these changes if we want to explore the universe, to travel to other planets. We need to evolve. I would love nothing more than to explore other planets. Perhaps losing our humanity little by little is the price we must pay for that “advancement.” If science fiction is any indication—and I tend to believe science fiction sometimes more than actual science—this is probably inevitable.
But that day is not today. For now, we must fight for the right to hold onto our freedoms. Oh, we can have intellectual discussions about how we aren’t really “free” and all of that, but I do know the difference between freedom and bondage.
I walked through Dachau as a child. I stood at the Berlin Wall and crossed the barrier from the land of the free into the land of the oppressed. From one step to the next, I passed from light into darkness. I was fortunate. I was allowed to pass back again, horribly aware of all the yearning souls I was leaving behind.
Don’t let the lies lull you to sleep. Don’t let cynicism overcome you.
I have faith that there will always be at least one Scrubb and one Jill in every school. Those who refuse to fit in. Those who still see the mystery beyond the wall.
Those who find the way out of darkness and into light.
I started with Salmon Rushdie and I will end with him. I saw him once at a party at a club, back in the 90s. He was a very ugly man, but he was with a very beautiful woman. I wondered about him. He looked so insignificant, yet what power his words had! So much power that they were dangerous to the regime in Iran and a price was put on his head. Yet there he sat, enjoying his life.
In those heretical Satanic Verses, he wrote:
What kind of idea are you? Are you the kind that compromises, does deals, accommodates itself to society, aims to find a niche, to survive; or are you the cussed, bloody-minded, ramrod-backed type of damn-fool notion that would rather break than sway with the breeze? – The kind that will almost certainly, ninety-nine times out of hundred, be smashed to bits; but, the hundredth time, will change the world.”
We may be smashed to bits. Still, let’s be the ones who change the world.
‘ Those few kids who are natural free thinkers, like Scrubb and Jill, will suffer more than they ever have in the past.’
Not true. If they are free thinkers, they already found out that it is better not to be inside the crazed mob and are therefore not affected. They just stay home and homeschool themselves. They will be silently seen as good examples by the silent majority (within the mob of the schoolyard) that may follow them, as the example shows them how one should fight with the bullies (don’t fight them, just don’t give them your consent and let them stew in their own juices).
If the kids are not free thinkers yet, covid will be a wake up call for the kids to become one quickly. And the earlier one becomes a free thinker, the better. So that the bullies are after the kids, may not be so bad, even though it’s cruel to make tough free thinking kids by bullying them ‘out’ of submission.
Haven’t read the CS Lewis story, but in the way the story is explained by the author, I would say that the moral of the story is that there is a better world for all kids, outside the class, which they will find either voluntarily (if they find the door and open it themselves) or if they are forced to find the door and open it by the crazy mob (as in the story).
Oh, and the Rushdie quote is a terrible black/white quote. There are far more options to not sway without breaking than the 2 options that Rushdie suggests.
Supertramp did a much better job than Rushdie did there, as you can hear in their ‘school’. As they say, whatever you do ‘You’re coming along’
I think most here would benefit reading the book ‘Virus Mania’
In summary everything we are told by orthodox virology is demonstrably wrong, there is no credible evidence that viral particles exist as pathogens, there is no credible evidence that disease is caused by viral particles infecting people.
Everything we are told by the vaccinologists is wrong, but it is very very lucrative for the vested interests that sell vaccines.
By way of introduction you may wish to view Dr Sam Bailey who has been explaining the issues discussed in Virus Mania.
The Truth About Virus Isolationhttps://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/the-truth-about-virus-isolation-%F0%9F%A4%AB:f?
“… when terrorists rammed those planes into the World Trade Center”
…..when rogue elements of the US govt, US and foreign secret services, and deep state elements, prewired the Twin Towers with explosives, maybe even a min nuke in the basement, and then sent missiles in to the buildings. Then they released CGI footage of planes hitting the buildings and all of the sheeple were dazzled. Some silly people believe that actual terrorists on actual planes did it, LOL.
Fixed it for ya.
Loved this essay! I did wonder what will happen to the Amish. They cannot be allowed to provide an example of such good health with no vaccinations, home schooling and natural cultivation of food. I was never a Trump supporter, but was angry and appalled at the treatment he received at the hands of the media when what he said was actually true. He just didn’t say it in a way they thought was ‘acceptable’. But there are voices speaking out. I never thought I would subscribe to The Spectator, but it has reassured me that there are intelligent, rational human beings who will not succumb to the b.s. being peddled in the MSM.
My children are 14 and 16. They want the vaccine. They call me a conspiracy theorist. My son, 16, stood behind me while I was watching James Corbett’s interview with Whitney Webb and said ‘Why are you watching that? Why are you going deeper into the rabbit hole?’. My ex called me and said she had ‘scheduled a vaccine for the children’ I objected and pointed out that here in France it’s not ‘officially required’ until August 30. (In fact offically you can take the PCR test 48 hours in advance of whatever you want to do and thus have your ‘passport’. In October supposedly the State will stop paying for the PCR test.) So, my ex has backed down for now. She’s a teacher and like most French school teachers are going along happily with the state narrative. I heard a teacher say yesterday that any parent who refuses their child’s vaccination should be blocked from receiving any state aid, no unemployment or housing allowance. Can you imagine the twisted resentment behind such a statement?
All that is to say that this article, in terms of the division within families caused by the ‘vaccine’ and ‘vaccine passport’ is accurate. It’s happening to me.
‘When January 6th occurred, Biden called it the worst terrorist event in our history.’
That statement alone shows Biden as completely unfit to be President of the USA, due to basic mental incapacity.
I don’t know any judge who is fit to judge who could judge otherwise.
To make a statement so factually wrong, so contextually illiterate, so obviously ludicrous, marks Biden down as a mentally subnormal cretin.
The only other explanation is that he is a fully committed organised criminal hood, working to the orders of a global Godfather.
Either way, overwhelming grounds exist to have him impeached, forcibly removed from office.
The fact that voluminous evidence exists to send him to prison for corruption and racketeering in Ukraine and China is by the by. Use that too if you want.
But the day is long gone when any person can say with integrity that Joe Biden is fit to be POTUS. The day is long gone when it can be said that Kamala Harris is fit for public office, ditto Nancy Pelosi (in fact those two women are all the evidence you need to disprove feminist ‘theories’ that if only women were in power, the world would be perfect).
The time for namby pambying, for pussy-footing, is over.
Biden must be called out as an electoral fraud and he and 250 top Democrats must face joint charges in the most devastating exposure of US electoral corruption in history.
There cannot be any mercy for him. The time for mercy for a grifter like Biden is long gone.
He must be imprisoned for life and the Democrat Party must be dissolved and all the major backers banned from making political donations again for 50 years, not to mention facing charges of global organised crime.
It’s the backers who are always behind things. Not the puppets.
It’s the backers who have to be castrated in terms of their power.
The politicians are the symptoms.
The backers are the cause.
Not only does this stay with the virus narrative, it’s staying with the lab narrative, as if the mainstream media’s sudden turn to start channeling it shouldn’t be a huge eyebrow raiser.
You can’t stop a flu with a vaccine. Flu viruses mutate faster than humans can make vaccines. This year’s vaccine was made against last year’s flu strain. What we really need is a vaccine against next year’s flu; but we never get it because God alone knows what the next strain is going to be. Not even the virus knows how its great great great great great grandchildren are going to turn out. That’s why our best policy with flu thru the ages has been, Live and Let Live.
Crocodile Dundee, You cant stop a Lion with a 38 pistol.
https://youtu.be/gPqOnUHk2B0
Conventional flu vaccines are like using a 38 pistol to stop a lion. But unconventional vaccines are worse: untested experimental RNA vaccines are a crime against humanity.
If your final conclusion is that the only helpful vaccine would be one that has been passed back to us via a time machine from the future, then we arrive at the same conclusion: no vaccine is a good vaccine.
Honestly, I probably would have agreed with every word you said about 18 months ago. At that time, I’m ashamed to say I didn’t really understand what a virus even was. I knew it was smaller than a bacteria, and not much else. I didn’t realize that it was nothing more than genetic information in a protein envelope; that it was not a living organism capable of doing things on its own without a host cell. All I heard were the personification terms. We needed to “fight” viruses because they “attack” us and “invade” us.
I didn’t realize that a virus couldn’t mutate on its own. I didn’t realize that it has no means of locomotion, thus can’t even move on its own. I didn’t realize the dubious “proofs” of viruses even existing as we’re told they exist. For example, given that they’re far too tiny for a traditional microscope, have we even seen a virus enter a cell, give instructions to a cell, and then replicate to create copies (or mutated copies) of the original virus? Or do we just have things like this from 2014, in which “virus-like” particles are created and then mapped in a 3D rendering? https://phys.org/news/2014-02-video-virus-sized-particle-cell.html
Not exactly exhaustive research on my part, but if this was an “unprecedented look at a virus-like particle as it tries to break into and infect a cell,” and it didn’t occur until 2014, then what the hell were we using as proof that viruses definitely broke into and infected cells for the last century?
So yes, maybe viruses mutate faster than humans can make vaccines. But maybe viruses are simply the byproduct of a dying cell and not the cause of a dying cell. There are numerous toxic things in the world that we already know we’re exposed to every damn day. Perhaps they are the cause of cellular death, and viruses are just the scapegoat. Ultimately, it seems like jumping to the need for a vaccine to save us from a virus is skipping quite a few steps—future-tense, time-machine-gifted vaccine or not.
https://www.renown-travel.com/central/lopburi.html
It would do everyone good to know the inconvenient history around virus research that we aren’t taught in school. Before it was deemed unethical, we actually did do experiments on human “volunteers” (they were navy soldiers…my money is on them being more than gently nudged to volunteer) trying to prove that the super deadly Spanish Flu could be transmitted between humans.
Directly from the Journal of the American Medical Association, August 2, 1919: https://wickedtruths.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/03/JAMA-Vol73issue5-1919-ROSENAU-MILTON-J.-EXPERIMENTS-TO-DETERMINE-MODE-OF-SPREAD-OF-INFLUENZA.pdf
TL/DR: Healthy people were essentially drinking snot cocktails from the sick people, and not a single one of the healthy people got sick. But maybe the most important quote from the author of the experiment is this:
This was the state of “science” in 1919, just as it is today. Fresh off batting .000 in trying to get healthy people to catch illness by human contact, this man of science proclaims he has “no doubt” that the exact opposite is true. Not even a little doubt, man? You just failed miserably trying to prove this…can I get like 2% doubt, Milton J. Rosenau?
It might be wise to download these JAMA archives before they mysteriously disappear from the internet.
I’m reading Margaret MacMillan’s ‘The Wat that ended Peace’. Her explanation of ‘Spanish Flu’ is that it came from shells churning up the “microbe rich” Eurpoean soil. That’s the kind of mainstream history that wins awards and gets glowing reviews. It’s the kind of history bloodline desendants of UK PMs write.
The index has one reference to ‘Rhodes’. That’s the Greek island of course. Cecil of that name and Alfred Milner are nowhere to be seen. The Preface states immediately that Britain (and France) didn’t want war.
Super. Love the beginning. I like to hear from authors. My phone almost wouldn’t let me type the word. It wanted me to type augurs. Well, not so different in this context.
I like to hear from author & augurs because there are too many commentators. Like the children who want to play inside on their iPads, these commentators also live virtual lives.
We are lied to at every step. It simply seems more cruel when we do it too children because they are in the process of discovering the world. Adults almost deserve to be lied to. It is their fault they no longer open their eyes and ears, no longer look with wonder or grapple with mysteries.
Everything has been misrepresented for so long. Companies do not make what they claim nor charities even try to do that for which you donate. Children’s agencies are the foci of abuse, governments the tools of destruction.
You were told the parties are one and the same (addressing the royal ‘you’ — the entitled ‘we’). You did not listen because you needed to believe. If you put one tenth of the effort into understanding nature and God that you put into believing the lies of politicians you would be almost free. Certainly free from this dystopic mare.
Yet you cannot face the reality that Clinton and Obama and Bush are the same crowd.
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=7HzWEk1RnIw
That the same oil industry R&R&R* stooges are now bringing you the petrochemical apotheosis.
So you deserve the lies and the pain it brings. Do the children? Many of them, yes, for they are the bullies and liars of tomorrow and they are preparing to enslave the next generation. No need for mawkish sympathy. Our task is not to show pity but the way. Theirs to choose whether to learn or lose.
(*Rockefeller, Rothschild & Regina)
Remember the schoolyard? It was more popular to go along with the lies, however absurd, to abuse the freaks, to side with the bullies and the teachers, who more often than not sided with the bullies. The toughs were the capos, soon to be the monitors or prefects, especially if they perfected the psychological art of inducing compliance without need for kicks and punches. At least not where anyone could hear .
Is your adult life so different? How goes it at the office? Have you tried politics, local or regional? These are the vectors for lies and the power it brings. In the schoolyard you basked in reflected thuggery. As an adult you gathered the trappings of power and unearned wealth.
It’s a lot to decline, to turn your back and walk away empty handed while others fill their pockets. The cost is great, the loss profound whichever decision you make. To lose that little self respect you had once and bury your wasting soul in a pile of purchased vanity. Or to turn away from friends, to choose to loiter in the empty aisle and admit to the lonely mirror: yes, I am a freak.
The pub was once the stranger’s refugee. Funny that it should have mirrors to resemble a freakshow for it was where anyone could seek solace from the insanity of the daily grind and be accepted by an unknown face. A stool had the physical feel of a prop, a valued, temporary support for everyman in life’s struggle.
The pub was one of the bullies’ first targets. First they attacked its anonymity and relative peace. Pubs became all-day beer halls, bought up by property speculators and private equity funds who wanted turnover and high prices.
The bought and paid politicians obliged by cutting the tie with brewers and driving out the harassed, the poets, the musicians and the barstool philosophers from their haven in a cackle of cake and coffee swilling high street mediocrity.
And the media finished the job with everyone’s a gourmet spinning pretentious plates of how’s your father. Knobs fobbing off the populace with pimped fish ‘n chips.
My grandfather, a real God-carved cobbler with hands scarred by chemicals and wealed by hammer and nails, found his solace in a pint of mild after a lonely day’s communion with his last. His local is a dim memory.
Like many of the salt of the Earth he would be left parched and speechless today. (Grandpa Ivor, I hope you found a perch at the bar with your terrier, Sally, at your feet).
The greatest offence is to silence those who struggle to make their voices heard: the repressed, the shy, those who were never educated into self confidence. Yet that is what we see in spades.
The braying guffaws of the entitled in the media, the told-you-sos on the internet and the censorious authoritarians of social media. All are bullying and elbowing their way to the front. And it stinks. It just stinks
We pushed the people onto Facebook. Now we chide and mock them. Having closed the real town square or turned it into a parking lot and cleared out the pubs, people gravitated online to share their hopes and fears, and to commiserate.
As they struggle to comprehend the Covid outrage, they find the virtual public square is stalked by gangs enforcing compliance.
Mothers who mourn their sons are censored. Boys asking why grandma had to die — after all, she got the vaccine — are taken down. Fathers remembering their daughters are felled. Friends are cancelled. There is no escape from the bullies.
The gang in the schoolyard is jabbing people today and no dissension is allowed. The bullies will finish what they have begun. If you survive to fight another day then, and only then, will you be able to make your bid to challenge the ruling gang. For now your only options is to join them or submit.
The playground never saw a game as rough as this. Lord of the Flies described the latent cruelty. A Clockwork Orange, the psychopathy.
Many described the depravity. Dostoevsky in Devils fathomed the darkest depths of nihilism. This is a game that only the gang survives.
In the tale as told by Golding and Burgess there would be no point killing off the victims. Who then to torture? Only in Dostoevsky’s nightmare is destruction the end in itself.
Fyodor Mikhailovich was no sci-fi Imagineer or trader in dystopias. He wrote what he saw. He described the dark abyss that was Russia’s cosmopolis. He did not predict the Bolsheviks. They marched right into the moral vacuum he had described, two abreast, their pistols pressed into the heads of peasants struggling and scuffing through the square.
Or more accurately, their pistols aimed at the back of heads who, in turn, train guns on others — in an endless elephant procession of brain-dashing black celebration to the incense of cordite.
In one of life’s absurdities it was the son of a Ukrainian refugee from that madness who injected an elephant with LSD, causing it to keel over, dead, within seconds of the shot.
Louis Jolyon “Jolly” West was one of the CIA’s mad scientists working within the MK-Ultra project. His supervisor at one stage was that trader in dystopias Aldous Huxley.
I agree about lack of intellectual consistency, but Live and Let Live is a good principle in our endlessly inventive universe.
“Between two mutually incompatible propositions, Logic demands that we choose one or the other; but Nature imperiously imposes both.” — Heisenberg
Robert Gottliebsen has a regular column in the Business & Finance section of Rupert Murdoch’s ‘The Weekend Australian’. He’s pretty reliable with his advice to Those With Money Wanting To Make More…In his column this weekend he outlines the various scenarios for Business post-mass vaxxing…
“It is likely that a vaccination passport will be required to enter many areas of the community, including airline travel and events.
“For the unvaccinated people the risk escalates dramatically because they will be exposed to the infection from vaccinated people, while they will be isolated from many areas of the community.
“Vaccinations are clearly a risk but non-vaccination will carry an either greater risk.”
So you’re better off being vaxxed, and infected, than being unvaxxed and infected…
Last line — should it not end “unvaxxed and uninfected”?
As for the financial advisor’s argument, if Con-19 were a real dangerous disease, and if Con-vax were a real effective vaccine, that advice would make sense. But they aren’t, so it doesn’t. Sometimes future wellbeing depends on present nonconformity.
1st Century AD: “The Jews have a peculiar notion: they wash their hands before eating”.
19th Century: “That fellow Semmelweis has a peculiar notion: we doctors ought to wash our hands before operating”
So the odious GottLIEbsen is now a medical expert?
We can see the unvaxxed being blamed for variants… and repetitive lockdowns… expect more of that…
The MSM will fan the flames of anger against the selfish….. the pressure to vax will be amped up and many of the hesitant will cave and get in Injected…
The hard cases will be dumped into quarantine camps — only way out is the jab…
About now I am feeling very good about not having joined the breeders… I don’t want to be party of this Dystopian world never mind shoving a kid into this hell hole…
Fortunately the plan is to extinct us because we are past peak oil so this will only be a temporary situation…
BTW – watch the explosions as this building comes down
https://youtu.be/nUDoGuLpirc
To breed or not to breed, that is your privilege…
But to fight the Lie is your duty. And you do it: thanks for the Link to Architects and Engineers for 911 Truth.
But, but, but….the planes did it. They exploded an the aviation fuel caused everything to melt!
LOL
Another fiction story that informs us of Human Nature is ‘Lord of the Flies’, a story about a group of shipwrecked British schoolboys, and the barbaric passions unleashed when no adult is around to restrain them (with The Strap, The Cane, Detention)…
Is it really a depiction of their animal natures, or of the young “twisted out of shape by societys pliers” ? (aka – schooling; aka – the civilising / socialising process)…
You can embrace the story of The Bullies by CS Lewis as a factual rendering of reality, or
read of how A S Neill handled any bullies in Summerhill, a ‘school’ where the inmates were ‘allowed to do as they pleased’ (were not even required to attend classes)…
“something is happening here, but you dont know what it is, Do You, Mr Jones.”
Thanks for reminding us of AS Neill and “That Awful School”. It reinforces my suspicion that the extract from Tolkien (whom I have never read) was an authoritarian missile aimed at Summerhill.
Tolkien’s authoritarianism and Neill’s libertarianism are Scylla and Charybdis; life obliges parents to steer their children a passage between two destructive rocks.
some good ranting but you’re not getting the whole picture if you still think 911 was orchestrated by some evil outside forces – the same people were behind that as are behind the current scamdemic stuff
yep it was them boxcutters that pancaked the twins and building #7
perfectly dropped in clouds of toxic dust and those military 737 drones performed perfectly
and the owner just couldn’t come to the office on 911 911
if this is a mergencee hang up and ‘dial’ 911
move on and have a ‘nice’ day
PS: this tidbit from the Age:
Cases of fully vaccinated Australians catching COVID-19 are part and parcel of how vaccines work and should not raise undue concerns.
Vaccinated people catching COVID no cause for alarm, say experts
Out of the blue in 2020 the human species suddenly acquired a survival necessity to be vaccinated two or more times a year after co-evolving with respiratory disease viruses for as long as there have been breathing animals on earth.
It took viruses 4 billion years, co-evolving with cells, plants, and animals to finally find a mutation that forces this supposedly advanced species to don masks, socially isolate and get toxic injections twice a year just to “stay safe.”
And that’s assuming you believe in the entire scam of “viral voodoo” as told to you by the for-profit “virus hunters.”
We certainly have come a long way from “two weeks to flatten the curve” to “the evil unvaxxed”- and where exactly are we?
Across the globe people are being bribed, bullied, harassed, and even threatened to take an experimental toxic shot (one concocted by serial felons) by the very same people who accuse others of being sick until proven healthy. For the true “vaccine uber alles” believers it seems to be more about moral grandstanding and telling others what to do than caring about anyone’s health or free will.
And those accusing us of being sick are the sick ones- immersed in a state of mass psychotic delusion. Those defending the “COVID-19” “vaccines” base their whole argument on trusting psychopaths.
We are living through the biggest worldwide organised crime since WW2, and most are still asleep. History will not be short of poignant imagery to mark the year of Mass Hysteria during the Great Covid Illusion of 2020.
There is no such thing as “Covid 19”- it is all lies- all of it.
Those who believe are in a trance.
I had a rude shock when I recently visited some New Normal relatives.
The tv, radio, and print media were saturated with reference to corona, delta, vaccines..
It was unavoidable.
If you just wanted the sports there was some naughty pcr-cheater. The recipes section featured Indian cuisine and of course couldn’t resist a 2c comment. Perhaps the weather report was uncontaminated but I’d tuned out by then.
I’m glad that our household is free from msm propaganda.
But most people are bombarded with it to such a degree, that even those who have excellent critical thinking will be subject to a subliminal effect.
https://postimg.cc/RNk1dkYL
Ridiculous. There are other ways to be a fascist.
There you go again…
Whether it’s the school, the government, the public health officer, or even your partner telling you that your child should\needs to get the shot, be prepared to go to the mat for your child. A friend of mine who’s a police officer once told me that the only person he trusts with his child is himself. If you rely on any of the above mentioned individuals to be the sole decision maker of any medical treatment for your child then you’ve relinquished your protective role as a parent.
“…are you the cussed, bloody-minded, ramrod-backed type of damn-fool notion that would rather break than sway with the breeze?”
Anti-Covinoculants. They are the ones showing backbone thus far. The ninnies are the ones caterwauling about it. If ever it comes to pass that the Anti-Covinoculants are truly segregated from mainstream society, then everyone will see who everyone else is. Knowing is power.
Much of the writing lately is completely focused on the fate of the ‘unvaccinated,’ and I understand why. But it almost makes it seem that if you’re injected all your worries will be over, at least in terms of state repression.
In truth, the ‘vaccinated’ have a miserable future ahead of them even if the ‘vaccine’ does them no harm. They can look forward to a completely controlled existence in a totalitarian dystopia with no rights, no freedoms, constant surveillance and monitoring, and virtually every aspect of life dictated to them. No doubt regular injections of anything demanded by the state will also be part of the program. Sounds like fun.
Maybe many of them won’t care at all. I don’t know. But the future looks like hell for everyone except the oligarchs in the absence of sufficient resistance. Too bad most of the vaxxed are incapable of comprehending this unfolding nightmare and its impact on them and their families.
They’ve already been entrained to think there’s nothing weird about ‘booster’ shots (eg tetanus). As for 100% surveillance, if the news doesn’t tell them to worry and quack about it, they won’t.
Yes the Satanic Cabal is coming for the children. They will use various nefarious means to achieve their objective.
They will be transfomed using the newest techniques in tranhumanism into dutiful servants for their darkoverlords.They will serve as the interim population till the genetically modified newborns come of age and take over.
The older population is now being culled by successive waves of jabs, a poison lottery. Like Russian roulette with three bullets in the gun instead of one.
This will all come to fruition because the majority of people are brainwashed and/or badly informed and will allow this to happen thinking that they personally will some how escape the cull. They won’t.
Trump won’t save you, remember he was the self-appointed Czar of “Operation Warp Speed”. Q won’t save you either. They only hope in this hell is that people wake up now and start fighting back by not complying and by using various means of civil disobedience to subvert the Satanic progrom. But alas it seems midnight has arrived…tick…tick…tick.
‘Q won’t save you either. The only hope in this hell is that people wake up now and start fighting back by not complying’
Q wasn’t an authority, my take was that it was asking individuals to ‘wake up now and start fighting back by not complying’.
What tangled webs we weave….
Good ol’ C.S. I-never-met-an-“illumination”-allegory-I-didn’t-like Lewis. “Scrubb and Jill”. Good lord.
Well anyway, there they go, our little Sun and Moon, unlocking secret wisdom and “walking into the light” together to escape this proving ground called society. (Yet wouldn’t a saner, wiser option be to, I dunno, destroy the fucking school so that no further children could be harmed by it? No? They couldn’t find a box of matches and some kindling? We’ll just leave for a more, umm, enlightened place, shall we? Alrighty, then.)
Bad news: Predators strengthen prey. Prey, in turn, strengthen their predators. That is a cycle of Nature itself which I cannot imagine for a moment that I can hope to permanently stop, and probably shouldn’t want to even if I could.
Because there is one and only one way for either predator or prey to break that cycle for good.
One or the other or both of them must be destroyed.
I’m not saying it’s the right thing to do or the wrong thing, mind you. Right and wrong have nothing to do with it. It is the truth.
Simply destroying the current predator will not prevent the problem from re-arising in the future, but it is the only thing that will stop them in any given situation. Complete destruction. Send them the way of the sabre-toothed cat.
But be careful what you wish for, since if you do manage to destroy your predator you run the risk of someday becoming just like him. I say that because in this case your predator is yourself, is a person just like you. A human, obeying human drives. Can you kill that drive? Can you perhaps tame it, at least?
If not you’re only playing a game of whack-a-mole, and when your enemy inevitably rears its head in the future you will be the new predator, waiting to devour him. How’s that for a laugh?
At that point, to the other animals on the farm, the pig and human will be indistinguishable once again.
I don’t know a way out of this paradox or if there is a way out or if it’s even something I should be attempting to escape in the first place. We may all be looking for an external solution to what is ultimately an internal problem, but I suspect the solution will be two-fold, both outer and inner. There is nothing stopping us from fighting a war on more than one front, and in my opinion this war against our leftover primitive drives and impulses is just as important as the external one we appear to be marching towards.
A similar themed article on the need to protect children from the sick bastards. Time to wake up from the trance the majority of parents and relatives are still in.
https://www.sott.net/article/447955-Our-children-lockdowns-and-The-Great-Reset
Every time I take the dogs for a walk I am reminded of this.
Utter the magic words, wave their collars about, how they jump for joy!
They practically beg us to secure them, in anticipation of freedom.
We dare not off-lead them outside the yard, even in the designated areas, lest they realise that their leashes & harnesses are actually restraints.
You can consider the US to be one of the biggest Phase 3 trials of mRNA vaccines.A fortunate happenstance for the purveyors who up to that point had been looking at obscure corner cases for testing the therapies — mRNA was not that new, it had been aruond as a concept for 25 years but there was no mechansm for mass producing it or setup that would cause large scale trials. The result has been successful for them; Moderna has started testing an anti-influenza (plus a few other winter nasties) vaccine.
If you are bringing your children to the US and are planning to enroll them in school then they will need vaccinations — a vaccine passport if you will, because the school district will need an official record, they won’t take your word for it. The vaccines will be for the usual childhood diseases — measles, whooping cough and so on — and the chances of an exemption will be very slim in states such as California. Covid vaccine isn’t specified for kids under 12 here so it will mostly affect high school and (maybe) middle school students. Of those you’ll find that the kids themselves will push for immunization (which in states like Tennessee has prompted legislators to pass legislation prohibiting providers from giving them any information — like similar prohibitions elsewhere in the US its another blow for freedom).
Since I’ve mentioned freedom I might remark that this trope of “West free / East not free” is a tired out cliche. We’ve had more than our share of oppressive legislation in the US, mostly affecting minorities, women and the like, and its a constant struggle to push back against it. As for Salman Rushdie, his ‘crime’ was blasphemy in the book “The Satanic Verses”. It wasn’t just some Iranians putting a price on his head, although at the time (I was British at that time) I regarded the UK government’s reaction to that as ‘understated’ — I would have told the Iranians outright that any attempt to harm him would be treated as act of war. Fortunately things have calmed down a bit since then – but I still have my copy of his book (and other books). This has nothing to do with vaccines, though.
“I have faith that there will always be…”
As the great Marky Mark said in the film Deepwater Horizon: “Hope is not a tactic.“
Oh wow, love this
Our friend who is a Very Senior Nurse in The NHS, she comes from Lancashire like us. She calls me bro, and I call her sis, tells me what it is like..
The vast majority of patients who turn up at the Doctor’s surgery, I get to see First.
Most of the time, there is nothing much wrong with them. They just want a chat.
So she says what is the problem love?
They typically say, well apart from all the rest, my legs have got big and bloated.
She says lie down here, whilst chatting none stop (Lancashire Girls are like this)..and asks is it O.K. if I give you the treatment?
So she does, and teaches them how to do it themselves in 10 minutes.
Do you want to see the Doctor now?
She knows if there is anything seriously wrong.
My wife and I love her to bits.
She says to me, after I did go into A&E.
How the hell, did you pass all the blood tests?
I was amazed too.
She is a Good Girl.
Never underestimate a Nurse
Tony
And then there’s the vaccine injured… I nearly died from pharmaceutical products—Including the shots. Mds seemed more angry than glad that I survived:
A Tale of 2 Kidneys and Mitochondrial DNA
https://joyce-bowen.blog/2021/01/06/a-tale-of-2-kidneys-and-mitochondrial-dna/
I have 2 fingers left, so I share what’s already written.
My babies were damaged by their baby shots. I can never forgive myself for listening to that MD—even at nearly 70-years-old.
April 6, 1974
https://joyce-bowen.blog/2021/04/06/april-6-1974/
What they are doing is criminal. There is ample evidence to show that all the shots are toxic—from over a half-century ago. I have many old videos captured in this article. They make every effort to see they disappear:
Vaccine Nation
https://joyce-bowen.blog/2021/07/10/vaccine-nation/
I believe we only have days left. I’ve worked hard to try to stop this from happening since 01/2018. But they’ve been at this for many decades and have perfected their techniques.
Bill Gates On ‘Vaccines To Reduce Population’ – F. William Engdahl
Posted on March 6, 2010 by sakerfa
https://dprogram.wordpress.com/2010/03/06/bill-gates-on-vaccines-to-reduce-population-f-william-engdahl/
And since Gates and Friends now run the CDC:
Who Now Runs The Centers for Disease Control [CDC] in the USA?
https://joyce-bowen.blog/2021/06/11/who-now-runs-the-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-in-the-usa/
it’s over. I suspect they will deploy the military within days, and those of us who will die from the shots will be injected whether we want to be or not.
“In my last piece Happily Slipping into Our Straight Jackets, I talked about the history of drugging our children and how it has led us to so easily give up our children on the altar of Big Pharma. This, in turn, led us to where we are now, allowing the State to administer an experimental vaccine to our children, and soon even to babies.”
Yes… and there is research out there indicating that thanks to our abusive child-drugging – especially with paracetamol, it seems, what with constant tv advertisement bombardment for paracetamol even for babies! giving us the go-ahead (last time I checked a couple of years ago) – that we are raising a whole new generation of sociopaths. The evidence can be found in every school today.
And this fits nicely into the 4th Industrial Revolution agenda, too. They need bots to outnumber and overpower the free-range rebels.
When you take acetaminophen, you don’t feel others’ pain as much – https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2016/05/160510084257.htm
From painkiller to empathy killer – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5015806/
drugs for kids, pets, your food, and crops, zoo animals, every bio thing
Such an amazing article! I am moved to tears. Thank you.
This is their endgame. And ours too. We have to fight tooth and nail against this. When they send out the arresting officers, we have to physically repel those arresting officers with whatever violence is necessary. The alternative is unthinkable.
“When they send out the arresting officers…”
That’s not how it will go. They will come at the refuseniks sideways, not directly. They will come at us with the bureaucracy. Fines. Taxes. Citations mailed. Court summons. Visits from “health inspectors” at home and work. Checkpoints on roadsides, and at shop entrances. Disabled QR codes.
It won’t be an all-out assault, but rather an endless grind, until each dissenter gives up–either by capitulating or collapsing in despair. “They” will be happy wither way.
No Tony the vax are all going down just the same all the rest….the agenda is to play cat and mouse with us all. Why would they let the vax off that easily. They have shown they are the easiest to play so far….
I am willing to bet most of the great nomads who all thought having the vax and hitching up the expensive caravan was theirs to enjoy alone in aust….now they are scuttling home…next version is coming for them the media is pushing the story that removalist and other long distant workers are spreading it….making it so very dangerous out there..,
even the crocs are getting a run in NQ ….the roamers were happily crossing water barriers…but now they have been warned not only is Covie waiting for them but crocs as well…so much safer at home vax or not…
It will be Compulsory to watch All Teevee News… and illegal to turn orf your teevee… (You do know your teevee is watching you, dont you ?)
Have not had tee vee for 15 yrs… will they send me a free one?
Anyone doing that will be branded a terrorist … and shot dead.
And their neighbours will hand roses to the anti-terrorist squads.