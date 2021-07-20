The big experiment is well underway, and that the hypothesis it seeks to prove is as bold as it is terrible.

Dr Mike Yeadon, formerly a Vice President and Chief Science Officer at Pfizer, believes the big experiment is well underway, and that the hypothesis it seeks to prove is as bold as it is terrible.

A cogent and clear thinker who has been attacked in proportion to his qualifications, Dr. Yeadon, at great personal risk, issues a chilling warning, not just about the grave dangers surrounding the injections, but about the looming threat of digital health “passports” that will take inexorable control over every aspect of our lives.

If we allow them.

We have been warned.

The Interviewee: Dr Michael Yeadon is a British doctor and research scientist, the former chief science officer with Pfizer, and co-Founder of Ziarco Pharma Ltd. He has authored many articles and papers on the coronavirus panic, and appeared in the fourth instalment of our Experts series.

The Interviewer: John Kirby is the director of FOUR DIED TRYING, a feature documentary and series on the major assassinations of the 1960’s and their calamitous impact on the country. To join the struggle for justice for Dr. King, Malcolm X, and John and Robert Kennedy.

This interview has been purged from YouTube. We urge viewers to download and keep a copy if they find it interesting, it may well prove hard to find in the future.