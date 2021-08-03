The pandemic is only as real as the test, and test is a dice role.

Catte Black

The PCR tests don’t work to diagnose active infection with covid19.

We all keep saying that don’t we, but we don’t seem able to grasp what it means, because even though we know PCR tests don’t work to diagnose infection we keep accepting all the statistics that are produced as a result of assuming PCR tests diagnose infection.

We say – “0h wow, covid numbers rising despite the lockdown”. Or “massive spike in people getting covid in THIS care home despite precautions”. Or “look the ‘vax’ doesn’t work because people who get it still catch covid”.

No. Wrong. They’re not “covid numbers”, they’re positive-test numbers. It’s not a spike in people ‘getting Covid’ in the care home, it’s a spike of people testing positive. The people who get the vax don’t “still catch covid”, they still test positive.

And the reason why these ‘anomalies’ happen, the reason why vaxxed people can still test positive, etc etc is the same reason a papaya can test positive – because the PCR tests don’t work.

We know it but keep forgetting it. So let’s say it again.

The PCR tests don’t work.

The PCR tests. Don’t. Work.

We all know the danger of false positives if too many cycles are run. This is admitted even by Fauci.

If you run your tests at 30 cycles or more the results are very likely to be junk and any positives meaningless. And, incredibly, most labs performing these tests have been doing just that – running cycles of 30 or more, even up to 45.

But this well known and important fact hides the even more important fact that even when the tests are done properly they still don’t work – in that they are not designed to do what they are being used for.

They don’t diagnose infection or detect active infection. They aren’t, for the most part, even specific for SARSCOV2. They just look to see if you have some random fragments of RNA in your body that someone has identified as being similar to some types of assumed viral RNA.

Even if the test truly finds this stuff inside you, and isn’t just spewing out nonsense from having its cycle threshold set too high, there is literally nothing to show this bit of junk has anything to do with your runny nose, sore throat, pneumonia or death. It might, but much more likely does not.

They weren’t even designed using real viral RNA from the (alleged) Sars-Cov-2 virus. They used “synthetic RNA” or “contrived sources”, because there were no isolated samples of Sars-Cov-2 available.

The CDC says that the 59 different PCR tests on the market can’t have their performance` compared…because they all used different “contrived samples” for their production.

So, in terms of diagnosis or epidemiology, the information we get is little better than if we took a six-sided die, labeled one side ‘positive’ and five sides ‘negative’ and started rolling.

Looked at like that, the mystery of post-vaccine “breakthrough infections” or “repeat infections” or “lockdown spikes” etc is not so mysterious is it? Turns out there’s one simple answer to all of them.

Why can you test positive and then negative and then positive again on the same day?

Because the tests don’t work.

Why do ‘breakthrough cases’ turn up?

Because the tests don’t work.

Why do ‘spikes’ sometimes happen during lockdowns?

Because the tests don’t work.

Why can you ‘catch covid’ more than once?

Because the tests don’t work.

Why can you ‘have covid’ without symptoms?

Because the tests don’t work.

Why does covid only ‘kill’ people already dying of something else?

Because the tests don’t work.

Why can you test positive after getting vaxxed?

Because the tests don’t work.

Why can a piece of fruit have covid?

Because the tests DON’T WORK.

Why does all-cause mortality not show any sign of a real pandemic?

Because theres isn’t one, because the killer bug is an illusion created by tests – that don’t work.

Absorb this fact. Internalize it. Stop talking about ‘cases’, stop buying the fundamental lie which sells all the other lies.

The pandemic is as real as the tests. And the tests don’t work.

The powers that be have even basically admitted it. Over and over again.

Why did the WHO start warning about false positives and high CT values after the vaccines were “approved”?

Because they know the tests don’t work.

Why is the CDC testing vaccinated people at lower CT values than unvaccinated people?

Because they know the tests don’t work.

Why are vaccinated people told to “skip routine testing”?

Because they know the tests don’t work.

Why has the NHS been told to disregard “incidental covid”?

Because they know the tests don’t work.

Do you get it yet?

You can die in a traffic accident, fall down the stairs, get bacterial pneumonia, have a coronary thrombosis, die of old age, or shoot yourself in the head – and a PCR test can make you a ‘Covid death’.

You could be vaxxed every other Tuesday or develop “natural immunity” a million times…but that scientifically meaningless PCR can still turn you into a case any time that chance (or the approved cycle threshold) decide.

That’s why no one will ever reliably ‘have immunity’ and this pandemic can last forever.

The pandemic will never end because it never really began.

It’s a scam, a pea and thimble game of phony stats designed to keep you locked down, afraid and isolated while an insane new cult moves its agenda into play.

That agenda is being clearly stated and has been from day one, and we have spent the last 16 months talking about it. It involves the biggest wealth and power transfer ever envisaged, the mass destruction of small businesses, home ownership, personal autonomy.

It involves apartheid and the demonization of anyone questioning the prevailing narrative – especially those refusing the experimental ‘vaccine’.

That the pandemic has been invented in part to sell the various potentially toxic non-vaccines is undeniable. Profit is part of the motive. Never underestimate the ruling psycho-archy’s eagerness to make a quick buck.

But is that really all it is? Any rational person has to ask why they are pushing these experimental chemical brews on people like an evangelical preacher selling salvation. Do these lunatics really want global depopulation as some are suggesting?

I don’t know. Frankly, back in 2019 even considering the PTB might have such an agenda seemed hysterical. But after 16 months of the New Insanity, it doesn’t seem like something to rule out unconditionally.

Why did the vax manufacturers get permission to sell these protocols without any previous testing?

Why are these brews still being sold despite unprecedented numbers of adverse reaction reports?

What exactly will the much-discussed spike proteins end up doing to their hosts?

Depopulation or just cynical exploitation of an opportunity to shift those damn mRNA “vaccines” never previously approved for human use (because the animal trials were a disaster)?

Who knows right now in this new Matrix of madness.

All we know for sure is the ‘pandemic’ is a lie being used to promote the interests of the most brutal, crazed, fanatical, reality-denying sector of the uber-wealthy – and your safety is NOT their priority.

Oh, and – in case it slipped your mind again already – the tests don’t work.