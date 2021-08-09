Refuse ALL fear narratives

Catte Black

As this struggle for truth and freedom heats up we need to be careful of muddled messages and graded language that concedes important ground.

We need to focus on a few crucial points in everything we put out there, whether to friends, family or the world at large.

1. The pandemic is FAKE. Not exaggerated or opportunistically exploited – FAKE.

2. The PCRs DON’T WORK to diagnose infection so your endless ‘tests’ are largely just moneymaking scams and ‘cases’ are meaningless.

3. Most diagnoses of ‘Covid’ are just colds or flu plus meaningless PCR and 99.9% of people who ‘get it’ or are told they have it will be fine, and those who die with it will almost all be very old and very sick and already dying of something else. Just like before 2020 when ‘Covid’ was just flu or pneumonia.

4.The vax is totally unnecessary, doesn’t work and might harm or kill you.

5.Your compliance will never make this go away. Only resistance can do that.

As I said in a recent article we can all tend to forget these basic facts and begin buying in parts of the narrative without realizing.

Especially true as the ones selling this scam are very good at providing new stories that superficially appear to help our side but on closer analysis just promote virus fear porn by a back door.

Be wary of any mainstream, or even ‘alternative’, news story that ends up promoting a deadly virus – by any route.

I include in that all stories about the Wuhan “lab leak”, any alleged “gain of function” research, ‘spike protein’ shedding, ‘breakthrough infections’, vax-created super-virus, and even the claims that Ivermectin and HCQ can ‘cure Covid’.

All these stories, whether containing grains of truth or wholly imaginary, and however honestly promoted, all work to the same end – to convince you there is a new and deadly virus, either naturally occurring, made in a lab or mutated in the bodies of the vaxxed.

Even when promoted in good faith they all serve the ultimate agenda of fear and estrangement and control.

The makers of this narrative don’t care how you become afraid. They don’t care what flavour of infection got you there. They just want you scared of a vaguely terrifying virus and the people potentially carrying it.

So if a particular narrative is pointing you toward the rocky and wave-beaten outcrop of Point Fear, stop and think before you get there.

Remember the pandemic is a lie and the PCRs can’t diagnose active infection and 96% of people who died ‘with covid’ were already very old and/or dying of something else when they were given a scientifically meaningless PCR test and became a largely meaningless statistic.

The rest – anything that starts looping around a circuitous route back to the ‘deadly bug’ story is just clever diversion.

Don’t end up clinging to a rock on Point Fear screaming about the virus or the variants or the super-duper breakthrough killer bugs. That’s where they want you. Terrified, ineffectual and a slave to anything that mitigates your fear.

Stay on firm ground. Stay sane. Stay on the only message that matters.

There’s nothing to fear except the fear-mongers, their “great reset” social reforms and their snake oil, ‘experimental’, totally unnecessary ‘cure’.