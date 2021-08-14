Aug 14, 2021
WATCH: D4CE Symposium #4: “The Hour of Justice”

Editor

In case you missed it, Doctors for Covid Ethics (D4CE), in association with UK Column, hosted their first digital symposium on July 29th and 30th. Four sessions, over two days, with over a dozen experts in discussion on a range of topics, from the science behind the “pandemic”, to the “great reset” and role of the media.

Presented for you here are the edited highlights of Session IV: “The Hour of Justice”. With Patrick Henningsen, Reiner Fuellmich, Sucharit Bhakdi, Vera Sharav, and a guest speaker.

We previously posted sessions 1 & 2 and 3. They are also available on UK Column’s Rumble page.

We also suggest you follow D4CE on Twitter to stay up to date on any more presentations or events in the future.

