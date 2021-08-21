Aug 21, 2021
Leave a comment

“My name is…and I refuse” – Part II

Editor

Last week, author and OffG contributor CJ Hopkins launched a response on Twitter to the developing social and medical apartheid we are witnessing – personal statements from those affected by the medical apartheid and quasi-fascist rules of social control, under the hashtag #NewNormal.

We catalogued them here, to promote the message and encourage those who might feel isolated in a sea of conformity

The response was very positive, both on social media and in messages we received privately, and we added and added to our list until it began to load verrryyy slowwlly. Hence the new list – voices of resistance to the new normal, Part Deux.

If you want to add your own voice on Twitter or elsewhere on social media just make sure to add hashtag #NewNormal to your personal statement, share it on the social media platform of your choice and send a link to us for inclusion here.

FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestWhatsAppvKontakteEmail
Filed under: Covid Positive
Tagged with: , , ,

can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media

Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.

Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX

0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments