“My name is…and I refuse” – Part II

Last week, author and OffG contributor CJ Hopkins launched a response on Twitter to the developing social and medical apartheid we are witnessing – personal statements from those affected by the medical apartheid and quasi-fascist rules of social control, under the hashtag #NewNormal.

We catalogued them here, to promote the message and encourage those who might feel isolated in a sea of conformity

The response was very positive, both on social media and in messages we received privately, and we added and added to our list until it began to load verrryyy slowwlly. Hence the new list – voices of resistance to the new normal, Part Deux.

If you want to add your own voice on Twitter or elsewhere on social media just make sure to add hashtag #NewNormal to your personal statement, share it on the social media platform of your choice and send a link to us for inclusion here.

My name is Pat and I live in Australia. I am banned from leaving the country, from visiting shops or public places without using a QR code so I can be traced. I cannot leave the state to visit my family. I refuse to convert to the new official ideology #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/lsx4zKeZYz — Pat (@Pat98071644) August 15, 2021

My name is Nini. I live in the Netherlands. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, cultural events and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology.#newnormal pic.twitter.com/OpSilhE1C7 — Juf Nini *Trotse Wappie* (@JufNini) August 16, 2021

My name is Melissa. I live in Minnesota, USA. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane or train, attending cultural events & ceremonies, working, and otherwise participating in society, because I will not convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/HfhYsRJiHQ — Melissa Bjornson (@MelissaGraceB) August 20, 2021

My name is Sammi. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Sammi Dooley (@sammidooley) August 15, 2021

My name is Jacquie, I live in Melbourne and am the legal guardian of my beautiful intellectually and physically disabled brother in Scotland. I’m not allowed to leave Australia to visit him. I’m not allowed to travel 5km away from my home. #NewNormal — JacqtheRipper🐳 (@RipperJacqthe) August 16, 2021

My name is Elizabeth and I live in Washington State, USA. I may soon be banned from flying, eating at restaurants and attending cultural events all because I don't want to take part in the #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/9H2SHJHQuL — Elizabeth Hanson (@Elizabe54318163) August 15, 2021

My name is Justas I live in Lithuania. I am banned from participating in society as I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. The basic human rights of freedom has been taken away. #NewNormal — Justas Jay (@Justas_Jay) August 21, 2021

My name is Birger. I live in Denmark. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane & train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, & otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/chGK5801G4 — Birger Høst (@BirgerHost) August 16, 2021

My name is Ellie. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Truth teller (@Truthte01303455) August 20, 2021

My name is Luigi. I live in SF. I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane or train, attending cultural events, working, and otherwise participating in society, because I will not convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/8yAOH3B8GC — Luigi Buscemi (@Weege001) August 16, 2021

My name is George, I live in united states, and I will NEVER comply!!

#NewNormal — George Ullman (@george_ullman) August 19, 2021

My name is Melanie and I refuse to accept the #NewNormal — Frau_von_und_zu⚘ (@Frauvonundzu5) August 15, 2021

My name is Graham. I live in Japan. I respect everyone’s bodily autonomy. Unfortunately, instead of private freedom of association/disassociation, many humans wish to leverage the violence of the state to rule over the lives of others. I will not comply with this #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/1XilsyAOez — Voluntary Japan (@VoluntaryJapan) August 16, 2021

My name is Victoria. I live in NYC. I will soon be banned from restaurants, traveling by plane & train, attending religious ceremonies, attending school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/qjJNWggnQw — Victoria Longo (@MetaphysicalDen) August 16, 2021

My name is Andrea. I live in Germany. Soon I will be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane & train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, & otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/uM7pjBEX1n — Andrea Scheffler (@Zion2912) August 15, 2021

My name is Carey Marks. I live in the UK. I'm banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by aeroplane or train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/KRSWiD34I0 — Carey Marks (@ScarletDesign) August 19, 2021

My name is Manuel Escamilla, I refuse to be herd into a new cage. Hope to see more humans waking up and questioning the reality that's violently forced upon them. #NewNormal — pixel_koyotl (@pixel_koyotl) August 15, 2021

My name is Lucien Lecarme. I live in Ibiza. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane or train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/X1fsVoFsWu — Lucien Lecarme (@tanguero13) August 19, 2021

My name is Gilbert. I live in Canada and soon I will be forbidden from travelling by air, train and bus, eating in restaurants, going to concerts, social or religious functions, and otherwise participating in society because I will not convert to the new ideology. #NewNormal — Joebear (@gilbert_demers) August 15, 2021

My name is Val. I live in the U.K. I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane or train, attending cultural events, working, and otherwise participating in society, because I will not convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — CornishPisky (@CornishPisky3) August 16, 2021

Ich bin A. Möller, lebe in Deutschland. Mir ist es verboten o. wird es, in Restaurants zu essen, mit Flieger/Bahn zu reisen, an religiösen Zeremonien, Kultur bzw. an der Gesellschaft teilzunehmen, da ich mich weigere, zur neuen offiziellen Ideologie zu konvertieren. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/Lq0hdHg3Wb — Andreas Möller (@amoeller1099) August 20, 2021

#NewNormal My name is Josephine. I grew up in New England. At 71 I won't be coerced to do what does not feel healthy. I teach and write because I want the world to improve. I may soon be banned from airlines. I won't EVER be stopped from preserving my inalienable rights. — Finapiero (@finapiero222) August 15, 2021

My name is Susan. I live in the US which was converted to a monarchy in March 2020 by Trump declaring a "national emergency." I visit my 97 year old mother in a private nursing home in a state governed not by humans but by one number, alleged "cases." #NewNormal #NewNormal — susan mullen #NewNormal (@meritsystem) August 15, 2021

My name is Chad McCarty. I live in US. I am about to lose my job, and I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling, attending school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/igdjTDAni1 — Chad McCarty (@chadjmccarty) August 20, 2021

My name is Frank & I live in Germany. I am banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Flywood (@flywood71) August 15, 2021

My name is Sandi. I live in South Africa. I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane or train, attending cultural events, working, & otherwise participating in society, because I will not convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal #iwillnotconform https://t.co/8vPCiFN6EN — KTM Dirtbarbie 🛵 (@ktmdirtbarbie) August 16, 2021

My name is Marc. I live in the Netherlands. I see the world as it is, not as it is presented by governments and their media, the leaders who devide us to conquer us and who promise the freedom they have taken from us as a reward for our submission. I will not submit.#NewNormal — Marcus_G Ziet Het Zo (@EchoDuider) August 20, 2021

I’m Herlina. I live in Switzerland. Soon I will be banned from restaurants, planes, trains, participating in society, because I DO NOT consent to living in a society where classification, discrimination & dehumanisation exists. History teaches us where that path leads.#NewNormal — Travelnexplore (@Travelnexplore) August 20, 2021

My name is Angela,I live in the US.I have been shunned by friends,ousted from my child’s school,and now will be considered a domestic terrorist by my own government.I won’t accept the narrative.I will not comply,because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/t4ClyYggEc — Orwell Huxley (@tinkeringhalo10) August 15, 2021

My name is Kurt Weithaler. I may soon be banned from restaurants, from traveling by plane and train, from attending religious ceremonies, from cultural events and from otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/IjJVZhSpj2 — Kurt Weithaler (@KurtWeithaler) August 20, 2021

My name is William. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — William (@Willyham69) August 15, 2021

My name is Vasco, and I'll fight to death to oppose the #NewNormal — Vaskhowski (@vaskhowski) August 15, 2021

My name is Caroline. I live in Pennsylvania and I will soon be banned from my children’s school, eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending ceremonies and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — $StoreReaders (@CarolineDwulet) August 15, 2021

My name is Katia. I live in Italy. I have banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane, bus or train, attending cultural events, library, gym and otherwise participating in society, because I will not convert to the new official ideology.#NewNormal — Katia (@katia_pianezze) August 17, 2021

My name is Val. They r trying 2ban me fr breathing freely,may soon be banned fr restaurants,fr traveling by plane & train, fr attending religious ceremonies, fr medical procedures,& fr otherwise participating in society, bc I refuse 2convert 2the new official ideology. #NewNormal — val (@val46316382) August 17, 2021

My name is Miroslav. I am from Bulgaria and I can travel, work and enter stores without converting to the official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/HOlBMl264K — Miroslav G (@Mirosla43567918) August 17, 2021

Hello from Denmark. Soon I will not be banned from a “normal life” since most restrictions are lifted, and no one are forced (yet) into any treatments. Denmark is calming down, repressing that the next wave towards the promised land of the #GreatReset and #NewNormal is coming pic.twitter.com/jVblZoBOsf — Martin Wendelboe (@MasterChinMan) August 20, 2021

My name is Em. I live in the K0mmie state of OR. I will soon be banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane or train, attending cultural events, working, and otherwise participating in society, because I will not convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/CUBa9Uux3j — Knee Anne Durr Thall (@MMforTruth) August 16, 2021

My name is Mike. I live in Florida and can still go to restaurants, bars and stores because my Governor is awesome. But I don't know how long this will last. Please resist the tyranny and stand up before it's too late. #NewNormal — Pinchshot (@JoBiDeng2) August 16, 2021

My name is M & I live in Germany. I am banned from restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — against vollpfosten (@against_Vollpfo) August 16, 2021

My name is Rod. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — hugh rodney whirity (@HWhirity) August 17, 2021

My name is Edward. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — ElZorillo (@softlads) August 17, 2021

My name is Lee. I live in France. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Lee Coxon (@leecoxon1) August 15, 2021

My name is Donna and I live in Canada I may soon be banned from visiting my family in the USA and them visiting me. I may also be banned from going to the movies , lunch, and other social gatherings because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal #NoToVaccine https://t.co/vTlsPdAft6 — PeoplePlanetPeace (@Donna04375170) August 18, 2021

My name is Rory. I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Rory Winter (@ChimesoFreedom) August 17, 2021

My name is Max. I live in UK. I am expecting to banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Triedandtested (@security_books) August 18, 2021

My name is Paola. I live in Italy. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Yoda (@za1858000851) August 15, 2021

My name is Adam, I live in the UK. I may soon be banned from eating at restaurants, travelling by plane, train and bus, attending ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Adam Honey (@adamhoney) August 19, 2021

My name is Claire Gajeckyj. I live in Wales. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and train, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/TyWfYE16M1 — Handmaids Tale (@GileadUK) August 18, 2021

My name is Edward Rutland. I live in Louisiana. I am banned from eating at restaurants, traveling by plane and attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal — Windy Quail (@WindyQuail) August 18, 2021

My name is Carolyn Ross and you can shove the #NewNormal up your ass…NO ONE dictates what I do with my body! — Carolyn Ross (@MarmsRoss) August 19, 2021

My name is Bronwyn. I’ve just left Ireland with my family of 4, as they introduced a digital passport. They will be segregating children shortly. This isn’t a #NewNormal, this is tyranny. I will protect my family at all cost. — IVERFUCKINGMECTIN (@BronwynMillar) August 15, 2021

My name is Marie Drysdale from USA I may soon be banned from restaurants, from traveling by plane and train, from attending religious ceremonies, from cultural events and from otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/wSrBQ8m8vS — #KnowTheFACTSBeforeYouVAX. (@MarieDrysdale3) August 15, 2021

My Name is Bijan Tayari and I will never accept the #NewNormal #Fascism enabled by the #BigPharma #WEF #BigTech manufactured hysteria of #Covid19. I will never wear a muzzle or imprison myself at the behest of elitist politicians or be injected with experimental harmful drugs. — Bijan Tayari (@BijTayari) August 15, 2021

My name is Liz. I live in Canada. I am banned from travelling by plane/train, government employment, attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. #NewNormal #firetrudeau — Learn Luxembourgish 🙂🌸 (@LearnLuxembourg) August 14, 2021

My name is Anna. I live in Japan. I am banned from traveling by plane (cannot visit my parents), attending religious ceremonies, school, cultural events, and otherwise participating in society, because I refuse to convert to the new official ideology. 🖕🏻 to #NewNormal pic.twitter.com/IvqxPXuWvx — The Great Procrastinator (@_nephilim) August 15, 2021