Aug 31, 2021
3

WATCH: Research Resources You Should Know About This edition of #SolutionsWatch is all about the best online resources that many people don’t know exist.
Editor

Did you know there’s a searchable archive of the last 12 years of tv news? Or that every moment of all of the major news network’s broadcasts from the week of 9/11 are available for free online?

Well, you do now! Go forth and research!

This episode is a follow up to the episodes on research tools and the vast online archive of books (which we never re-posted here, but shall do in the future).

For sources and shownotes – plus download links and an audio-only version – click here. Previous entries in the #SolutionsWatch series can be found here and here.
S Cooper
S Cooper
Aug 31, 2021 4:53 PM

It seems the jackbooted corporate fascist eugenicist brown shirt charlatan fraudster phony baloney Nazis have rebranded themselves yet again. They are now calling themselves progressives." 
Move along now. Nothing to see here. Just the scamdemic gestapo enforcing the Great Ripoff and Enslavement by terrorizing, torturing, lab ratting and culling some untermenschen useless eater youngsters."

S Cooper
S Cooper
Aug 31, 2021 4:24 PM

Einstein Tesla Cat vs the Sheeple Sisters."
S Cooper
S Cooper
Aug 31, 2021 4:41 PM
Reply to  S Cooper

The next time a jackbooted corporate fascist eugenicist brown shirt charlatan fraudster phony baloney says Medicare for All know that they are pitching insurance from a private for profit corporate fascist insurance company."

"Accept no imitation. Honest Socialized Medicine Now! Where everyone is covered equally and inclusively cradle to grave."

