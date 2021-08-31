This edition of #SolutionsWatch is all about the best online resources that many people don’t know exist.

Did you know there’s a searchable archive of the last 12 years of tv news? Or that every moment of all of the major news network’s broadcasts from the week of 9/11 are available for free online?

Well, you do now! Go forth and research!

This episode is a follow up to the episodes on research tools and the vast online archive of books (which we never re-posted here, but shall do in the future).

For sources and shownotes – plus download links and an audio-only version – click here. Previous entries in the #SolutionsWatch series can be found here and here.