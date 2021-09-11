COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Five of Narratives Intertwined features Kevin Ryan, the chemist and laboratory director who was fired by Underwriters Laboratories in 2004, after publicly questioning the 9/11 narrative, including their part in the testing of the steel.

Since then he has been one of the foremost voices in the 9/11 truth movement, co-writing numerous books, articles and peer-reviewed papers on the subject. He also served as co-editor of the Journal of 9/11 Studies and a board director at Architects and Engineers for 9/11 Truth.

Recently Kevin has written articles on the Covid “pandemic”, researching the flawed PCR tests, the damage done by lockdowns and more.

In his interview he discusses how the lies leading up to the Iraq war opened his eyes to potential deception on the 9/11, how he lost his job for asking important questions, and how both the 9/11 and Covid19 narratives claim to be about protecting people, whilst they are actually about controlling them.

Special thanks to Kevin, from the entire OffG team, for co-creating this video series and his hard work helping to organize it.

You can read more Kevin’s work at his blog. You can also watch his testimony to the Toronto Hearings on 9/11 here and his video on the parallels between 9/11 and Covid here.