Episode Four of Narratives Intertwined features Niels Harrit, retired professor of chemistry from the University of Copenhagen.

Professor Harrit is a well-known voice in the alternate media and has published important academic papers on the destruction of the World Trade Center towers. He has also authored articles outlining serious potential flaws in the RT-PCR tests used to diagnose Sars-Cov-2 infection.

In his interview, Prof Harrit discusses how he woke up to the truth of 9/11, the problems with Covid19 narrative, how both are battles in the same psychological war…and what we can do, together, to resist it.

You can read some of Prof. Harrit’s work below.

“Active Thermitic Material Discovered in Dust from the 9/11 World Trade Center Catastrophe” (With Jeffrey Farrer, Steven E. Jones, Kevin R. Ryan, Frank M. Legge, Daniel Farnsworth, Gregg Roberts, James R. Gourley, Bradley R. Larsen).

“Making something out of nothing”: PCR tests, CT values and false positives.

Prof. Niels Harrit’s testimony to the Toronto Hearings on 9/11.