A few weeks ago, three friends on Facebook told me that they wished for my death.
One of them I didn’t really know. He freaked out when I calmly suggested there were viable treatment options for those with Covid. He responded: “Stay out of my life!! I hope you get Covid and die!”
The other two friends were people I knew in college 45 years ago, one was my freshman year roommate, and the other guy introduced me to my first wife. He suggested that I prove Darwin’s theory and perish from the virus, the other just basically said I deserved what was coming as a selfish unvaccinated science-denier.
Covid’s willing executioners.
I know Facebook is certainly not the ideal place for reasonable discourse. As a psychologist, however, I do find it an interesting sample of a certain extreme way of thinking and behaving.
I also believe my experience with “friends” wishing for my demise is not unusual amongst those on that side of the fence in this debate. At least not unusual in thought.
As we all know, Facebook is the place of no inhibition. However, that said, I do believe it is a grave concern that human beings can be manipulated into this dark manner of thinking and feeling.
The operative word here is “manipulate.”
I do have faith, that for the most part, human beings have evolved from a cave mentality when confronting “other” in the culture. In cave days our psychology was programmed for survival, and it didn’t take much coercion to view members from another tribe that wandered into territory that was not their own to be immediately met with suspicion and fear.
Today, many thousands of years later, I think it takes a bit of manipulation to view “other” as fatally dangerous—but not much coercion, so it seems.
In this regard it appears we have lost any scintilla of common sense. How can a government (or more likely an even higher organization of authority) convince the masses so easily that the unvaccinated are the mortal enemy with not a whiff of science in the argument? This clearly is a case of the emperor’s new clothes, but it isn’t going to take only a small innocent child’s exaltation that the emperor is naked to make everyone see what is true.
Why is this?
I’m afraid it is human nature — at least a small part of human nature — that these days needs a little coercion to come out in full bloom. For me, as a psychologist, it is more proof that there is an organized agenda, a “psyop” if you will, driving this whole debacle. When humans are put into this sort of psychological environment, their reaction is very predictable.
A friend of mine, Dr. Mark McDonald, who is a prominent psychiatrist and has a very prestigious practice in California, told me this in a recent conversation:
“Pandemic of the unvaccinated” has emerged as an expression of propaganda meant to provoke anger toward those who exercise medical choice in deferring or refusing the experimental vaccine. It is meant to isolate, shame, and humiliate anyone who will not agree to surrender medical autonomy to the state. It intentionally divides Americans against one another while simultaneously distracting attention from the medical reality of poor vaccine efficacy and vaccine harm. The expression is devoid of scientific meaning but full of coercive psychological power. It must be challenged.
Again, we see this idea of “coercive psychological power” come up in Dr. McDonald’s comment. Propaganda and the manipulation of the masses has been a key tenet in totalitarian regimes. Pitting person against person is of utmost importance to having control over the masses. Even in Orwell’s dystopian novel, 1984, the opposition to the state was created by the state to keep the masses distracted, or so it is implied.
I am reminded of the Stanford Prison Experiment as well as Milgram’s obedience studies at Yale. Milgram set up an experiment where a subject, someone who did not know the parameters of the experiment, was in control of administering an electric shock to the “learner” if he/she failed to answer certain questions correctly.
The “learner” was also “in” on the experiment and in fact received no shocks. The authority figure egging on the subject was also, of course, “in” on the experiment and played the role of authority that the subject had to succumb to. “Just following orders” is the phrase that immediately comes to mind.
The current phenomenon regarding the persecution of the unvaccinated has some correlation with this experiment in that people, when pressured by the “mainstream authority or narrative,” tend to have little or no connection with a natural empathy toward the group identified as “other” (the unvaccinated).
The subjects in Milgram’s experiment consistently detached from the learner’s pain and tended to dissociate from them as fellow humans. They ceased to see them as in the same tribe as themselves; they were quickly reclassified as “other.”
The difference in the results of this experiment and the current situation is that “other” (the “learner”) posed no threat to the subject in Milgram’s experiment. He or she was just disobedient to authority, i.e., was not doing correctly what authority demanded him/her to do.
Now, in our present situation, the vaccinated are convinced by authority that the unvaccinated are in fact a threat (as well as not being obedient to the parental agenda). Authority is doing this through any means available to them, and it makes no difference if these means have even the slightest scientific truth to them (they say of course it is all scientific, but with further scrutiny, it certainly is not).
We saw this early on with the mask compliance. Those wearing masks were identified as one particular tribe: the “good” tribe who possessed community values. Those not wearing masks, or complaining about them, were the other tribe: the bad tribe, who were selfish, stupid, and science deniers. (to paraphrase Orwell’s sheep in Animal Farm: “four legs good (mask), two legs bad (no masks)”).
Now this effort of segregation and persecution has moved to the vaccinated and the unvaccinated. It is not the “right” science that will disintegrate this tribal conflict: it is a psycho-social issue, not a pragmatic objective one.
In a recent Charles Eisenstein article “Mob Morality and the Unvaxxed” he states:
My point is that those in the scientific and medical community who dissent from the demonization of the unvaxxed contend not only with opposing scientific views, but with ancient, powerful psycho-social forces. They can debate the science all they want, but they are up against something much bigger.
Daniel Goldhagen’s book, Hitler’s Willing Executioners (from which this article’s title is derived) presents a thesis that the persecution of the Jews in Hitler’s Germany was not only an exercise of obedience to Hitler’s ideology but was the result of a long history of German antisemitism. This very well could be true, but in my opinion this historic antisemitism was only the hook which made it easier for Hitler to hang his ideology.
Today’s willing executioners do not need a history of racial discrimination to hang their hatred of anti-vaxxers, but instead rely on a simple identification of “other” (unvaccinated) and a hatred for those who “don’t care about me, or those that I love.” The key common denominator it seems is the common concept of caring for others before caring for yourself, which, ironically, is clearly not the true psychological operator in this situation.
These people seem to care far more for themselves and their own safety (and their opinion) than they do for the rights and freedoms (and safety) of others — take the jab to save me, never mind you might die or get sick in the process.
So what we are actually experiencing is “normal” — normal from the perspective that human beings have the innate capability of being all sorts of ugly things, particularly when gathered in crowds: tribes.
If coerced and manipulated in a particular way, as has happened countless times in world history, they can become unconscious, irrational, nonempathic, monsters. I will close with a paragraph from another excellent article by author CJ Hopkins (which can be found in its entirety on Off-Guardian’s website) “The Approaching Storm”:
Thus, their plan is to make our lives as miserable as possible, to segregate us, stigmatize us, demonize us, bully, and harass us, and pressure us to conform at every turn.
They are not going to put us on the trains to the camps. GloboCap is not the Nazis. They need to maintain the simulation of democracy.
So, they need to transform us into an underclass of “anti-social conspiracy theorists,” “anti-vaxxer disinformationists,” “white-supremacist election-result deniers,” “potentially violent domestic extremists,” and whatever other epithets they come up with, so that we can be painted as dangerously unhinged freaks and cast out of society in a way that makes it appear that we have cast out ourselves.
Hunker down.
I have had this nonsense outside of Facebook from people I regarded prior March 2020, as long term friends.,..to be sent a cartoon about anti vax dying with it highlighted wasnt my finest hour….especially as so called friend had no doubt been to church that day ….being an avid Christian.,..
I suspect many of us have lost friends, relatives etc.,,,in this idiot game….not sure what they are going to do in the future when neptune to the eclipses stops and takes away the fairy dust soon……I for one, will find it hard to pretend that I was happy with their behaviour..,,well I already told them so in most cases…..
so much about what happened in nazi germany has now been explained to those who watch..,,,humans are never far from the veneer of pretence it would seen…
Couple of recent-ish news items:
NY Hospital Closes Maternity Ward After Workers Resign Over Compulsory Injections
And from the Quinta Columna people:
Magnetic Dust: Graphene oxide found in the air
Fear hijacks the limbic system and overrides the thin veneer of civility and rationality that we all wear. We’re all subject to it. But I think the essential difference with the anti-lockdown / medical freedom people is that our instinctive responses are mitigated by a more accurate consideration of where the actual threats lie.
It’s not just FB. This crap is everywhere on virtually every MSM comment board, even the NYT, the former bastion of respectability. Don’t believe me? Here’s just one sample URL. Go to it and click on the box with the comment number in it, which will open the comment window. Start reading.
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/09/10/health/vaccine-mandates-cdc.html
The fear of Covid and contagion by the unvaccinated is palpable. Thanks MSM!
So many calling for the unvaxxed to die, to lose their health insurance, to be fired and made homeless, to be denied access to everything, to have their health insurance premiums doubled, to round people up and forcibly apply the shots, to put people into internment camps until they comply, etc. It’s freaking insane!
I hope someone is trapping these comments and preserving them for the future.
To me, it just feels like there is something on the verge of exploding, that there is too much pressure building up. One more Covid surge might tip the scales to mass rioting. Or perhaps a mass killing at a vax center? Time will tell.
The voltage of the ‘persuasion’ will be increased until the only ones who remain will be those who truly understand the nature of the jab. A few of these will also understand its purpose.
Exitus acta probat
I wonder what will happen next autumn and winter if, as predicted, those have been ‘vaccinated’ start succumbing to ADE. If that happens on a large scale, there are two possible outcomes, as far as I can see.
1. It becomes obvious even to the most brainwashed that this is affecting only those who have had the shot(s)
or
2. TMTB (the monsters that be) claim that the increasing rate of sickness and death is caused by a new ‘variant’ and that it is the refuseniks who are responsible, leading to even greater demonisation and coercion of the unjabbed – and of course to even harsher restrictions for everybody.
In the short term, the second is more likely. Long term, the first is more likely, but by then those curious (and now redacted) Deagel predictions of population collapse will have started to come true and it will probably be too late.
You’ll be surprised how resilient the brainwashed can be to that which may be obvious to you.
The unjabbed are supposed to realise that the jabbed will soon regard them as lepers, demanding that they be isolated/interned. Thus the unjabbed will easily be argued as ‘at risk’, needing to be interned, because they are not only at heightened risk of Covid, but also at risk of violence from the jabbed.
1) Hide under the stairs (normalcy bias a la Solzhenitsyn)
2) Insurrection
3) GTFO of Dodge (flee the cities)
I don’t recommend the 1st, and strongly advise against the 2nd.
It’s long ago now, but I remember that one morning, I woke up, performed my ablutions and got dressed. And then, I woke up, performed my ablutions and got dressed. And then I woke up and realised I was late for parade (being in the military and being late for morning parade is not a good idea).
That was a lucid dream – is this a lucid dream? I hope so.
Excellent article thank you. This link is meant as a compliment to this article:
https://www.naturalnews.com/2020-08-03-coronavirus-vaccine-final-solution-depopulation-weapon.html
Dated 3 Aug 2020. Pretty spot on.
A very nice summation by Mike Adams (Brighteon, CWC Labs etc.)
It’s not depopulation as so many conclude.
But winnowing.
Matthew 3:12.
Folk are bginning to figure this out, e.g. https://www.theburningplatform.com/2021/08/26/the-winnowing/
https://www.reddit.com/r/CoronavirusCirclejerk/comments/pmelxf/protests_all_over_the_netherlands_today_against/
Covid doomers must find this kind of thing repulsive and terrifying.
In Australia where nothing at all has actually happened the thing now is daily updates on how many have been jabbed, they never report that over 40% of millions jabbed have had a bad reaction, many hundreds have died and thousands are maimed. The people dying at home are jab victims called covid even though the CHO’s say they have never been seen or tested. Hundreds of young people have life long heart conditions now, but the ”authority” keeps claiming that 5 million vaccine injuries means they are rare in a nation where less than 80,000 people have even had a so called positive test in 18 months.