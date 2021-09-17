The Myth of the “Infallible Elite”

Catte Black

A commenter BTL called Petra made this claim recently in regard to the conspirators behind 9/11 etc.

All glaring anomalies are deliberate examples of “revelation of the method” / “hidden in plain sight”…

She was referring to the fact Building 7 was so very obviously ‘pulled’. Her thesis being the elites are basically infallible, literally incapable of human error and when they appear to goof or slip up and reveal their lies or fakery, this is all part of their plan.

They are gods essentially, not mortals, and whatever they reveal unto us will be what they choose us to know of their infinite power.

OK.

So, here’s my reply to her.

I recall a true-crime show once where a total psychopath planned his wife’s murder in meticulous detail. Gave her antifreeze by injecting it into an unopened coke bottle or something. Planned an alibi for when she died, covered his tracks.

But then he didn’t empty the trash and the antifreeze container was found there, plus a receipt in his car for the purchase.

Oh, and he had googled ‘how to kill your wife and get away with it’ and hadn’t deleted the search.

Do we think this was intentional “revelation of the method”? Or just an idiot getting caught out?

Do we assume the guy’s intention all along was to get found out and put on death row – because that is where he ended up? Or do we figure he wanted to get away with it, thought he’d been brilliantly deceptive but was defeated by his own limitations?

And, by the way, he was not an isolated example. True crime is littered with people such as this. Often highly educated, intelligent, privileged people who hatch plans to remove a spouse, rival, business partner etc that combine superficial cunning with breathtaking omissions of basic common sense.

You or I could do much better, except we wouldn’t. The fact seems to be that being psychopathic enough to want to do these things renders you, by and large, incapable of doing them successfully or plausibly.

Their lack of empathy makes them ruthless but also incapable of reasoning to the extent of creating an interlocking, three-dimensional narrative of innocence.

The point here being that the minds behind the mass-murdering psyops are of exactly the same kind as those killing spouses, and the motives are just as base – greed, gain, power and other pointless things.

The ‘conspirators’ crank it up a few notches but, just like the guy with the antifreeze, their shenanigans are a dizzying mishmash of ruthless cunning and utter simpleminded incompetence.

They do the equivalent of carefully injecting poison into the coke and then leaving the evidence in the trash – because the idea someone might disbelieve their initial story enough to do even a bit of investigating never crosses their minds.

And of course they’re in no danger of ending up on death row because, unlike hapless antifreeze guy, they own the judiciary, legal system and entire political class so the incentive to try hard isn’t even there.

While we’re on the subject this is a good time to remember these psyops/false flags are never smooth well oiled machines. Their very nature tends to preclude that. They’re not clever heist movies. They are a bedlam of isolated groups working often competing interests. The required level of secrecy and compartmentalizations means control is diffuse and therefore often less than total and easily lost.

The greed and impairment of the driving forces affects every level. There are petty rivalries, one-upmanships. They lie to each other as much as to us. They sell each other out and stitch each other up. Different pockets may be working competing or conflicting narratives. The unexpected inevitably happens. Plans need to be changed or adapted on the fly and not everyone gets to know soon enough.

The middlemen and spokespeople may still be working an old script and, for example, announce the collapse of a building that is still standing.

When this happens fresh panic ensues, emergency narrative improvisations happen and then may be subsequently cancelled due to major plausibility issues.

And so we get smiling Silversteins, smugly thinking they can improvise a backup story of ‘pulling’ building 7, only to be told later that won’t fly, because you can’t rig a building for ‘pulling’ in a matter of hours.

Cue sudden change of direction and WTC7 being airbrushed from the narrative.

The supervillain version of ‘them’ touted by some forgets all this messy human reality and replaces it with unreal and quasi hero-worshipping assumptions of godlike power. And THAT is exactly how these greedy little narcissists want to be seen. It’s their favorite autoerotic workout routine. “That’s right, I’m all powerful, that’s right I play with your mind. Oh yeah baby, I’M A GOD.”

Someone tell Petra and her ilk they are simply asking us to ignore the silly little clown behind the curtain and tremble at the awesome power of Oz.

The PTB love people who do that.