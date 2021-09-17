COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Nine of Narratives Intertwined features Piers Robinson PhD, academic, researcher and former Chair of Politics and Political Journalism at the University of Sheffield.

Dr Robinson is a founder of the Working Group on Syria, Propaganda and Media (SPM) and co-director of Organisation for Propaganda Studies, he has researched and written extensively on the role of propaganda the lead-up to the 2003 invasion of Iraq, and on the alleged chemical attacks attributed to the Syrian government.

In his interview, Piers discusses how the propaganda push prior to the invasion of Iraq caused him to revisit and re-examine the events of 9/11, how there was a similar propaganda push at the beginning of the “pandemic”, and how the “war on terror” and the “war on Covid” are similarly used to push through legislation and transform society for the worse.