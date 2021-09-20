WATCH: 9/11 Truth – Lessons Learned?

Today, there’s an entire generation who have grown up in the shadow of the towers. Who have never known a world that was not haunted by the hobgoblin of terrorism.
Who have never thought twice about giving up the freedoms they barely knew they had in the name of fighting the “invisible enemy.”
How can we blame them for not understanding the gravity of this moment, today, giving up those few freedoms that remain in the name of fighting the new phantom menace?
Between the two towers of the Washington Square Arch a Nazgûl flies – aka a Phoenix – symbol of mankind’s lifecycle.
There’s a lot to learn.
