WATCH: 9/11 Truth on the 19th Anniversary James Corbett interviews Richard Gage on recent research, planned events and legal proceedings.
Richard Gage of AE911Truth.org joins James to discuss the various actions, inquests, studies, documentaries and conferences that are happening around the 19th anniversary of 9/11.
OffGuardian is also planning a short series articles on relating 9/11 to the current push for a “new normal”, and how the topic takes on a new relevance in the age of Covid.
Stay tuned.
