COVID19/11: Narratives Intertwined is OffG’s new series of short interviews with prominent voices in the alternate media, vocal Covid sceptics and leading figures in the 9/11 truth movement.

The series is intended to both mark the 20th anniversary of the World Trade Center collapse, and discuss how that event helped shape the modern world and, in turn, set the stage for the Covid “pandemic”.

*

Episode Eleven of Narratives Intertwined features Frances Shure, retired psychotherapist and veteran of the 9/11 truth movement.

Frances is the co-founder of the Colorado 9/11 Truth group, author of the essay series “Why Good People Become Silent (or Worse) About 9/11”, and contributor to the documentaries The Demolition of Truth-Psychologists Examine 9/11 and 9/11 Explosive Evidence: Experts Speak Out.

In her interview, Frances discusses her journey to the 9/11 truth movement, how similar patterns are visible in the “Covid” narrative, and how corruption and censorship in the mainstream media have hurt the public understanding of both.

You can read all 23 parts of Why Good People Become Silent (or Worse) About 9/11 here