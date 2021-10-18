Oct 18, 2021
17 Covid-Skeptic Memes to Get You Through the Day – Part 11

Well, hello there! Long time no see. Off-G has returned from some much-needed R&R and is back kicking ass and taking names.

What better way to begin than with some dank and spicy Monday Morning MemesTM!? (‘spicy’ and ‘dank’ are two slang descriptors for memes used by internet-savvy people – ed)

1.

I watched Blown Away recently, a glass-blowing TV competition on Netflix. Season one was released in 2019 and featured a contestant creating a glass ‘shared breath’ sculpture designed to allow two random strangers to experience inhaling each other’s breath. How times change indeed…

2.

Perhaps we could use plastic straws to aim our breath more directly at the candle flames? That’d outwit the dastardly Rona! Oh wait, the environment…

3.

And thank heavens that deadly air turned out to be so easy to contain using paper!

4.

Truck driver shortages. Food shortages. Common sense shortages. Shortages everywhere…

5.

I really could’ve used one of these last time I went on facebook:

6.

“Where have all the flu deaths gone?
Long time passing.
Where have all the flu deaths gone?
Long time ago.”

7.

We really are in the Twilight Zone…

8.

I don’t always make fascism puns, but when I do…

9.

Damn it, Bob, sort your life out!

10.

Kids these days, what will they think of next?

11.

But you can count on schools to set them straight…

12.

I’ve put on 20 lbs since this debacle began, just because I’ve got such a tiny head.

13.

I’ve always been an enterprising individual, but I just dooon’t have the power to make sense of all this!

14.

If the New Normal could publish a schedule I could at least get my fitness regime locked in. I read 2030 somewhere, but I’m not sure that’s an end date….

15.

But you gotta keep hold of some aspirations!

16.

We just have to take it a day at a time and keep reminding ourselves…

17.

Oh, and meanwhile it’s finally been confirmed…

I hope you had a chuckle this morning, and if you haven’t seen them already, we have another 10 previous meme listicles on the site for you to binge! I’ll be back with more memes before you know it. So long!

PS. Here’s an entirely unrelated but nonetheless hilarious Bonus MemeTM!

Rhys Jaggar
Rhys Jaggar
Oct 18, 2021 9:15 AM

I did rewrite the ‘Good Ship Venus’ a few years ago as a football-related homily. All in jest for a good blogger….

One line was: ‘And if the whore hadn’t sucked his cock then maybe he’d be handy!’

Does seem a good moniker for meme 17……

Reset the Diaboligarchy
Reset the Diaboligarchy
Oct 18, 2021 9:01 AM

Screenshot from the short video:

comment image

Reset the Diaboligarchy
Reset the Diaboligarchy
Oct 18, 2021 8:50 AM

comment image

Skeptic
Skeptic
Oct 18, 2021 8:47 AM

Glad you are back!
comment image
comment image
comment image

Reset the Diaboligarchy
Reset the Diaboligarchy
Oct 18, 2021 8:46 AM

Up-and-downvote feature terminated? (Yay!)

Rhisiart Gwilym
Rhisiart Gwilym
Oct 18, 2021 8:43 AM

Are votes abolished btl now?

Reset the Diaboligarchy
Reset the Diaboligarchy
Oct 18, 2021 8:38 AM

comment image

Sofia
Sofia
Oct 18, 2021 8:33 AM

So glad you’re back! Hope you had a good break. My favourite is number 5 I just posted it to my coworkers who also love it 😂

Watt Tyler
Watt Tyler
Oct 18, 2021 8:32 AM

Welcome back Off-G! We missed you!!!!

Tom
Tom
Oct 18, 2021 8:22 AM

Yay!

Pig Swill
Pig Swill
Oct 18, 2021 8:21 AM

Evening all. Hope offG had a good rest. How’s the global health catastrophe treating everyone? Still stepping over dead bodies on your way to the injection booster centre??

