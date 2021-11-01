DISCUSS: COP26 gets underway…

The big day is here – today the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties, better known as COP26, begins in Glasgow.
It follows on the G20 meeting in Rome. So all the private/diplomatic/military flights taking armies of delegates to Rome took off again and landed in Glasgow.
To ensure enough living space for the swollen population of beurocrats, personal assistants and lapdog journalists the organizers have arranged to have cruise ships moored on the river Clyde, with their engines running 24/7.
Boris Johnson has said that time is running out for action on climate change, that we are at “one minute to midnight”, but throw in the private jets and cruise ships and we’ve probably wasted about fifteen seconds of that minute already.
Oh, there’s no vaccine passports required either.
In the age of Zoom, it boggles the mind, simply from an optics standpoint, why these big international conferences need to happen at all.
So, what can we expect from the big meet up?
Well, at a general level, it’s easy to predict: Fearmongering. A lot of it. Like a lot a lot.
Expect to be inundated with high res picutres of forest fires or polar bears looking sad. Expect headlines with phrases like “already too late” and “our last chance” and a parade of variations on that theme.
You know, stuff like this…
We are digging our own graves […] Either we stop it, or it stops us,”
…which was said by UN Secretary General António Guterres earlier today.
More specifically, we have to be on the look out for the pivot from pandemic to environment, OffG has written before about how the plan is make climate the new covid, and if they intend to launch that narrative on the world stage it will be during COP26.
Keep an eye out for articles and opinion pieces promoting the idea of climate lockdowns. Headlines such as “we locked down for a covid, and climate change is far more dangerous”, or “if we can protect the nhs, we can protect the environment”, or “we made sacrifices to save ourselves, we must do the same save the world for our grandchildren”.
You know, stuff like this…
Climate crisis needs same urgency seen at start of Covid pandemic”
…which was in the Guardian last week.
One potentially telling sign is that, after two years of Covid graphs appearing on every frontpage on the net, The Guardian is mixing it up this week by adding climate graphs (note the lack of y-axes):
Maybe it’s meaningless, or maybe it’s just one other small way to flow into climate from Covid.
So, the some questions moving forward…
- Why can’t they do this remotely?
- Which paper will have the craziest headline?
- Who will make the most embarassing speech (but be called “brave” in the press anyway)?
- How long before someone recommends “climate lockdowns”?
- …seriously, why couldn’t they do this remotely?
As always, discuss below.
The climate crisis is real. The intent of COP 26 has nothing to do with seriously addressing it, which would require the jettisoning of the global industrial capitalist mega-machine, which requires perpetual exponential growth and the rendering of all which is natural and living into dead inert commodities, including nature. They’re just figuring out the best (for them) ways to make money on it and use it to impose totalitarian social controls. So yes, climate lockdowns are probably in the mix, maybe Greta can sell them.
So they lied about a fake enemy in terrorism and they lied about a fake enemy in covid… but this time they’re really telling the truth?
Pull the other one.
there’s one born every minute
Always more of a Bellamy than an Attenborough. Forget Beatles vs Stones and Blur Vs Oasis. This is the clash that matters.
Fighting back…..
Anna De Buisseret: “Every Lawyer I’ve Spoken To Says This Is Crimes Against Humanity” – YouTube
Amsterdam, with its wonderfully intelligent engineering that emphasizes bicycle and pedestrian transport, doesn’t appear to infringe upon personal freedom, and improves the quality of life, is a model of real environmentalism for other cities to follow. But is Amsterdam ever a topic of exposition at these conferences? (Answer me please — I don’t know.)
I suspect what’s on the agenda is a pretext for pushing high investment technologies that simply won’t work, will never be practical, and will require infringement on personal liberties in order to be massively adopted.
Spot on!
Isn’t this a slight tweak of the social credit system, where citizens are blacklisted and punished for their inconvenient behaviour whilst the more compliant are rewarded? So, a social credit system isn’t on its way … it has already arrived .Gerald
This made up Climate crisis fits perfectly into this.
You wondered how the psychopaths got so many govts to go along?
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/11/01/pfizer-contracts.aspx
“Poppa John, after all these years, still robbing, toxifying, culling and enslaving WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity)... and from beyond the grave mind you.”
https://mysterious-times.com/2019/02/25/how-rockefeller-wiped-out-natural-cures-to-create-big-pharma/
Journalist Whitney Webb descibes in a recent article how the psychopaths, in order to save the world, plan to privatize it. They have been selling the commodification of nature in order to save it since before 9/11. Now they will try and thrust there plan into economic action. Ms. Webb also has a new article detailing her investigation of Moderna. She discusses this article with Fuellmich and committee beginning near 3:23:00 of the video I just posted below.in comment at 4:16.
https://unlimitedhangout.com/2021/10/investigative-reports/wall-streets-takeover-of-nature-advances-with-launch-of-new-asset-class/
Bezos Leads Parade Of 400 Private Jets To COP26 With $65M Gulfstream As Greta Accuses Leaders Of Betrayal
When do you realise that your nose is being rubbed in a pile?
In the UK we used to have a saying “At least Dick Turpin wore a mask.”
Trouble is they’re all wearing masks! Says a lot I suppose!
BoJo is now trying to suggest cash causes climate change, so presumably we need to ditch cash and roll out CBDCs (together with a social credit system):
https://twitter.com/BorisJohnson/status/1455076689772429313
They are getting quite bold to think they can just make up this utter bollocks and people will swallow it. Or maybe they just don’t care if anyone believes it, they’ll just try to ram it though anyway.
Based on the past 18 months I don’t think they need to try to ram anything through, it will just be accepted and followed by the vast majority of morons, just like masks, lockdowns, qr codes, masks on kids, vaccines, hand sanitizer, vaccines for kids, closed schools, cancel Christmas, no doctors, and god knows what else I’ve forgotten were. Although I hold on to a small glimmer of hope that as this climate shite will actually costs the morons money rather than them being paid to comply, a few more might just ignore it. Unlikely though.
All the deranged fetishes that led out of WHO suggesting was your hands and stand three feet from people who are sneezing is pure repulsive political theatre
New e-book from the Centre for Research of Globalization. Discusses the fraud of the climate change narrative and how the narrative is used to disguise the ongoing geoengineering assault on the earth. Some excellent reading in here.
https://www.globalresearch.ca/global-war-ning-geoengineering-is-wrecking-our-planet-and-humanity/5753754
Matthew Ehret-Kump discusses cop26 and the bogus climate change narrative with Reiner Fuellmich and committee starting at around the 21:00 mark.
https://odysee.com/@Corona-Investigative-Committee:5/Session-76-Columbus'-Rotten-Eggs:7
Imagine watching this pantomime and believing any of it is real…
It’s bizarre. I know people, actual people, who are totally hooked by this crap. Mind you they’ve been totally hooked by the covid crap too. The thing that amazes me is that if I had a mate who had an opinion on anything that was the absolute polar opposite of what I and all of my other mates thought, I’d at least investigate a little, even if it was just to get some good material to take the piss out of him when we’re at the pub. Not one of my friends or family will even consider that I might be on to something, that Boris et al might be telling porkies and have some other agenda. All I ever get from them is ‘folk are dying! Just get the jab so we can all get back to normal’. It’s bloody depressing.
“Now on to the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis next scam. Want to clean up the environment, really clean it up.
https://warcriminalswatch.org/index.php/news/40-recent-news/2533-2-18-17-the-specter-of-depleted-uranium-radiation-in-syria
https://theecologist.org/2016/jul/11/chilcot-uk-insists-it-has-no-long-term-legal-responsibility-clean-du-iraq
“END THE WAR RACKET. TO HELL WITH WAR!”
And they’re so dedicated to cleaning up the landmines they’ve sold the world over they’re even cutting back on their existing (meagre) contributions towards cleaning up another disaster of their making.
https://www.maginternational.org/whats-happening/mag-uk-aid-cuts-landmine-clearance-angola/