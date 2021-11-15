Saving Capitalism or Saving the Planet? 

Colin Todhunter
The UK government’s Behavioural Insights Team helped to push the public towards accepting the COVID narrative, restrictions and lockdowns. It is now working on ‘nudging’ people towards further possible restrictions or at least big changes in their behaviour in the name of ‘climate emergency’.
From frequent news stories and advertisements to soap opera storylines and government announcements, the message about impending climate catastrophe is almost relentless.
Part of the messaging includes blaming the public’s consumption habits for a perceived ‘climate emergency’. At the same time, young people are being told that we only have a decade or so (depending on who is saying it) to ‘save the planet’.
Setting the agenda are powerful corporations that helped degrade much of the environment in the first place. But ordinary people, not the multi-billionaires pushing this agenda, will pay the price for this as living more frugally seems to be part of the programme (‘own nothing and be happy’). Could we at some future point see ‘climate emergency’ lockdowns, not to ‘save the NHS’ but to ‘save the planet’?
A tendency to focus on individual behaviour and not ‘the system’ exists.
But let us not forget this is a system that deliberately sought to eradicate a culture of self-reliance that prevailed among the working class in the 19th century (self-education, recycling products, a culture of thrift, etc) via advertising and a formal school education that ensured conformity and set in motion a lifetime of wage labour and dependency on the products manufactured by an environmentally destructive capitalism.
A system that has its roots in inflicting massive violence across the globe to exert control over land and resources elsewhere.
In his 2018 book The Divide: A Brief Guide to Global Inequalities and its solutions, Jason Hickel describes the processes involved in Europe’s wealth accumulation over a 150-year period of colonialism that resulted in tens of millions of deaths.
By using other countries’ land, Britain effectively doubled the size of arable land in its control. This made it more practical to then reassign the rural population at home (by stripping people of their means of production) to industrial labour. This too was underpinned by massive violence (burning villages, destroying houses, razing crops).
Hickel argues that none of this was inevitable but was rooted in the fear of being left behind by other countries because of Europe’s relative lack of land resources to produce commodities.
This is worth bearing in mind as we currently witness a fundamental shift in our relationship to the state resulting from authoritarian COVID-related policies and the rapidly emerging corporate-led green agenda. We should never underestimate the ruthlessness involved in the quest for preserving wealth and power and the propensity for wrecking lives and nature to achieve this.
Commodification of nature
Current green agenda ‘solutions’ are based on a notion of ‘stakeholder’ capitalism or private-public partnerships whereby vested interests are accorded greater weight, with governments and public money merely facilitating the priorities of private capital.
A key component of this strategy involves the ‘financialisation of nature’ and the production of new ‘green’ markets to deal with capitalism’s crisis of over accumulation and weak consumer demand caused by decades of neoliberal policies and the declining purchasing power of working people. The banking sector is especially set to make a killing via ‘green profiling’ and ‘green bonds’.
According to Friends of the Earth (FoE), corporations and states will use the financialisation of nature discourse to weaken laws and regulations designed to protect the environment with the aim of facilitating the goals of extractive industries, while allowing mega-infrastructure projects in protected areas and other contested places.
Global corporations will be able to ‘offset’ (greenwash) their activities by, for example, protecting or planting a forest elsewhere (on indigenous people’s land) or perhaps even investing in (imposing) industrial agriculture which grows herbicide-resistant GMO commodity crop monocultures that are misleadingly portrayed as ‘climate friendly’.
Offsetting schemes allow companies to exceed legally defined limits of destruction at a particular location, or destroy protected habitat, on the promise of compensation elsewhere; and allow banks to finance such destruction on the same premise.”
This agenda could result in the weakening of current environmental protection legislation or its eradication in some regions under the pretext of compensating for the effects elsewhere.
How ecoservice ‘assets’ (for example, a forest that performs a service to the ecosystem by acting as a carbon sink) are to be evaluated in a monetary sense is very likely to be done on terms that are highly favourable to the corporations involved, meaning that environmental protection will play second fiddle to corporate and finance sector return-on-investment interests.
As FoE argues, business wants this system to be implemented on its terms, which means the bottom line will be more important than stringent rules that prohibit environmental destruction.
Saving capitalism
The envisaged commodification of nature will ensure massive profit-seeking opportunities through the opening up of new markets and the creation of fresh investment instruments.
Capitalism needs to keep expanding into or creating new markets to ensure the accumulation of capital to offset the tendency for the general rate of profit to fall (according to writer Ted Reese, it has trended downwards from an estimated 43% in the 1870s to 17% in the 2000s). The system suffers from a rising overaccumulation (surplus) of capital.
Reese notes that, although wages and corporate taxes have been slashed, the exploitability of labour continued to become increasingly insufficient to meet the demands of capital accumulation. By late 2019, the world economy was suffocating under a mountain of debt.
Many companies could not generate enough profit and falling turnover, squeezed margins, limited cashflows and highly leveraged balance sheets were prevalent. In effect, economic growth was already grinding to a halt prior to the massive stock market crash in February 2020.
In the form of COVID ‘relief’, there has been a multi-trillion bailout for capitalism as well as the driving of smaller enterprises to bankruptcy. Or they have being swallowed up by global interests. Either way, the likes of Amazon and other predatory global corporations have been the winners.
New ‘green’ Ponzi trading schemes to offset carbon emissions and commodify ‘ecoservices’ along with electric vehicles and an ‘energy transition’ represent a further restructuring of the capitalist economy, resulting in a shift away from a consumer-oriented demand-led system.
It essentially leaves those responsible for environmental degradation at the wheel, imposing their will and their narrative on the rest of us.
Global agribusiness
Between 2000 and 2009, Indonesia supplied more than half of the global palm oil market at an annual expense of some 340,000 hectares of Indonesian countryside. Consider too that Brazil and Indonesia have spent over 100 times more in subsidies to industries that cause deforestation than they received in international conservation aid from the UN to prevent it.
These two countries gave over $40bn in subsidies to the palm oil, timber, soy, beef and biofuels sectors between 2009 and 2012, some 126 times more than the $346m they received to preserve their rain forests.
India is the world’s leading importer of palm oil, accounting for around 15% of the global supply. It imports over two-thirds of its palm oil from Indonesia.
Until the mid-1990s, India was virtually self-sufficient in edible oils. Under pressure from the World Trade Organization (WTO), import tariffs were reduced, leading to an influx of cheap (subsidised) edible oil imports that domestic farmers could not compete with.
This was a deliberate policy that effectively devastated the home-grown edible oils sector and served the interests of palm oil growers and US grain and agriculture commodity company Cargill, which helped write international trade rules to secure access to the Indian market on its terms.
Indonesia leads the world in global palm oil production, but palm oil plantations have too often replaced tropical forests, leading to the killing of endangered species and the uprooting of local communities as well as contributing to the release of potential environment-damaging gases. Indonesia emits more of these gases than any country besides China and the US, largely due to the production of palm oil.
The issue of palm oil is one example from the many that could be provided to highlight how the drive to facilitate corporate need and profit trumps any notion of environmental protection or addressing any ‘climate emergency’. Whether it is in Indonesia, Latin America or elsewhere, transnational agribusiness – and the system of globalised industrial commodity crop agriculture it promotes – fuels much of the destruction we see today.
Even if the mass production of lab-created food, under the guise of ‘saving the planet’ and ‘sustainability’, becomes logistically possible (which despite all the hype is not at this stage), it may still need biomass and huge amounts of energy. Whose land will be used to grow these biomass commodities and which food crops will they replace? And will it involve that now-famous Gates’ euphemism ‘land mobility’ (farmers losing their land)?
Microsoft is already mapping Indian farmers’ lands and capturing agriculture datasets such as crop yields, weather data, farmers’ personal details, profile of land held (cadastral maps, farm size, land titles, local climatic and geographical conditions), production details (crops grown, production history, input history, quality of output, machinery in possession) and financial details (input costs, average return, credit history).
Is this an example of stakeholder-partnership capitalism, whereby a government facilitates the gathering of such information by a private player which can then use the data for developing a land market (courtesy of land law changes that the government enacts) for institutional investors at the expense of smallholder farmers who find themselves ‘land mobile’?
This is a major concern among farmers and civil society in India.
Back in 2017, agribusiness giant Monsanto was judged to have engaged in practices that impinged on the basic human right to a healthy environment, the right to food and the right to health. Judges at the ‘Monsanto Tribunal’, held in The Hague, concluded that if ecocide were to be formally recognised as a crime in international criminal law, Monsanto could be found guilty.
The tribunal called for the need to assert the primacy of international human and environmental rights law. However, it was also careful to note that an existing set of legal rules serves to protect investors’ rights in the framework of the WTO and in bilateral investment treaties and in clauses in free trade agreements. These investor trade rights provisions undermine the capacity of nations to maintain policies, laws and practices protecting human rights and the environment and represent a disturbing shift in power.
The tribunal denounced the severe disparity between the rights of multinational corporations and their obligations.
While the Monsanto Tribunal judged that company to be guilty of human rights violations, including crimes against the environment, in a sense we also witnessed global capitalism on trial.
Global conglomerates can only operate as they do because of a framework designed to allow them to capture or co-opt governments and regulatory bodies and to use the WTO and bilateral trade deals to lever influence.
As Jason Hickel notes in his book (previously referred to), old-style colonialism may have gone but governments in the Global North and its corporations have found new ways to assert dominance via leveraging aid, market access and ‘philanthropic’ interventions to force lower income countries to do what they want.
The World Bank’s ‘Enabling the Business of Agriculture’ and its ongoing commitment to an unjust model of globalisation is an example of this and a recipe for further plunder and the concentration of power and wealth in the hands of the few.
Brazil and Indonesia have subsidised private corporations to effectively destroy the environment through their practices. Canada and the UK are working with the GMO biotech sector to facilitate its needs. And India is facilitating the destruction of its agrarian base according to World Bank directives for the benefit of the likes of Corteva and Cargill.
The TRIPS Agreement, written by Monsanto, and the WTO Agreement on Agriculture, written by Cargill, was key to a new era of corporate imperialism.
It came as little surprise that in 2013 India’s then Agriculture Minister Sharad Pawar accused US companies of derailing the nation’s oil seeds production programme.
Powerful corporations continue to regard themselves as the owners of people, the planet and the environment and as having the right – enshrined in laws and agreements they wrote – to exploit and devastate for commercial gain.
Partnership or co-option?
It was noticeable during a debate on food and agriculture at the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow that there was much talk about transforming the food system through partnerships and agreements. Fine-sounding stuff, especially when the role of agroecology and regenerative farming was mentioned.
However, if, for instance, the interests you hope to form partnerships with are coercing countries to eradicate their essential buffer food stocks then bid for such food on the global market with US dollars (as in India) or are lobbying for the enclosure of seeds through patents (as in Africa and elsewhere), then surely this deliberate deepening of dependency should be challenged; otherwise ‘partnership’ really means co-option.
Similarly, the UN Food Systems Summit (UNFSS) that took place during September in New York was little more than an enabler of corporate needs. The UNFSS was founded on a partnership between the UN and the World Economic Forum and was disproportionately influenced by corporate actors.
Those granted a pivotal role at the UNFSS support industrial food systems that promote ultra-processed foods, deforestation, industrial livestock production, intensive pesticide use and commodity crop monocultures, all of which cause soil deterioration, water contamination and irreversible impacts on biodiversity and human health. And this will continue as long as the environmental effects can be ‘offset’ or these practices can be twisted on the basis of them somehow being ‘climate-friendly’.
Critics of the UNFSS offer genuine alternatives to the prevailing food system. In doing so, they also provide genuine solutions to climate-related issues and food injustice based on notions of food sovereignty, localisation and a system of food cultivation deriving from agroecological principles and practices. Something which people who organised the climate summit in Glasgow would do well to bear in mind.
Current greenwashed policies are being sold by tugging at the emotional heartstrings of the public. This green agenda, with its lexicon of ‘sustainability’, ‘carbon neutrality’, ‘net-zero’ and doom-laden forecasts, is part of a programme that seeks to restructure capitalism, to create new investment markets and instruments and to return the system to viable levels of profitability.
yes…. the the capitalist system devoid of growth, seeks to mendaciously appropriate all the worlds resources … because it’s balance sheets are fucked and new markets must be created to save the ‘beast’… they have valued the world at 400 trillion… and now of course it’s all theirs…or so I am led to believe…
its preferred method of piracy….bio-ecological tyranny and global civil unrest..
the sad thing is, this will only accelerate ecological destruction because under stake holder capitalism they will seek to ‘offset’ certain catastrophic ecological damage in their quests for ‘profit’.. which of course on a finite world can in no way be ‘offset’.. only theoretically, using their weapon of choice, paper financial ‘instruments’…
ha.. one must chuckle at the imbecility of those who think that trusting stewardship of the planet to miscreant central bankers…
is a sensible and appropriate thing to do….
I can’t stand people who believe in capitalism.
I’m not saying communism works, but this system is even worse, it allows for a lot more useless inbred morons to get cushy jobs
On 11/15 here in the bay area in California there is a gigantic cloud of PM 2.5 currently blanketing half the state. There are no wildfires still burning and ALL the air quality monitoring agencies are now controlled by military intelligence appointees so it is impossible to know just what is happening.
There is ZERO information in the “news” on this health crisis and it is no longer possible to use search engines to find forums, comments sections, ANY place where people congregate online and discuss things like air quality. It is shocking how thoroughly useless the internet now is. I literally can’t find ANY online mention of the fact that air is currently unbreathable across the bulk of the state.
One thing that is certain is that the aerosol-spraying planes have been criss-crossing the skies night and day spraying so much chem that otherwise blue skies are quickly rendered a hazy murky mess.
Welcome to “climate change.”:)
I just went and had a look at John Deere farming equipment….seems there has been trouble and machinery is costing heaps….I knew what I would find before I got there…yep vanguard, blackrock etal are heavily involved…so we have another way of removing small farmers…price equipment beyond their capacity to pay….
the bastards have been well at work for some time stitching all this up…I did figure this was the major reason for the ‘going direct’ funding,,,,buy into strategic areas to bring about their crazy desires…demolish the economy…what will it matter to them….they will own what is left.
The media spiel long ago lost all touch with credibility and now acts purely to condition the public into basic behaviour patterns. I have noticed a peculiar “dialectic” – as the covid tale becomes increasingly vapid, the motions of those around me becomes increasingly compliant. The propaganda has now “hit base” and the behavioural patterns are secularly in place.
What we might charitably call the intellectual content of the media is only noteworthy so far as to measure how debased the thought processes of the public have become. Although that may be an illusion e.g. it’s not that the public accept that climate change has now become a personal diagnosis but that they don’t even pay any attention whatsoever anymore – which is an understandable reaction. It’s a psychological self-defence in the same way that the endless loops of the Barney theme were presumably filtered out of the perceptions of the Waco inhabitants. The inquisitor holds up four fingers and demands we see five and we’re so weary that we say, “Yeah sure. Whatever!”
Actually, none of this should have come as a surprise at all. We were told at the beginning that there would be a “new normal” and that assertion really laid the whole scam bare. It was a stupid assertion if the covid narrative were to be taken at face value i.e. it was an assertion that unequivocally admitted the entire con. The subtext was: “We are now going to change everything for reasons we cannot admit. In the meantime, here is something called ‘covid’ which is a little talking point to keep you occupied. We shall keep you informed about what we expect from you.”
Thus the bifurcation between the public show and the underlying reality. Lots of drama on the surface. Lots of fighting and falling out. And the basic stratum? The ruined livelihoods, the running down of services both public and private, the actual deaths (as opposed to the charade), and the increasing gaps on the shelves – something we bourgeois Westerners are not supposed to moan about but which may indeed be the most ominous development.
Makes sense. From the state’s point of view, you can have two populations: one that takes a great deal of effort and expense to persuade; or one that you can train not to care.
I don’t think the rulers even put that much thought into it. They see the public as a big mass of protoplasm into which they can figuratively stick electrodes and pass a current long enough to get the desired reaction.
I still think even they are amazed at how easy it is to screw us.
“Shut up. Lie down. Bend over.”
“Okay.”
Amazed and delighted.
“Oh, you mean you’re not going to put up a fight…???”
No prizes for guessing which well-known ‘leftist’ site passed on this article.
I would have said WSW but the article lacked the requisite screams of hysteria.
Excellent article. The one thing i would add is in regards to this passage,
“But let us not forget this is a system that deliberately sought to eradicate a culture of self-reliance that prevailed among the working class in the 19th century (self-education, recycling products, a culture of thrift, etc) via advertising and a formal school education that ensured conformity and set in motion a lifetime of wage labour and dependency on the products manufactured by an environmentally destructive capitalism.”
Actually, this eradication started in the late medieval period with the Enclosures, beginning in England, then spreading to Wales, Scotland, Ireland, then the rest of Europe and the rest of the world. People kicked off their hereditary land plots which were confiscated by large landowners, the Commons enclosed and turned into the private property of those same landowners. The vast majority was rendered incapable of producing or gathering/hunting its survival needs, forced into wage slavery to earn money to buy those needs.
https://monthlyreview.org/1998/07/01/the-agrarian-origins-of-capitalism/?fbclid=IwAR1blmLND8qFdONIblk1Vutv-4Eo-iUTEZyRmAvX7b8id_Ra9aoewuEY6S4
A later stage of what you describe would be the decimation of indigenous agriculture, horticulture, and hunting/gathering peoples in the Americas through the theft of their traditional land bases.all of which is ongoing to this day.
Absolutely!! It has happened throughout the Americas, but particularly rankles me that people where i am, here in the USA, act as if the land just came out of nowhere, and the indigenous people and their ways of agriculture, horticulture, hunting/gathering,…just moved aside in the face of a “superior” culture, vs the land theft and ethnic cleansing which actually account for what happened. That’s part of what i meant by “spreading to Wales, Scotland, Ireland, then the rest of Europe and the rest of the world.”
Granted, Macchiavelli was into all that manoeuvering stuff, but the age of the psychologist had not yet dawned.
In the mediaeval period, we were generally just talking about brute force, not psycho warfare.
The Enclosures were not about psychology, but about brute force.
“The tribunal denounced the severe disparity between the rights of multinational corporations and their obligations.”
Which of course begs the question, “Do multinational corporations even have obligations, if nobody recognizes, supervises, or enforces them?”
See the WEF’s Agile Capitalism. They brush obligation aside. Innovation precedes and pre-empts regulation.
Once again we collectively keep deluding ourselves when it comes to the actual and real root cause of the present civilization.
Dr Vladimir Zelenko on the murder of children.
Oh, I’m sure the word “murder” pains the liberal ear. Say it ain’t so!
There lies the dissonance: abstract but no less real. Except to materialists, who cannot conceive of dissonance itself: thus their confidence. They know everything. And what they missed, The Science instructs them from the screen in the corner.
They do not scream as they confront dissonance — for they don’t. Increasingly they embrace sophistry, the sinister, the narrative, bending the law, elections, justice, education, policing: It must conform to the narrative!
If events fail to cling to the narrative — as Nature refuses to belch carbon — they will riot, set their alphabet provocateurs to work or, if they are incontinent, senile billionaires, pay others to riot on their behalf.
Shorn of narrative, the world is just big, ole and frightening. It’s out there. It doesn’t care what you want or think. It just is. You must engage, shape, mold, confront.
Yet day by day, children are led by the hand, their parents offering them up… to the narrative.
http://thephaser.com/2021/11/this-is-ww3-first-degree-murder-taking-place-before-your-eyes/
There is something impelling, self-driven to this narrative. Perhaps it stems from the same source as prizes-for-all.
The need for self-congratulation has two roots: you are sure you are one of the chosen, the elect; or you deny any superior jurisdiction and, defying physics and nature, you can’t be wrong, nor fail: your will prevails!
This chutzpah is, increasingly, the glib, self-satisfied, smarmy salesman that you see on TV: the suddenly-from-nowhere celebrity; the glad-handing politician; and the logic-bending, word-salad, neuro-linguistic television presenter.
Nowhere can you find an interlocutor who represents the people in plain dialogue with power: only overbearing faces, talking down, in terms at once obscurantist and didactic, predetermined and predestined for control.
That’s why in The Great Reset there is much talk of Stakeholders and representation but no allowance, anywhere, for input from below, let alone democracy.
Some of us admit the flaws in democracy and are ready to let it go, if it can be replaced by republics with representative voting mechanisms.
Another inflexion point: those who gain from our corrupt and manipulated democracy would be the most keen to keep it. Yet their Reset does not need them. They would be the first to be jettisoned.
Think about that for a moment: it means those politicians pushing the Lockdowns, Covid narrative and vaccines are on the fast train to oblivion.
Thanks Colin.
Summaries of recent UKC
Nov 8th https://off-guardian.org/2021/11/08/seizing-everything-the-theft-of-the-global-commons-part-2/#comment-451407
Nov 10th https://off-guardian.org/2021/11/10/climate-warriors-and-flagships-from-hell/#comment-451007
Another excellently crafted article Colin! Thanks.
…On the other hand:… – Control your*Self* and you have no need of control over other people, nor even nations…
…- Psychopathy and Malignant Narcissism are the symptoms of a certain profound and chronic *Incontinence* of the Ego…
Germany has been creeping towards full fascism since March 2020. This winter, they intend to complete the coup. The parties are fully gleichgeschaltet and uniformly vile. The rhetoric in the mass media is indescribable. The medical establishment just shamelessly lies.
You wonder why it’s “gone quiet”here? Protest has been effectively banned for over a year now. The police, as ever, will carry on just following orders.
Where’s Reiner Fuellmich?
Of course he gave them enough warning for them to be able to add another three pandemics to the current one while we wait for his initiative to take its first real step.
I’m not quite sure what to make of him, although his idea does seem to be on the right track. Perhaps it’s just another good idea that will perish, like the others, in the claws of endless bureaucracy…
“Of course he gave them enough warning for them to be able to add another three pandemics to the current one while we wait for his initiative to take its first real step.”
This makes no sense. What does “gave them enough warning” mean, exactly? Should Reiner Füllmich have hidden, like nearly everyone else? Kept a low profile? Look where that’s got us in the last 20 months!
Merely telling the truth since July 2020 and giving hundreds of other honest, knowledgeeable, reputable people — medics, lawyers, teachers, psychologists, historians, ordinary working people, etc.etc.etc. — the opportunity to tell the truth too, on the record… this is already an admirable achievement. In fact, corona-ausschuss.de has been the single most informative and reliable news source about this outrageous scam since it began. In the midst of an unprecedented and neverending blizzard of bullshit and lies, it has shown millions of other honest and intelligent people that they are neither alone nor insane.
I too would love to see a dramatic high-profile court battle between him and the German ruling class, but this is not Hollywood. He knows his stuff, and I believe him when he says the DAs/QCs are wholly beholden to the State (weisungsgebunden). So exactly what “next step” do you want him to take?
He’s a very intelligent, knowledgeable, experienced, brave, tough lawyer, but that’s all. Superman he ain’t, nor does he pretend to be.
Even if he’s genuine, which court is going to hear the case ? and how ?
The justice system in the entire West seems to be totally corrupted/compromised.
There is not the slightest doubt that Füllmich and his colleagues are genuine. No one who has followed even half-a-dozen of these Hearings can doubt it. When he calls people like Drosten and Fauci criminals and frauds — as he has done repeatedly, while supplying tons of evidence to support those assertions — he is not making friends in the Establishment. On the contrary, he’s risking his career and professional reputation, if not his life.
Still going strong. Füllmich & Fischer’s independent Corona Commission has just held its 78th weekly Hearing, in which he describes the absurd rigmarole he went through in court last week while attempting to defend a client in Berlin — the owner of a karaoke bar (employing 40 people) who had been forced to close due to the Pandemic (sic) Emergency Measures (sic), especially the requirement that even the singers should wear masks
In brief (and leaving out a lot of groteesque details): The three judges arrived wearing masks, and then refused to accept Füllmich’s medical exemption from mask-wearing. He insisted he would neither wear one nor leave his client undefended. The judges adjourned the case for two weeks. He has responded by delivering a formal complaint to a higher court that the judges are clearly biased.
He says the German judicial system is too corrupt, too wholly owned by the State, for there to be any chance of getting anywhere with a class-action lawsuit. Therefore, he is concentrating most of his efforts on a) building contacts and exchanging information worldwide, especially about the obvious and deliberate fraudulence of the Drosten-Cormaan PCR “tests”, and b) assisting lawyers with class-action suits in the USA, where he says there is a greater chance of success.
That’s my worry.
Every step he takes will be surrounded by pre-planned official rigmarole, and we’ll all be old or dead by the time anybody gets anywhere.
The millstones of the law grind slowly, especially in Germany, and most especially when the bastards are making a positive effort to grind you down. Füllmich & Fischer and their team have already been subjected to countless obstructions and delays. This courtroom karaoke is only the latest example of the way it works.
Having said all that, I do wish they would go after the insufferable Drosten with every means at their disposal, and I don’t quite understand why they haven’t done so. Why haven’t they taken him to court yet? I too was under the impression they had been preparing a case against him. It’s possible and even likely that they have tried to do so and been blocked by the Staatsanwaltschaft before they even got properly started. (I haven’t listened to every hour of every Hearing.)
As Fullmich first made clear to me, Drosten is the keystone in this whole edifice of lies — worldwide. The success of this global scam-and-coup depends on the fraudulence of those PCR “tests” not being exposed. That makes Christian Drosten too big to fail.
The so-called Greens are not the only fascists in this “coalition government”, but they are the most smugly and self-righteously fascist of all. It would take more than words to express my loathing for these creeps.
Herr Robert Habeck is Boss of the Greens. Let’s not stoop to calling this fatuous fatfaced fucker a pig, because that would be unfair to pigs.
Robert Habeck announces Lockdown for the Unvaccinateddpa – 8 hrs ago.
https://www.msn.com/de-de/nachrichten/other/robert-habeck-k%C3%BCndigt-lockdown-f%C3%BCr-ungeimpfte-an/ar-AAQJ7cX?ocid=wispr
The self-appointed political class are now openly at war with us. What are we going to do about it?.
They’ve deliberately and knowingly weakened millions of kids already, damaging them physically, mentally and emotionally, teaching them to fear other humans and the air they breathe, traumatising them for life. Now they’re going to inject them with poison.
Naturally, the so-called fucking “Greens” have no objection to extending this murderous campaign indefinitely. On the contrary. (“Aren’t there too many humans already?”)
(Why does anyone need “experts” to point out the fucking obvious?)
Because nobody else gets listened to.
Italia is exactly the same … scary.
God bless the Italian and French people for standing up so persistently and in such huge numbers.
Austria is probably even worse – full throttle nazism is back with us.
During the last day or two, a media ‘personality’ in Iceland has revealed himself for the fathead he truly is by stating that “we should be looking at what it really means when unvaccinated people are walking about our streets while those of us who have taken upon ourselves the great responsibility of ensuring our safety and the safety of others by taking the vaccine are putting ourselves at risk”…
Utterly spine-chilling.
coming to a town near you soon!
Well, I live in Iceland, so it’s already here as far as I am concerned.
“this is a system that deliberately sought to eradicate a culture of self-reliance that prevailed among the working class”.
A big part of this were friendly societies which was how most people in the UK got their healthcare pre-NHS. They’ve been wiped from the UK collective memory by the cult of NHS worship – most people now probably think the population died in the gutter before the NHS came along.
Save the NHS – so it can be handed over to US corporates.
Still struggling to fathom the
naivetestupidity of people who believed that any Tory government, but especially one led by the likes of Boris Johnson and Matt Hancock, sincerely wanted to protect the NHS.
Your alternative update on #COVID19 for 2021-11-12. Patented dystopia. New Pfizer drug & IVM block 3CL protease. 8yo girl schools her school board
https://paulthepaperbear.wordpress.com/2021/11/12/your-alternative-update-on-covid19-for-2021-11-12-patented-dystopia-new-pfizer-drug-ivm-block-3cl-protease-8yo-girl-schools-her-school-board/
Tyranny by Health Emergency, or the Dystopian Implosion of Contemporary Capitalism
Today’s financially driven economy is fuelled by global emergencies, whose primary role is to shield the system from its increasingly destructive practices. Lockdowns and related restrictions are the latest model of social engineering. Their immediate purpose is to allow Central Banks to carry out their astronomical money-printing programmes, which inflate the financial sector while also – as we are witnessing at present – causing inflation as soon as any cash is leaked into the real economy by commercial banks. COVID-19 is, essentially, a cover-up for systematic debt-leveraged monetary expansion. In capitalist terms, there is no alternative to this cynical exercise – at least until the authoritarian paradigm shift currently underway is normalised. Before it is too late, then, we must stop believing that vaccine mandates, lockdowns, and other forms of mass regimentation are health related. Rather, the ‘pandemic’ continues to work as the ideological front to a mode of social reproduction that has no way of perpetuating itself other than by imposing its despotic reshaping as necessary and even desirable.
‘Since October 17, there have been multiple scattered local outbreaks in China, and they’re expanding rapidly. There is an increasing risk that the outbreak will spread even further’ (Mi Feng, a spokesman at China’s National Health Commission, 23 October, 2021). Since 17 October, new Covid cases have affected nearly one third of China’s provinces, where the alarm is said to be so serious that local authorities have banned tourist trips as well as bus and taxi services. Beijing has recorded 14 confirmed Delta variant cases in the latest outbreak. Consequently, new curfews and travel restrictions have been imposed to minimize the spread of the virus, while both the Beijing and the Wuhan marathons scheduled for 31 October were postponed.
Whoever wants to retain a modicum of critical autonomy in this seemingly never-ending nightmare needs to think ‘emergency measures’ as a lever to move the world of monetary policy. The microbiological threat leading to lockdowns and other restrictions was always a means to expand the Central Banks’ balance sheets, which is the only way for the capitalist system to survive its terminal crisis of value production. Thus, it is the structural downturn of the global economy that produces the health emergency, not vice versa. It seems no coincidence that China’s most recent Covid alarm, unsurprisingly caused by variants, has arrived on the day in which Evergrande (one of the largest construction companies in the world and the second largest in China after Country Garden) announced the reopening of 10 of its vital projects, which were suspended due to the Real Estate Group’s liquidity crisis. While default appears to have been avoided, Evergrande’s $300-billion debt exposure is nothing short of a calamity, affecting a key sector of the Chinese economy and forcing the redeeming intervention of the People’s Bank of China.
…….
https://leftlockdownsceptics.com/2021/11/tyranny-by-health-emergency-or-the-dystopian-implosion-of-contemporary-capitalism/
COVID-19 is, essentially, a cover-up for systematic debt-leveraged monetary expansion.
One aim of globalist propaganda (though they have jettisoned both terms) is to alter our perception.
Take the Westener and Easterner, though one could equally consider views of north and south for who is wedded to the binary outlook. Feel free to substitute the marker of choice.
Easterner is more likely to have lived under a duplicitous Nomenclatura that claimed to be the Proletarian’s friend, but also to have remained more human, animal, alert, humane, not-dead… which, unfortunately, does not apply to many consumer-production-line Westerners. It’s not criticism but observation. It is not the person but the structure of civilisation.
The comfortable, more expensive lifestyle of the Westerner has distanced him in many ways: from the farm, agriculture , husbandry and slaughter; from haggling, cheating and the rough and tumble of trade; from living in close quarters and compromising with others, those you know and total strangers. The Westerner is weaker for it.
Proud of his abandonment of the street market and having freed himself of the obligation to interact with the wandering salesman, the pre-packaged Westerner is fair game to those who are alert, wily, cognisant and aware of the power of deception and the ups and downs of life, that some will win and some shall lose.
This is the moment of inflexion: If the Westerner cannot even conceive that he has enemies, that settlements, citadels and civilizations have always had rivals, challengers and enemies and that not everybody has your best interest at heart — nor is obliged to — then perhaps his culture has already fallen.
aye.
i’ve never understood the snobbery that goes with middle-upper class outlooks, that disdain for the sweaty, calloused toil of especially soil. revulsion to real work.
anti-real life, and here the west finds itself, saturated with so many actual useless eaters indeed!
“In the words of Nasty Nazi Pelosi.”
“Welcome to the Nightmare.”
Is he there to chew bubble gum and kick ass?
As always, it’s the enablers – aka the mass of humanity – who make it all happen. If seven billion people stood up and Just Said No to the corporate rampage, that would be the end of it.
But, as history has shown, there are at least seven billion excuses why it would pose too big of a problem to rein in the corporate behemoth. At the top layer of these excuses is the old standard “I just might fare a little better by what they’re doing.”
And yes, they will fare a little better…for a short while; and then, when it’s too late to merely Say No, they will find themselves between the proverbial rock and a hard place: either be enslaved or take up arms and rebel.
Because once you’ve opened your front door to the Thing That Wouldn’t Leave (per an old Saturday Night Live skit), you’ll find yourself with more than just a tiger by the tail.
(Best wishes humanity.)
As if you’re not part of that mass, as if you’re not one of those 7 billion excuses.
“Take up arms” yeah just so simple isn’t it, you gonna be the first martyr?
Fuck off with that holier than tho sanctimonious BS.
We own too much to give it all up. People hate losing what they’ve worked so hard for. Complying is easy.
It’s corporatism folks. Corporatism. A system wherein there are no guilty – ever. The Medusa of the blind and ignorant. A system adopted by the fearful and homeless… How’s that working for you?
Speaking of crony capitalism, Although the CDC officially denies it, they receive millions in funding and gifts from the industry they are supposed to be regulating.
Their members own 50 vaccine related patents, meaning those members likely earn money on most of the vaccines they approve.
The door between the CDC and their subordinate industry could be hooked up to a turbine to light up the Vegas strip indefinitely.
Sources for all this and much more here
” It seems with some blind obedience, denial and cognitive dissonance over rides Critical Thought.”
“It almost seems like the war racketeer corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psychopath Nazis want to do way with public education. It almost seems like they are saying slaves that know how to read, write or do math interfere with our racket or have a greater chance of knowing how badly we are screwing them.”
“Workers of Australia Rise Up and give the Nazi Andrews the eyeball shots, boosters and injections he so desperately needs and are so justifiably warranted! You have nothing to lose but your chains and everything to gain including your good health and well being.”
“Got Carlin? If not, maybe one should.”
“May the George Be With You!”