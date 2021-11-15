Edward Curtin returns to discuss deep politics and what links the assassination of JFK, 9/11, and Covid-19. No president since Kennedy has dared to buck the Military-Industrial-Complex, including Trump, who is part of the same system that produced both Obama and Biden.
He discusses the 1967 CIA memo which told mainstream media to use the disparaging term “conspiracy theory” to quell all deviation from the official narrative, and how this propaganda technique has continued to function from JFK to 9/11 to Covid-19.
Many of the same actors involved in the MIC and 9/11 continue to be involved with the drug companies, CDC, WEF, WHO, Gates Foundation, and the Rockefeller Foundation. It’s very obvious, but the story is so frightening people don’t want to do any homework.
Too many people think there is this war going on between the right and the left, in the larger frame of reference there is no difference, it’s the warfare state against the regular people, the rich versus the poor. The 4IR is an effort for total political and economic control of peoples all over the world. He believes the purpose of the vaccine mandate is for political control. Ultimately, we are in a spiritual war.
Link to faucci telling all that vax don’t work and endanger health
https://www.bitchute.com/video/0erGhgxv0LgI/
Just came across an interview with faucci….gist it is very interesting we are seeing people’s capacity to resist any infection reduced by the needle…looks like they will need endless pfyser to remain alive. Wonder how many double shots will enjoy seeing that?
The vaccine mandates are a tool being utilized for total control of the individual from both the inside out and the outside in. If we do not stop this with every fiber of our being, it will be the gateway to digital and biological enslavement.
The entire system is rotten to the core and woven together by blanket webs of interlocking incestious corruption. It cannot be untangled or fixed – each corrupted entanglement is dependent on the next – it can only be demolished and rebuilt. For instance:
Although the CDC officially denies it, they receive millions in funding and gifts from the industry they are supposed to be regulating.
Their members own 50 vaccine related patents, meaning those members likely earn money on most – if not all – of the vaccines they approve.
You could hook the revolving door between the CDC and their subordinate industry up to a turbine and light up the Vegas strip.
These criminals should be in prison – strolling ‘C’ block swinging from some alpha male’s belt-loop – not sipping martinis in their mansions as they further enrich themselves by approving ever more poison to inject into our children.
https://tritorch.com/criminal
Thanks Riven. The corruption here in Australia is also shocking and deeply embedded.