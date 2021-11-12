Margaret Anna Alice

A few hundred at the top, to plan and direct at every level; a few thousand to supervise and control (without a voice in policy) at every level; a few score thousand specialists (teachers, lawyers, journalists, scientists, artists, actors, athletes, and social workers) eager to serve or at least unwilling to pass up a job or to revolt; a million of the Pöbel, which sounds like ‘people’ and means ‘riffraff,’ to do what we would call the dirty work, ranging from murder, torture, robbery, and arson to the effort which probably employed more Germans in inhumanity than any other in Nazi history, the standing of ‘sentry’ in front of Jewish shops and offices in the boycott of April, 1933.”

Milton Mayer, They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933–45

I’m willing to die to defend my liberty. Are you willing to die to take my liberty?

No? Good. Then stop enforcing totalitarian measures against your neighbors on behalf of the tyrants, who wouldn’t hesitate to annihilate you. Stop planning, directing, supervising, controlling, and performing their dirty work. Become part of the resistance instead of an enabler of democidal despots.

Whether you are a law enforcement officer, public health official, psychologist, scientist, medical professional, educator, employer, censor, propagandist, or any other agent of complicity in this war against the people, you are what makes dictatorships possible.

You are what makes enslavement possible.

You are what makes genocide possible.

You are what makes the Biggest Lie in history possible.

You may not be one of the Gestapo agents beating individuals entering a public space without their vaxxport; wrenching children away from their vaxx criminal parents; pummeling anti-injection protesters; stripping and needle-raping resisters; reverting Australia to a penal colony; or restraining and forcibly injecting the elderly and mentally disabled (otherwise known as “useless eaters” by your predecessors).

You may not be one of the public health officials instituting ineffectual and deleterious mask guidelines and lockdowns based on fraudulent PCR tests; testing wastewater to justify iron-fisted measures; or falsifying the numbers to magnify a fabricated threat and conceal the deadly factual consequences and statistically astronomical number of adverse reactions to the injection.

You may not be one of the psychologists devising the mass persuasion campaign that has hypnotized the obedient, the gullible, and the ignorant around the globe.

You may not be one of the scientists too frightened of losing your career, credibility, grant funding, and future to denounce the fraud being perpetrated under the cloak of Science™.

You may not be one of the physicians violating the Hippocratic Oath and Nuremberg Code as you deny potentially life-saving medications, deploy murderous injections, administer lethal drugs such as Remdesivir, inflict ventilator-associated lung injuries, apply high-risk interventions like intubation, gang-inject patients, coerce pregnant mothers into risking miscarriage, refuse to treat non-GMO humans, and contemplate prioritizing ICU beds for the injected.

You may not be one of the nurses flouting the nursing code of ethics while pinning down screaming children as you plunge in the poison death jab.

You may not be one of the daycare employees torturing toddlers into wearing a mask.

You may not be one of the fascist institutions complying with the merciless edicts to fire the rational dissidents in your organization.

You may not be one of the censors suppressing evidence of all of the above atrocities while simultaneously silencing and smearing the honorable scientists, medical experts, whistleblowers, and other truth-tellers valiant enough to refute the preposterous narrative you have swindled so many into believing.

You may not be one of the propagandists blaring the Biggest Lie talking points over the loudspeakers through every conceivable mechanism 24/7/365 until the feeble-minded succumb to your relentless coercion from exhaustion, peer pressure, menticide, and Orwellian doublethink.

You don’t have to be any of those abominable scoundrels to be an enabler of tyranny.

You simply need to hold your tongue. You simply need to look the other way. You simply need to turn a deaf ear. You simply need to stifle your gut feeling that something is profoundly, irrevocably wrong about every venomous lie, absurd policy, and malignant mandate that has bombarded the public since spring 2020.

You simply need to live in fear. You simply need to cling to your ignorance. You simply need to follow the leader. You simply need to surrender to cowardice.

Every act of collusion, every stain on your conscience, every bureaucratic compromise of your values etches an ineradicable scar into your soul.

As a philologist colleague of Milton Mayer’s explains in They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933–45:

And one day, too late, your principles, if you were ever sensible of them, all rush in upon you. The burden of self-deception has grown too heavy, and some minor incident, in my case my little boy, hardly more than a baby, saying “Jew swine,” collapses it all at once, and you see that everything, everything, has changed and changed completely under your nose. The world you live in—your nation, your people—is not the world you were born in at all. The forms are all there, all untouched, all reassuring, the houses, the shops, the jobs, the mealtimes, the visits, the concerts, the cinema, the holidays. But the spirit, which you never noticed because you made the lifelong mistake of identifying it with the forms, is changed. Now you live in a world of hate and fear, and the people who hate and fear do not even know it themselves; when everyone is transformed, no one is transformed. Now you live in a system which rules without responsibility even to God. The system itself could not have intended this in the beginning, but in order to sustain itself it was compelled to go all the way. You have gone almost all the way yourself. Life is a continuing process, a flow, not a succession of acts and events at all. It has flowed to a new level, carrying you with it, without any effort on your part. On this new level you live, you have been living more comfortably every day, with new morals, new principles. You have accepted things you would not have accepted five years ago, a year ago, things that your father, even in Germany, could not have imagined. Suddenly it all comes down, all at once. You see what you are, what you have done, or, more accurately, what you haven’t done (for that was all that was required of most of us: that we do nothing). You remember those early meetings of your department in the university when, if one had stood, others would have stood, perhaps, but no one stood. A small matter, a matter of hiring this man or that, and you hired this one rather than that. You remember everything now, and your heart breaks. Too late. You are compromised beyond repair.

In Ordinary Men: Reserve Police Battalion 101 and the Final Solution in Poland*, Christopher R. Browning ponders why only twelve men out of a battalion of nearly 500 kindled the courage to decline participation in the Józefów massacre of Polish Jews when Major Wilhelm Trapp (who himself “wept bitterly” at the command but ultimately complied, saying, “But orders are orders”)—offered to excuse anyone who asked.

Browning lists such factors as “the pressure for conformity”; Himmler’s “exalting obedience as one of the key virtues of all SS men”; “wartime brutalization, racism, segmentation and routinization of the task, special selection of the perpetrators, careerism, obedience to orders, deference to authority, ideological indoctrination”; and fear of “isolation, rejection, and ostracism.”

Thanks to the “growing callousness” that comes from habituation, the soldiers discovered “killing was something one could get used to.”

Browning found Zygmunt Bauman’s explanation especially compelling, noting:

For Bauman ‘cruelty is social in its origin much more than it is characterological.’ Bauman argues that most people ‘slip’ into the roles society provides them, and he is very critical of any implication that ‘faulty personalities’ are the cause of human cruelty.”

What set those twelve brave men apart? Browning summarizes Bauman’s observation:

The exception—the real ‘sleeper’—is the rare individual who has the capacity to resist authority and assert moral autonomy but who is seldom aware of this hidden strength until put to the test.”

Browning goes on to cite the conclusion Philip Zimbardo drew from his notorious Stanford Prison Experiment:

Most dramatic and distressing to us was the observation of the ease with which sadistic behavior could be elicited in individuals who were not “sadistic types.”’ The prison situation alone, Zimbardo concluded, was ‘a sufficient condition to produce aberrant, anti-social behavior.”

He then recaps the findings of another famous experiment, Obedience to Authority conducted by Stanley Milgram:

Milgram adduced a number of factors to account for such an unexpectedly high degree of potentially murderous obedience to a noncoercive authority.… Socialization through family, school, and military service, as well as a whole array of rewards and punishments within society generally, reinforces and internalizes a tendency toward obedience. A seemingly voluntary entry into an authority system ‘perceived’ as legitimate creates a strong sense of obligation. Those within the hierarchy adopt the authority’s perspective or ‘definition of the situation’ (in this case, as an important scientific experiment rather than the infliction of physical torture). The notions of ‘loyalty, duty, discipline,’ requiring competent performance in the eyes of authority, become moral imperatives overriding any identification with the victim. Normal individuals enter an ‘agentic state’ in which they are the instrument of another’s will. In such a state, they no longer feel personally responsible for the content of their actions but only for how well they perform. Once entangled, people encounter a series of ‘binding factors’ or ‘cementing mechanisms’ that make disobedience or refusal even more difficult. The momentum of the process discourages any new or contrary initiative. The ‘situational obligation’ or etiquette makes refusal appear improper, rude, or even an immoral breach of obligation. And a socialized anxiety over potential punishment for disobedience acts as a further deterrent.

But Browning doesn’t solely focus on those who pulled the triggers. He also addresses the “desk murderers,” for whom homicidal acts were almost mundane thanks to “the desensitizing effects of division of labor.”

He describes Raul Hilberg’s emphasis on “the bureaucratic and administrative aspects of the destruction process”:

This approach emphasizes the degree to which modern bureaucratic life fosters a functional and physical distancing in the same way that war and negative racial stereotyping promote a psychological distancing between perpetrator and victim. Indeed, many of the perpetrators of the Holocaust were so-called desk murderers whose role in the mass extermination was greatly facilitated by the bureaucratic nature of their participation. Their jobs frequently consisted of tiny steps in the overall killing process, and they performed them in a routine manner, never seeing the victims their actions affected. Segmented, routinized, and depersonalized, the job of the bureaucrat or specialist—whether it involved confiscating property, scheduling trains, drafting legislation, sending telegrams, or compiling lists—could be performed without confronting the reality of mass murder. Such a luxury, of course, was not enjoyed by the men of Reserve Police Battalion 101, who were quite literally saturated in the blood of victims shot at point-blank range.”

Soldiers and bureaucrats weren’t the only ones responsible for executing enemies of the Third Reich. Medical personnel were also enlisted, as revealed in the REMI Platinum Award–winning documentary Caring Corrupted: The Killing Nurses of the Third Reich:

Few of the individuals who slaughtered their fellow human beings were psychopaths initially. They were average folks just like you. They were simply doing their jobs, which required increasing levels of savagery over time. That is the process by which well-meaning individuals metamorphose into barbarous sociopaths.

The only way to keep yourself from transmogrifying into a monstrous sadist is to alchemize your cowardice into courage NOW.

Instead of being a tread in the panzer that is razing humanity, you can become a wrench in the gears.

You have the power to fell the Goliaths. You have the power to expose the corrupt. You have the power to subvert the technocrats. You have the power to uncloak the transhumanists. You have the power to bring to justice the self-installed oppressors demolishing and reconstructing the world in their own malevolent image.

You have the power NOT TO FOLLOW ORDERS.

When I snap my fingers, you will awaken from your hypnosis.

SNAP!

It is time to wake up. It is time to redirect your aggression from the people to the powers-that-shouldn’t-be. It is time to recognize you are one of the targets of this fiendish agenda, too.

Eventually, you will be replaced by robots. Then you will become one of the plebeians you presently persecute—and the few of us who survive the democide will be equally disempowered, dependent, divested of possessions, and enslaved to a totalitarian technocracy. Mass surveillance will monitor our every twitch, tallying credits and demerits to our social credit score in accordance with the autocratic algorithms.

There will be no humans left to administer mercy. There will be no halfway decent enforcer to let this one slide. There will be no compassionate official to consider mitigating circumstances.

All grays will be washed into an unending, unflinching, unsparing blackness from which the dawn never emerges.

The totality of this New World Tyranny is unprecedented in human history. Indeed, it may signal the end of all human history, now and forevermore.

Unless you stop colluding. Unless you stop enforcing. Unless you stop enabling.

Will you be one of the intrepid dozen to defy orders, setting an example for other colluders to follow while tipping the dominoes in favor of the people over the parasitic patriciate?

Stand up for truth. Stand up for freedom. Stand up for justice. Stand up for humanity—before you ensure our mutual destruction.

Take courage from the letter written by Police Constable Adrienne Gilvesy, in which she denies her consent to the illegal Mandatory Vaccination Requirement for Toronto Police Service Members.

Draw inspiration from Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco, who has chosen to protect the rights of his employees rather than comply with the vaccine mandate.

Look to the Massachusetts State Troopers Union, which filed a lawsuit requesting that a hold be put on Governor Baker’s spike mandate.

Listen to Irish physician Dr. Anne McCloskey, who was suspended for bearing witness to the perils associated with the injection.

Take a lesson from Dr. Julie Ponesse, who was terminated from her position as professor of ethics at the University of Western Ontario for not consenting to a coercive and unethical decree:

Consider the example of the nineteen United States governors refusing to comply with the mandate—or Oregon State Senators Kim Thatcher and Dennis Linthicum, who have filed a formal petition for a federal grand jury investigation into the CDC and FDA for willful misconduct.

Join the heroic whistleblowers such as this ICU nurse, this senior NHS nurse, and the following nurses who stepped forward to expose the corrupt and toxic practices at their institutions:

Follow in the footsteps of the Niagara Police Department, whose members formed the Niagara Regional Police United for Human Rights group, issuing the following statement in response to vaccine mandates:

Niagara: We stand behind you. We stand beside you. And if you need us to, we will stand in front of you. Discrimination has no place in Niagara, Ontario, or Canada. We took an oath to uphold the Charter of Rights and Freedoms and respect everyone in this Country which thrives in diversity and inclusivity. We hear you, and we are here for ALL of you.”

We CAN break the tyrannical spell that has been cast over the world—but we need you to stand behind us, stand beside us, and, if needed, stand in front of us.

Margaret Anna examines propaganda, neuropsychology, culture, linguistic programming, and mass control in her aim to awaken the sleeping before tyranny triumphs. Visit her blog to read more of her work or buy her a coffee.