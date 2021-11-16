How the “Grand Chessboard” Led to US Checkmate in Afghanistan

Max Parry
Nearly as suspenseful as the Taliban’s meteoric return to power after the final withdrawal of American armed forces from Afghanistan is the uncertainty over what will come next amid the fallout.
Many have predicted that Russia and China will step in to fill the power vacuum and convince the facelift Taliban to negotiate a power-sharing agreement in exchange for political and economic support, while others fear a descent into civil war is inevitable.
Although Moscow and Beijing potentially stand to gain from the humiliating US retreat by pushing for an inclusive government in Kabul, the rebranded Pashtun-based group must first be removed as a designated terrorist organization.
Neither wants to see Afghanistan worsen as a hotbed of jihad, as Islamist separatism already previously plagued Russia in the Caucasus and China is still in the midst of an ongoing ethnic conflict in Xinjiang with Uyghur Muslim secessionists and the Al Qaeda-linked Turkestan Islamic Party.
At this point everyone recognizes the more serious extremist threat lies not with the Taliban but the emergence of ISIS Khorasan or ISIS-K, the Islamic State affiliate blamed for several recent terror attacks including the August 26th bombings at Hamid Karzai International Airport in the Afghan capital which killed 13 American service members and more than a 100 Afghans during the US drawdown.
Three days later, American commanders ordered a retaliatory drone strike targeting a vehicle which they claimed was en route to detonate a suicide bomb at the same Kabul airport.
For several days, the Pentagon falsely maintained that the aerial assault successfully took out two ISIS-K militants and a servile corporate media parroted these assertions unquestioningly, including concocting a totally fictitious report that the blast consisted of “secondary explosions” from devices already inside the car intended for use in an act of terror.
Two weeks later, US Central Command (CENTCOM) was forced to apologize and admit the strike was indeed a “tragic mistake” which errantly killed ten innocent civilians — all of whom were members of a single family including seven children — while no Daesh members were among the dead.
This distortion circulated in collusion between the endless war machine and the media is perhaps only eclipsed by the alleged Russian-Taliban bounty program story in its deceitfulness.
If any Americans were aware of ISIS-K prior to the botched Kabul airstrike, they likely recall when former US President Donald Trump authorized the unprecedented use of a Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb, informally referred to as the “Mother Of All Bombs”, on Islamic State militants in Nangarhar Province back in 2017.
Reportedly, Biden’s predecessor had to be shown photos from the 1970s of Afghan girls wearing miniskirts by his National Security Advisor, HR McMaster, to renege on his campaign pledge of ending the longest war in US history. As it happens, the ISIS Khorasan fighters extinguished by the MOAB were sheltered at an underground tunnel complex near the Pakistani border that was built by the CIA back in the 1980s during the Afghan-Soviet war.
Alas, the irony of this detail was completely lost on mainstream media whose proclivity to treat Pentagon newspeak as gospel has been characteristic of not only the last twenty years of US occupation but four decades of American involvement in Afghanistan since Operation Cyclone, the covert Central Intelligence Agency plan to arm and fund the mujahideen, was launched in 1979.
Frank Wisner, the CIA official who established Operation Mockingbird, the agency’s extensive clandestine program to infiltrate the news media for propaganda purposes during the the Cold War, referred to the press as it’s “Mighty Wurlitzer”, or a musical instrument played to manipulate public opinion.
Langley’s recruitment of assets within the fourth estate was one of many illicit activities by the national security apparatus divulged in the limited hangout of the Church Committee during the 1970s, along with CIA complicity in coups, assassinations, illegal surveillance, and drug-induced brainwashing of unwitting citizens.
At bottom, it wasn’t just the minds of human guinea pigs that ‘The Company’ sought to control but the news coverage consumed by Americans as well.
In his testimony before a congressional select committee, Director of Central Intelligence William Colby openly acknowledged the use of spooks in journalism, as seen in the award-winning documentary Inside the CIA: On Company Business (1980).
Unfortunately, the breadth of the secret project and its vetting of journalists wasn’t fully revealed until an article by Carl Bernstein of Watergate fame appeared in Rolling Stone magazine, whereas the series of official investigations only ended up salvaging the deep state by presenting such wrongdoings as rogue “abuses” rather than an intrinsic part of espionage in carrying out US foreign policy.
The corrupt institution of Western media also punishes anyone within its ranks who dares to swim against the current. The husband and wife duo of Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould, authors of a new memoir which illuminates the real story of Afghanistan, were two such journalists who learned just how the sausage is made in the nation’s capital with the connivance of the yellow press.
Both veterans of the peace movement, Paul and Liz were initially among those who naively believed that America’s humiliation in Vietnam and the well-publicized hearings which discredited the intelligence community might lead to a sea change in Washington with the election of Jimmy Carter in 1976.
In hindsight, there was actually good reason for optimism regarding the prospect for world peace in light of the arms reduction treaties and talks between the US and Moscow during the Nixon and Ford administrations, a silver lining to Henry Kissinger’s ‘realist’ doctrine of statecraft.
However, any glimmer of hope in easing strained relations between the West and the Soviet Union was short-lived, as the few voices of reason inside the Beltway presuming good faith on the part of Moscow toward détente and nuclear proliferation were soon challenged by a new bellicose faction of DC think tank ghouls who argued that diplomacy jeopardized America’s strategic position and that the USSR sought global dominion.
Since intelligence assessments inconveniently contradicted the claims of Soviet aspirations for strategic superiority, CIA Director George H.W. Bush consulted the purported expertise of a competitive group of intellectual warmongers known as ‘Team B’ which featured many of the same names later synonymous with the neoconservative movement, including Richard Pipes, Paul Wolfowitz and Richard Perle.
Bush, Sr. had replaced the aforementioned Bill Colby following the notorious “Halloween Massacre” firings in the Gerald Ford White House, a political shakeup which also included Kissinger’s ouster as National Security Advisor and the promotion of a young Donald Rumsfeld to Secretary of Defense with his pupil, one Richard B. Cheney, named Chief of Staff.
This proto-neocon soft coup allowed Team B and its manipulated estimates of the Soviet nuclear arsenal to undermine the ongoing Strategic Arms Limitation Talks (SALT) between Washington and the Kremlin until Jimmy Carter and Leonid Brezhnev finally signed a second comprehensive non-proliferation treaty in June 1979.
The behind-the-scenes split within the foreign policy establishment over which dogma would set external policymaking continued wrestling for power before the unipolarity of Team B prevailed thanks to the machinations of Carter’s National Security Advisor, Zbigniew Brzezinski.
If intel appraisals of Moscow’s intentions and military capabilities didn’t match the Team B thesis, the Polish-American strategist devised a scheme to lure the USSR into a trap in Afghanistan to give the appearance of Soviet expansionism in order to convince Carter to withdraw from SALT II the following year and sabotage rapprochement.
By the time it surfaced that the CIA was supplying weapons to Islamist insurgents in the Central Asian country, the official narrative dispensed by Washington was that it was aiding the Afghan people fight back against an “invasion” by the Red Army.
Ironically, this was the justification for a proxy conflict which resulted in the deaths of at least 2 million civilians and eventually collapsed the socialist government in Kabul, setting off a bloody civil war and the emergence of the Taliban.
Even so, it was the media which helped manage the perception that the CIA’s covert war began only after the Soviets had intervened. Meanwhile, the few honest reporters who tried to unveil the truth about what was happening were silenced and relegated to the periphery.
Paul Fitzgerald and Elizabeth Gould were the first two American journalists permitted entry into the Democratic Republic of Afghanistan in 1981 by the Moscow-friendly government since Western correspondents had been barred from the country. What they witnessed firsthand on the ground could not have contrasted more sharply from the accepted tale of freedom fighters resisting a communist “occupation” disseminated by propaganda rags.
Instead, what they discovered was an army of feudal tribesman and fanatical jihadists who blew up schools and doused women with acid as they waged a holy war against an autonomous, albeit flawed, progressive government in Kabul enacting land reforms and providing education for girls.
In addition, they learned the Soviet military presence was being deliberately exaggerated by major outlets who either outright censored or selectively edited their exclusive accounts, beginning with CBS Evening News and later ABC’s Nightline.
Not long after the Taliban established an Islamic emirate for the first time in the late 1990s, Brzezinski himself would shamelessly boast that Operation Cyclone had actually started in mid-1979 nearly six months prior to the deployment of Soviet troops later that year.
Fresh off the publication of his book The Grand Chessboard: American Primacy and Its Geostrategic Imperatives, the Russophobic Warsaw-native told the French newspaper Le Nouvel Observateur in 1998:
Question: The former director of the CIA, Robert Gates, stated in his memoirs that the American intelligence services began to aid the Mujaheddin in Afghanistan six months before the Soviet intervention. Is this period, you were the National Security Advisor to President Carter. You therefore played a key role in this affair. Is this correct?
Brzezinski: Yes. According to the official version of history, CIA aid to the Mujaheddin began during 1980, that is to say, after the Soviet army invaded Afghanistan on December 24, 1979. But the reality, closely guarded until now, is completely otherwise: Indeed, it was July 3, 1979 that President Carter signed the first directive for secret aid to the opponents of the pro-Soviet regime in Kabul. And that very day, I wrote a note to the president in which I explained to him that in my opinion this aid was going to induce a Soviet military intervention.
Q: Despite this risk, you were an advocate of this covert action. But perhaps you yourself desired this Soviet entry into the war and looked for a way to provoke it?
B: It wasn’t quite like that. We didn’t push the Russians to intervene, but we knowingly increased the probability that they would.
Q: When the Soviets justified their intervention by asserting that they intended to fight against secret US involvement in Afghanistan , nobody believed them. However, there was an element of truth in this. You don’t regret any of this today?
B: Regret what? That secret operation was an excellent idea. It had the effect of drawing the Russians into the Afghan trap and you want me to regret it? The day that the Soviets officially crossed the border, I wrote to President Carter, essentially: “We now have the opportunity of giving to the USSR its Vietnam war.” Indeed, for almost 10 years, Moscow had to carry on a war that was unsustainable for the regime , a conflict that bought about the demoralization and finally the breakup of the Soviet empire.
Q: And neither do you regret having supported Islamic fundamentalism, which has given arms and advice to future terrorists?
B: What is more important in world history? The Taliban or the collapse of the Soviet empire? Some agitated Muslims or the liberation of Central Europe and the end of the Cold War?
If this stunning admission straight from the horse’s mouth is too candid to believe, Fitzgerald and Gould obtain confirmation of Brzezinski’s Machiavellian confession from one of their own skeptics.
Never mind that Moscow’s help had been requested by the legitimate Afghan government to defend itself against the US dirty war, a harbinger of the Syrian conflict more than three decades later when Damascus appealed to Russia in 2015 for military aid to combat Western-backed “rebel” groups.
Paul and Liz also uncover CIA fingerprints all over the suspicious February 1979 assassination of Adolph Dubs, the American Ambassador to Afghanistan, whose negotiation attempts may have inadvertently thrown a wrench into Brzezinski’s ploy to draw the USSR into a quagmire. Spurring Carter to give his foreign policy tutor the green light to finance the Islamist proxies, the timely kidnapping and murder of the US diplomat at a Kabul hotel would be pinned on the KGB and the rest was history.
The journo couple even go as far as to imply the branch of Western intelligence likely responsible for his murder was an agent from the Safari Club, an unofficial network between the security services of a select group of European and Middle Eastern countries which carried out covert operations during the Cold War across several continents with ties to the worldwide drug trade and Brzezinski.
Although he was considered to be of the ‘realist’ school of international relations like Kissinger, Brzezinski’s plot to engineer a Russian equivalent of Vietnam in Afghanistan increased the clout of neoconservatism in Washington, a persuasion that would later reach its peak of influence in the George W. Bush administration.
In retrospect, the need for a massive military buildup to achieve Pax Americana promoted by the war hawks in Team B was a precursor to the influential “Rebuilding America’s Defenses” manifesto by the Project for the New American Century cabal preceding 9/11 and the ensuing US invasion of Afghanistan.
Fitzgerald and Gould also historically trace the ideological roots of neoconservatism to its intellectual foundations in the American Trotskyist movement during the 1930s. If a deviated branch of Marxism seems like an unlikely origin source for the right-wing interventionist foreign policy of the Bush administration, its basis is not as unexpected as it may appear.
In fact, one of the main reasons behind the division between the Fourth International and the Comintern was over the national question, since Trotsky’s theory of “permanent revolution” called for expansion to impose global revolution unlike Stalin’s “socialism in one country” position which respected the sovereignty and self-determination of nation states while still giving support to national liberation movements.
The authors conclude by highlighting how the military overhaul successfully championed by the neoconservatives marked the beginning of the end for US infrastructure maintenance as well.
With public attention currently focused on the pending Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act to repair decaying industry at home just as the disastrous Afghan pullout has put President Joe Biden’s favorability at an all-time low, Fitzgerald and Gould truly connect all the dots between the decline of America as a superpower with Brzezinski and Team B.
Even recent statements by Jimmy Carter himself were tantamount when he spoke with Trump about China’s economic success which he attributed to Beijing’s lack of wasteful spending on military adventures, an incredible irony given the groundwork for the defense budget escalation begun under Ronald Reagan was laid by Carter’s own foreign policy.
Looking back, the spousal team note that the ex-Georgia governor did not need much coaxing after all to betray his promises as a candidate, considering his rise to the presidency was facilitated by his membership alongside Brzezinski in the Trilateral Commission, an elite Rockefeller-funded think tank.
What is certain is that Paul and Liz have written an indispensable book that gives a level of insight into the Afghan story only attainable from their four decades of scholarly work on the subject.
The Valediction: Three Nights of Desmond is now available from Trine Day Press and the timing of its release could not offer better context to recent world events.
Max Parry is an independent journalist and geopolitical analyst. His writing has appeared widely in alternative media. Max may be reached at [email protected]
Another of those irrelevant and shallow articles on ‘spyology’, that try to apportion moral blame, without clarifying or analysing anything. People should understand that all these things are nothing new or unknown. The activities of ‘intelligence’ agencies and the policies of countries are, for the most part, barely a secret. Indeed, government agencies are supposed to act in that way against their enemies, it is their job. Everyone knows or suspects that and should act accordingly.
From a political and strategic point of view, the important question is not if secret services and other organisations are acting or not (another form of acting), which is something obvious, but the motives and forces that could impelled them to act for or against, to jump into the fray.
For example, a very important question or problem would be to ascertain why the USSR invaded Afghanistan after the defeat of the USA in Vietnam. Why the Soviet Union could not see or could ignore that Pakistan would be out of bounds and, therefore, a source of guerrillas impossible to eliminate (with or without American and Chinese backing)…??? How, the USSR and its military, could have been so blind…??? What they were expecting and why…??? What kind of policy were they really following and why…??? Was a clash between Islamists and Socialism inevitable…???…
On the American side, of course, there are also important questions. Why the American population could allow covert intervention after Vietnam…??? Why there was no significant resistance…??? Why the American public continued to support its governments against ‘socialism’, even after the defeat in Vietnam showed that they were backing a corrupt and anti-democratic side…???…
That the CIA and others were involved in operations around the world or this or that clique concocted a clever or brutal policy, tactic or strategy for or against this or that country, friend or foe, has only a limited interest, perhaps only as a curiosity or as confirmation of normal suspicion.
Why does the public support anything? Because it’s always presented as an “us or them” thing. In a world of deceit, who can blame them?
An important hearing coming up on Nov. 18th:
“From October 25-31, 2021, Dr. Paul Marik,[of Frontline physicians] in his role as the attending physician in the ICU, cared for seven critically ill patients. Because of the prohibition of the medications he wanted to use to save their lives, he was forced to watch helplessly as each patient grew increasingly ill. He was not permitted to discuss these lifesaving treatments with the patients or their families. In legal precedents cited by Dr. Marik’s legal team, patients have the right to informed consent—including the right to be informed of the existence of alternative treatments, if any.
“Four of Dr. Marik’s patients died during that shift in the ICU. The remaining three were also likely to die as well.”
The hospital says he lacks standing; the hearing may therefore result in the case being dismissed.
Follow the case at flccc.net.
Interesting that Trine Day publishing is mentioned. Another book published by them is Dr. Mary’s Monkey. It deals with early gain of function research & development occurring at the time of the killing of President John Kennedy. It was already well-known that viruses cd be made more virulent by passing them through several different species.
This particular secret CIA program introduced the monkey viruses into the polio vaccines which I and millions more received. The cover-story given the participants including Dr. Mary was that this virulent strain of polio was being developed in order to kill Castro. Many believed that the US govt saw Castro as an enemy. Perfectly silly, as we had put him into power as an “agrarian reformer” so that the US govt cd profess great surprise when he became a communist so that Cuba could be trade-embargoed– thus short-circuiting earlier efforts of Cuba to tow all of Central America out of poverty & into progress thru investment.
Lee Harvey Oswald, the patsy chosen as the Kennedy assassin, worked in this program right up until the assassination, as the minder of a young genius of a girl who assisted Dr. Mary. She knew too much at the time of the assassination, including Lee’s attempts to warn the President. But she escaped the consequences of her knowledge by fleeing New Orleans and retreating into private life. In later life, Trine Day published Me & Lee, about her personal relationship with and knowledge of Lee.
The book was written by private New Orleans citizen Edward T. Haslam who tripped over so many parts of the twin conspiracies of assassination and gain-of-function polio in a somewhat small-townish New Orleans. A rather hair-raising book.
A part of the consequences of the resultant polio vaccine is documented by The Atlantic Monthly, a magazine which I doubt is any longer known for truthtelling.
Begins “A simian virus known as SV40 has been associated with a number of rare human cancers. This same virus contaminated the polio vaccine administered to 98 million Americans from 1955 to 1963. “
‘Dr Mary’s Monkey’ pushes the reality of AIDS. Proprietor Kris Millegan admits his father was a long-term intelligence operative who went back even before the founding of the OSS.
I’m not saying there’s no useful info in any of their books – but they seem a probable disinfo operation.
A link was put in the comments here a while back to the author talking about the book. I listened with growing misgivings until I turned it off. There was something very fishy about it to my instincts.
It seems abundantly clear that the American neo-cons are running the show, and not just in the US, but literally everywhere, Europe in particular. The EU is simply an occupied zone economically, politically, and culturally, and has been such since WW2, mainly through the instrumentality of the CIA and NATO.
This occupation has been supplemented by a cultural dimension.
The Transnational Cultural elites(TNC’s) ensconced in the film industry which control the dominant Hollywood institution which plays a crucial role in propagating the values of cosmopolitanism, and globalism as the normal way of living which – by coincidence – happens to be the one consistent with globalization values.
The music industry, particularly the pop music industry, is controlled by TNCs. It is through the combined efforts of the TNC propaganda elites, the academic elites and the cultural elites that the ideology of globalization is promoted. Most recently has been the emergence and the addition of ‘Woke’ ideology. The attack on gender identity has reached a point decadence in a recent school in Scotland where all the boys had to wear skirts on a particular day! The west is slowly but surely sinking into a seemingly irreversible debasement
Moreover the emergence of the Eurasian bloc centred on the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and its military/cultural wing has seemingly thrown a spanner into the neo-con project.
It will be interesting to see how this conflict works out
The going on the global “chessboard” has dramatically changed since, lets say the murder of JFK (Robert Kennedy, Martin Luther King), the Vietnam war, the Shah of Persia, the break down of the Soviet Union and so on!
NOW there is a ‘global Mafia’. And new rules. And in the middle is the WEF (Klaus Schwab): “EXPOSED: KLAUS SCHWAB’S SCHOOL FOR COVID DICTATORS, PLAN FOR ‘GREAT RESET’ (VIDEOS)”:
“…Everyone recognises the more serious extreme threat lies not with the Taliban but the emergence of ISIS Khorasan, or ISIS K, the Islamic State affiliate blamed for several terrorist attacks.”
As The Taliban undertakes embedding its members in all the crucial positions of the Afghani state, and the likelihood of oppositional factions develop, and various non-Taliban groups think to contest it – right on schedule a small extreme outfit erupts onto the scene.
Every State needs a small, extremist – and invisible* – group (its illegal opposition.)
The existence of such an invisible enemy allows The Taliban dominated State to go after any visible opponents, and firmly entrench, reinforce itself…
It has barely settled into office when ISIS K steps forwards to provide The Taliban with a raison d’etre > Combatting Terrorism.
Maybe but I wouldn’t be surprised if ISIS K is not steered by the Americans in some way. And/or someone else. How odd that ISIS franchises hardly ever attack Israeli interests.
Yes, despite their self-proclaimed status of “Islamic Freedom Fighters”, ISIS have murdered countless thousands of Muslims and created chaos in several strategically important Muslim countries.
There’s also this:
Really makes you think,,,
In my view the Trotskyist origins of many neoconservatives is overblown. Even before the American atomic bombings of Japan (the first shots of the Cold War) anti-communism became the State religion in the US with the Smith Act (1940) which targeted the SWP and the CPUSA. To be a “radical” in the US you had to be an anti-communist. The US Trotskyist movement could portray themselves as anti-communist as they were opposed to Stalinism. (The US government had little use for Trotsky himself, never allowing him to visit before his murder.) Anti-communism had a conservatizing effect (in effect removing revolution from “revolutionary” movements) not only on the radical left, but on the left in general including liberals (see the Phil Ochs song Love Me, I’m a Liberal). This effectively took the teeth out of the US left as a threat to the capitalist ruling class. Anti-communism and the purge of the labor movement of its best organizers (who were communists) also paved the way for the merging of organized labor with the Democratic Party (essentially condemning organized labor movement to death) and the rise of the New Left which was highly manipulated by the CIA and FBI. This history is a key part of how today’s left, funded by capitalist foundations, Big Business and guided by CIA fronts could become the ideological platform for the greatest attack on working people in the history of the world – aka, Covid-19.
Chomsky for example has always stressed his hostility to the Eastern bloc, which is the price he is probably happy to pay for being the USA’s chief house “radical”.
I think he has long been a phony, if not one since the very beginning.
Similarity in ideas doesnt make the left, and the right, bedfellows. The marxists just understood Capitalism better. Most seem to think Marx’s Communist Manifesto was a blueprint for communism. I’m for Freedom, so is the state. Same word – except the state wants to tie me up in restrictions, and call that Freedom..
That should read “Most people seem to think…..”
Trotsky was an agent from the start. Where did his Copious money come from? How did he get back to Russia through Canada? Anthony Sutton assembled the evidence years ago.
Once back in Russia, Trotsky’s job seems to have been to adopt the most radical position on everything, the position that would result in most chaos and depopulation. Curiously however he was in favour of allowing Western multinationals into the USSR to rebuild the economy. He also tried to engineer doctrinal warfare in the Orthodox Church so it would rip itself to shreds. It’s all straight out of the globalist playbook.
In British Trotskyism the Redgrave family played a big role. A bunch of luvvies just happen to be ultra-leftists – or like many “actors” they doubled as intelligence assets?
Depopulation is the word. I think the whole communist operation was about just that and plunder, it stinks of “The City”.
Red and Black checker boards, huh. And a red cross, nothing to do with the recent ‘Economist’ cover, knights templar, there…;
Still, least it gets us away from talking about space, (last article), right ?
Linkage been disabled?
Um, red and white, I mean, Hey, can see same flag,from a indoctrination center, er, posh school, from my window, not even in Englandshire,….. they got us. Hurry on Sundown, Godspeed the punchline.
According to British sources Russia’s been pushing at India through Afghanistan (or rather, threatening to do so) since at least the days of Tsar Nicholas 2. Obviously in those days Afghanistan wasn’t actually Afghanistan as we know it, it was the “North West Frontier” and India wasn’t partitioned into Pakistan and modern India, but knowing about the fears and imperatives of the Empire should give everyone a lot of perspective that’s relevant to today. In fact, this article refers to the vacuum in Afghanistan after the downfall of what was obviously a puppet government and how Russia and China will obviously rush to fill it to their advantage (and our disadvantage — although these days the Raj is the US).
The US is a very young nation and so it lacks any real perspective on the world outside its borders despite much of its population originating in that ‘outside’. This, and its rather diffuse government structure, makes for a chaotic foreign policy. You only have to look at Vietnam to see what the problem is. Any youTube video from that nation will show a vibrant, none too wealthy but very much alive South Asian nation. If you poke around further on youTube you can see training, orientation and “why we fight” films from the late 1960s. You then have to match the notion of the “freedom loving south being invaded by the commie north” message and the huge military involvement by the US (leading to the north being effectively flattened) with the country you see today. Its still communist (but first and foremost, Vietnamese), the same “north” that we spent copious amounts of money and some 55,000 US lives to combat. Since we know that the Vietnamese were first and foremost fighting for independence, their country — this was well known before the Vietnam war but somehow the message didn’t get to the US government — the only conclusion we can draw is “Why the hell did we bother?”. The same rules should apply everywhere else — we can’t expect Afghanistan to turn into a US state so why on Earth did we try? Why are we still at it? Causing trouble in the name of freedom? (Meanwhile leaving all sorts of problems at home unsolved.)
The reason I think we’re dysfunctional is tied up with the Raj and Imperialism. We think of Imperialism in terms of national empires but in reality the British pioneered the first, and by far the most successful, private enterprise empire. (The British government only formally took control of India from the East India Company barely 100 years before independence so the Empire as we think of it had barely a 50 year lifespan before the Indians started agitating for independence.) Empire, being economic, is now what we call Global Capitalism. Its a form of parasite, and like any other parasite it needs a host to survive. A century or more ago the host was Britain but as the relative power balance changed to the US it shifted there. It might have shifted again, this time to China (remember how just a few years ago China was the face of modern capitalism, the up and coming?) but the Chinese have long memories (of Empire) and were only willing to tolerate it while it suited their interests. This alone explains why our US foreign policy fails to meet the needs and interests of the country; our government is only “of the People” in name only, in reality it services GloboCorp and only GloboCorp.
‘Scuzi, I don’t think US foreign policy is chaotic at all. Every Sec’y of State has been CFR (Council of Foreign Relations). The intention was initially to slow development in many areas of the world– till TPTB were ready to defeat them militarily or financially– or from within, by placing corrupt and compromised politicians in power.
Hence the takeover of Cuba and the USSR and China by the communists, as a powerful inhibitor of economic progress– especially when united with the Cold War. So many events were fostered by TPTB:
–The rise of Mao. He was editor of a prestigious Yale magazine tho not even a student there. Decades later when he was dying a CIA man was flown in with penicillin to save him.
–The communist takeover of Russia was planned at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, and the miscreants given safe-passage into Russia during wartime.
–There’s immense documentation of wartime collusion with Hitler; much of his wartime vehicles were supplied by US industry. Hitler’s bombing of Britain omitted many prominent useful targets, concentrating on poor and residential areas.
You’ve only to look at the near-uniformity of global covid and global warming programs to see the non-chaotic results of US foreign policy.
US foreign policy never belonged to the US, but only to the international oligarchic criminals. The mask of fear during the Cold War and its “domino theory” preserved for the American people the fiction that the objective of US policy was the creation of worldwide democracy, and safety at home.
If it appears chaotic it’s of the “order out of chaos” branch….
Right. Today the Anglo Zio Capitalist Raj is neither Great Britain nor the United States: it is “GloboCorp and only GloboCorp.”
But Stalin did invade Finland and, moreover, his “respect for national sovereignty” led to him pulling the communist party out of the spanish civil war, leaving the workers prey to the fascists.
Moreover, the pro-soviet government in Afghanistan did come in power after overthrowing a socialist coalition, if I am not mistaken. Then, there was a coup within that coup, that led to the establishment of the person who called on Russia for help. So the argument can be made here, that as much as the americans were meddling within Afghanistan before the russian army invasion, so too did the russians. I am saying this in favour of historical accuracy, not because of ideological hangups. Off-G taught me that.
The same far-right Finland that had previously been involved in armed insurrection within Russia?
“The big question is when will Billy Eugenics and Mengele the Beagle Slayer be coming in for their much needed and well deserved neck extensions?”
Let that serve as a lesson to other miscreants of similar ilk there are serious repercussions to committing high crimes of an experimental nature against WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity). The Nuremberg Code shall be respected.”
Yeah and all the nazi scientists went to work for the American government.
TRUST THE SCIENCE
Operation Paperclip went on until the early 1970s (and that’s just in what is formally admitted).
They weren’t exactly kept under close supervision either – one of the Paperclip scientists told how nobody met him when his ship docked and he had to find his own transport to his ultiamte destination.
