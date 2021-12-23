Kit Knightly
The Covid19 “vaccines” don’t work. They’ve admitted it, and now they’re seriously trying to tell us it’s actually a good thing.
What “working” really means when your pandemic is nothing but wave after wave of meaningless positive tests and weasel-worded changes to the meaning of “cause of death”, is a different discussion for another time.
Indeed, whether they were ever meant to work, what they are actually for and why the establishment needs to push them so hard, are interesting questions for a future article.
For now, let us confine ourselves to Big Pharma’s stated intention: The “vaccines” are allegedly meant to stop the spread of “Covid19”. They don’t do it.
The “vaccines” are not even true vaccines by the traditional definition. People who have been “vaccinated” still get infected, and can still spread the infection to other people.
Such infections are called “breakthrough cases”, and their existence has run a familiar course in the media.
First they didn’t exist, then they did exist but they were rare, then they weren’t that rare but they were mild…and now they’re not just mild, they’re actually a good thing…because of “super immunity”.
That’s right, getting sick after being vaccinated might actually be good for you, according to a recent study, currently getting wall-to-wall coverage in the press.
Apparently a team of researchers studying the blood of people who had breakthrough infections found that [our emphasis]:
breakthrough infections of Covid after double vaccination developed as much as 1,000 per cent more effective and abundant antibodies, creating a form of “super-immunity”,
One. Thousand. Percent. That’s a lot of percents. Like, ten times the usual amount of percents. Mightily impressive sciencey-sounding numbers.
So, it turns out, if you get the double-jab, but still get sick anyway, that’s not a sign you’ve just been conned into taking an experimental gene therapy that doesn’t do what it claims to do.
It’s not an indication that the entire narrative is just a construction built on assigning a new name to standard cold and flu symptoms via a faulty test.
And it definitely doesn’t mean the vaccines don’t work…it means they super-duper-mega work, and you’re basically invulnerable.
…unless a new variant comes along, in which case get a booster. Or two. Because while 1000% immune might sound like a lot…wouldn’t 2000% immune be even better?
In less than twelve months we’ve actually circled all the way around from “the vaccine’s work” to “the vaccine’s don’t work…and that’s a good thing”.
At this point, you just have to laugh.
I wish I could laugh.
My daughter-in-law just tested positive (via the rapid test) with a break through infection. She and my son were vaccinated and boosted early on at her insistence. She is a school teacher and the school insisted on a test after she showed up to school with the sniffles. They are still waiting for the “official” PCR testing results. (probably a CT value of 60).
Meanwhile, my daughter, a not-for-profit physical therapist who is tested weekly, and her firefighter husband, who is also tested weekly are on the brink of being forced into getting the vaccine. They have been agitated for a while now. She has a genius level IQ and handles most problems calmly. This problem is not one of them. Never seen her like this.
You know that situation. The one where you are backed into a corner and flight is not an option. We are there as a family.
Every year for the last ten years the kids have come to celebrate Christmas at our home. For the last 5 years it’s been my home since I lost my wife to cancer.
And now my daughter won’t come. She does not want to risk it. Their entire life they have been building is at risk. They won’t get vaccinated. With positive tests they will both lose their jobs and ten years of progress will be lost in an instant.
This one is on the President and the Governor of Illinois. Our government has backed us all into a corner where flight is not an option.
My son and his wife don’t recognize it yet. But they will come around eventually. And when they do we will try and be gentle when we welcome them back to reality.
I wish I could laugh.
Meanwhile, what I am going to do with all this food!
Well, Kit, I tried to laugh, but I couldn’t even muster a smile –
– no, I’m exaggerating – the “1,000%” thing did raise a smile, but all my laugh muscles were shot a year ago.
Everything still boils down to the question of how we can isolate and incarcerate again the lunatics who escaped from the asylum and took over all the important institutions of our society.
I wish everybody here a Happy Christmas and a 2022 which will see the whole covid catastrophe swallowed in one massive gulp.
Once they are safely locked up, I even wish our political lunatics a Happy Christmas and a 2022 which will see them getting the help they need.
Nearly threw the alarm clock across the room this am. The NPR schills were discussing a new covid oral antiviral pill! It is a protease inhibitor that stops replication! Then the lady made some comment that made me jump out of bed and yell you idiots you are admitting the jabs dont work and a pill just like Ivermectin may offer clinical utility.
After all the horse paste hooey they invent Pfizermectin or Molunipivar which we knew of more than a year ago. What mendacious schills, 100sK lives could have been saved with early treatment.
National Pentagon Radio, Fox News for upper-middle class credulous knuckleheads.