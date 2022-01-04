DISCUSS: “Mass Psychosis” Trending on Twitter

The concept of a ‘mass psychosis’, an unrecognised force which is influencing humanity in its darkest hour, has been gaining traction on social media. It might provide a useful mechanism to explain how so many people could be fooled by a fake pandemic, but is it in danger of letting certain narrative kingpins and zealots off the hook?
In The Last American Vagabond’s The Daily Wrap Up, Ryan Cristián covers Mass Formation Psychosis’ recent public exposure. He says that the media’s attempt to recast this issue as ‘far right’ is ‘waking people up to the illusion of the two party paradigm’. He adds that mass formation is a ‘large part’ if not the ‘entirety’ of the covid phenomenon, but adds the caveat that there are ‘a lot of other factors involved’.
Cristián proceeds to underpin and refresh important facts and plot-holes in the fast-decaying Covid narrative – vital information to keep at the forefront of our minds as face-saving, retouching and whitewashing picks up apace.
Please watch his video below:
The term ‘mass formation’ comes from the work of Prof. Mattias Desmet, a psychoanalyst from Ghent University, whose theories on Mass Formation, or Mass Psychosis Formation, were recently expounded by Dr Robert Malone on the Joe Rogan Experience.
The Joe Rogan podcast, which aired on 1 January and has since been scrubbed from Youtube and Twitter, featured Dr Malone talking about his recent Twitter ban due to his stance on covid vaccination. Dr Malone’s endorsement of Prof. Desmet’s ideas received many millions of views before the podcast was taken down, and has caused #MassPychosis to trend on twitter.
You can view the Joe Rogan podcast on Bitchute below:
And here is a very interesting interview from August 2021 between Prof. Mattias Desmet and Dr. Reiner Fuellmich:
At the heart of ‘mass formation’, says Prof. Mattias, are many contributing factors, including a lack of ‘meaning making’ in our lives and excess ‘free-floating anxiety’ within society. This can result in a sort of group hypnosis within social groups, which may be seen in its most extreme form in historical authoritarian regimes.
For those familiar with Jung, this might tie into many of his ideas. For example, his concept of the ‘Shadow’: the Personal Shadow (the hidden dark side of an individual) and the Collective Shadow (the hidden dark side of society) and the necessity to understand both in order to be healthy and balanced people/societies, or risk falling foul of the unacknowledged shadow’s negative influence.
Everyone carries a shadow, and the less it is embodied in the individual’s conscious life, the blacker and denser it is. At all counts, it forms an unconscious snag, thwarting our most well-meant intentions.
Could an open discussion of Mass Formation Psychosis pave the way to becoming more aware of our personal and collective ‘shadow’?
Might it provide a graceful climb down for fervent adherents of the cult of covid, and expedite the way out of this mess of untruths founded on untruths founded on myths founded on lies? Will it allow us to place judgement to one side, and forge a new path based on self-knowledge, transparency, devotion to truth, facts and actual science?
Or perhaps, as the covid narrative noticeably struggles, we should be cautious of fast-trending alt. narratives coming to the fore?
While Prof. Desmet’s theories are indeed interesting and provide much potential insight into many aspects of the covid phenomenon (and ourselves), a fast-trending hashtag is a likely target for spin.
What could that spin be?
As the pandemic narrative self destructs, could mass psychosis provide a moral hall of mirrors? Could it let some very culpable and unsavoury characters off the hook with an easy plea of temporary group insanity?
If too much blame is laid at the feet of a sociological phenomenon, might we become drunk on new-found forgiveness and dewey-eyed reconciliation with our fellow man, and lose our vigilance? Might we turn around to discover the history books have been quietly rewritten, that evil truths have been airbrushed away and COVID erected in their place, and that a globalist agenda has been stealthily working behind the scenes?
If we can avoid the traps, there is potentially a lot to be gained by a greater understanding of ‘mass formation’, integrated into a wider pursuit of truth and justice.
The Definition and Determination of “Psychosis”
I’ve so far had only a superficial skim of a fraction of the material. With regard to the concept of “psychosis”, if there is anywhere provided an objective definition and means of determination, please post a summary and link below.
Thank you
If religion is mass psychosis made dignified, and cults a religious expression of one person’s madness subscribed to by fools, a totallatarian agenda is a deliberate harnessing of people’s foolishness to unquestioningly follow stupid ideas issued by authority. This next video illustrates the extremes of idiocy whole populations alow themselves to descend to slavishly grovel at the feet of their state/corporate cult leaders and equally stupid mid management enablers.
https://youtu.be/WhNJJmmCkqY
Although not qualified in psychology, I consider Mass Psychosis to be an apt description of what we are seeing.
Detachment from reality: people seem to be imagining a world that has been described to them rather than the real world. The describers are on TV spreading the fear and the percieved danger creates such huge stress that people behave and think irrationally.
People then have difficulty escaping the stress: poor sleep, more TV etc.
It is psychosis because it bears no relationship to reality. If Covid were dangerous then way more people would be effected and you would see it happening in your neighbourhood. Instead you see nothing.
https://youtu.be/09maaUaRT4M have a look at this video that examines how societies become mentally ill.
Anything to break the spell would be preferable to now. If some get off the hook so be it.
I recommend anyone to read “True Believer” by Eric Hoffer if you want some more detail.
The problem is in order to break this trance people need something else to latch onto. That’s where my worries come in. What’s next?
Or even worse, that wokeness has become a religion and we’re heading for the dark ages. I try not to think about that too much.
Yesterday evening, I posted the following on a different thread, but I’ll repost it below because it includes a short interview with Robert Malone and it illustrates how the narrative is being promoted in conservative and “rightist” media. BTW; I haven’t yet watched the Ryan Cristián video.
—
The whole Robert Malone saga seems to be a Bernaysian propaganda operation to push the “mass psychosis” narrative; but I’m struggling to figure out the overall point. Is it merely a damage limitation exercise, or is there something else going on?
—
Robert Malone on Madness of Mass Formation Psychosis
Bannons War Room
Jan 3, 2022
https://rumble.com/vruzd3-dr.-malone-on-madness-of-mass-formation-psychosis.html
Malone @2:25: The trending around mass formation psychosis; it just went nuclear, globally.
3:00: You and I and Peter have been talking about this from the get-go. Remember that we, Peter and I, came off of your show and then wrote the Washington Times op-ed piece; in which we basically support the Great Barrington Declaration among other things.
—
My Comments
a) The “mass psychosis” narrative went “nuclear” because there’s a massive propaganda push behind it.
b) Many of the people pushing the narrative (e.g. Malone) have at some stage believed in the pandemic and the jab. Hence, if there’s a meaningful definition of “psychotic”, it includes Malone.
c) The Koch Declaration is medical fascism writ large. It includes jab mandates, segregation, forced isolation, etc.
—
See also:
https://theconservativetreehouse.com/blog/2022/01/01/dr-robert-malone-discusses-how-people-are-vulnerable-to-mass-formation-psychosis
I wrote a piece on this a few days ago you may find interesting. Stay sane, stay free:
https://www.blacklistednews.com/article/81487/a-brief-exploration-of-covidinduced-mass.html
Very good. You touch on a subject that reminded me of a quote I heard the other day. “Propaganda isn’t designed to make you believe what they say. It’s to make you think everyone else does” or something to that effect.
The term psychosis might be a tad harsh.
Fear can be a violent emotion that undermines the sanity of some people. The fear of death is the big one of course, but then there’s the fear of public and/or private ridicule, the fear of poverty and the fear of ostracism.
Most of us value our social status and most of us are gregarious.
The divide and rule psychopaths have known this for centuries.
Fear is their global bludgeon and they have many fearful foot soldiers at their beck and call.
I read the book “True Believer” last year and it really helped me figure out what was going on. In some way I suppose it’s letting people off the hook. But they are brainwashed. It’s helped me let go of some anger. Maybe it could help people identify their own psychosis. Not the worst thing to be trending on twitter.