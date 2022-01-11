WATCH: The Real Anthony Fauci Robert Kennedy Jr in conversation with James Corbett
James Corbett is joined by lawyer, activist and founder of Children’s Health Defense, Robert Kennedy Jr to discuss his new book The Real Anthony Fauci.
Links sources and shownotes – as well as a full transcript and download options – are available here. Regular contributor Edward Curtin has reviewed The Real Anthony Fauci, and you can read that here.
