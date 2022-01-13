Letter to a Governing Body

Margaret Anna Alice

Note: This letter was adapted from my Letter to the Washington State Board of Health so it can be used for legislators, policymakers, boards, employers, or any others involved in making decisions related to COVID-19. Several of my readers are already using it in their efforts to combat employer mandates. If you use this tool, I just ask that you include credit and link back to this post. I’d love to hear about it if you are willing to document your actions in the comments, too.

“Everything went strictly ‘by the book,’ using means that were permitted by the constitution. At first there were ‘emergency decrees’ by the president of the Reich, and later a bill was passed by a two-thirds majority of the Reichstag giving the government unlimited legislative powers, perfectly in accordance with the rules for changing the constitution.” Sebastian Haffner, Defying Hitler

I am writing because you are considering legislation or policies related to COVID-19.

Although this letter is addressed to a governing body, I am actually writing to you—you, the living, thinking, feeling individuals who comprise this body.

I am asking that you listen not in your capacity as a member but as a fellow human being, as a neighbor, as a friend.

For nearly a year, you have been gradually conditioned to view the unvaccinated as enemies. You have been subjected to a relentless propaganda campaign designed to divide you from us; to dehumanize us; to paint us as science-deniers, conspiracy nuts, spreaders of disease, and threats to society.

“Men under pressure are first dehumanized and only then demoralized, not the other way around. Organization and specialization, system, subsystem, and supersystem are the consequence, not the cause, of the totalitarian spirit.”

Milton Mayer, They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933–45

The United States Holocaust Museum describes this process as “Defining the Enemy: The Excluded”:

“One crucial factor in creating a cohesive group is to define who is excluded from membership. Nazi propagandists contributed to the regime’s policies by publicly identifying groups for exclusion, justifying their outsider status, and inciting hatred or cultivating indifference.… But a second, more sinister aspect of the Nazi myth was that not all Germans were welcome in the new community. Propaganda helped to define who would be excluded from the new society and justified measures against the ‘outsiders.’”

Regardless of what the propagandists have told you, we are not your enemies. We are your neighbors; we are your colleagues; we are your friends; we are your family members—your grandparents, your parents, your siblings, your children.

We are human beings just like you. We love, we live, we think, we feel.

We have merely made a different choice from you. And contrary to what the propagandists tell you, that choice poses no threat to you or our shared community.

This CDC paper (“Outbreak of SARS-CoV-2 Infections, Including COVID-19 Vaccine Breakthrough Infections, Associated with Large Public Gatherings — Barnstable County, Massachusetts, July 2021”), explains that the study found “three-quarters of cases occurred in fully vaccinated people”:

“It also found no significant difference in the viral load present in the breakthrough infections occurring in fully vaccinated people and the other cases, suggesting the viral load of vaccinated and unvaccinated persons infected with the coronavirus is similar.”

New stories documenting COVID outbreaks in fully vaccinated groups keep emerging, including cruise ships such as the MS Europa, MS Europa 2, Mein Schiff 6, and Aidanova.

While reporting on a third Royal Caribbean cruise ship outbreak, this Miami Herald article notes:

“The CDC reported there were 5,013 confirmed COVID-19 cases on cruise ships between Dec. 15 and 29, compared to just 162 cases in the two weeks prior, Nov. 30 to Dec. 14. “According to the CDC’s database for COVID-19 on cruise ships as of Wednesday, all 92 cruise ships currently sailing in U.S. waters had people on board infected by COVID-19.”

After Puerto Rico health insurer Mmm Multi Health lost a court case that struck down their mandate and restored employees’ rights to decide about what would be injected into their bodies, the company instituted segregation: one building housed fully vaccinated employees, while the second building housed unvaccinated employees.

Guess which building experienced a COVID outbreak—and which one didn’t? It’s the opposite of what the media tells you. In this perfect real-world case control study, the building with the fully vaccinated employees suffered an outbreak, while the unvaccinated remained protected by their natural immunity, which has been proven superior to vaccination by 145 research studies to date.

And then consider this scenario at an Antarctica station: “100% vaxxed. 100% remote and quarantined. Still, covid outbreak in 2/3rds.”

I know what you’re thinking, “Okay, but what about the hospitals being overwhelmed by the unvaccinated?”

Well, big surprise, you’ve been deceived about that, too.

At a regional New York hospital serving a community with an under–50-percent vaccination rate, “90% of the individuals admitted to [the] hospital were documented to have received this vaccine.”

The latest UK data reveals that vaccinated individuals comprise the majority of all hospitalizations and deaths in the over-50 group, a pattern that is becoming increasingly common.

If the vaccine does not prevent people from spreading or contracting COVID; being hospitalized; or dying from COVID, what possible justification can you provide for instituting policies such as mandating the COVID-19 vaccine, requiring vaxxports, or detaining individuals and families in quarantine facilities?

And that’s only part of the story. The other part of the story—the one the propagandists don’t show you—is the CDC’s vaccine surveillance system has just surpassed a historic 1 million adverse event reports (1,016,999 as of 12/31/21) for the COVID vaccines, including 21,382 deaths—5,252 of which occurred within the first forty-eight hours following injection.

Contemplate that for a moment—nearly a quarter of reported deaths occurred within the first two days after vaccination.

Using Pfizer’s own six-month data, this Canadian COVID Care Alliance presentation and the accompanying PowerPoint slides demonstrate that the COVID-19 vaccinations cause significantly more harm than good.

Indeed, Pfizer’s data shows the absolute risk reduction from its vaccine was only 0.84 percent, whereas there was a 300-percent increase in risk for adverse events.

Let me repeat that. Our government, our workplaces, our organizations are demanding that its citizens accept a 300-percent increased risk of adverse events—including death—in exchange for less than a 1-percent risk reduction of contracting COVID.

Does that risk-benefit ratio sound reasonable to you? Pfizer, Moderna, and Johnson & Johnson are gambling with our lives—at zero-percent risk of liability thanks to their FDA-issued emergency use authorizations.

A recent article, “Risks of Myocarditis, Pericarditis, and Cardiac Arrhythmias Associated with COVID-19 Vaccination or SARS-CoV-2 Infection,” published in Nature Medicine revealed that 1 in 100 of all vaccinated individuals “were admitted to the hospital or died with arrhythmia or irregular heartbeat”:

Of the 38,615,491 vaccinated individuals included in our study, 385,508 (1.0%) were admitted to hospital with or died from cardiac arrhythmia at any time in the study period (either before or after vaccination); 86,754 (0.2%) of these occurred in the 1–28 days after any dose of vaccine. Of those who were admitted or died 39,897 (10.3%) had a SARS-CoV-2 positive test, with 29,694 (7.7%) having a positive test before vaccination. There were 7,795 deaths with cardiac arrhythmia recorded as the cause of death (1,108 had a SARS-CoV-2 positive test).”

Written by CDC and FDA authors, a recent paper, “COVID-19 Vaccine Safety in Children Aged 5–11 Years — United States, November 3–December 19, 2021,” indicates adverse events were underreported in VAERS by a factor of 6.5.

This underreporting factor is likely even higher given the immeasurable pressure being put on hospitals, physicians, and medical professionals not to fulfill their legal obligation to file VAERS reports for those who are injured or who die following injection.

It is estimated that as many as 388,000 Americans may have died due to the COVID vaccines to date. All-cause mortality has remained consistently elevated in 2021 as compared with 2020.

Recently, the CEO of an Indiana life insurance company reported a 40-percent increase in mortality in the 18–64 age group during 2021—the first year of an unprecedented experiment in global mass vaccination.

For those of us who cannot comprehend the monumental scale that spike in mortality represents, statistician Mathew Crawford puts it in layman’s terms:

Davison described a 10% increase in mortality as a 3-sigma (standard deviation) event, so that makes 40% a 12-sigma event. That’s statistics talk for how far from ordinary unusual events are. For clarification, a three-sigma event should happen around once every 300 or so years and a six-sigma event should happen once every 300,000 or so years. We’re talking about the proportion of the area under a normal curve that is shaded in proportion to the total area. We would really need to zoom in on it quite a bit to detect with the naked eye. A 12-sigma event is where geeky statisticians who have seen enough tables to know the round-numbers by heart have to look up the capacity of their software package to see if it’s well enough powered to perform the calculation. Whatever it is, it’s far more likely that an asteroid collides with Indiana tomorrow, ejecting 400 basketball-sized fragments as it falls that each make a perfect swoosh through the nets in every cornfield basketball hoop in the Hoosier state two seconds before destroying all of human civilization (really, I computed that in my head).

And if you’re thinking, surely, COVID deaths dropped following the mass vaccination rollout, well, that’s false, too. According to WebMD, 2021 COVID mortality rates had already surpassed 2020 rates by November.

In an impassioned video, Thai-German microbiologist Dr. Sucharit Bhakdi discusses the autopsy findings he and German Professor of Pathology Arne Burkhardt published in “On COVID Vaccines: Why They Cannot Work, and Irrefutable Evidence of Their Causative Role in Deaths After Vaccination.” Out of the fifteen post-vaccination corpses autopsied, all but one were proven to have been caused by the COVID vaccines.

Given the skyrocketing risk for death and injuries after injection with these products, again I ask, how can you defend coercing people to take it—let alone children?

The inventor of mRNA and DNA vaccines, Dr. Robert Malone has issued a strident plea to immediately halt the injection of children with the COVID-19 vaccines, a fervent message he also delivers in this video.

This living bibliography compiled by Dr. Malone cites peer-reviewed references documenting “COVID-19 Vaccination Adverse Events That Could Harm Children”—currently 140 and counting.

And children are dying after vaccination—possibly as many as 800 so far. As of December 21, 2021, seventy-one dead children under 18 have been logged in VAERS.

“More children die from the COVID vaccine than COVID itself,” one Louisiana nurse told lawmakers. “We are potentially sacrificing our children for fear of maybe dying, getting sick of a virus, a virus with a 99% survival rate.”

And these children have names — like three-year-old Ámbar Suárez, who died of a heart attack the day after her injection.

And thirteen-year-old Jacob Clynick, who died of cardiac arrest three days after his Pfizer shot.

And sixteen-year-old Ernesto Ramirez Jr., who died of an enlarged heart—more than doubled in size—five days after vaccination.

And twelve-year-old Sara Jessica Blattner, who made this heartrending video five days before her death.

And this twelve-year-old German boy, who died two days after his second injection, which his autopsy proved was the cause of death.

And these two fifteen-year-olds, who were illegally injected before the Pfizer and Moderna emergency use authorizations were issued.

Are you willing to kill 117 children to save one from COVID? Because that is the number needed to vaccinate (NNTV) to prevent one COVID fatality in the age 5–11 group based on this analysis.

What you will find—if you remove the blinders Big Media and Big Tech have placed over your eyes to shield you from the gruesome reality unfolding outside the telescreen—is that the science (the actual science, as opposed to the pharmaceutical-funded $cience™) proves the COVID vaccines are neither safe nor effective.

Oh, and by the way, did you know there are no FDA-approved vaccines being administered in the United States? That’s right, we were hoodwinked by BigPharma, yet again. The Pfizer product the FDA approved on August 23, 2021, is Comirnaty, which is unavailable in the United States, where the unapproved version is still being injected so BigPharma can enjoy the blanket protection guaranteed by their emergency use authorizations.

If, however, the vaccines are given to children, pharmaceutical corporations gain greater protection from liability under the 1986 National Childhood Vaccine Injury Act (NCVIA), which:

provides a legal liability shield to drug manufacturers if they receive full authorization for all ages.”

Now do you understand why the pharmaceutical companies have been pushing these injections on children, even though all evidence shows they are all risk and no reward?

Do you want your names to go down in history as being associated with forcing children to be injected with a product that has already been demonstrated to cause serious harm during its brief existence?

How will you feel if a child dies because of your decision? How will you feel if children suffer lifelong injuries? How will you feel if your child becomes a casualty of this trillion-dollar experiment on humanity?

If freedom, justice, and truth prevail, the history books will record the names of those who chose to collude with tyrants, and your name will be on that list—unless you summon the courage to join with us in resisting the totalitarian imposition of isolation camps and forced COVID vaccinations.

As the United States Holocaust Museum notes:

“During the Holocaust, the creation of ghettos was a key step in the Nazi process of brutally separating, persecuting, and ultimately destroying Europe’s Jews. Jews were forced to move into the ghettos, where living conditions were miserable. Ghettos were often enclosed districts that isolated Jews from the non-Jewish population and from other Jewish communities.”

In They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933–45, Milton Mayer discusses the gradual progression of totalitarianism in a once-free nation:

This separation of government from people, this widening of the gap, took place so gradually and so insensibly, each step disguised (perhaps not even intentionally) as a temporary emergency measure or associated with true patriotic allegiance or with real social purposes. And all the crises and reforms (real reforms, too) so occupied the people that they did not see the slow motion underneath, of the whole process of government growing remoter and remoter.”

“‘Each step was so small, so inconsequential, so well explained or, on occasion, ‘regretted,’ that, unless one were detached from the whole process from the beginning, unless one understood what the whole thing was in principle, what all these ‘little measures’ that no ‘patriotic German’ could resent must some day lead to, one no more saw it developing from day to day than a farmer in his field sees the corn growing. One day it is over his head.”

Writing in the shadow of the brutalities of the Third Reich, Mayer implores us:

“Many, many times since it all happened I have pondered that pair of great maxims, Principiis obsta and Finem respice—‘Resist the beginnings’ and ‘Consider the end.’ But one must foresee the end in order to resist, or even see, the beginnings.”

Are you starting to see yet? Isn’t your gut telling you something is cuttingly, bitterly wrong with creating a class of Untermenschen, curtailing their access to necessities, penalizing them, bullying them, and relegating them to a ghetto?

As James M. Glass writes in Life Unworthy of Life: Racial Phobia and Mass Murder in Hitler’s Germany:

When an entire society, particularly its professions, radically transforms the meanings of right and wrong and then lives by those inverted meanings as part of normal day-to-day events, they cannot be excused from accepting responsibility for the consequences of their actions.”

Watch this video of a CVS pharmacist being questioned for distributing the vaccines without providing informed consent, and you will witness an individual painfully, honorably coming to terms with the knowledge that he has been violating the Nuremberg Code and his professional code of ethics.

He no longer has plausible deniability. And now, neither do you.

If you pass discriminatory or coercive legislation, you will be remembered for your complicit cowardice—and you will not be excused from accepting responsibility for your actions.

If you choose humanity over authoritarianism, if you choose community over division, if you choose freedom over enslavement, you will also be remembered, but in a different way.

You will be remembered for your heroism in the face of formidable political, social, and historical pressures rivaling those weathered nearly a century ago.

You will be remembered for leaping to fulfill the challenge issued by Elie Wiesel:

I swore never to be silent whenever and wherever human beings endure suffering and humiliation. We must always take sides.”

Let us link arms and join with Five Times August in singing, “I Will Not Be Leaving Quietly”:

