Trevor in Timley
Dear Joni,
I just heard the news! You’re in the fight! And you’re on our team!
Mrs Trevor in Trimley and I are thrilled by your protest. It’s like the sixties all over again! Someone had to show those free expression types at Spotify what for. The last thing we want is to hear both sides now!
There really is only one side to this whole argument. Ours! Exceptional talents like us Joni, with so much love in our hearts, don’t need to listen to other opinions, we already know they’re rubbish. They must be, because we’re right! It’s very simple logic!!
Inspired by your oh so brave and well-considered stance, I have just this morning written to the supplier of the paper I use for my letters. My demand was simple. Stop allowing your paper to be used by any physician or scientist who might write opinions on it that run contrary to those of Joni Mitchell!
They either comply with your views Joni, or I’m looking for another paper supplier! Ker-pow!! That’ll show ‘em! It’s time to stop this rampant freedom of expression! That’s the virus we really need to stamp out!
To further that end Joni, and in your honour, I have decided to form a protest movement that I am hoping will grow from strength to strength across the world. I’ve called it, Protest Against People Exploring Things From A Variety Of Angles! Or PAPETFAVOA for short. (A memorable name which I think you’ll agree trips easily off the tongue after only a handful of attempts at saying it.)
The good news doesn’t end there! As we evidently both agree that the free expression of an individual must be denied if a majority of people disagree with it (as has always been the case in science!) I have taken the liberty of making some suggested changes to the lyrics of your beautiful song Both Sides Now and have retitled it One Side Now, which I think more aptly captures where we’re both coming from!
Be aware, my suggested version is shorter. Some of your original lyrics that once read like transcendent poetry are now frivolous to articulating a socially responsible message that serves the greater good, so I’ve cut them.
But here’s the big news I’m really hoping will make your day!
Mrs Trevor in Trimley and I invite you, Joni Mitchell, to our friend Dave’s garage/recording studio here in Trimley St Mary to record this new version with us, with ALL proceeds (after expenses: tea bags, digestives, milk, etc) going to PAPETFAVOA! (I can hold my own on a ukulele and Mrs Trevor in Trimley has always played an enthusiastic triangle.)
As for my suggested changes, you’ll notice that I didn’t alter the lyric, “I really don’t know love at all.” It seems more poignant now than ever.
One Side Now
By Joni Mitchell and Trevor in Trimley (based on Joni Mitchell’s Both Sides Now)
Rows and floes of angel hair
And vaccine castles in the air
And faces covered everywhere
I like COVID this way
But misinformers block the sun
They rain and snow on everyone
So many things I would have done
But they got in my way
I’ve looked at this from one side now
From my perspective to which all must bow
It’s just illusions they believe
They really don’t know this disease
But now old friends are acting strange
They shake their heads, they say I’ve changed
I turned away, there’s nothing gained
From listening anyway
I’ve looked at life from one side now
Learned nothing new, and still somehow
It’s my right to censor you
I really don’t know love at all
Looking forward to getting in the studio with you Joni!
Yours sincerely,
Trevor In Trimley
Joni Mitchell and Neil Young are dead to me. I’ve deleted all their music from my collection.
Mitchell was of course one of the Laurel Canyon crowd identified by Dave McGowan in ‘Weird Scenes inside the Canyon’ as the roots of the counterculture and bearing all the markers of a social engineering operation. Mitchell, The Doors, Mamas and the Papas, The Byrds, CSNY, Judy Collins, Arthur Lee and Love – all were as fake as The Monkees who were also part of their scene. A handful had some talent (Mitchell, Young, Stills, McGuinn) but most had their songs written for them and their instruments played for them by The Wrecking Crew.
Laurel Canyon folk-rock was the origin of the counterculture that the official version says emerged in San Francisco the following year. John Phillips wrote Scott MacKenzie’s famous hippie anthem and Phillips’ daughter MacKenzie is named after him. She accused her father of grotesque sexual abuse and the now #metoo-loving media piled into her as someone with fake memories. Folk-rock was inspired by Gregory Bateson’s idea of an ‘archaic revival’ fused with electric guitar to feed into the transhumanist agenda.
Mitchell’s most famous song ‘Big Yellow Taxi’ laid some groundwork for the eco-agenda. They have a strange fixation with yellow vehicles (look up on IMDB how often they’ve featured in films). It’s probably a Phoebus reference.
She supposedly suffers from Morgellons’ Disease. I don’t know what’s going on with that – but the chances that one of the Laurel Canyon just happens to get a rare, new disease seems remote.
We have the technology.
Had it for a while, actually.
Masks ! They love a joke, who doesn’t ?
Off-World.
Cool.