The Triumph and Victory of Science

Jordan Henderson
Two weeks to flatten the curve will have to come to an end one year or another, and now, as certain Covid policies are loosening, some people worry that we may be failing to follow the Science.
I want to reassure the followers of Science that, temporary setbacks notwithstanding, Science has done remarkably well. Two years of lockdowns, mandatory masks, mandatory vaccines, and all of this at a global scale, is no small feat. It is an impressive accomplishment deserving of commemoration.
I have painted two pictures of Science. I will also share two quotes from the previous two centuries. These two quotes and the past two years should provide ample context for the paintings.
We are on the Eve of a new Reformation and if I have a wish to live thirty years, it is that I may see the foot of Science on the necks of her Enemies.”
T.H Huxley (Famous naturalist and grandfather of Aldous Huxley), 1859
In every age the men who want us under their thumb, if they have any sense, will put forward the particular pretension which the hopes and fears of that age render most potent. They ‘cash in.’ It has been magic, it has been Christianity. Now it will certainly be science” C.S. Lewis, 1958
“In days of yore Science was a means for Humanity to explain and explore the World (Nature).”
“Then criminals got involved with it and used it as a way to rob, exploit and enslave Humanity.”
“In recent times,to re-enforce their nefarious and criminal activities, the psycho Nazis have turned it into a religion (or at least a cult).”
Excellent !
Marcia Angell, former editor of the New England Journal of Medicine on her deep distrust of the medical and medical research communities.
“It is simply no longer possible to believe much of the clinical research that is published or to rely on the judgement of trusted physicians or authoritative medical guidelines. I take no pleasure in this conclusion which I reached slowly and reluctantly over two decades as an editor of the New England Journal of Medicine”.