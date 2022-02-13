The Triumph and Victory of Science

Jordan Henderson

Two weeks to flatten the curve will have to come to an end one year or another, and now, as certain Covid policies are loosening, some people worry that we may be failing to follow the Science.

I want to reassure the followers of Science that, temporary setbacks notwithstanding, Science has done remarkably well. Two years of lockdowns, mandatory masks, mandatory vaccines, and all of this at a global scale, is no small feat. It is an impressive accomplishment deserving of commemoration.

I have painted two pictures of Science. I will also share two quotes from the previous two centuries. These two quotes and the past two years should provide ample context for the paintings.

We are on the Eve of a new Reformation and if I have a wish to live thirty years, it is that I may see the foot of Science on the necks of her Enemies.”

T.H Huxley (Famous naturalist and grandfather of Aldous Huxley), 1859

In every age the men who want us under their thumb, if they have any sense, will put forward the particular pretension which the hopes and fears of that age render most potent. They ‘cash in.’ It has been magic, it has been Christianity. Now it will certainly be science” C.S. Lewis, 1958

Jordan Henderson lives in the Northwest of the United States. He works in oil paints, and charcoals. A portfolio of his works can be viewed at either of his websites: Original Paintings – Fine Art Prints