Kit Knightly
As the mainstream media power down the pandemic narrative and engage war mode, there’s still time for one last autopsy – the media’s post mortem of the pandemic itself.
And, in a beautifully fitting piece of poetic irony, Covid’s autopsy will be inaccurate and fitted to a foregone conclusion.
This week has seen the UK’s SAGE group discontinuing their regular monthly meetings, whilst admitting their predictions were “at variance with reality”.
The media are discussing the “bad data” which was used to build the Imperial College models that called for a lockdown.
A Telegraph article quotes Prof Mark Woolhouse, who claims in his recent book that “lockdowns had surprisingly little effect”, and that “Anyone who supported lockdown on the basis of the half-million figure was misled” but still lays the blame at the feet of incompetence, never malice.
This is all still part of the story. The post-event navel-gazing. We’ve seen it before.
They said 9/11 was the result of a “failure of imagination”.
The Iraq War was supposedly the result of “bad intelligence”.
Both outright, provable lies. A protective rear-guard for the establishment narrative.
The agonising over “mistakes” and promising to “do better next time” are all still part of the theatre, buttressing the fake story against a more brutal reality – “Covid”, as it was sold to us, never really existed.
The pandemic was not organic. Lockdowns were not the result of panic.
We have all read the facts. The data was fudged, the tests were useless, the statistics artificially inflated, and many deaths were intentionally caused through institutionalized medical negligence. Hospitals received funding bonuses as payoffs.
None of that had anything to do with bad data, or pessimistic models. They did it all on purpose, all of it.
Every life lost, every business destroyed, every penny wasted, every child traumatised. Every moment of anxiety and fear – every single one – entirely intentional.
They ruined lives and countries and the global economy as a deliberate policy on the back of a vast web of lies, and last act of the deception will be to claim it was a “mistake”.
Meanwhile, the same agenda that masked itself behind this “mistake” – mass poverty, food and energy shortages, censorship and social control – is creeping ever closer in a new guise: War.
It’s all the same, no matter what they’re saying, no matter what they’re pretending to care about, what they actually want never changes.
“Covid” cost every single one of us something – safety, money, trust, health, friends, family – but it gave us something too – A peek behind the curtain. In their ambition, the establishment exposed their true face.
They think if they stop talking about the “great reset”, the “new normal” or “building back better” for a few months we’ll forget. But we won’t.
They told us, clearly, who they were and what they intended, and now they’re going to pretend they didn’t mean it.
Don’t believe it. Not for a second.
We have to continue putting pressure on to have the World Criminal Court put these war criminals on trial, just as we did after WWII at Nuremberg. The question is whether there’s a functioning remnant of the Justice system left that will actually do it. Reiner Fuellmich’s Peoples’ Court Grand Jury is a good start and will provide all the evidence necessary, but it needs to be more than just a show trial or symbolic act.
All this censorship is to defend free speech, all this conformity is to protect democracy and all this repression is to guarantee freedom. They are doing it for the greater good.
It never happened, it must have been some little thing that you got hysterical about.
“The current situation in Ukraine has once again invigorated the lying Western media and sent them into an anti-Russian frenzy. For the last two years the media has been enthusiastically pushing the genocidal Covid narrative on behalf of the Globalist faction. Whatever doubtful credibility they had prior to Covid they have destroyed with their relentless lies. With an astonishing lack of self-awareness they are now pushing the anti-Russian narrative like the unprincipled mindless hacks that they are. Ignoring both facts and context they are relentlessly promoting war propaganda to justify this hostility to their own beleaguered populations.”
https://www.informationclearinghouse.info/57025.htm
After 10 minutes it was obvious what was going on. But after two years the authorities are pretending they had no idea and were just following the science..
It’s not Rocket Science: Masks, lockdowns, stranger-danger social distancing, dont “Stop The Spread !” But the many ‘reviews’ and admissions of fuck-ups wont result in admissions that such are futilities…
In Victoria (Aust) the power to use whatever means deemed necessary to stop the spread of future pandemics has been granted the state’s politician-in-charge. It was never about a virus…
In NSW: A couple of workers ‘tested positive’ on the eve of wharfies taking strike action, The entire work crew ordered to go home, self-isolate…Strike action averted…
On the Buses. NSW state buses being prepared for privatisation, the money obtained used to pay off the ‘corona’ debt the politicians have forced onto the population. A couple of staff at a suburban bus depot ‘tested positive’, so the couple of hundred employees at the depot ordered to go home, self-isolate. Any organising against privatisation averted. It was never about a virus…
The Camps, capable of detaining thousands of malcontents & dissidents, are all operational. They are not about a virus.
MSM is trying to make fun of people wanting to protect themselves with cheap and proven drugs. Ivermectin has been FDA approved for human use since 1996. It also beats Pfizer’s new wonder drug hands down, and costs next to nothing. Ivermectin doesn’t make tons of money. So they know the Covid shot is on its final gasp, so they take it add something different to it, rebrand under another name and charge 20 times what they would for ivermectin. I cannot wrap my head around this nonsense. When I explain this to my relatives they label me as crazy and ask me if I know better than science. I don’t make up these information out of my ass. All this information is true and proven. For some people it is near impossible for them to wake up. They are comfortable in their clown world life. If you want to get Ivermectin you can visit ivmcures.com
Don’t believe for a minute, the Ukraine conflict is a convenient coincidence, either. I’m not saying Putin is in on the plan, but it is turning out the perfect distraction to divert “hate” from the neoliberals for their “covid” conduct.
It’s all falling into place for a required economic reset because of their policies. The world is getting so surreal, I wouldn’t be surprised if lizard people suddenly started crawling out of the wood work.
I apologize to David Icke for years of ridicule, the conspiracy theories are being proved right, more & more every day.
Cold blooded murder.
Cold blooded murder.
This sounds like the start of a great article. Pity you stopped there, Kit. I think what’s going to come out in the future (certainly smothered by the expanding war) will tell a terrible story and point up some real villains.
On that subject, I recommend a book that came out last year as a first prequel to the Random Skies series by Jim Cheshire. It’s called The End and presupposes what may have happened between July and October in 2019. It’s ‘fiction’ that is becoming more real by the day.
CDC are making their excuses, which I’m pretty sure they wouldn’t have needed to make if the Pfizer docs could have been hidden for fifty five years. This thing stinks and we mustn’t let them off the hook.
A bit off topic. Does anyone have a link to the animal studies for the ‘vax’ studies. Am asking anywhere there might be someone who has the information. Been asking for a long time. It gets quoted often but. no links.
You can search Google Scholar, setting dates pre 2019 for mRNA research and you could find studies a couple of years ago. The current set had no animal studies – thank goodness for the animals that would have been concerned – due to perceived time pressures.
No mRNA vaccines as far as I know made it through animal trials, at least not using the Moderna patented mechanisms. But I am confused about whether ‘flu shots pre-Covid used them.
When I read about it on Google scholar in 2020, I was horrified by the inconclusive and worrying findings, and these were Pharma funded studies.
In 2020 there were not many published studies to find. If you want to research it now, I’d be interested, but I can’t be bothered because there is so much censorship across the medical community, and studies get buried. I tried to find studies I had read archived by Google Scholar one year on from 2020, and they were buried. Meaning I would have to scroll through hundreds or even thousands of studies to find them post Autumn 2020.
Only so much time in the day.
Endless loop:
“the worst refugee crisis since World War 2”
“World War 2 ….World War 2 ….World War 2 ….World War 2 …. ”
Yes the “good” war. Keep on with it! On and on and on and on! Hypnosis…. “You will listen to us …. you willl believe us …. Putin is Hitler ….. Putin ….. Hitler …..Putin ….. Hitler …..”
As long as the “virus” lives, these criminals will go on. The virus lie has to be disclosed.
Yes. Because *if* there’s nano, graphene or unlisted metallic nanoparticles in the pathogenic injections, the military can switch on 5g at certain frequencies in certain areas and induce a real pandemic in the injected. That might be the next act in the forced medical treatment scenario.
The virus believers will line up, with their arms ready for the next shot, thinking they are protecting themselves from a deadly new virus. Rinse and Repeat. An artificial plague induced by vaccines, for the next 8 years.
The eastern coast of Australia is being affected by one of those “once in 100 years” deluges. TV “News” shows graphic footage of The Invasion of the Mosquito following the rains – “virus spreading” mozzies. (Zika ?).
What’s Mother Nature got against us humans ?
Ah! Geoengineering weather warfare. More fear programs spread by the msm mind virus.
“Or Nazi Boy and Missy Chrystia Banderite’s Excellent Ukraine Adventure.”
“Billy Eugenics Cull Juice anyone?”
The stage is set the costumes worn and another empire of destruction born
https://www.reddit.com/r/banned4life/comments/t8us43/joe_biden_in_1997_saying_that_the_only_thing_that/
It is all true. Ukraine finance minister is/was American investment banker. The same is in all western central European countries. Current chief of EU commission former German defense minister is an American, former Polish foreign affairs minister is American by marriage to name few EU is run by American globalist elites like colonies. And it shows in their belligerent, suicidal policies vs Russia sacrificing nations future . They are al ready to escape home to US.
Hear, hear Kit!
Exactly! We must not forget or forgive. The elite need to be taken down before they destroy us all! For me Ukraine crisis is just a continuation of the same agenda. People will suffer in the Ukraine and we will suffer if they move on with their agenda and it has caused division in the anti lockdown movement purposely. Everybody trying to analyse the situation using old paradigms without consideration that this is actually the same agenda in this very new world we find ourselves in. Covid and Ukraine are both a cover for financial meltdown. The elite took a gamble with covid rather than their usual foes of terrorists. Old bill gates probably piped up in one of their meetings I’ve got a great idea we can use a virus threat instead of terrorists however because the policies were so anti human it was essentially unsustainable and they had to pull back in the end as the narrative lost traction and a serious movement was developing against them. But we mustn’t get distracted now and the fight against covid and the war in Ukraine have a joint enemy OUR elites.
So much chatter about Ukraine a lot of it wasted energy we can’t personally do anything about that situation- the best we can do is carry on the fight to expose the covid and vaccine murders and lies and expose why and how they did it.
We mustn’t let them get away with what they did one of the biggest crimes ever!
I’m finding it very difficult being around people who believe any of this bullshit.
and they are legion!
That’s our problem.
A global shitload of rabid psychopaths, and we just don’t have the resources to deal with so many of them.
My grandparents’ generation could deal with such people before they reached puberty, or any other age when they could do real harm.
Trudeau, for example, only needed the guiding hand of normal, good old-fashioned familial ridicule:
“…YOU…???… PRIME MINISTER…???… Get out of here.”
Problem solved.
Excellent article, gave it a 5. But honestly, sitting here in the USA, i have to ask, “What effing “post mortem… flawed data… panic.. mistake..”? The full court press on “Pandemic” is still on, at least in the San Francisco Bay Area. There’s even talk of further tightening.
Similar situation here in Canada. None of the provinces that have lifted restrictions have repealed the emergencies act that allowed them to apply these lockdowns/mandates in the first place. At the sign of increasing cases (will that be the typical spring bump about to happen or in the fall?) they will not hesitate to put all the mandates back in place. Dr. Theresa Tam (top “doc” at Public Health Agency of Canada) said as much just a few days ago.
I live in the SF Bay Area. WHO is talking about tightening? I’m not hearing it.
Yeah, no post-mortem in the US… a few signs of its approach at best.
As the United States approaches the occasion of its ‘One Millionth Covid Death’, the US corporate press is certain to bombard the American public with commemorations and loud reminders of this morbid milestone.
Just as major media continuously pounded the official narrative of the Covid terror into the public psyche for months, through running tallies on the scoreboard of death presented on each evening’s news broadcast, the coming media blitz will strive to burn the Covid scars into the public mind forever.
As the seminal event in US public health history, the crisis and its horrors, real or imagined, must remain in our psyche forever, as well as the heroic efforts we are told softened this epidemiological nightmare.
But mostly the behavioral management teams that create these narratives need us to remain vigilant and fearful for the next crisis, which is always lurking right around the corner.
Throughout this non-stop barrage of media fear-mongering and psychological manipulation one important item has been missing- that most vital of questions- a question so glaringly obvious yet kept off the news reports and notably absent from all “acceptable” discussion:
“What exactly counts as a Covid-19 death?”
To fully understand what a Covid death is- and what it isn’t- it is essential to understand the radical, and to this day unexplained, changes made in how deaths would be recorded, starting in the Spring of 2020. For the last two decades, standardized cataloging of mortality statistics has been in place, as outlined in the CDC’s Medical Examiners’ & Coroners’ Handbook on Death Registration and Fetal Death Reporting and the CDC’s Physicians’ Handbook on Medical Certification of Death.
The arrival of Covid-19 would usher in a new manner of recording mortality.
On March 24th, 2020, the National Vital Statistics System (NVSS), under the direction of the CDC, issued ‘COVID-19 Alert No. 2’ to all physicians, medical examiners, and coroners as a guideline as to ‘how cause of death’ would now be reported on death certificates, exclusively for COVID-19.
https://www.cdc.gov/nchs/data/nvss/coronavirus/Alert-2-New-ICD-code-introduced-for-COVID-19-deaths.pdf
The ramifications of this can not be overstated as the NVSS, a division of the CDC sets the rules for how state health departments are obliged to assess mortality data.
This seemingly innocent single-page release became a watershed moment in how the United States would define Covid-19 deaths and began a process by which all manner of deaths would be coded as U07.1 COVID-19.
In practice, this led to a grossly exaggerated number of deaths being mislabelled “Covid-19 deaths.”
For example, as of Feb. 3rd, 2021, a glimpse at Table 3 of the CDC’s “Conditions Contributing to Deaths Involving COVID-19” shows 14,369 deaths listed as injury deaths which were recorded in the Covid-19 death count. While not the largest example of Covid-19 death misattribution, this clearly illustrates the deceit and manipulation which is found throughout the CDC Covid-19 mortality database.
Article here:
https://healthfreedomdefense.org/counting-covid-deaths/
Trucker Convoy Update (USA)
https://live.childrenshealthdefense.org/convoy-update?utm_source=email&utm_medium=salsa&utm_campaign=chdtv&eType=EmailBlastContent&eId=b9603c44-e304-4559-8e02-ee01ded9d1e7
https://thepeoplesconvoy.org/
In some Australian states they are still full on so called covid, but Media Watch actually covered some of the bullshit being peddled by Ukraine, especially the Palestinian girl standing up to Israeli soldiers being passed off as a brave Ukrainian girl standing up.
whoopsie! sorry about that. Remember vote team [corporatist] in the upcoming elections! Now here’s Aunty Rochelle to tuck you in. 🙂 <3 <3 <3 xxxooo
Putin is fighting the deep state and he has gone rouge!
BUT what about
Russian legislature approved a law that would punish anyone who shares “false information” about the war in Ukraine.
Must be 5d chess…
Where did we hear this all before ?
Does he have a version of Q too?
yes
Going rouge. I hate it when people do that. 😉
Does that mean he a communist now?
When I was an altar boy in the early 1960s, many older women kneeling at the communion rail looked like they bought rouge by the barrel, and applied it like a third-rate undertaker slathering it on the sunken cheeks of the deceased.
hahaha the Rouge Army : )
Yeah, makes me see red!
He tends to go rouge after too much vodka
Everything is obvious in hindsight so you really have to judge them on what was known at the time, not now. Covid was seen as an infection that had the potential to overwhelm health systems for which there was neither prevention nor treatment. This was essentially true.
“The media” tends to put slants on things, though. The imperative is to find engaging copy means that instead of focusing on the boring, “just the facts”, they tend to search for stories that fit a predetermined editorial narrative. The pandemic is just an eddy in a torrent of media, it happens all the time, especially when there’s politics — power — involved. Covid should have been a boring SARS like infection, the sort of thing that pops up all the time that needs to be understood and managed, but once in the grip of the media it became a controversy, one that raged for a couple of years until the next bright, shiny, object came along. (Ukraine?)
At this point we have to ask ourselves “What is a journalist?”. Free speech rules in the US mean that anyone can call themselves one. Its possible that a quote from a Taliban spokesman may be closer to the truth — he said (quoted in the WP) that ” of the 200 or so journalists running around Afghanistan only a handful were genuine journalists”. That’s probably true but establishing and enforcing some kind of standard is effectively censorship. So we’re stuck in a situation where you can’t trust anyone to tell the truth, just their (or rather, their editor’s) truth. With things like Covid that have scientific underpinnings its fairly easy to tease an approximation of the truth out but for most things we’re just being bombarded with noise.
You are so full of sh!t it must ooze from your pores.
Quelle surprise!
You use “hindsight” then “predetermined editorial narrative” in the same post. Event 201 showed that everything they did at that event occurred in real life. As such, everything was predetermined – especially the media.
Also, Free Speech has be stifled…
I agree with Paul_too
Ya, no.
From the beginning, it was obvious to many of us with critical thinking skills that this had zero to do with a “deadly virus”.
Hey Mr Usher,
This whole thing has nothing to do with whining hindsight. It was all damn good foresight!
The aim was to ramp up the fear factor and get those shots into as many arms as possible. That’s besides ushering in the Great Reset.
With the flu season, the fear tactics evidently didn’t work, so they had to ramp up the whole fear thing:
The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) claims that tens of thousands of people die annually from the flu, but what the public isn’t told is that these numbers come from controversial models that may greatly overestimate the numbers – which happens to align with the CDC’s stated aim of using fear marketing to increase demand for flu vaccines.
However, the Cochrane Collaboration – THE gold standard in evidence-based medical research – conducted a review of the scientific literature (Vaccines for preventing influenza in healthy adults), and found not only that “reliable evidence on influenza vaccines is thin” but also that “there is evidence of widespread manipulation of conclusions and spurious notoriety of the studies.”
Moreover, of the studies found that showed a more favourable result, they were likely to have been industry funded.
Despite the fear-mongering around the flu, not all respiratory and circulatory deaths are caused by the influenza virus. In fact, the CDC acknowledges that not all pneumonia and influenza deaths are flu-related; it has estimated that in an average year 2.1% of all respiratory and circulatory deaths and 8.5% of all pneumonia and influenza deaths are influenza-associated.
Illustrating the problem, Doshi observed that for the year 2001, the total number of reported pneumonia and influenza deaths was 62,034. Yet, of those, less than one half of one percent were attributed to influenza. Furthermore, of the mere 257 cases blamed on the flu, only 7% were laboratory confirmed. That’s only 18 cases of lab confirmed influenza out of 62,034 pneumonia and influenza deaths—or just 0.03%, according to the CDC’s own National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).
What’s even worse, more recent research – a 2018 study – examined at the question of whether flu vaccines prevent transmission of the flu to others. The study’s authors screened volunteers with confirmed cases of influenza and took breath samples. And among their findings was “an association between repeated vaccination and increased viral aerosol generation.” In fact, subjects who had received the influenza vaccine in both the current and the previous season were found to shed over six times more aerosolized virus than those who did not get a flu shot during either season.
In light of these facts, it is astounding that the chief US public health institution, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), whose role it is to promote public health, is of the opinion that “health literacy is a growing problem”.
To gain an insight into how the CDC officials view their role in society, here’s an instructive snapshot: In a presentation by the CDC’s director of media relations on June 17, 2004, at a workshop for the Institute of Medicine (IOM), the CDC outlined a “‘Recipe’ for Fostering Public Interest and High Vaccine Demand”. It called for encouraging medical experts and public health authorities to “state concern and alarm” about “and predict dire outcomes” from the flu season. To inspire the necessary fear, the CDC encouraged describing each season as “very severe”, “more severe than last or past years”, and “deadly”.
One problem for the CDC was the accurate view among healthy adults that they are not at high risk of serious complications from the flu. As the presentation noted, “achieving consensus by ‘fiat’ is difficult” – meaning that just because the CDC makes the recommendation doesn’t mean that people will actually follow it. Therefore it was necessary to cause “concern, anxiety, and worry” among young, healthy adults who regard the flu as an inconvenience rather than something to be terribly afraid of.
The larger conundrum for the CDC is the proliferation of information available to the public on the internet. As the CDC bluntly put it, “Health literacy is a growing problem”.
They were selling the “vaccine” from day one. After the first couple of weeks it was clear and obvious that what we were being told was not congruent with what was measurable and observable.
The whole operation has been criminal in nearly every particular.
Are you just making excuses? Excuses for both yourself and people behind the 8 ball af gullibility and suggestiblity. That you bought the snake oil they were selling and kept rubbing it on the parts most affected by theatre and other fear porn. Did you get the vax? But now with some buyers regret are you now blaming ignore ance making out that you were just being prudent?
What about todays situation, the next glaring shiny thing to fill the news cycle, how will you explain away your crumpled Ukrainian Me Too flag? What do you think about the tens thousands of Jihadist mass murders and rapists exfiltrated out of Syria and elsewhere and injected like some toxic vaccine right into the heart of Europe? That we just thought it was a good idea at the time? What else could we have done, it was the only option?
The “pandemic” was cover for the greatest redistribution of wealth in human history. The global economy was already on the brink of collapse in 2019, the “virus” was just an excuse to bail out the banks and chosen multinationals. In the US, the M1 money supply spiked from $4 trillion in March 2020 to $16 trillion in May 2020… $12 trillion in two months… and has been rising sharply since. Where did all that money go? https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/M1SL
The totalitarian power grab by most governments in the world was an added bonus for them. Those policies were to be implemented anyway over time. The manufactured crisis was an opportunity not to be wasted.
Of course MSM will paint all of us who dare to continue to question and demand accountability for the massively destruction covid operation as “cads” – I mean what kind of a monster would be worried about “the past” what with “a war going on” and all right now? In true Western MSM fashion the “appropriate” response for all of us is to “move on” and to quickly become completely mesmerized by the latest propaganda barrage about “the war” – anything less is treasonous in the eyes of the apparatchiks.
You’ll be worse that a ‘cad’. The DOD has labeled you a terrorist already and now the Federal government wants all social media sites to report mis, dis and mal, information to them. There is no America any more.
https://www.reddit.com/r/AHomeForPlagueRats/comments/t8kik2/calgary_had_a_massive_turnout_this_weekend_in/
“Nazi Boy and the Reich need to Fall, NOW!”
“As ex-carny huckster flim-flammer Klaus shows…
… No matter how one dresses it, Crazy Ugly is still Crazy Ugly.
Just as Batshit Stupid is still Batshit Stupid.“
Did he really ‘wear’ that?
I’m here for the memes.
Yep but bad news for Billy boy as Russians started destroying their bio-labs.
Just another page from America’s book of exceptionalism:
https://brownstone.org/articles/why-is-walensky-refusing-to-answer-this-senators-questions/
Re: The Nudge Unit
Previously posted: Feb 8, 2022
—
Beware the Whitewashing of Crimes Against Humanity
I have no knowledge or thoughts about Sidley’s personal motivation, but if he genuinely believes that an independent inquiry is an appropriate response, all I can think is that he must be incredibly naive.
https://www.spectator.co.uk/article/britain-s-unethical-covid-messaging-must-never-be-repeated
Dr Gary Sidley
Britain’s unethical Covid messaging must never be repeated
6 February 2022
Over the last two years – under the guise of a Covid-19 communications strategy – the British people have faced a psychologic bombardment from their own government. . . .
In light of these escalating concerns about the government’s deployment of behavioural science, I – together with 54 other health professionals – have written an open letter to the Public Administration & Constitutional Affairs Committee (a Commons select committee chaired by William Wragg MP) to formally request an independent inquiry into the government’s use of covert psychological strategies. Denying individuals rational choices, and an over-reliance upon subliminal influence, is both unethical and undemocratic. Transparency regarding how government departments use ‘nudge’ techniques is now long overdue.
—
Open Letter
https://www.coronababble.com/post/the-dubious-ethics-of-nudging-we-urgently-need-an-independent-inquiry
garysidley
Jan 18, 2022
The dubious ethics of ‘nudging’: We urgently need an independent inquiry
Throughout last year I, and many other psychological specialists, urged the British Psychological Society(BPS) to address our widespread ethical concerns about the Government’s deployment of covert psychological strategies (‘nudges’) throughout the COVID-19 crisis. The Government’s communication strategy – following guidance from their behavioural scientists – resorted to fear-inflation, shaming and scapegoating as a way of increasing compliance with restrictions and the vaccine rollout, and many of us believed that inflicting these methods on the British public was grossly unethical. Regretably, the BPS did not concur, offering responses that I believe were evasive and disingenuous. . . .
Clearly, a truly independent and comprehensive evaluation of the ethics of deploying psychological ‘nudges’ on the British people – during public health campaigns and in other areas of government – is now urgently required. We respectfully ask the PACAC to consider performing this important role.
– Dr Gary Sidley (M.Sc., ClinPsy, PhD) Retired Consultant Clinical Psychologist
Independent inquiries no longer exist. Money always finds a way to mess them up.
Also Clinical Psychologists are indeed sometimes naive.
Probably has something to do with rarely meeting normal people.
There is little room for optimism in today’s world. The infiltrators, the parasites and the organized crime are everywhere.
I even have people in my own family whom I thought were normal and intelligent only three years ago. Yet now I know some of them to be brainless, soulless opportunists, whose major talent lies in simulating human characteristics.
+10 great thank you
So “they” are the WEF.
What exactly do they want I’m not sure though (apart from generalities like “world control”). Are
Are Putin and Zelenski both “in” with the WEF? If so, what is the point of this war? Why do they risk exposing themselves?
It’s all about the BRI.
I think of the WEF as an umbrella group of the major “stakeholders.” There are still factions among the “stakeholders” that want a bigger slice of the pie, they’re not homogeneous in the implementation of the agenda. IMO.
What has always haunted people in power (political power, economic power,…) IMO is uncertainty, lack of predictability.
Their ideal world is one in which everything – humans, commodities – can be measured, quantified, positioned, predicted, classified, ordered, updated, ranked, managed, coded, etc. This obsession with quantity and perfect order is what keeps them awake at night. They would all have been clockmakers in a previous life, but I think it’s just a symptom of commodity fetishism, itself product of the prodigious development of property ownership.
“Since the advent of civilization, the outgrowth of property has been so immense, its forms so diversified, its uses so expanding and its management so intelligent in the interests of its owners, that it has become, on the part of the people, an unmanageable power. The human mind stands bewildered in the presence of its own creation.” [emphasis in original text]
Ancient Society (1877), by Lewis H. Morgan
“The war racketeers corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psycho Nazis are using the events in Ukraine as a pretext for hyperinflation, Cold War II and the continuation of their War Racket.”
“Do not let them. In the words of Smedley Butler, To Hell With War!”
“The war racketeers corporate fascist eugenicist oligarch mobster psycho Nazis are…
… STICKING IT to WE THE PEOPLE (Humanity) yet again. The psycho Nazis need to go!”
“All wars are bankers wars. The late George Carlin one said that pieces of shit like the above own us. Was George right, do they?”
“What she failed to mention was that your bank account no longer exists and some Nice Scamdemic (Thought) Gestapo will be along shortly to disappear (cull) you.”
Just tell us how to stop them.
I’m out of ideas.
JUST IN….My Electric Bill…..”As you may know already the price of electricity blah, blah, blah……an estimated extra £275 per annum”.
Next one up….the GAS BILL.
Billionaires are laughing.
“Crocodile tears”… wept yet again in the US of Amnesia. When the polar ice melts away to zero, the Crocodile Tears will fall surely….faulty data…not our fault. Heigh-ho.
They’ll still be watching the 489th rerun of ‘Friends’ and wondering why the basement is flooding and the power keeps cutting out and disturbing their viewing…
Yes, the “Great Reset” and Covid19!
And here the “Great Reset” and US/EU politics, which are/where done the same destructive-totalitarian way as the plandemic:
See this awesome discussion – “THE SECOND GREAT RESET WAR! THE WEF, RUSSIA, UKRAINE AND NATO – WITH TOM LUONGO AND ALEXANDER MERCOURIS FROM THE DURAN”
https://odysee.com/@cryptorich:e/The-2nd-Great-Reset-War!-v2Russia-versus-WEF:5
I think it’s best to focus on the censorship and persecution regime.
TPTB defense: we were following the data of the time / pressure to do something etc etc.
None of that explains why they shut down debate and actively persecuted every professional who dissented in whatever way, down to firing unvaccinated employees and now, not hiring unvaccinated new candidates.
The science will never be definitive, the investigations are always open to manipulation and it’s a pointless rabbit hole to debate whether the measures were justified at the time or not.
However, there was never any justification for:
I think it would be most fruitful to challenge this angle because it applies to dissent on any topic be it the war on virus or simply WAR WAR WAR!
Ultimately it always was and always will be a war on dissent, regardless of the specific narrative on the table.
That and the Ukraine situation dovetails into the mass censorship/deplatforming mob mentality quite nicely. The whole ‘We never could have known’ was used to gloss over the controlled financial demolition of 2008, and being short on new ideas they are using it again.
Quite right — this focus will help keep us united. By “us” I mean all who see what has happened (and is still happening) as wrong, harmful, cruel, evil…pick your word. Let’s not let things we disagree on divert us into attacking each other; that is what the forces of power and money want to happen.
“many deaths were intentionally caused through institutionalized medical negligence.”
They weren’t negligent in administering toxic medication and destructive treatment protocols – they knew exactly what they were doing.
Remdisivir and ventiliator=85% mortality rate+39K USD here in the states.
One would be forgiven for thinking of it as murder for profit…
Absolutely on the money Edwige.
Anyone in medical practice that encouraged/enabled this dereliction of care at best and murderous intent at worst, must not be allowed to slip the noose.
They MUST be held to account – from top to bottom of the players involved.
In the US, the third leading cause of death was medical malpractice.
Then the “virus” came and that was determined to be the third leading cause of death.
Same, same.
It was mass murder on a large scale.
As opposed to mass murder on a small scale 🙂
Gosh I wonder what the Left response will be?
I reckon it will go like this:
They will gladly and gleefully size on the incompetence meme which is, after all, their main source of fun. But they will push in the opposite direction I.e. claim that the ceaseless drive for profit forces the rulers to abandon the vital necessary fight against covid etc.
Agreed. Not enough lock downs or enough jabs or keeping schools closed or masking kids to “eradicate the virus” with thousands dying every day from the “killer virus”.
WSWS leads the way into the allopathic abyss and has become a strange sort of Vaccine and Masking Cult under the rubric of “science” with no dissent permitted.
https://redfireonline.com/2021/12/30/the-sep-in-the-covid-era-a-post-mortem/
…and also this ^
Absolutely this ^ …
What a week of deflections There’s a lot of truth about the fake pandemic coming out now under cover of the conveniently timed events in Ukraine.
30 pages of Pfizer- side effects 1000 vaccine injury’s claim just in the U.K alone (its more)
SAGE Admit Forecasts Were Wrong But Blame Brits Professor Graham Medley…told MPs…that it was his job to consider pessimistic outcomes.’
In psychological and counselling terms that is called catastrophizing and is strongly discouraged as unhealthy. Being Behavioural Psychologists, many on the SAGE committee will know this.
The blaming Brit (you part) was- if it wasn’t exaggerated you wouldn’t of taken it serious so its your fault. Unlike many who think Sage is a separate part of the government- it is not. Its apart of the dilute the blame – confuse the blame dialectic.
Matt hanCock played the sob story of social distant laws weren’t really law but his love for Gina was to strong to handle. This type Of emotional crap is a a Appetizer
to Conservative party boris and co long overdue report and excuses in why they did what they didnt do at a Christmas party’s they didnt attend.
they got the support of certain factions of the alt media and normal media so dont expect much – maybe a small fine.
Speaking publicly for the first time since they split (was the same with Matt Hanocck) speaking for the first time they all come out during the Ukraine.deflection going on
PR jobs in government has never been so easy..
back to it, Bill Gates ex-wife Melinda has said that his (Gates) relationship with the convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein was a factor in her decision to divorce him.
What a beauty eh! Will we see her on tinder? Will she be on the tarmac waving her boy’s off to the Eastern Front to save the world? (with vaccine and boosters in toe).
He looking she is so upset over the divorce she is funnelling huge amounts of tax exempt Gates Foundation wealth through the new tax exempt Foundation she has set up since the divorce?
That is how upset she has been. She looked so upset . She was smiling,.
After 2 years of so called public health they inverted it and now gone to war.
Saje Fit posted
‘Energy vampires on the Astral and causal planes feed on the emotions created by our attachments to opinions, isms, polarities. Freedommm from our mind’s need to choose a side!!! ‘
I added the’ Cost of energy is going up as they need to feed more on yours.
My favorite headline of the week was Never Forget: The Same Politicians Calling for “Freedom” Now are The Ones Who Took Yours Away Months Ago‘ the article is here.
as kit said the “pandemic” was NOT a mistake! nor is the conveniently timed events in Ukraine.
Graham Medley has previously stated that he was instructed to produce a worse case scenario — this is quite normal if you need to make contingency plans. He blamed the government for passing the the numbers off as a forecast to a supine and ignorant press.
In Australia the ‘investigations’ are into the ‘mismanagement of the pandemic’.
As pointed out, the ‘covid pandemic’ was a full-dress rehearsal to iron out the bugs, so the imposition of the next stage of The Great Reset will go smoother, quicker… (Shock & Awe – always keeps the masses off balance)….
Demonic Rust never sleeps. It will turn every single angle into one of deception favorable to its own agenda. You can bet that the “corrections” they make will ensure the next one goes a little more brutally….
““Covid” cost every single one of us a something”
You left out one of the most important things Kit–this scam cost me my FREEDOM! And that is unconscionable.
Actually, it’s not just war they’ve got planned. Here’s the list:
What has to happen is a total respect for organisations infested with the WEF, Gates/Soros agendas and politicians who betray their people. There needs to be a legal mechanism to put MPs on trial without having to use corrupt police forces. Johnson, Hancock and Javid would last 1 day in honest court proceedings. One day. Then they’d be found guilty of pre-planned mass murder charges.
Media organisations need to be stopped from taking the Government shilling. That’s why they are now Government propaganda. The Government bought them off during lockdown.
I no longer use the MSM, I source news entirely from a variety of independent sources. They aren’t perfect, but they at least TRY to be honest.
The time is now for a new political movement which will be blistering in its evidence-led condemnation of both the major factions of the crime syndicate running the UK Parliament. They will not hold back on why Keir Starmer is unfit to be an MP, ditto Boris Johnson, ditto Matt Hancock, ditto Sajiv Javid. They will not treat any of those people with respect, they will treat them with the coruscating contempt that they deserve.
They will get elected on the basis of ridding the UK system of criminals. They will guarantee a second election two years later, when the two major parties will be banned from existing ever again. They will change the requirement for someone to serve as an MP to ‘someone putting at all times the interests of the British populace first’, since neither of the major parties has had the slightest interest in that the past 30 years. They will introduce right of MP recall if evidence emerges that they are betraying the UK populace.
They will be a force of clearing Augean stables.
After that, the British people can decide to look forward again.
They can’t look forward until the parasitic criminals infesting all aspects of the UK Establishment have been forcibly euthanased from holding power….
2 years is not a “mistake” countries ha plenty of time to reverse course but they did not
There was never the mention of the possibility there is no pandemic, nor any reference whatsoever to the professionals and others having that discussion, and having had it for decades about pathogenic viruses.
Their deliberate and utter failure to conduct any sort of cost-benefit analysis of lockdown revealed the malice from the very beginning. The costs of lockdown were simply ignored.
Agreed – concise = uptick.
Thank you Kit! On point as always!
I made a list of the nonsense spouted by these charlatans posing as experts back in May 2020 (much of the content was taken from OffG BTL commenters – some of whom are no longer around 😔)
COVID-19…The Rules:
1. You can’t leave the house for any reason, but if you have to, then you can.
2. Masks are useless, but maybe you have to wear one, it can save you, it is useless, but maybe it is mandatory as well.
3. Stores are closed, except those that are open.
4. You should not go to hospitals unless you have to go there. Same applies to doctors, you should only go there in case of emergency, provided you are not too sick.
5. This virus is deadly and harmless, except that sometimes it actually leads to a global disaster.
6. Gloves won’t help, but they can still help.
7. Everyone needs to stay HOME, but it’s important to GO OUT.
8. There is no shortage of groceries in the supermarket, but there are many things missing when you go there in the evening, but not in the morning. Sometimes.
9. You cannot purchase non essential items but can browse them unless you need to fix your fence.
10. The virus has no effect on children except those we say it affects.
11. Animals are not affected, but there is still a cat that tested positive in Belgium in February when no one had been tested, plus a few tigers here and there… don’t forget the pangolin….maybe
12. You will have many symptoms when you are sick, but you can also get sick without symptoms, have symptoms without being sick, or be contagious without having symptoms.
13. In order not to get sick, you have to eat well and exercise, but eat whatever you have on hand and it’s better not to go out, well, but no…
14. It’s better to get some fresh air, and most importantly don’t go to parks or walk; but you can drive as long as you walk for longer than you drive. But…. don’t sit down unless you have walked to the bench and not for too long unless you are pregnant (but not too old) and the sun isn’t shining.
15. You can’t go to retirement homes, but you have to take care of the elderly and bring food and medication.
16. If you are sick, you can’t go out, but you can go to the pharmacy.
17. You can get restaurant food delivered to the house, which may have been prepared by people who didn’t wear masks or gloves. But you have to have your groceries decontaminated outside for 3 hours.
18. Every disturbing article, statistic or disturbing interview must be consumed from approved sources and repeated to friends and family but please don’t panic yourself or anyone else…
19. You can’t see your older mother or grandmother, but you can take a taxi and meet an older taxi driver.
20. You can walk around with a friend but not with your family if they don’t live under the same roof.
21. You are safe if you maintain the appropriate social distance, but you can’t go out with friends or strangers at the safe social distance.
22. The virus remains active on different surfaces for two hours, no, four, no, six, no, we didn’t say hours, maybe days? Check your shoes… Oh no, not necessarily.
23. The virus stays in the air – well no, or yes, maybe, especially in a closed room, in one hour a sick person can infect ten, twenty, three hundred, maybe. But remember, if you stay at the recommended social distance, and in certain circumstances you should maintain a greater distance, at which, studies show, the virus can travel further, maybe, especially if you insist on breathing.
24. We count the number of deaths but we don’t know how many people are infected as we have only tested so far those who were “almost dead” to find out if that’s what they will die of… we might check again…
25. We have no treatment, except that there may be one that apparently is not dangerous unless you take it.
26. We should stay locked up until the virus disappears, but it will only disappear if we achieve collective immunity, but we cannot be unlocked in case we infect someone else….
The charter of the completely insane
Like your style Trewpol. And you didn’t even mention 27. You’ll be safe if you have the V, well no you won’t as you can still get it. 28. You won’t pass it on if you have the V, oh no that’s wrong. 29. There are so few adverse effects it’s not worth contemplating that before you decide – silence, censorship, lack of due diligence, medical malpractice re uniformed consent… . 30. Pfizer data – boom to Covid. 31. Roll on the next circus which was predicted would happen.
For whatever reasons I am most angry – hungry for justice – re the Midazolam care home debacle and Magufuli who I believe was probably murdered. Mind you, I haven’t even got my head around Ukraine yet…
One thing I realised early on in this new take on how we are supposed to be governed/enslaved (choose the correct adjective), is that there is orchestration and they mean business. They are deadly serious about enacting this whole reset thingy.
The overpaid cretins at SAGE should be facing life sentences for their part in this global medical fraud.
Not overpaid. They did a hell of a job.
And they would be facing life sentences – or worse – if the intelligent people who saw through the fraud had the backbone to insist that there be consequences for it.
The world has been trained to regard shameless corruption as something like a natural disaster – unavoidable, unforeseeable and perfectly normal.
While the ‘authorities’ rub their ‘innocent’ hands in glee, they are already planning the next ‘natural catastrophe’.
The rest of us can’t be bothered to stay one step ahead of them, but they interpret that to mean we just don’t know any better…
The inevitable problem with such things as legal dragnets is that they never swoop up the masterminds – only the foot soldiers, who are a dime a dozen.
Now it’s true such a process could act as the ever popular “deterrent,” making other foot soldiers perhaps think twice – but that’s wishful thinking at best.
Foot soldiers are like the antagonists in old grade B jungle movies, trying to get just one more bauble before being cornered.
Even the much touted Nuremberg Trials were merely window dressing, pronouncing justice upon whichever puppets the masterminds threw under the bus.
The only real, true, honest to goodness “Justice” would be for the masses to look themselves in the mirror and take an oath: “Never Again.”
Thats a great analogy, with the ‘one last bauble’, I guess they dont get the best and brightest….I think we can all imagine what a real deterrent would look like…..Italy, Romania…I’m sure there are others.
Have we really lost the stomach for “real deterrence”?
Is this the real reason why the death penalty was abolished in Britain and elsewhere, rather than the desire to remove the risk of irrevocably punishing the innocent? To protect the next generation of guilty ‘authorities’ who are already planning their next crimes as we speak?
The fact that we let our politicians take us into more than enough horror and bloodshed in other countries would seem to indicate otherwise, but of course it’s that crucial “other countries” thing which makes us feel we are above all that sort of thing…
Blair and Obama deserve the same fate as Ceaucescu and Mussolini, but to the masses they seemed like such normal high school boys at the time.
Trudeau and Ardern deserve no better, but they also look like diligent grammar school kids – on the surface – and of course it’s only the surface that matters.
Have our manipulators learned that if you look like an arrogant thug – as Benito did – you run a greater risk of having an example made of you?
Boris is certainly an arrogant thug, however he seems to be surviving unscathed…
Remember Hancock and Whitty…?
Most people probably don’t.
Are we just supposed to put up with this monstrous plague of degenerate humanoids?
Yep. We are.
Olympics, Football, Bad Putin, Good Greta, incomprehensible drivel and advertising blue pills to enhance your Epsteinish urges all see to that.
The life of a hermit in the wilderness seems to be the only human resource left. In other words, the inner life.
But what a waste of the outer life…
We can’t hold them accountable under their legal and political system (even if on paper it looks possible), and we don’t have their resources to try. Opposition to the invasion of Iraq was widespread and they just ignored it, now they’re cracking down on protest itself. Futile attempts just wear people out and make the intelligent option seem like not to bother. We could try to overthrow their system. Do we, seriously, have other viable options besides that? Keeping in mind the likelihood the same system with different people still just produces the same results?
Would suggest active refusals to participate, such as ballot spoiling, over trying to use the system against itself, at least.
Russia declares war on the Straussians
“Let us stop for a moment to consider this group, the Straussians, about whom Westerners know little. They are individuals, all Jewish, but by no means representative of either American Jews or of Jewish communities worldwide. They were formed by the German philosopher Leo Strauss, who took refuge in the United States during the rise of Nazism and became a professor of philosophy at the University of Chicago. According to many accounts, he had formed a small group of faithful students to whom he gave oral instruction. There is no written record of this. He explained to them that the only way for the Jews not to fall victim to a new genocide was to form their own dictatorship. He called them Hoplites (the soldiers of Sparta) and sent them to disrupt the courts of his rivals. Finally, he taught them discretion and praised the “noble lie”. Although he died in 1973, his student fraternity continued.
The Straussians began forming a political group half a century ago, in 1972. They were all members of Democratic Senator Henry “Scoop” Jackson’s staff, including Elliott Abrams, Richard Perle and Paul Wolfowitz.”
1972 was when the US began its nosedive toward decimating the middle class, privatization, bank credit dependence (private debt) over government investment in the public good, capital flight, wage stagnation, etc. The nation was incrementally destroyed, it was a slow motion war.
In 1974, Richard N. Gardner wrote a article titled, The Hard Road to the New World Order. The following is a quote from that book:
The “house of world order” will have to be built from the bottom up rather than from the top down. It will look like a great “booming, buzzing confusion,” to use William James’ famous description of reality, but an end run around national sovereignty, eroding it piece by piece, will accomplish much more than the old-fashioned frontal assault.
Global domination is fascism and any group who seeks it, be it through incremental economic crippling, medical tyranny, propaganda, etc., should be stopped.
Of course the narrative of incompetent and discordant government responses around the world will also give rise to the justification for the upcoming “pandemic treaty”, designed to further enslave us to one world global fascism.
Yep. ‘Only the UN can save us from national gov etc..’
Amazing how, if you look at FOX, which did have some key people challenging the various narratives, such as Tucker Carlson, it is now 100% into the narrative that the evil ‘Dr. Putin’ has invaded poor, hapless Ukraine, for no reason whatsoever, except that Putin is a ‘very evil person’!!!
Totally infantile reasoning, but to question this is heresy, not allowable in mainstream media.
We are all being steered in a very dark direction, that is clear.
Russia is USAs favorite enemy, what did you expect?
Here in the USA there are actually two: Russia is for the lefties because they hacked the election (or something) and they like Trump. China is for those on the right, because they bought Biden and want to take everything (or something). You cannot after all have a bipolar nation hate the same enemy now can you..? THAT would be too unifying.
Look, people should use that as the clear reason why the USA is no longer respected nor looked up to. They should be ostracised and out will come all their bullying, all their threats. Every single one of them must be made fully public.
The USA will not have many friends by 2030. It might have a few satrapies, but it’s lost the vast majority of thinking people long ago.
FOX challenged the vaccine narrative because that’s what its audience wanted it to do. No to masks but a nuclear war would be welcome.
But only a nuclear war on somebody else’s doorstep.
We can’t stress that enough…
Yeah it’s quite interesting to watch all the same walls go up as before. It was fascinating watching yourself agreeing with ppl you had always been opposed to – but I at least felt we’d all learned something about our media and our governments. It would seem not.