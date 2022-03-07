CJ Hopkins
And they’re back! It’s like one of those 1960s Hammer Film Productions horror-movie series with Peter Cushing and Christopher Lee … Return of the Putin-Nazis! Revenge of the Putin-Nazis! Return of the Revenge of the Bride of the Putin-Nazis!
And this time they are not horsing around with stealing elections from Hillary Clinton with anti-masturbation Facebook ads. They are going straight for “Democracy’s” jugular!
Yes, that’s right, folks, Vladimir Putin, leader of the Putin-Nazis and official “Evil Dictator of the Day,” has launched a Kamikaze attack on the United Forces of Goodness (and Freedom) to provoke us into losing our temper and waging a global thermonuclear war that will wipe out the entire human species and most other forms of life on earth!
I’m referring, of course, to Putin’s inexplicable and totally unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, a totally peaceful, Nazi-free country which was just sitting there minding its non-Nazi business, singing Kumbaya, and so on, and not in any way collaborating with or being cynically used by GloboCap to menace and eventually destabilize Russia so that the GloboCap boys can get back in there and resume the Caligulan orgy of “privatization” they enjoyed throughout the 1990s.
No, clearly, Putin has just lost his mind, and has no strategic objective whatsoever (other than the total extermination of humanity), and is just running around the Kremlin shouting “DROP THE BOMBS! EXTERMINATE THE BRUTES!” all crazy-eyed and with his face painted green like Colonel Kurtz in Apocalypse Now … because what other explanation is there?
Or … OK, sure, there are other explanations, but they’re all just “Russian disinformation” and “Putin-Nazi propaganda” disseminated by “Putin-apologizing, Trump-loving, discord-sowing racists,” “transphobic, anti-vax conspiracy theorists,” “Covid-denying domestic extremists,” and other traitorous blasphemers and heretics, who are being paid by Putin to infect us with doubt, historical knowledge, and critical thinking, because they hate us for our freedom … or whatever.
Let’s take a quick look at some of that “Russian disinformation” and “propaganda,” purely to inoculate ourselves against it. We need to be familiar with it, so we can switch off our minds and shout thought-terminating clichés and official platitudes at it whenever we encounter it on the Internet.
It might be a little uncomfortable to do this, but just think of it as a Russian-propaganda “vaccine,” like an ideological mRNA fact-check booster (guaranteed to be “safe and effective”)!
OK, the first thing we need to look at, and dismiss, and deny, and pretend we never learned about, is this nonsense about “Ukrainian Nazis.”
Just because Ukraine is full of neo-Nazis, and recent members of its government were neo-Nazis, and its military has neo-Nazi units (e.g., the notorious Azov Battalion), and it has a national holiday celebrating a Nazi, and government officials hang his portrait in their offices, andthe military and neo-Nazi militias have been terrorizing and murdering ethnic Russians sincethe USA and the Forces of Goodness supported and stage-managed a “revolution” (i.e., a coup) back in 2014 with the assistance of a lot of neo-Nazis … that doesn’t mean Ukraine has a “Nazi problem.”
After all, its current president is Jewish!
Remember, kids, if one asshole (or agent provocateur) shows up at a protest in Ottawa with a Nazi flag, it's a "far-right extremist" movement … oh, and, here are a few pictures of the "Azov Battalion," a NATO-backed Ukrainian National Guard unit.
— Consent Factory (@consent_factory) February 25, 2022
If a traitor mentions the Ukrainian Nazis, switch your mind off as quickly as you can and hit them with that thought-terminating cliché … “THE PRESIDENT OF THE UKRAINE IS JEWISH!” Or “EVERY COUNTRY HAS NAZIS!” That’s another good one!
The other thing we need to look at, and dismiss, and never think about again, is the role the United Forces of Goodness played in orchestrating this mess, starting with how members of the US government stage-managed that coup in 2014, and how they funded and worked with known neo-Nazis — not secret, dog-whistling, half-assed Nazis, but big fat, Jew-hating, Sieg-heiling Nazis — to foment and eventually execute it.
All that, of course, is just “Russian propaganda,” despite the fact that it has been thoroughly documented, not just by the usual “conspiracy theory outlets,” but by official mouthpieces of the Forces of Goodness, like the BBC, The Nation, and even The Guardian.
If some Putin-Nazi traitor mentions these facts (or sends you links to the numerous articles documenting the 2014 coup), again, switch your mind off immediately and shout “ANCIENT HISTORY! ANCIENT HISTORY!” and then shoot yourself up with a massive “booster” of fact-checked Truth from the Forces-of-Goodness media.
I recommend The Guardian and The New York Times, but if you want to go directly to the source, just follow Illia Ponomarenko of the Kyiv Independent on Twitter. I’m sure that Illia and his neo-Nazi Azov-Battalion “brothers in arms” will cleanse you of all that “disinformation” and “Putin-Nazi propaganda.”
OK, that’s enough “inoculation” for now.
We don’t want to expose ourselves to too much of that stuff, or we’re liable to end up supporting the wrong Nazis.
Fortunately, the United Forces of Goodness (and Freedom) are censoring most of it anyway, and instead are feeding us sentimental stories, like the one about “the Ghost of Kyiv,” the completely fictional Ukrainian fighter pilot who shot down the entire Putin-Nazi Air Force while delivering pithy one-liners like Bruce Willis in the Die Hard films!
As The New York Times explained, fake stories like that, or the one about the Snake Island martyrs who told the Russians to “go fuck themselves,” and then were genocided by a Putin-Nazi kill squad, but then turned up alive a few days later, are not disinformation, and even if they are, it doesn’t matter, because they’re good for morale!
And that’s the important thing, after all. If we’re ever going to defeat these Putin-Nazis, and the imaginary apocalyptic plague, and Trump, and terrorism, and domestic extremism, and climate change, and racism, and whatever, we need to keep the Western masses whipped up into a perpetual state of utterly mindless, hate-drunk hysteria like an eternal episode of the Two Minutes Hate from Orwell’s 1984.
It doesn’t really matter who the masses are being told to hate this week … the Russians, the Unvaccinated, the Terrorists, the Populists, the Assad-Apologists, the Conspiracy Theorists, the Anti-Vaxxers, the Disinformationists … or whoever. In the end, there is only one enemy, the enemy of the United Forces of Goodness, the enemy of the unaccountable, supranational global-capitalist empire (or “GloboCap” as I like to call it).
This multiplicitous, Goldstein-like enemy of GloboCap is an internal enemy. GloboCap has no external enemies. It dominates the entire planet. It is one big global-capitalist world. It has been for the last 30 years or so.
Most of us can’t quite get our heads around that bit of reality yet, so we still see the world as a competition between sovereign nation states, like the USA and Russia. It is not. Yes, there are still nation states, and they compete with each other (like corporations compete for advantage within the system they comprise), but the fundamental conflict of our age is a global counter-insurgency op.
What we’ve been experiencing for the last 30 years, over and over, in many different forms, is a globally hegemonic power system carrying out a “Clear and Hold” operation. GloboCap has been gradually destabilizing, restructuring, and privatizing the post-Cold-War world, first, in Eastern Europe and the Greater Middle East, and, more recently, here at home in the Western nations. For those not familiar with the term “Clear and Hold”…
“Clear and hold is a counter-insurgency strategy in which military personnel clear an area of guerrillas or other insurgents, and then keep the area clear of insurgents while winning the support of the populace for the government and its policies.”
Take a minute and think about that. Think about the last two years. Think about the last 30 years.
Seriously, just as an exercise, imagine GloboCap as an occupying army and the entire world as the territory it is occupying. Imagine GloboCap establishing control, targeting and neutralizing a variety of insurgencies…any insurgency, regardless of its nature, any and all resistance to its occupation, or lack of support for its “government and policies.”
It does not matter who the insurgents are…diehard communists, Islamic fundamentalists, nationalists, populists…it makes no difference.
The occupation couldn’t care less what they believe in or why they’re resisting. The objective of the op is to control the territory and get the populace on board with the new “reality.”
Welcome to the new reality … a “reality” in which “history has stopped [and] nothing exists except an endless present in which the Party is always right.”
Yes, I know you are sick of me quoting Orwell, but, given the circumstances, I cannot help it.
Just reflect on how seamlessly GloboCap segued from the Apocalyptic Pandemic narrative back to the Putin-Nazi narrative, which had seamlessly replaced the War on Terror narrative in the Summer of 2016, and how instantly the New Normals switched from hating “the Unvaccinated” to hating the Russians, and then scold me again for quoting Orwell.
Look, I hate to disappoint Edward Norton and millions of other fanatical liberals, but the USA is not going to war with Russia, or not intentionally in any event.
Russia has ballistic missiles with thermonuclear warheads on them. This isn’t a rerun of World War II. And it isn’t World War III, or the Cold War redux. That is not what is happening in the Ukraine.
What is happening in Ukraine is, Russia is not playing ball. For some reason, it does not want to be destabilized, and restructured, and privatized by GloboCap. It is acting like a sovereign nation state … which it is, and isn’t, which paradoxical fact GloboCap is trying to impress on Russia, just as countries throughout the global-capitalist empire impressed it on us for the past two years, as Trudeau impressed it on those protesters in Ottawa when he cancelled their rights and went full-fascist.
What is happening is, Russia is rebelling against GloboCap, and, unlike the other rebellious parties that GloboCap has been dealing with recently, Russia has thermonuclear weapons.
I’m not trying to tell you who to root for. Root for GloboCap if you want. I’m just urging you, before you fly over to “Kyiv” and join the fight against the Putin-Nazis, or make a jackass of yourself on the Internet shrieking for nuclear Armageddon, or fire-bomb your local Russian restaurant, or beat the crap out of some Russian-looking person, to maybe take a moment or two and try to understand what is actually going on, and who the major players actually are, and where GloboCap’s efforts to “clear and hold” the entire planet are inexorably taking us.
I know, that’s a lot to ask these days, but I can’t help thinking about all those nukes, and the fallibility of human beings, and yes, all the non-Nazi Ukrainians who are going to needlessly suffer and die while we watch the action on TV, and root for our favorite characters to win, and so on…as if it were a fucking movie.
Politicians – “what they needs a damn good whacking !” (popular 1960s band)..
Proverbs 23:13-14 “Withhold not chastisement from a boy, etc..” ,or, “Spare the rod you spoil the child.”…
In ‘Body Pleasure and the Origins of Violence,’ James W Prescott presents the case that adult violence (and War) results from all the whackings they were given when young…
But he’s wrong, isnt he ? “The permissive society” was a post WW2 American invention. It probably was the results of not whacking the kids when the little buggers deserved it ? So if the US kids grew up whacking-free why the US eagerness for fomenting wars all over the globe ?…
The USA has the best dysfunctional society. And Russia ? How to explain Putin, in his role of Vlad The Impaler #2 ?…
“Of war and peace the truth just twists….” (1960s folksinger)…
CJ please tell us the news on the ground in Germany. I can’t take anymore reporting that comes from opinion or reporting on MSM. And where are the Ukrainians on Off Guardian? Where are the people in Russia?
Touche! I despair at most of my colleagues and acquaintances who are hell-bent on seeking out every conceivable [faux] reason for disparaging Putin. I almost choked on my sandwich when I heard two female (obviously half-educated) colleagues who I suspect shared a brain … put it down to the colour of Putin’s eyes. Fool that I am, I had no idea that the colour of his eyes had such a remarkable influence on his character. Apparently, according to the brainiacs, he has, ‘cold-blue-eyes’ therefore he is predisposed to being cruel, calculating and sadistic. Wow! I was gobsmacked as I had NFI … and these 2 bright-sparks, adults in their latish 50s teach critical thinking to impressionable adolescents.
I’m by no means a military strategist or expert, I’m not even interested in military stuff or war. But the mis/dis/mal-information coming from the thousands of armchair generals on MSM, social media & even alternative media is totally ludicrous & out of control now.
Russian military doctrine has been formed on the defence of the USSR/Russia western border since the 1940s. It’s armed forces are almost entirely defensive, hence its greatest non-nuclear assets are its air defence systems. If you want to know why there will never be a Ukraine no fly zone see here This is why the US developed stealth technology, the US military doctrine is offensive. The facts are there for anyone to research.
Russia has spent more than 30 years developing strategy & tactics to repel NATO forces, Ukraine forces will be crushed by the end of the month. I don’t believe Putin for a second when he says he has no intention of occupying Ukraine, I believe & several expert analysts have said as much, he intends to take & hold all Ukrainian territory east of the Dnieper River, it’s a much easier barrier to defend against NATO aggression than the flat lands of western Russia & Eastern Ukraine, Russia are demonstrating now, just how quickly this can be over run & taken by a superior force.
It can’t be overemphasized how strategically important Ukraine & its Black Sea ports are to the defence of Russia, the west knows this as much as Russia does. Yes there will be games played with “false flags”, Ukrainian forces committing war crimes to blame Russia on, Ukraine will lose, the west is just encouraging them to wear down Russian military capability with Ukrainian lives, which of course Russian strategists will be aware of. There maybe attempts to turn Eastern Ukraine into another Afghanistan/Syria. But the real risk is dragging neighbouring Nato members into the conflict, i.e. Poland supplying arms & manpower that Russia may feel compelled to stop.
I suspect this is exactly what the US intends, to draw Russia into retaliating against a NATO member. Remember US (NATO) military doctrine is offensive, Russia’s has always been defensive as is reflected by their respective military hardware, this conflict has only just begun. It is the West’s intention to destroy Russia, Putin clearly calculated he had more to lose by doing nothing than invading Ukraine. But the Donbass & Nazi nationalists are really just a convenient excuse, it’s a game of life or death.
I would say we are already in WW3.
The globalist agenda relies on the extinction of Russia, e.g. how can they implement the climate crisis with Russia supplying cheap “fossil” fuels ? Even sanctions can’t prevent debunking the global warming “crisis”! Russia is a road block to one world governance, the neoliberal technocracy has fundamentally the same objectives as the China model. But of course china will be next on the list after Russia.
Putin had nothing to do with the elections or with Trump. Trump, like the fake pandemic, was a psychological operation. Trump and Biden are used to conceal Obama’s covert 3rd, and now, 4th terms as I have said since 2016. Since March 2020 I have been telling OFF Guardian that the “pandemic” was nothing more than a global civilian “security” drill for an imminent world war and to transfer untold trillions to the war machine, globally. I have been right about everything. I have also predicted that covert president Obama will return “officially” using some type of psyop so that he will take the US into WW3 with a republican at his side in some type of co-leadership or “America’s” or “People’s” coalition party. In Tennessee they have given armed citizens police power, look it up. I was misled by so many about the vaccine passport nonsense. My original instincts were right
funny how the non masks wearers all cock sure over bs19 now all scared over nukes threat which they have never seen or even known a person/s who suffered from the
virusnukes explosion plaguewith a 98.% so called non survival rate! if it happens,
Same psyop – repackaged.
How Ukraine’s Jewish president Zelensky made peace with neo-Nazi paramilitaries on front lines of war with Russia
https://thegrayzone.com/2022/03/04/nazis-ukrainian-war-russia/
Those of us who have been following this war since 2014 (and that does not include the Agenda Media who have only just discovered it) have seen the real atrocities from AZOV forces and Pravy Sector. Another kindergarten was hit yesterday or the day before in Donetsk (Kiev District). Nothing from the agendarati).
I can’t stand western media reports any more so this is General Banshi on Russia’s motives behind an attack on the nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhya. I thought an Indian viewpoint might add a new perspective.
You might not agree with everything he says but at least it is not the BBC.
Well done Mr.Hopkins.
The Nazi narrative is becoming a bit too much lately. Its almost as if the language needs to have that description in it otherwise the brainwashed populace will not be able to fully comprehend the “evilness” of the situation being described on both sides.
The nazi narrative is diluting the franchise. The own nothing and be happy generation will perhaps truly be happy ?
Mr.Putin even had to stage a tea time with Stewardesses to explain the concept one more time should the stray dog narrative not register. Are we allowed to call them stewardess anymore?
My point it that Russia lost the PR campaign almost within days of the operation and now playing catch up looks rather sloppy. Canada tired it with the protests and the media ran with it. Now they hide from it. Its hypocritical to say the least if not evil but that assumes you have an intellectual populace base to see it and understand when its being manipulated. Do we?
It seems that the script that the EU, US and NATO agreed to has been messed up somewhat. The supporting actors have staged their own coup much like Hollywood – I mean could you really trust that bunch?
First the sanctions list was messed up.Oh well just pile on the central back of a G20 nation.
Second we have the BBC pulling the same stunt like they did back in Aleppo with actors and film crews making up scenes that show this and with commentators who can’t seem to get the casualty numbers right. Their viewers really do not have the stomach for this and its getting worse. I mean even poutine is being confused with Putin to the point that angry freedom fry lovers are becoming ultra national violent diners.
It appears that what ever the script was its deviated by the West and perhaps its because of the GloboCap underwriters, or its because we have such poor leaders in the West or both or something even more sinister.
So perhaps the EU narrative was lets finally let Russia dismiss the Ukraine nation and clean house for us so that we can then show the West ( the west west, aka the WW…. US and UK) that NATO is truly obsolete. Not wanting.
But someone is wanting… did they really thing the US gave a shit about Ukraine? gave a shit about the EU? Gave a shit about Germany and its green bitch? Fucking stupid degenerates in the EU nations that bought that narrative.
The WW wanted to ensure once and for all that Putin was destabilized and removed so that they can then claim their prize, the one that they lost back in the day when Boris Yeltsin saw it coming and hand Putin anointed. You remember all the oligarchs that had to suddenly flee to the City of London? Israel? Where ever else they ended up? Well their backers are not happy and they don’t forget very easily.
Russia and Europe will be theirs fro there taking and all these degenerates in the EU will finally wake up to see its all gone.
The parallel economy may work, it may not. is the time right ? Was it the poison pill option Russia holds in the event the WW decided to fuck them over?
China and India will tell.
In the meantime you have oil at $ 120, and the US and UK scrambling to figure out where they can get more from. Iran deal is back on the table. Will Iran play ball? Venezuela ?
Did the oligarchs play the US as well? Scrambling to find oil to save your plastic bucket economy is definitely not part of the script is it? I mean its starting to look pretty fucking amateur hour here.
And all this while the xenophobe Zelensky takes his orders and drags his feet so that more innocent Ukraines can suffer.
Shakespeare could not have written it better. If only they read the damn script.
I am not sure how to transfer the Facebook notice but I see the Canadians have decided to petition the British parliament and announce that they are taking back Canada.,,hopefully a Canadian can fill us in…could all be false hope but at least they seem to be trying to do something rather than roll over quietly like we are doing in Australia.
and for the nukes freaks
Underlying all of these modern day polarisations is essentially the same ideological split. Which isn’t, admittedly, easy to define precisely, but is becoming more crystalised with each ‘crisis’.
Politically, since 2016, we’ve seen:
and now Catholic (secularized) Ukraine vs Orthodox Ukraine/Russia/Putin
Which, slightly more philosophically, is somewhere along the lines of:
Or possibly most fundamentally:
Yin vs Yang ??
Maybe the world needs an ideological split? Each side with its people and a suitable ‘enemy’ to fight against. Capitalism vs Communism was the old ideological split, which defined the Cold War, but that’s long gone (except for a few diehards).
So where will it end? Perhaps the world of H.G.Wells ‘The Time Machine’ (or Fritz Lang’s ‘Metropolis’), with the world permanently split between Morlocks and Eloi. Assuming of course, that each side hasn’t ‘newked’ the other to bits in the interim.
Or maybe a ‘time traveller’ from the past will arrive in time to remind people of what they’ve lost 😎
Vagabard, only one split counts:
freedom-loving people (or indeed, anybody who just wants to remain alive) vs billionaire tyrants and their minions.
Ukraine’s Nazi fanboys become a little comprehensible in some historical context of the country’s welcoming the Nazis as liberators in 1941 after the hell they’d been put through by Stalin.
It’s strange how no MSM source mentions the 1930s’ famine despite that it would seem to help their narrative. Everyone will have their theories as to why.
Anyway it’s been nice to hear from the rich and powerful how “we” are willing to make sacrifices to defend our values. Which values are those? Rigged elections? The fake party system? Gender insanity? Climate lunacy? Liberty (except liberty is now white privilege)? The rule of law (except it’s now more or less permanently suspended by states of emergency)? Our free press (except nobody can say that with a straight face anymore)? Our freedom of movement (except nobody outside the 1% can afford to go anywhere now)? Toleration (except for anti-vaxxer granny-killers)? Our standard of living (except we’ve already been told that’s destined for the knackers’ yard to save the planet)? They can’t destroy Western values in preparation for the technocratic dictatorship – and then expect they’ll work as a rallying cry.
You’ve hit the values well.
War is wrong. Putin looks bad. But selling weapons is wrong too. Stretching NATO to the Baltics. Wrong. Pumping out anti-Russian nonsense for a decade plus. Wrong.
Time for ‘the uniiteds’ to suffer. Even if it is only expensive petrol.
War is Wrong! That’s right!
But what wiil you do IF and WHEN the “Western” government terrorists go after YOU and YOUR loved ones? At some point, do you fight back, maybe gore them with a pitchfork?
Or do you capitulate, and get what you REALLY deserve.
By the govmnts of NATO capitulating, these govmnts will fight to the last Lithuanian, Latvian and Estonian and the U$A will cheer lead… from behind as usual.
Just the next distraction for the Great Reset Program.
All the corporations pulled out as a pretext for Russia to join the Chinese credit system.
This will be the pretext for Russia to go full retard with the Chinese Social Credit system and a CBDC.
This is all linked to the Belt and Road Initiative and BRICS.
Israel is part of that deal.
UK and most of Europe will be close behind IMHO.
America will get a different and special treatment only because we are armed citizens.
Pestilence, War and Famine are the playbook of dictators throughout history.
The corporations had no choice under the pretext of the sanctions. Its looks better that they pull out because of humanitarian concerns but the reality is Mr.Putin made it very difficult for them to survive after the sanction were issued.
Was it predefined? Perhaps. Was it a forced move. Yes.
But non of this plays into the reset agenda other than it kills it.
If you think Klaus has Mr.Putin under his thumb you are sorely mistaken. It may be the other way round.
“One of the greatest lessons of the past five centuries in Europe and America is this: Acute crises contribute to boosting the power of the state. It’s always been the case, and there is no reason why it should be any different with the covid-19 pandemic.” Klaus Schwab.
Look no further than Russia. Using War to impose restrictions, clamp down on the media.
The State uses fear to protect us from Fear.
The State creates insecurity to sell us Security.
The State is a protection racket.
The Mafia are small fry by comparison…
Not only, but especially the EU will go down, down, down …
“THE SECOND GREAT RESET WAR! THE WEF, RUSSIA, UKRAINE AND NATO – WITH TOM LUONGO AND ALEXANDER MERCOURIS FROM THE DURAN”
https://odysee.com/@cryptorich:e/The-2nd-Great-Reset-War!-v2Russia-versus-WEF:5
These WEF rulers don’t know when to stop.
It’s like this cartoon
“Recently on the Titanic” …”Waiter – where is the ice?!” …”Just a moment, gentlemen!”
Epstein, Andy, Covid, Russian donations, UK politicians hiding their money in dodgy offshore banks and investments, No. 10 parties, Swamp Drainage, insurrection, Grabbing Pussies, Hunter Biden, Non-Lethal Novachok, Non-Lethal Covid…they all just disappeared….away….Gone…this will too I suspect…until the next thing.
with 2 years of constant lockdowns & the exact same Vaccine play book as everywhere else and now Russian has gone ONE better than Wanada or U.k Communistatives party with the online harms bill or Covert Human Intelligence Sources Bill, and Russian legislature approved a law that would punish anyone who shares “false information” with up to 15 years in prison.
Way to go Russia that is how you stick it to GloboCap,
Very good. Made me laugh.
Well CJ, The Ides of March approach, and Pootin will be prosecuted for his crimes by, by, by, somebody….perhaps that beacon of goodness and light, the mighty USA. Or Dementia Joe, who WILL defeat the evil Pootin in some way, shape or form. But never mind about the how, just believe it and it will happen.
Obviously my comment is full snark, but for some it is the God’s honest gospel truth. You know the ones, the ones who bury their heads in the NYT and then spew that garbage out like it’s the truth or something. USA, USA, USA!!!
It was never about a virus…
True. It never was. Patriarch Kirill of Moscow said I think yesterday this Russian war is meta-physical. As well as, I was always a supporter of Russia and never a supporter of Putin, but now stand firmly behind him.
‘ What is happening is,’
There is no war
‘Russia is rebelling against GloboCap,’
Russia=Globocap. Russia is part of the big club, Putin is close with Schwab, if Russia wanted to destroy globocap it only needed to sit on its hands and let the population who lives in the west do it (by exposing the covid conn). But since Russia=Globocap it went along with it by inducing a fake war to distract the population from the Covid conn.
‘and, unlike the other rebellious parties that GloboCap has been dealing with recently, Russia has thermonuclear weapons.’
No they don’t. Nuclear weapons are as real as coronaviruses are.
http://mileswmathis.com/trinity.pdf
Oh, and btw, people aren’t stupid. The media are.
It’s interesting to observe controlled opposition press up against the walls of their self-imposed boxes.
Of course, given that Mathis is obviously also controlled opposition, you then have to wonder what box he is keeping you in, and the answer of course is the box of heliocentrism and relativity.
Deeper and deeper down the rabbit hole we tumble…