DEBATE: “Russia & the Great Reset – Resistance or Complicity?”

OffGuardian has teamed up with Unlimited Hangout to host our first-ever panel discussion: “Russia & the Great Reset – Resistance or Complicity?”

Is the war in Ukraine an “extension of Covid by other means”? Is Putin’s Russia opposed to globalism or actively supporting it? Is the east-west clash between the US-EU and Russia-China a genuine struggle of ideas, or squabbling over the best seats at the table?

Moderators Kit Knightly and Whitney Webb discuss all this and more with their guest panellists:

Iain Davis is an independent investigative journalist, blogger and author from Portsmouth, UK. He is a contributor to UK Column and Unlimited Hangout. His work is often featured by OffGuardian, the Corbett Report and Zero Hedge, among others, and he also has his own website, In This Together where you can download his books for free. [Twitter]

Matthew Ehret is the Editor-in-Chief of the Canadian Patriot Review, a contributor to the media outlet Strategic Culture and a Senior Fellow at the American University in Moscow. He is a contributor to Unlimited Hangout and also the author of the books, The Untold History of Canada and Clash of the Two Americas. You can read his writings at canadianpatriot.org or through his substack [Twitter]

Tom Luongo is a political commentator and analyst who hosts the Gold, Goats and Guns blog and podcast, which is frequently republished by sites like ZeroHedge. He previously contributed to Russia Insider and Strategic Culture. His website can be found at TomLuongo.me [Twitter]

Riley Waggaman is an American journalist based in Moscow who has previously worked for RT, PressTV, and Russia Insider. He currently writes about Russia, with a special focus on COVID-related issues, at his Substack, Edward Slavsquat. [Twitter]

