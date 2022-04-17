Eclipsed: The Church & the State have overshadowed real Christian values

Jordan Henderson

A Facemask for the Christian Right – The Pledge of Allegiance

The pledge of allegiance is a similar ritual to Covid facemask wearing: it is a ritual of subservience to the state, and a ceremonial statement of belief and faith in the authorities. The pledge of allegiance is extremely common in the USA, especially in schools and at government and community meetings.

“I pledge allegiance to the Flag of the United States of America, and to the Republic for which it stands, one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all,”

The reality of people across the USA pledging their allegiance to the flag of the US federal government while wearing a Covid facemask was my initial inspiration for the painting above. I then remembered where I first learned the pledge of allegiance as a child…in church.[1]

It is not uncommon to see the flag of the U.S. federal government displayed in evangelical churches. Certain evangelical church youth programs regularly begin with all the children being led through the pledge of allegiance to the government’s flag.[2]

In light of this it is no surprise to me, that when the government ordered churches to close their doors in compliance with the government’s decrees, many churches failed to protest against the state; most complied.

Christians were persecuted in ancient times for refusing to participate in the Roman Empire’s rituals to their gods, yet today many Christians see no conflict of interest in offering up their allegiance in idolatrous rituals to the flag of the U.S. Empire.

Do Americans really mean to commit themselves to obeying future government orders? If their government asks them to do something that they believe is morally wrong, are they going to do it? Hopefully not. If Americans have sense enough to refuse to follow orders that they as individuals deem to be wrongful orders; then why are they voluntarily pledging allegiance to their government?

Someone might reply…

“You see, I am pledging allegiance to my country only to the extent that what they ask me to do is good; if they ask me to do something reprehensible I won’t.”

They will do as they are ordered unless they disagree? If they reserve the right to veto their government’s demands, especially if they acknowledge the moral imperative to do so when those demands are immoral, then they are not swearing allegiance at all.

That’s why the pledge of allegiance doesn’t end with the clause “Unless I disagree for ethical reasons.” That’s called an escape clause, and we might as well dispense with the Swearing Allegiance theater, if we add that kind of clause.

It is not only the mandate-welcoming/police-state-cheerleading/lockdown-loving/triple-masking/triple vaccinated/Left that has an addiction to virtue signaling through government subservience rituals. Here in the USA this problem is rampant on the Right, and the Christian Right too, as demonstrated by the prevalence of the pledge of allegiance.

In the Name of Science” is now a better pretext than “In the Name of God,” but Christians are still important apologists for the powerful

Alongside my earlier paintings commemorating The Triumph and Victory of Science I included this quote from C.S Lewis.

In every age the men who want us under their thumb, if they have any sense, will put forward the particular pretension which the hopes and fears of that age render most potent. They ‘cash in.’ It has been magic, it has been Christianity. Now it will certainly be science”

C.S. Lewis, 1958

Science has clearly superseded Christianity as the pretension of choice by which the powerful rationalize their rule. Yet ( Here is a list ).

However, just as science only supports the legitimacy of the state’s decrees if we allow the state to define what science is; Christianity only supports the legitimacy of the state if we allow the state’s junior accomplices and fellow promoters of earthly authority, the churches, to define what Christianity is.[3]

Christianity has been used to oppress, yet it has also been used to liberate. Corrupt politicians hide behind Jesus, yet Christian Anarchists who reject the legitimacy of state power have built on a foundation of Jesus’ core teachings.

Christianity played a historical role in undermining, and de-legitimizing, acts of humans exercising power over other humans; long before social justice warriors made Christianity into an all purpose scapegoat for social ills, popes issued Papal Bulls condemning slavery in no uncertain terms.

Christians spearheaded abolitionist movements – from Saint Bathilde, and Saint Anskar in medieval Europe to the Quakers in 19th century America.[4]

And Christians refused to allow themselves to be enslaved by the state through military conscription: they denied the state the right to do that.

Christians today could be responsible, they could delegitimize authoritarianism, and they could undermine power structures, if we could pry the Christians out from their hiding place underneath the thumb of the churches and the boot of the state.

Final Thoughts

It is a testament to the ability of churches to mislead their followers into subservience to human authorities, that the Bible itself in the book of Hebrews teaches that divine authority arises within each and every human being, yet the subservience teaching continues (emphasis mine);

This is the covenant which I will make with them

After those days, declares the Lord:

I will put My laws upon their hearts,

And write them on their mind,”

Hebrews 10:16 – NASB

“The Church sets itself up as the means by which divine authority is enacted in the world. If that divine authority was seen as arising from within each and every human being, the Church’s own role would be fatally undermined, along with the hierarchical structures of the wider social system of which it is part.”

Paul Cudenec, from his book ~ Forms of Freedom ~ Chapter 34

Constantine’s conversion did not mark the embrace by the Roman Empire of Jesus’ teaching, but the conversion of Christianity to the interests of the Empire.”

Christian Anarchism for Absolute Beginners an interview of Alexandre Christoyannopoulos conducted by Lars Schall

Jordan Henderson lives in the Northwest of the United States. He works in oil paints, and charcoals. A portfolio of his works can be viewed at either of his websites: Original Paintings – Fine Art Prints