FULL INTERVIEW: Corbett & Knightly on the WHO’s “Global Pandemic Treaty”

James Corbett is joined by OffGuardian’s Kit Knightly to discuss the WHO’s proposed “Pandemic Treaty”. Its origins, its purpose and its implications moving forward.

An edited version of this conversation was originally featured in episode 417 of The Corbett Report podcast, but appears here in full, with thanks to James, hosted on OffG’s Rokfin channel.

You can watch that episode, “The Global Pandemic Treaty: What You Need to Know”, here, and read Kit’s previous articles on the Pandemic Treaty here, here and here.