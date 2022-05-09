The Rise of the New Normal Reich

I told you this part wasn’t going to be pretty. I didn’t think it would get to the point where the Wall Street Journal would go full Buck Turgidson and call on the United States to “show it can win a nuclear war,” but I wasn’t entirely off the mark either.

Back in January (i.e., a million years ago), in The Last Days of the Covidian Cult, I wrote:

…we are getting dangerously close to the point where GloboCap will need to go full-blown fascist if they want to finish what they started. If that happens, things are going to get very ugly. I know, things are already ugly, but I’m talking a whole different kind of ugly. Think Jonestown, or Hitler’s final days in the bunker, or the last few months of the Manson Family.”

I don’t know about you, but I kind of feel like the threat of global thermonuclear war qualifies as a “different kind of ugly.” And, OK, before you accuse me of exaggerating the danger of the ungodly mess that GloboCap has made in the Ukraine, I’d like to point out that even Thomas Friedman is starting to sound the alarm.

Thomas fucking Friedman, folks … a man with no moral conscience whatsoever, who has never met a GloboCap war of aggression that he could not support, and who has justified the gratuitous barbecuing of millions of men, women, and children without so much as a second thought throughout his long and lucrative career as an A-List mouthpiece for the ruling classes. When The Stash gets nervous, I start to get nervous.

Also, there’s the GloboCap Nazi thing. I’m not exactly a hothouse flower, but I have to admit that watching my liberal friends and colleagues go goo-goo for actual swastika-tattooed, Sieg-heiling Nazis has rattled my nerves a little bit. OK … I’m sorry, we’re not allowed to call them “Nazis.” I believe “defenders” is the term du jour.

Seriously, here’s an actual screenshot from The Guardian featuring the leader of the neo-Nazi Azov Detachment…

Oh, and meanwhile, as the rough beast slouches toward Bethlehem, and the former fanatical Covidian Cultists turned fanatical Ukrainian Cultists scream for “more weapons” and “more direct engagement,” and revel in their anguish for the wives of neo-Nazis, the official history of the 2020-2021 Covid pandemic is being written and the actual history being memory-holed in real time, right before our eyes.

For example, you might have seen this video of Bill Gates reciting some of the basic facts that we “Science-denying conspiracy theorists” have been censored, deplatformed, demonetized, demonized, and otherwise relentlessly persecuted for reporting for the past two years, as if these facts had just been discovered. In terms of gaslighting, it doesn’t get much better.

Absolute and total ass covering bullshit from Bill Gates. We KNEW the IFR from COVID was low, and we KNEW it targeted the elderly in early Spring 2020. We cannot let these people pretend like this is new. They broke the world, and must be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/dansp5Db1d — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) May 6, 2022

And then there’s the massive number of deaths and injuries caused by the totally “safe and effective, non-experimental vaccines,” the extent of which damage is becoming undeniable, but which is nevertheless being adamantly denied, and which will be disappeared from the official history. This is from the Berliner Zeitung…

The number of serious complications after vaccinations against Sars-CoV-2 is possibly 40 times higher than officially stated by the Paul Ehrlich Institute. This is one of the interim results of a long-term observational study by Berlin Charité. The head of the study, Professor Harald Matthes, [stated]: ‘In light of around half a million cases with serious side effects after Covid vaccinations in Germany, we doctors have to take action.’ Matthes is now calling for contact points for those affected. ‘We have to offer treatment, and discuss this openly at conferences and in public without being considered anti-vaccination,’ Matthes said.”

And those are just a few examples of the Orwellian transitional phase we are in. As I’ve been writing and saying, over and over, GloboCap is going totalitarian on us (or as totalitarian as global-capitalism can go). I’m not going to get into all the details in this column, because I’ve done that in several previous columns, and…well, because I need to try to sell you a book.

Hold on, don’t click away just yet. Let me tell you why you should buy this book. No, it is not because I need the money. (Of course I need the money. I do this for a living.) It’s because of that “history” thing I just mentioned above.

What the book is, mostly, is an unofficial history, an as-it-happened history of the roll-out of the New Normal, the actual history, which being rewritten and memory-holed at breakneck speed. This memory-holing is being conducted by GloboCap, but it is also being conducted by the millions of previously normal-seeming people who went “New Normal fascist” during the past two years and would now very much like to pretend they didn’t.

I’m sure you remember some of these people, and how they suddenly morphed into shrieking fascists who wanted to segregate “the Unvaccinated,” strip us of our jobs, lock us up in camps, and otherwise punish us for not following orders and conforming to the new official ideology. Many of them are still fascistically shrieking. They’ve just switched from shrieking about the pandemic to shrieking about the war in the Ukraine, like the Outer Party Members switching official enemies during Hate Week in Orwell’s 1984.

Which is another thing I get into in the book. I wrote a lengthy introductory essay exploring the question of how nominally democratic societies all around the world could be so suddenly and easily transformed into pathologized-totalitarian police states. You’re probably not going to like my conclusion. It isn’t mass formation psychosis, or any other form of insanity.

Anyway, the point is, in a month or two, or possibly a year or two, the actual history of the roll-out of this new global-capitalist form of totalitarianism will have disappeared and been replaced with an official history reviewed and approved by the Disinformation Governance Board of the US Department of Homeland Security and its equivalents throughout Europe and the rest of the world, and Facebook, and Twitter, and other unaccountable supranational corporations and non-governmental governing entities. So you probably want to have a hard copy record of what really happened, as it happened, to remind yourself and show your kids.

It isn’t going away, the New Normal. I want it to be over as much as you do, but the truth is, it is just getting started. I’ll keep trying to document and analyze it (and occasionally find some humor in it), because … well, there’s that quote by George Santayana, something about those who can’t remember the past. I think you know how the rest of it goes.

That’s it. That’s the pitch. Here’s the book, and some good things some good people have said about it …

It’s available from Amazon and Barnes & Noble now, and Booktopia, if you live in New Normal Australia, and will be available soon from most online booksellers. Or you can physically order it at your local bookstore … assuming you still have a local bookstore.

CJ Hopkins is an award-winning American playwright, novelist and political satirist based in Berlin. His plays are published by Bloomsbury Publishing and Broadway Play Publishing, Inc. His dystopian novel, Zone 23, is published by Snoggsworthy, Swaine & Cormorant. Volumes I and II of his Consent Factory Essays are published by Consent Factory Publishing, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Amalgamated Content, Inc. He can be reached at cjhopkins.com or consentfactory.org.

