Monkeypoxmania

Lock yourselves down inside your homes! Break out the masks and prophylactic face-shields! Switch off what’s left of your critical faculties and prepare yourselves to “follow the Science!”
Yes, that’s right, just as the survivors of The Simulated Apocalyptic Plague of 2020-2021 were crawling up out of their Covid bunkers and starting to “build the world back better,” another biblical pestilence has apparently been unleashed on humanity!
This time it’s the dreaded monkeypox, a viral zoonotic disease endemic to central and western Africa that circulates among giant pouched rats, squirrels, dormice, and other rodents and has been infecting humans for centuries, or millennia.
Monkeypox causes fever, headaches, muscle aches, and sometimes fluid-filled blisters, tends to resolve in two to four weeks, and thus poses absolutely zero threat to human civilization generally.
The corporate media do not want to alarm us, but it is their duty as professional journalists to report that THE MONKEYPOX IS SPREADING LIKE WILDFIRE!
OVER 100 CASES OF MONKEYPOX have been confirmed in countries throughout the world!
MONKEYPOX TASKFORCES are being convened! Close-up photos of NASTY-LOOKING MONKEYPOX LESIONS are being disseminated!
The President of the United States says “EVERYBODY SHOULD BE CONCERNED!”
The WHO is calling it “a multi-country monkeypox outbreak!” Belgium has introduced a mandatory quarantine. The CDC has gone to “Alert Level 2!” “Enhanced precautions” are recommended!
In New York City, the nexus of probably the most paranoid, mask-wearing, quadruple-“vaccinated” New Normal fanatics on the face of the planet, the Department of Health is instructing everyone to wear the masks they are already wearing to protect them from both Covid and monkeypox, and smallpox, and largepox, and airborne cancer, and God knows what other horrors might be out there!
Here in the capital of New Normal Germany, Karl Lauterbach, who, despite wasting hundreds of millions of Euros on superfluous “vaccines,” attempting to compulsorily “vaccinate” every man, woman, and child in the country, and otherwise behaving like a fascist lunatic, remains the official Minister of Health, is excitedly hopping up and down and hooting like a Siamang gibbon about “recommendations for isolation and quarantine,” and other “monkeypox containment measures.”
As Yogi Berra famously put it, “it’s like déjà vu all over again.”
Except that it isn’t…or it probably isn’t. Before I could even finish this column, the United GloboCap Ministries of Truth started dialing down the monkeypox panic.
It appears they’re going with “it’s a gay pandemic,” or an “LGBTQ pandemic,” or an “LGBTQIA+ pandemic,” or whatever the official acronym is by the time I click the “publish” button, and making other noises to the effect that it might not be absolutely necessary this time to order a full-scale global lockdown, release the drones and robotic dogs, inject everybody with experimental drugs, and start viciously persecuting “monkeypox deniers.”
You didn’t really believe they were launching a shot-by-shot remake of Covid, did you?
The showrunners at GloboCap may be preternaturally evil, but they aren’t stupid. Only the most hopelessly brainwashed New Normals would go along with another “apocalyptic pandemic” before the current one has even been officially cancelled.
No, unfortunately, odds are, we’re just getting a preview of what “life” is going to be like in the New Normal Reich, where the masses will be perpetually menaced by an inexhaustible assortment of exotic pathogens and interchangeable pseudo-pathological threats.
The New Normal was never about Covid specifically. It was always about implementing a new “reality” — a pathologized-totalitarian “reality,” not so much ruled as discreetly “guided” by unaccountable, supranational, non-governmental governing entities, global corporations, and assorted billionaires — in which Covid, or monkeypox, or kangaroopox, or any other viral zoonotic disease, or any climate-related or economic development, or aberrant ideological or behavioral tendency, could be used as a pretext to foment another outbreak of mindless mass hysteria and impose additional restrictions on society.
That new “reality” has been implemented … perhaps not as firmly as originally intended, but implemented nonetheless. We are being conditioned to accept this new “reality,” as we were conditioned to accept the War on Terror “reality,” to pointlessly remove our footwear at the airport, place our liquids in travel-size containers, submit to groping by “security staff,” and otherwise live in a state of constant low-level fear of a “terrorist attack,” as we are now being conditioned to wear masks where we are told, submit to mandatory “vaccination,” and live in constant low-level fear of the next purportedly deadly pathogen.
Sadly, most of us will accept this conditioning, and adapt to the “minor inconveniences” that are being imposed on us at every turn. After all, what difference does it really make if we have to wear a little mask on an airplane, or on public transport, or at the doctor’s office?
And is it really such a breach of our fundamental rights to freedom of speech, freedom of movement, association, privacy, and basic bodily autonomy if we have to allow governments and global corporations to censor our political opinions, prevent us from traveling, forbid us to protest, and force us to submit to invasive medical treatments in order to hold a job?
We got used to taking off our shoes at the airport and watching the “security staff” fondle our kids’ genitals, and invading and bombing other countries and murdering whole families with drones, didn’t we? Surely, we’ll get used to this.
Or…OK, I won’t, and neither will you, probably, but the majority of the masses will. They just demonstrated that pretty clearly, didn’t they? As they demonstrated it during the Global War on Terror. As they demonstrated it during the Cold War. As they demonstrated it…oh, never mind.
Sorry, I really wanted to end this column on a positive note.
All right, here’s one! A little good news, finally! According to the professional fact-checkers at Reuters, it turns out
there is no evidence at all that the World Economic Forum’s annual meeting [which is taking place in Davos right now] was scheduled to coincide with these outbreaks of monkeypox,”
…and anyone who says there is, or implies there is, or who deviates from or questions the “facts,” or the “Science,” or whatever, is a “monkeypox-denying, conspiracy-theorizing, anti-vax, Putin-loving disinformationist,” and so everything is actually hunky-dory, or it will be as soon as we teach those evil Rooskies a little thermonuclear lesson!
I don’t know about you, but that’s a load off my mind. For a moment there, I thought we were in trouble.
The health version of DARPA is now real:
https://www.nextgov.com/emerging-tech/2022/05/hhs-establishes-advanced-research-projects-agency-health/367462/
What a surprise…NHS helplines being overwhelmed because people with rashes fear they might have monkeypox. Now who’d have anticipated that? 🙄 I wonder what advice the helpline gives people ringing them. The DM article linked below doesn’t say, but what’s the betting they are advised to go to A&E ‘just to be on the safe side’.
I see that the article also says that 10% of cases may be fatal and ‘the virus can be spread through coughs and sneezes’. Anyone would think the authors are trying to encourage panic and a return to lockdowns and masking. 😷
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-10862559/NHS-overwhelmed-patients-fear-monkeypox.html
if this gets off the ground at all, humanity in general is going to have to be certified as officially morons, just too bad that the handful of us ‘aware’ humans written off as collateral damage weren’t influential enough to overcome the LCD passive stupidity of the masses …
The evil system in this world is being revealed as it is. We get to choose.
Wise people choose wisely. The difference between good and evil is easy to know when you know the truth.
Those who logically follow the truth see all the lies. Those with conscience recognize evil. Wise people are equipped with reason and conscience. It’s the simple ability to know the difference between good and evil.
”The showrunners at GloboCap may be preternaturally evil, but they aren’t stupid.”
Oh yes they are. They are incredibly stupid because they believe their own lies. There is no truth in them. There is no knowledge, no conscience, no wisdom. That’s why they are not fully human.
The situation here is so that those who believe the lie and follow the Great Deception are on their way to destruction. Or hell.
It’s okay though. Things will get better. This world of lies, deception and murder shall be no more.
https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/monkeypox-vaccine-quebec-1.6466449
“According to the CDC, the only symptom that distinguishes monkeypox from smallpox is lymphadenopathy, swollen lymph nodes, which is also a smallpox vaccine side effect and is known to be a symptom of smallpox, as well as chickenpox.
“Electron microscope visualization cannot prove a smallpox infection, because all pox viruses are “morphologically indistinguishable”.
“According to actual science, there is a strong argument that smallpox, monkeypox, chickenpox and shingles all are the same thing and there is no actual proof that they are different. We are simply expected to trust the CDC and their logical fallacies as so-called “evidence”. See the video:
https://www.lewrockwell.com/2022/05/no_author/the-truth-about-monkeypox/
I’ll be helping as an interpreter during the launch of the book Virus Mania on Sunday. The claim is that viruses in the sense peddled by virologists … scratch that … virophiles don’t exist. We’ve already held a seminar with Stefan Lanka who’s conducted studies and experiments to that effect.
I’ll report on what the dissident experts will say tomorrow.
Yet, the benevolent authorities imply that they are not just applying the PCR test en masse; they are also applying other sophisticated molecular analyses to spot new “variants” of covid. Thereafter, the same old PCR test can presumably give daily counts broken down by varriants.
More ‘Get a Robot’ instead programming:
https://dumptheguardian.com/science/2022/may/27/monkeypox-patients-contact-pets-uk
“Hello, I’m Rags!”
Dr Andrew Kaufman on monkeypox.
https://odysee.com/@DrAndrewKaufman:f/No_More_Monkey_Business:3
No More Monkey Business Andrew Kaufman, M.D., 5/25/22. A bit over 50 minutes.
“[May 24, 2022]
Andrew Kaufman M.D. drops logical common sense in a three-step approach to dispel the latest misplaced fears fed by media hype on MonkeyPox. Andy carefully dissects the isolation papers cited by Monkeyplot fear agitators in the mainstream. Dr. Andy concludes by helping people to understand pox skin reactions under the lens of the terrain perspective.”
Notes/comments. Times are approximate.
8:00-10:00 – a discussion of the method used in the original study of monkeypox.
18:00 – electron microscopy results
22:00 – shape of what was found via microscopy in the human study does not fit the historic shape (the original study)
25:00 – control experiment got the same results, without a virus. Pustules associated with pox are NOT unique to it.
No real proof of the existence of the alleged monkeypox virus.
The measures called in the analysis of the 2021 “simulation” (which assumed an outbreak resulting from a terrorist attack on a bio-weapons lab, there goes that narrative again!) are quite…totalitarian.
Alternative explanation for the pustules: toxic epidermal necrolysis, whose most frequent cause is …reaction to medicines/vaccines… Also a reaction to other toxins.
That’s great, but as with everything else that easily destroys the globalist Davos crowd’s hysterically championed fear propaganda, designed purely to destroy our society at the expense of millions or even billions of lives and all based upon junk science and a massive pack of toxic lies: only people like us would even know who Dr Andrew Kaufman is. Let alone understand his vital common sense based simple truth: that it’s all totally absurd nonsense, meticulously designed only to frighten the masses of TV indoctrinated, ignorant sheep, devoid of any ability to think critically, into submission and must be ignored and/or laughed at.
Collected clips of celebrities at Davos:
I suspect the best a “celebrity” can do nowadays is just ….well frankly just fuck off! During one of those jubilees the only person I had respect for was Rod Stewart because he showed up, did his act and then fucked off. As opposed to Mr McCartney singing to his “little rock chick” on the balcony. Van the man made up for his knighthood by calling out the covid crap. But the one I really respect has fucked off in the most radical manner – Mr Mark E Smith who, if he was still alive, wouldn’t have been seen dead with that Schwab lot.
Another lackadaisical reaction to a shooting:
https://www.star-telegram.com/news/nation-world/national/article261815980.html
https://theconversation.com/havent-had-covid-yet-it-could-be-more-than-just-luck-181708
Haven’t had covid yet? You don’t know what you’re missing out on! The sheer thrill of terror when you see that little line show up on that strip of plastic allied to the glow of empathy when you realise you too can now join The Covid Club! Extra discounts everywhere! The chance to write an exciting autobiography! The chance to boast online about your feverish condition! The chance to discover whole new symptoms and add to the marvellous Science! The chance to rail even louder at the designated clowns of the system so incompetently denying covid and looking at their profit margins – BOO! HISS! – etc.
Also the chance to feel personally involved in these hallowed paragraphs of ZVD micro-particles interacting with the hypothalmotic protuberances, follow the sexy curves of these doomsday graphs and act with infinite superiority to the moronic conshpiracists.
Act now! Or don’t bother. It doesn’t matter. This is an indefinitely expandable offer!
What better way to take my mind off the sorry state of the world than to engage in a little semantic nitpicking:
LGBTQ-whatever is not an acronym. To be an acronym it has to be pronounced as a word, not as individual letters.
You could pronounce it as “Lagabataqua”! I’d love to hear newsreaders say that. It would make more sense than anything else dribbling out their maws.
Ha ha ha … 😀 ….!
LagabataquaPLUS™, a water-based garglable laxative for bat-flu * sufferers, $12.99 from all good pharmacies.
*May not cure bat flu.
I think I’ll stick to Herpex™. It lubricates the gyropipe, spontaneously unhooking you from the time-space continuum:
It’s a matter of scope. The world has become super-saturated with acronyms to the point where it’s literally impossible to come up with any more true acronyms.
So they have to rely on algorithms to produce new combinations of letters. And algorithms don’t give fu*k for pronunciation.
In recent years, one of my enduring and unanswerable pet-peeve questions is “Who (or What) is the ‘official’ sociopolitical or cultural authority that determines non-traditional labels and symbology?”
Oh, I know that identity-politics, now “Woke”, “influencer” culprits (pardon my bias) originated in academia, as manunkind is said to have originated in Africa and diffused to the rest of the globe; I also know that there is an academic/corporate nexus promoting popular culture styles and trends– and that the political class is certainly a party to this nexus.
But who (or what) formally declares which alphabet-soup string is the correct usage du jour? Who decides the precise arrangements of stripes and colors on “pride” flags? Who mandates, or attempts to mandate, that the general public should buy into and adopt fads and fancies like non-standard pronouns, or sexual/gender Newspeak terms?
More importantly, why should anyone not enthralled by this mysterious authority obey, or even worry about obeying, these cultural dicta?
All of these profound questions (to me, anyway) were triggered by my intention to make a facetious, even silly, observation: if the authorities wanted to turn the sexual/gender alphabet soup designation into a proper acronym, all they’d have to do is juggle and invent categories to insert a few key vowels.
I know that “I” and “A” are occasionally part of the sequence, although I forget what they’re supposed to stand for. Can I buy a vowel?
I think they already invented a few hence the soup. But why stop there? May as well keep going. I always call it LBQTXYZ. I have no idea what it actually is and I feel my version approaches the same level of ridiculousness.
As someone said, a hunt on grasslands begins by setting off a stampede. The PC and the upwardly mobile have their antennae tuned for potential new phrases or views. Once they are confident that the new ideas do not challenge the ruling dogmas, they too adopt and support them.
Nienleven, 9/11,
Date 11/9/2001: The Eleventh of September Two Thousand and One.
Fun, say something else….
Americans abbreviate “LGBT Que, Hey man.. I have a J.O.B. too”.
Oh sorry, did that “sound Black” ? 🤔
Never participating in another fake pandemic ever again. They are pointless. If there is some kind of dastardly “contagion” out there that is gonna kill off the planet, then there is nothing big pharma, the medical authorities or governments can do to save us. They are not that smart are overly arrogant and hate humanity anyway. They are using the fake vaccines (mRNA gene therapies) to murder as many humans as they can. What more proof do you need?
I also will not be participating in any “real” pandemics since I will likely be dead before anything can be done. These parasites will never unleash some major “contagion” because they would be just as susceptible. They might claim they have a pre-ordained antidote, but they would never know if it will work on them specifically until they tried it. And if it didn’t work, it’s adios amigo. They are far too scared to risk their own deaths.
Déjà vu Same narrator as audio version of 1984. Kind of eerie. Well done.
I made the mistake of watching ‘Don’t Look Up’ which is basically an extended hissy-fit about people not falling for the manufactured manias. It’s like being beaten over the head for two hours by Klaus Schwab and some guy who thinks he’s much cleverer and funnier than you.
The plot concerns Jennifer Lawrence finding a comet and Leonardo Di Caprio (WEF YGL) doing the math that it will hit Earth (funny how even in ‘woke’ Hollywood women can’t do math). They can’t get anyone to believe them until it’s too late. The US mission to destroy the comet fails (the film is partly a kind of anti-ARMAGEDDON). The BRICS’ mission blows up on the launch pad. Leo takes refuge in prescription pharma and meaningless sex. Jen (who has a bad haircut and a nose-ring – she’s so authentic!) takes refuge in non-prescription pharma and meaningless sex. Their big mistake was not to be good on TV – he’s too nerdy and she appears mad.
Some interesting elements:
1) The Fraud took it as entirely a metaphor for climate change. Of course it partly is – however the comet/meteor mania is potentially literal as well. The whole film manipulates the viewer into shrieking “of course there’s a comet coming – believe it you idiots! Believe Leo and his data!”)
2) The film is both an advert for technocracy and for globalism. Scientists know the truth from their math whereas politicians and the media (meaning social media, music and TV – not well-meaning Hollywood of course!) are venal and trivial. These messages aren’t openly preached because they know this would be counter-productive but the implication is obvious.
3) On the subject of music, Ariane Grande appears in a bizarre subplot. The first time her hairstyle is like Mickey Mouse ears; the second time like devil horns. Grande was of course playing at the Manchester “bombing”.
4) The film sends up billionaire tech nerds in a character played by Mark Rylance as a kind of half-Gates half-Zuckerberg. He’s shown as the real power in the USA. His plan to save the Earth fails but his plan for immortality succeeds – only to be thwarted by the malignity of the Universe (pure Gnosticism). While this is the best part of the film it suggests that figures like Gates are weapons of the system in that they can be sent up. The real power centers remain invisible and un-spoofed as they always are e.g. the banks, foundations, Davos, CFR etc. The film critiques the DOD (shown as grifters) and the FBI but not the CIA or NSA (or NASA). Carl Sagan is invoked as some sort of godhead of truth.
5) President Streep is a clear Trump proxy. Her chief-of-staff is obviously based on Kushner. The satire is clearly partisan. At one point Lawrence says, ” You guys, the truth is way more depressing. They are not even smart enough to be as evil as you’re giving them credit for.” It’s the classic incompetence defence.
6) The film withholds it’s real contempt for those who believe there’s no comet. They are made to eat their words when the comet becomes visible in the night sky. However the film gets basic astronomy wrong in that shot. This was either i) a mistake – someone who’s spent two hour rubbing your nose in how dumb you are turns out to be dumb himself or ii) a deliberate V-sign at those who know the film’s ultimate proof of truth is a lie – “you know it and we know it but try telling anyone and they’ll think you’re mad”.
7) Does it need stating the film contains repeated secret society symbolism? There’s the inevitable checkerboard floor in addition to the countless devil horns on display.
8) The film has hundreds of 10/10 and 9/10 reviews on IMDB proclaiming it the DR STRANGELOVE for today. These must be sock-puppets because there can’t be that number of idiots out there. IMDB is Google or Youtube for movies.
The only thing I can recall from the film was Meryl Streep’s bare arse at the end – although it was almost certainly a stand in.
geez she must be 80 years old, elderly porn ….
It’s okay if you take your review a step further and give us the “spoiler” – i.e., if the comet hits the Earth or misses?
It isn’t just that inquiring minds want to know: discriminating minds don’t want to have to actually watch the pulp to learn what happens.
I actually enjoyed the film, knowing full well all the points Ed made above, although my occult references meter is still in learning mode. I thought of it as blatant satire personally. The end of it, for those of us who are aware, was OK in that it showed the some of the fallacy of tech solutions IMHO, but I somehow really doubt anyone not awake would get that and would instead blame those idiots who refuse to believe in the comet, what would a Hollywood production be without bashing on “right wing nut jobs”…. I watched it one night as there was nothing else on, and I wasn’t ready to go to bed yet, so what the hell, LOL.
I won’t give away the ending, but you can probably guess it without seeing it. All in all, not a complete waste of time, as long as one has nothing any better to do.
‘there can’t be that number of idiots out there’ ??????????? I don’t know what planet you’re on but ‘idiots’ here, just roughly numbered as the people who eagerly leapt onto the covid cult bandwagon, exist in numbers too high to count, well into the 10 figures area …
Something encouraging for a change.
Turn up the volume to 11 and watch how in this video conventional normies are made abandon lifelong conditioning to be conformist sheeple and regain some raw humanity.
There are three groups of people. Up on top are the gypsies – the real people, living real lives, in sync with themselves and nature, those who have real music in them. Below is the orchestra – bunch of guys and girls who have been working their fingers to the bone since early childhood, encouraged by frequent slaps of the ruler over the wrist. They have music asleep somewhere deep down in them. Opposite are the audience, a group of assorted fucks who like to put on a funny costume, go out, and pretend that they care about art. They have music asleep even deeper, if at all.
But just watch the bunch of tziganos bring life out of both the lifeless musicians and the braindead audience.
Another song, and they’d be dancing. Another two or three, and they’d be defenestrating covidians fucks from the City Hall (the established historical method used by Prague’s inhabitants to deal with great resetters – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Defenestration)
Superb video, thank you for sharing it. Love it. But, I think you over-generalize about the people. To be a balanced person and functioning member of society, you need self-discipline PLUS the ability to be spontaneous and fun. But not all people experience the same things in life or come into the world with the same gifts. That doesn’t mean we should denigrate the one while we celebrate the other. The upper level group brought exhuberant, youthful fun and enthusiasm, which all enjoyed. We wouldn’t have music of this caliber without the “bunch of guys and girls who have been working their fingers to the bone since early childhood”, translation = putting years of hard work into becoming musical experts and music theory. It’s a different skill set than waving your hands and shouting, but, you have elevated one and denigrated the other. You reveal a bias.
You call the audience, whom I assume you know nothing about, “a group of assorted f***s who put on a costume and go out, and like to pretend they care about art”. Wow. judge much? You are seriously prejudiced, but believe you take the high road. You judge everybody in this scene, according to the bias you have in going in your own head. You hate, following that script. You write off whole swaths of your fellow human beings, because you have summed them up based on musical styles. You don’t love music, you love something else that has nothing to do with music. Check yourself.
Observing humanity during COVID, I’d say his general categorization of same is pretty accurate: family members who are still thoroughly persuaded that there’s a big scary virus. I can’t begin to describe to you the daily frustration living with their fears. Then there’s another who isn’t necessarily afraid of the virus but was perfectly willing to go along to get along, and despised me because I wouldn’t. So yeah, my experience supports that we all fall into these broader, general descriptions. But I didn’t see anything by Jacques suggesting these swaths of humanity should be written off, but rather he expressed a hope that that which is asleep in their souls would wake up and rise against the thieving deceivers whose plans for all of us are servitude and destruction.
Thanks man.
It’s about breaking out of conventions, throwing away the straitjacket of societal conditioning.
You got too hot under the collar buddy in consequence of which you completely missed the point.
For the record, I’ve spent my whole fucking life working my fingers to the bone. I’ve studied music with some of the world’s best musicians/teachers in some of the world’s best schools. I know everything about music theory and then some.
The post is about what you alluded to in your third sentence – being a “functioning member of society” and “having self-discipline”. I’d venture to say that you know shit about what self-discipline is. Self-discipline is woodshedding five, six, seven hours every day, if not more. Sacrificing the pleasures most people avail of in their lives for a quest for perfection while getting little or nothing in return from nobody. Read the Lust for Life to see what self-discipline is.
What self-discipline AIN’T is what you think it is, namely conforming to some fucked up societal standards established by a bunch of fuckheads who think themselves better than others, entitled to foist their view of the world on them. Being a conventional normie always willing to behave in a “civilized” fashion is not self-discipline. That’s the definition of being “sheeple”.
The past two years or so have shown what being a “functioning member of society” means. It means being a thoughtless unit of humanoid matter with no volition of one’s own, no personality, no balls, always willing to do as one is told. Fuck being a “functioning member of society”.
Society can be either a mass of sheeple where its members are pressured to conform to some fucked up rules, where individuals are suppressed for the alleged good of the collective. Or a bunch of self-confident, independent, self-reliant individuals, who cooperate where it’s beneficial but leave each other alone in other regards. If humankind is to preserve any semblance of freedom, it won’t be thanks to the former; I can tell you that.
It’s not me who’s judging people. It’s you, you are judging me. I’m observing patterns and draw conclusions.
Kindly spare me your knee-jerk righteousness and be less superficial.
That was great!
Looks like fun (especially for the conductor). Maybe it was a Monday 🙄
“Yesterday Was Sunday” … Reminds me of my Czech childhood.
Too many major triads in this music for me though. What’s wrong with major triads? In the tempered tuning system, which is what’s used in modern occidental music to facilitate modulation, chromaticism, all the notes are out of tune. Only slightly, but they are. Some musical structures, however, such as major triads, really make the slight dissonance come out and drive me up the wall. Adding 7th’s, 9th’s, 11th’s, and 13th’s is more like it. Quartal harmony works too.
Funny story about tuning: My dad, a guitarist, played a beautiful archtop made by Bavarian luthiers. He was a very good player, but there was something about his playing that used to irritate me when I was a kid. When he died, I inherited his guitar, and I finally discovered what it was. The guitar has a zero fret with a nut whose purpose is to guide the strings, unlike most modern instruments that only have a nut. Unfortunately, the slot for the B string is cut not deep enough, and the string is sitting in the nut slot, instead of on the zero fret. That gives it an extra length, only a few millimeters, but enough to make it essentially impossible to tune up, as notes on the B string are always a bit off, even if the string is tuned correctly. Poor bastard! He spent his whole life playing slightly out of tune! Talk about a signature sound though!
There’s an interesting portion in the film “Werckmeister Harmonies [The Melancholy of Resistance] (Hungary, 2000)” (possibly in the book too) where a composer suggests that the current musical scale isn’t the natural one. That there exists a better, more natural scale that could be used. I don’t know if there’s any truth to it at all, but thought that it was an interesting possibility.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Werckmeister_Harmonies
If you want chromatic harmony, you need the tempered system. Otherwise some harmonies will be in perfect tune, but others will be out of tune horribly.
There are various musics that don’t use the occidental chromatic scale, in Indian music, in Arab music, the pelog scale in Bali, etc. But their music is melodic. Western music is pretty much the only musical culture that incorporates extended harmony. In fact, it’s probably the most important element of western music because western melodies and rhythms – the other components of music – are primitive when compared to, say, Indian, Arab, and African musical cultures. Oh, another thing we have here in the West is orchestration (which is akin to harmony in the sense of creating soundscapes), form (occidental compositions are fucking protracted and convoluted to say the least!), and the aforementioned assorted fucks who dress up in funny costumes and pretentiously sit in concert halls faking interest in music while in fact flaunting their affluence (represented by the funny costumes, the more ridiculous the better), and, in some cases, lusting after the breasts of somebody else’s wife.
Addendum.
Western music’s emphasis on harmony is indicative of something else. While melody and, more importantly, rhythm both exist in nature, where especially the latter provides a strong link to our animal ancestry, harmony doesn’t. It’s a human construct more than any other musical component.
I guess it goes hand in hand with western infatuation with technologies, the occidental man’s breakup with nature, a phantasmagorical trajectory toward the destruction of life and its replacement with artificial doodads.
We probably owe quite a bit of this shit to the fucked up catholic church, which outdid itself in removing from music elements linked to bodily functions, like rhythms. What were they scared of? That grooving music would get people excited to the point of humping one another during the Sunday mass? Probably. I mean the fact that the dimwits imposed something so nutty like the celibate on themselves speaks for itself.
Addendum II
The thoughtful me thought about it and wants to cut Westerners some slack. Perhaps harmony, doubled with counterpoint, in other words the fact that multiple musical voices of our occidental selves can interact in a harmonious fashion, reflects that people live and work in a sympathetic, cooperative way (even if we stay away from rhythms so that we wouldn’t get excited and start humping one another in a random fashion …:-D…).
A similar phenomenon exists in in Balinese, or Javanese, music where two gamelan players play the melody together – but not in unison, each of them plays every other note, so the melody is played cooperatively by both of them. This, reportedly, reflects the cooperative nature of Balinese society. Since the melodies played by the high pitched instruments are pretty fast, the two players literally have to become a single entity to be in sync. Fascinating.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=33IJnYnSwgw
BTW, examining the nature of things through prisms other than the usual suspects can be fascinating and revealing.
https://easterneuropeanmovies.com/drama/werckmeister-harmonies
Thank you vagabard, well worth the subscription if you like film and are sick of Hollywood and the rest.
haha, loved the ending “positive note” — kudos CJ Hopkins
if i proposed to you to cover your world in an invisible, seamless, intrusive, singular, alien intelligence, you would say “no thanks”.
if i said to you i wish to heat up your world by blocking the sun and slowly cooking you and 90% of the other indigenous species… you would say “no thanks”.
if i said to you i wish to transform all that you eat and drink into a toxic, poisonous soup, you would say “no thanks”.
if i said to you i wished to subvert your offspring from the earliest age, remove them from your care and condition them to my distorted views, you would say “no thanks”.
if i said to you i wish to control your essence and use it to play out my evil machinations on your world, time and time again, just as i have described to you above and in so doing attempt to permanently disconnect your essence from source, you would call me the “devil himself”.
And i would say to you, “welcome to hell”.
So as we ponder on where we are, lets take a moment to meet and greet the big cheese, the supremo enchelada, look the cunt right in the eye and say “fuck off, not this time, not any time, get thee hence”
take the lid off the pan, pour off the stock, see the fat and flesh drain away, see the bare bones for what they are, nought but bones, same as us
If I said to you I wish to put your taxes up you’d say no (as electorates have been saying for half a century).
So they put utility prices up and then the state takes it in a windfall tax – and gives you a tiny bit back to defuse discontent. It’s blatant disguised tax incrases behind a ridiculous facade. They’ve hit upon this way of doing it because 1) it plumps up other parts of their narrative – about climate and renewables 2) it’s a form of taxation virtually impossible to evade.
The Compatible Left turn the volume up passing this off as somehow socialist. The fact it’s being done by a Conservative government they profess to loathe in every other way is just ignored.
“Windfall tax” ??
OK, unearned income/rent (from privilege/collusion) is big. But a great deal of the plunder is more direct: from new resources transferred to cronies. E.g., commons or small-scale private property or traditional IP used by the masses.
Hello Duckman: Let’s “be happy” when we say no thanks. Then hang the dictatorial bastard’s upside down…
Meanwhile another unexamined tendency has been creeping up on us for the last 30 years or so. The female fertility rate 2.1 has dropped below replacement levels. Not enough babies being born, at least in the Northern Hemisphere. Every country in Europe and North America levels are becoming so low that immigration levels are needed to beef-up the populations of the north. The fertility rate – the average number of children a woman gives birth to – is falling. If the number falls below approximately 2.1, then the size of the population starts to fall.
In 1950, women were having an average of 4.7 children in their lifetime.
Researchers at the University of Washington’s Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation showed the global fertility rate nearly halved to 2.4 in 2017 – and their study, published in the Lancet, projects it will fall below 1.7 by 2100.
As a result, the researchers expect the number of people on the planet to peak at 9.7 billion around 2064, before falling down to 8.8 billion by the end of the century.
Was this a deliberate policy enacted by the PTB? It seems unlikely. It is just that with female emancipation fashions changed, but the consequences of this were not at the time aware, they will certainly be made aware in the age of the missing babies. In any event the eugenicists will no doubt be delighted.
“Was this a deliberate policy enacted by the PTB? It seems unlikely… In any event the eugenicists will no doubt be delighted.”
So the elite write book after book about how they want population reduction, a major societal trend is making it happen and you consider it “unlikely” they’ve engineered this? Of course at the highest levels it was deliberate. Leading feminists like Steinem were a CIA project. Some – like Bindel and Greer – appear to have been useful idiots and have been devoured by their own revolution (for not embracing trans- enough: they made the mistake of believing in an ‘essential’ female nature).
just proves that in spite of all our hubris, thinking how smart we humans are, we’re just more dumb animals, happily eating ourselves out of house and home until one day there’s no more food and bang!! – population crash. Smart humans would understand the concept of ‘finite planet, finite resources’ and manage their numbers intelligently. Maybe the ‘big test’ about whether or not we’re smart enough to be gifted such a wonderful place to live – do we look after it like an intelligent species and be invited to the galactic council of intelligent species, or act like stupid spoiled children and run rampant until it’s all gone – and then we’re gone too, and somebody else gets a run at it??? The answer seems clear enough.
Billy and his eugenicists friends will tell you that the population on the planet is predicted to drop by a couple of billion by 2025…They’ll also tell you that it probably because of global warming.
The Georgia Guide Stones say only 5 million humans will be allowed. That is a reduction of 7.5 billion, or 95%
There goes the retirement systems. There will be more homeless people than ever. But the great reset will save us.
“Women are having fewer children”
Ah, but the robots are making up for it 🙂
Take a little trip to your friendly neighborhood ghetto – you’ll find the missing babies.
For real drama, look for the birth rates since the introduction of the jabs. One study, (published in the BMJ) 127 women who took the jab in their first trimester, out of that number, 104 had spontaneous abortions, that’s more than 80%. “Replacement rates”? Hell, if that study could be extrapolated to the general population, that would be democide
Well, the silver lining is that socially conservative state legislators are undoubtedly drafting new anti-abortion legislation that will simply outlaw spontaneous abortions under severe penalty of law.
So, women who spontaneously abort due to the jab will also be charged with murder? That reminds me of the French life insurance company that wouldn’t compensate for adverse events (death) due to the jab as getting the jab was an “act of suicide”?
Yes, Mr. Duck. Quite a number of people’ve noticed the fall in fertility. Wm Engdahl was one of the first. Also the much-maligned Elon Musk has consistently warned about declining birth rates. He says the Earth is basically empty. And he’s right if you can get beyond the propaganda.
Basic reasons for the overall decline of population I think are emancipation of women, convenient contraception, and worldwide movement off the farm.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bSAgHvETNSg
population is falling. Empty Planet: Preparing for the Global Population Decline VIDEO
UN says 2100 will see 11 Billion; they’re wrong.
36% of pop is in China & India. China’s birthrate is only 1.5/woman. India 2.1 that’s replacement.
A map of natural population growth – i.e., excluding migration – by country shows a strange coincidence. The countries having the highest rates are now under the worst warfare due to policing by a certain global policeman or its allies. The exception, Angola, may be in the line of fire.
https://ourworldindata.org/grapher/natural-population-growth
Re: the recent shooting:
We now have “hiding in plain hearing”. I heard the TV newsreader blandly refer to “the next shooting”. You would think that, even if you were still pathetically basking in the mainstream account of “lone gun nuts”, you might think there was something mighty odd about that. But in the post-covid realm of pure mindless acceptance they can pretty much say anything they want.
Assuming the latest shooting was for real, if you combine it with Donald Duck’s figures presented above regarding fertility rates – you get a two-fer: two desired eugenicist goals for the price of one.
Killing children drastically reduces the fertility rate.
WaPo Ma 22- 22: Global health talks clouded by conspiracy theories about pandemic treaty
From the middle of that article:
had a quick read, my my, teddies being thrown, how dare you all protest about a forthcoming fascist pandemic treaty? surely everyone should just wait and protest/reveal it and its nature once its up and running.
nice to see the “right wing” slurring of anyone who speaks up is still alive and kicking and the mention of the “scottish archeologist and television host” i found most revealing, cant say his name can they, hurts too much that one of their own jumped ship, time will tell on that one though eh?
sir foolmuch and his grand jury spring to mind
We in the north have far more important things to bother about…meningococcal has struck a local schooL. 3 students have gone down…very odd…one wonders if because immune system failing due to vax….calls for the whole school to be given a one off one antibotic tablet …it too appears to be transferred by kissing…
meanwhile vehicles are running off roads due to unexplained medical events with drivers dead at wheel….a brave new world out there for the vax.
vehicles are running off roads due to unexplained medical events
Lots of work for the warriors trying to battle “misinformation” against the heaven-sent jab that combats the evil disease.
“one wonders if because immune system failing due to vax….”
Vaxx and masks
I saw a monkey at a zoo once.
But that was before The Science proved beyond all doubt that monkeys are a threat to our species and must be annhilated … along with our species who are also a threat to our species.
Ah, but who was actually in the zoo cage: the monkey or those watching him or her? Or both?
A medical doctor speaks his mind about the US Covid-19 hullabaloo in a well known Medical publication.
His last sentence:
Covid is real Covid is real Covid is real is all that it reads.
Oh my goodness!!!
What rough MonkeePox is slouching towards Davox?
Davice or Davax
Yeats = another elite esotericist.
Condoms must be made mandatory for all monkey’s .No more monkeying allowed ..The monkey population will dwindle as a result ,Humans will make up for it .
” And what rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem, to be born.”
W.B.Yeats
Interesting who the ‘rough beast’ might be, Bill Gates perhaps?
“(I call it) CPM science . Could. Perhaps. Maybe.” Sally Fallon Morell…
‘Chocolate consumption may be a personality marker of high neuroticism and may represent a strategy to cope with the propensity to experience intense negative emotions’
https://nourishingtraditions.com/chocolate-rage/?utm_source=mailpoet&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=chocolate
So. Chocolate consumption is not a protection against “Monkeypox” ?
“the propensity to experience intense negative emotions”
Thing of it is, just living in our societies can be relied upon to generate intense negative emotions. Just because you’re paranoid and like chocolate, that doesn’t mean they aren’t out to get you.
There is always the alternative theory that people like chocolate because it tastes real good.
Trying to be scientific, are we ? That is an opinion, not a theory.
It may be hard to find any paper in which the conclusion does not (a) use the word may (b) propose further research. The papers it quotes, and those it leads to, are no different. This makes the whole edifice akin to a tottering house of cards. But what matters is that it serves the will of our masters.
Someone said scientists can be subjectively objective.
Just jumping in to give dishonorable mention to “is thought to”. 😠
I’m sorry; I CANNOT comment on something so silly. May I not instead tell you about Venezuela’s strong statement against US pressure?
“The Venezuelan ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Samuel Moncada, proposed this Thursday the construction of a cooperation bloc free of unilateral coercive measures and aggression, such as the sanctions imposed by the US together with its allies against dozens of from countries around the world.
“We must work for the creation of an international space free of coercive measures, where sanctions do not act, a space of legal economic freedom, where countries can legally exercise their right to trade , transactions, solidarity, an international space to protect against economic aggression,” Moncada said during a lengthy speech before the Venezuelan parliament.”
–RT
Amen and ditto for my personal pace, and every other individual’s. Sovereign nations are not the only parties being constantly bullied, all bullying across the board led by that original piratocracy, USA Inc. Sadly for them, they mostly seem unaware that one Day they will answer for such absurdities.
Perhaps that’s because “they” (CIA and Allies, directed by the upper Reich somewhere or other!) have a spiritual awareness that doesn’t go higher than their hair?
That would be my bet.
They know who they are. Since that shoe fits, right? So, that proof is in that pudding, so to speak.
All those who are on their dole, paychecks for covert ops and trolling, heed! Maybe it’s time to re-think Daddy Warbucks as employer?
Moncada is a brave man. Sticking one’s head above the parapet is a risky business.
Several S American countries have said that since US has banned Cuban & Venezuelan attendance at the Summit of the Americas that they won’t attend either. I think so far they include Bolivia & Mexico.
Hello Penelope: Samuel Moncada’s suggestion is excellent. South America would fare well to create a Cooperative Confederacy of States. You know? Sort of like the Confederacy of the American Republic – prior to being sold off to European banking cartels in 1779…
You know? Banking cartels like the Rothschilds, Schiffs, Warburg’s, etc… > History of the Rothschild Bank, World’s Biggest Bank | NewYork.org
Rothschild s Zionist fund building was in The City district of London. It was I believe the World’s first Zionist Bank. It has a historical significance regarding the Great War and World War Two’s immediate post war periods.
Not one person I know of is even talking about Monkeypox. It’s like I said in another comment: the name just doesn’t grab people and make them tremble. I wasn’t joking.
They need to send the “virus” to Hill & Knowlton or some high profile PR firm for a complete makeover. Then send it out to do its work.
Howard, Maybe the pox is to distract us from talking about the WHO treaty?
True – and did you notice the odd disappearance of the abortion issue? The distractions aren’t working so well. Time to declare war with China!
Damn, now I wish I’d copyrighted “Megadeath Virus of Doom”.
This must be the reason nearly all politicians look like fluid-filled blisters.
First off anyone who believes in the Monkey Pox as ‘a thing’ is a dumb ass- no need to overthink this one.
Secondly the Pox as advertised serves multiple purposes like all of these propaganda campaigns:
1) Keeping the virii story alive- similar to keeping the phony war on terror going through constant fear mongering, commies eternally around the corner or under the bed etc., gotta keep the machine spitting out these kind if yarns to keep the public on their toes in high anxiety mode;
2) Serves as a quick and ready Ponzi scheme for whatever toxic brew is to be spat out of the Pharma distillery- bailout some connected high equity Pharma parasites- all publicly funded;
3) Smokescreen to cover up the side effects of the latest mRNA human experiment.
How many different diseases out there are direct results from the Pharma poisons. I won’t even begin to list them off it would take all week.
And the beat goes on…
4) Distract from economic mess, ongoing plunder, increasing totalitarianism (e.g., WHO overriding governments)
The whole Monkeypox thing is to test the programming they installed during Morona. On a societal level as well the individual. Like CJ says these protocols that they normalised over the last two years will now be mobilised at every opportunity. The whole gay thing is to shut the conservatives up – that this isn’t some kind woke leftist conspiracy; we genuinely care about your health so we will do all that we can to “save” you. Like the rituals before boarding a plane this too will be normalised pretty soon. And THAT will be the point of no return.
Encouraging thing is that there are much more of us who are alert to their lies and after the Corona debacle – let’s be honest they well and truly fucked it up hence why they’re resorting to their usual bombing or starving us – apart from the complete clowns who are beyond help and deserve all that they get many of us can see through it all. And that number will continue to increase the more BS these shitheads spew and soon enough we will arrive at critical mass and the guillotines will be rolled out.
Monkeypox ?
No, it’s definitely Moneypox…
Spot on!
Are we not men?
ha-ha!
‘Gimme a kiss and I won’t give you the pox’ is really cute.
Speaking of censorship:
Hard to believe, but in cute Zurich a new kind of knowledge tracking is being established by the secret services, not infrequently for books recently published in bookstores (often in English). Essentially, it’s probably about the trend towards a politicization of the natural sciences and humanities, sometimes being revised, but sometimes increases. A medieval and elitist attitude, which is why, as a reader of books, I want to fight it right from the start.
So here is a selection of books for those interested, where the new Thought Police (in the Orwellian sense) performed their “Nudging-Thing” against me:
Light in the Darkness, Falcke, 2021; Black Sea, Ascherson, 2nd. ed, 2015 (Ukraine topic); Born in Blackness, French, 2021; Die Unterwerfung der Welt, Reinhard, 2016; The World is out of Joint, Wallerstein, 2015; Merchants, Markets, and Exchange in the Pre-Columbian World, Hirth, 2013; Grenzen, Demandt, 2021; Insatiable Appetites, Watson, 2017; Killing the Host, Hudson, 2015; Finance as Warfare, Hudson, 2015 and many more.
Slightly older but also super topical (block-thinking and total monitoring): Facsimile of Orwell’s 1984, new published by Peter Davison anno 1984 (the facsimile is different!)
What exactly are you saying about Zurich and / or these particular books that you listed ?
Orwell was on our school curriculum as young teenagers in the 1960’s was it one of the school class books in the ’60’s US?
10-16 yrs old?
My Daughter had to read Animal Farm & 1984 in 8th & 9th grade about 3-4 years ago. In 10th grade she had to do a project about Genocide, I kid you not after watching Hotel Rwanda.
https://www.wsws.org/en/articles/2022/05/26/tswe-m26.html
The Trotters have sussed out the culprit:
“the current driver of transmission is being linked to “human behavior.” In other words, the complete lifting of all social restrictions that has allowed people to socialize more widely has contributed to the monkeypox outbreak.”
The monkey infestation was already there and just waiting for its chance i.e. people daring to come out from under their beds:
“you could easily wonder if this virus entered the UK two to three years ago, it was transmitting below the radar screen, with slow chains of transmission. And then all of a sudden everything opened up and people began traveling and mixing.”
Furthermore:
“We live uneasily with many thousands of potentially fatal viruses circulating in other species, but what is remarkable is that most of those that affect humans today were unknown just 70 years ago. Not only are new pathogens jumping from animals to humans more often, but an increasing number are linked to the changes in the global and local environments.”
The Science is here to tear away the ignorance of those who thought the world was safe and alert them to the undeniable fact that there is horror everywhere! You can catch anything from anything! And the only solution is radical change in “global and local” environments i.e. everywhere!
Get back under your beds proles!
A spectre is haunting Europe — the spectre of Credulity.
Indeed, we are living in a mash up of a faux rational scientific era and the muddled Ages.
In one thing they are correct:
People in western countries in the 21st century are dying of so-called infectious diseases in far greater numbers than they did in the 1970s (when vaccination rates were low and when the rate of chronic disease amongst the well-fed and comfortable westerners was well below today’s 60%).
Sorry. I don’t visualise West East on the the European Continent jeez never have.
West coast of Ireland right the way across the whole of the Europe Continent, I we are Europeans.
fuck off, the West coast of Ireland belongs to Ireland
I see the Graun published an article that claimed that covid cases only appeared to be falling and that this was only due to decreased testing. Funny that testing all and sundry at ever more frequent intervals was never said to have pushed up the number of cases.
Similarly I would expect the number of zoonotic infections to increase in line with the number of otherwise unemployable post-grads going out looking for them.
Still harping on about “cases”.
We didn’t have multicultural interactions 30, 40, 50, 60, 70 years ago did We? People had to have medical clearance to travel post ’45. Medical certificates..
Lessons learnt from 30yrs before.
It’s all so scary isn’t it ? Why don’t we all just lie down and die and let the animals enjoy the planet Earth for themselves.
At this point, after over two years during which virology has been vigorously and redundantly debunked, it’s important to realize that anyone still talking about “viruses” with a straight face is either a fool or a tool. https://snooze2awaken.com/2022/05/26/stop-arguing-about-the-existence-of-the-virus
So, what exactly causes mumps, chickenpox, herpes, shingles, flu, AIDS, hepatitis etc ??? And why do anti-virals, both the prescriptive and natural types, heal and cure most cases of these “viral illnesses?”
The current pestilence of the diseases you listed come from the jab. Also heart disease, stroke, paralysis, dementia and many more. It just depends on which part of the body, organ or bodily system it gets into.
https://www.riotimesonline.com/brazil-news/modern-day-censorship/pfizer-covid-vaccine-has-1291-side-effects-reveals-official-documents/
2020 objections.
It’s a good question. I’m not sure what the correct answer is, but I tend to view the issue now in a different way. Instead of focusing on the cause, I see the symptoms as an effect of the process of the body trying to overcome the illness.
You’re probably aware of the Cowan/Kaufman/Lanka group who have been proclaiming there is no such thing as contagion/viruses. It’s a misconception according to them, conventional science ascribing abilities to “viruses” that they don’t really have. Try to look into the claim that viruses infect cells, hijack the cells cellular machinery & replicate until they burst the cell. It’s just a theory to explain what mainstream science see as an effect. ie symptoms of illness. It’s a very complex web that has been built around the concept of contagion, which coincidentally serves the interests of the elite. What also serves the interests of the elite is genetic engineering. It’s the new tool of the eugenicists. And probably the most powerful one ever created.
Agree completely.
Someone called it ‘wilful ignorance’, something I’ve encountered many times over the last 2+ years. We still get it here at OffG.
Good article at the link.
might as well read
Hi Everyone,
Do you know about these two petitions regarding the WHO Pandemic Treaty?
If not, you may wish to sign them…
Do not sign any WHO Pandemic Treaty unless it is approved via public referendum – Petitions (parliament.uk):
https://petition.parliament.uk/petitions/614335
Stop Tedros’ WHO Pandemic Treaty | LifePetitions:
https://lifepetitions.com/petition/stop-tedros-who-pandemic-treaty
I have a suggestion for another one:
“Take out (you can interpret that phrasal verb in any way you like) all non-medically trained psychopaths who deem themselves emperors over everyone else’s health.”
I’m thinking this whole thing is going to fall apart when they name one of their pretend scamdemics the “JumptheShark” virus. That will finally wake up the people. I can see it now, “hey, wait just a darn minute. That was what Fonzi did when he water skied with his leather jacket on and jumped over a shark. Oh, NOW I get it.”
Interesting how they are linking this to gay men…a bit like hiv.
When will they just fuck off?
They’ll fuck off after we kill them off…
Wasted? What makes you so sure the German government isn’t going to run the plague-hoax all over again next fall, once the effects of the first three vaccines really start kicking in and all those poor normies start getting sick as dogs?
I’m sure all that vaccine money hasn’t been ‘wasted.’ I have faith in Karl Klabauterbach! 😋
Did the analytics prove that the having to log into vote decreased your traffic.?
Oooh, you’re right! I hadn’t discovered this until you mentioned it.
Let the fun begin.
Are you surprised? what the numptys s who fell for bat rat flu from escaped lab gain of lack of brain function have fallen for this. nope.
For the record, I’ve never got used to being fucked around with at the airport. I never had a chance to get used to.
Shortly after 911, I traveled from Prague to Philadelphia (a total shithole, sorry to say). The original flight was cancelled, but I did manage to get there via Paris and New York somehow. Needless to say, the trip was a hellish experience, with all kinds of imbecilic ‘security’ measures.
That was the last time I was on a plane. No fucking way I’m putting up with this shit! Not to mention that things have probably got much worse since then.
I only travel where I can get by terrestrial means, where I’m not subjected to these dehumanizing procedures. I’m sorry that I haven’t been able to go to places I consider home, but it’s what it is. It’s the price I pay. I can make my life where I am, after all.
Other than that, it seems to me that the world is progressing nicely to something like what was depicted in the Demolition Man. A world where people don’t kiss, don’t fuck, don’t eat meat, don’t do nothing. Time to head for the sewers I guess …
Just say when.
The Czech Republic has a pretty good system of transport. Or at least it did, when I was last there. You can go a long way with the trains and coaches. Certainly better value for money than in the UK.
Arestovich would likely have earned quite a few of those ‘Demolition man’ violation points recently, with his recent comments, as may the Ukrainian ambassador in Germany (Andrey Melnik) regarding the transport systems which Berlin is using to send weaponry to Ukraine:
I don’t know a whole lot about public transport in the UK. I once did a round trip on the train from Bristol to London, and it was fine. Ditto buses in London. Other than that, I used my car. English drivers are probably the best in Europe, if not the world. They keep their cool and will just about never tailgate you, no matter how long you stay in their way. Germans used to be like that too, but not anymore. Elsewhere, people drive like nuts.
As you say, transport is not too bad over here. The rail network is very dense, there is a track in just about every town and village.
One interesting thing is the huge amount of infrastructure work that’s been going on in the past two years, especially roads, highways, and rail lines. Some work is being done just about everywhere. What the heck is it? A bribe from the EU for complying with covidianism? Is the same happening elsewhere in Europe?
C’mon… a translation, please…
Ukrainian:
German help is already on the way to us…
I wouldn’t exactly put eating meat into the same categories as the other activities you mention.
So I guess this means Prince Harry The Henpecked and the Duchess Of Slutsex won’t be lecturing we peons on getting tested for the simian syph eh?
When are They going to name a virus ‘Prince Phillip’ ? It would have to be a corona-virus, you know, one with a crown. Time They made Phil’s wish come true so history can remember him ?
Not funny. Or grammatical: ‘lecturing us peons’ would be correct.
Well hell Pete it’s funny to me! Even more so since it offended someone enough for a downvote!😆
I have natural immunity to all animal poxes.
Strangely, so do most people…
Just say no.
Oh I dunno some MPs are a bit mangey.
At which point the WSWS goes into apoplexy: “How dare you try to push murderous herd immunity! The Science has proven conclusively that natural immunity is a Right Wing Fascist myth! Only white supremacist misogynist reactionaries refuse vaccines!”
And “Focused Protection” is a deception cooked up by the Koch brothers. Yes, they did essentially make that claim.
Its a journalism thing, not a pandemic. If your job is to churn out 500 words on a topic and your continued employment hinges on whether you meet the deadline and whether the article generates traffic So of course you’re going to max out the scare factor. This article might shed some light on the problem.
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2022/may/25/shootings-arent-a-sign-america-is-broken-its-working-exactly-as-intended
The article talks about advertising traffic has to be generated and sales have to be made regardless of the business you’re in. In the author’s specific business — the gun trade — there used to be self imposed checks on what was advertised and sold to whom. These checks evaporated about 15 years ago (coincidentally with the rise of social media although the author doesn’t mention this) with sales now driven by fear and any attempt to question this being met with a torrent of negative criticism, often resulting in what used to be called ‘a person’s ruin’. Since a lot of this noise is driven by bots we’re now in a situation where reality is closely defined by a barely controllable mob.
Anyway, I don’t know about anyone else but I’m not that interested in monkeypox. Its something that will be tracked by, among other organizations, the WHO but then that’s their job. Its only job (along with school shootings and the like) is to drive Ukraine off the front and center which may be what’s needed since a little voice keeps telling me that “our boys in Ukraine” aren’t doing that great, this might not be the slam dunk “put those Russians in their place” sort of thing that we’ve been pumping for the last few months. (In fact the tone in the media, especially the UK media, is that “we’re going to have to get used to high energy prices” — tighten those belts, the chocolate ration’s been increased again — but as its really green to sit freezing in the dark I suppose its all for the best.)
Ukraine hardly get a mention in the local media. When it does it is as a subject of whatever the latest atrocity the Russians have carried out against it.
Ukraine is like the uncle that never gets mentioned by the family. To do so will invite “What Dirty Deeds did he commit ?” Best to not mention Uncle at all…
“Our current course of action is quite literally insane and suicidal.”
Well, yes – but not quite in the sense that he wants people to think:
https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2022/02/al-gore-climate-policy-leadership-skills-climate-change/?utm_source=twitter&utm_medium=social_video&utm_term=1_1&utm_content=26135_al_gore_climate_activists&utm_campaign=social_video_2022
He’s the one who’d find it a difficult choice whether to chop down three trees or save a human being – and whose film about climate change was found in the British courts to contain multiple inaccuracies.
Almost everything relating to climate change contains “multiple inaccuracies” because almost everyone dealing with climate change conveniently neglects to mention geoengineering.
Or that CO2 levels don’t have much impact on climate…
Or that average world temperatures haven’t changed noticeably over the last 30 years, since the global-warming hoax began.
The thing about averaging is it irons out any extremes…
The thing about Averages, they make extremes obvious…….