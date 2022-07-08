AUDIO: Iain Davis on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell
Iain Davis joins Jesse Zurawell on Perspective to talk about his recent article “Putin’s False Flag” (we re-published Iain’s article a few days ago, generating a lot of lively discussion).
This is part one of the interview, the second part airs tonight at 7pm UK time on TNTRadio live.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here.
can you spare $1.00 a month to support independent media
Unlike the Guardian we are NOT funded by Bill & Melinda Gates, or any other NGO or government. So a few coins in our jar to help us keep going are always appreciated.
Our Bitcoin JTR code is: 1JR1whUa3G24wXpDyqMKpieckMGGW2u2VX