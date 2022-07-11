AUDIO: Iain Davis on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell – Part 2
The second part of Iain Davis’ recent interview on Perspective with Jesse Zurawell, continuing their discussion of Iain’s recently article “Putin’s False Flag”, this time focusing on the response and fall-out.
Part one of the interview is available here.
TNT Radio is a 24/7 internet radio station, available here. You can also listen to back-episodes of Perspective here.
